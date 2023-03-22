No lives lost in helicopter crash

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Warren Cabe, director Macon County Emergency Services Office, said he has not experienced anything like the helicopter crash that occurred the evening of Thursday, March 9, in the Burningtown community of Macon County.

“I’ve never seen this level of a crash where the occupants were able to survive,” he said. “It’s a miracle that the patient and the crew members were able to walk away with fairly insignificant injuries.”

While the details are still coming in and a full report may take weeks or even months to become available to the public, a flightway path report indicated that an Erlanger Health Care System Life Force helicopter, transporting an East Tennessee heart attack patient, took off around 6:47 p.m. Thursday night from Andrews, N.C. It crashed 10 minutes later on Middle Burningtown Road. Six Life Force bases are operational, with just one in North Carolina; the others are in Georgia and Tennessee. The pilot and crew were enroute to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Macon County 911 received a call from Life Force Air Medical Service regarding Life Force 6: “We have lost contact with them. They had to make an emergency landing.” Then a caller on the 911 call dispatch tape is heard saying, “He’s yelling for help in our field. The pilot’s alive.” Another resident expressed, “It came right over the house and then we heard the impact and the explosion.”

On Friday, investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) office in Charlotte, according to Cabe, were on the scene of the crash.

“A preliminary report should be out in a week or so; the FAA will collect data to send to NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] and they will issue a full report – probably in a few months.”

While the reason for the crash is still unknown, rain in the area on Thursday evening could have been a contributing factor.

“My office was called,” said Cabe. “I played a coordinating role. Fire and rescue and Macon County EMS were the first to be dispatched. They got to the site and began patient care and triaging the patients, determining whether they needed to go to a local facility or trauma center. Three went ground (via ambulance) to Mission in Asheville and one (the pilot) to Angel Medical. He appeared to be uninjured, but we still sent him to Angel to be evaluated.”

The pilot (whose name, along with the crew, has still not been revealed) crash landed in the middle of Middle Burningtown Road, with no trees, cars, or houses affected, pointed out Cabe. A section of road was closed temporarily during the investigation on Friday, and Cabe noted that a recovery company from Atlanta, Ga., took care of the wreckage.

Robbie Tester, Erlanger’s vice president of Patient Logistics, issued a statement after the crash: “We are grateful to our partners in the healthcare community for providing great care to our Life Force family both on scene and in the hospital and to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and other local first responders for their assistance during this difficult time. I’m also grateful for all the calls, texts, and concern shown by our staff, public safety agencies, and our air ambulance community from across the country. We do not have information regarding the circumstances or cause of the crash, but understand that the FAA and NTSB will be investigating, as is routine.” While Life Force initially suspended operations for a few days after the crash to allow crews an opportunity for a break, they reinitiated operations on Tuesday, March 14.

At the helicopter crash scene the next day, Sheriff Brent Holbrooks told News Channel 9: “From my perspective, it was the good Lord on their side, for sure.”