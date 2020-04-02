No Wrong Door taking active role in addressing addiction and recovery

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Two years after dozens of stakeholders from across Western North Carolina met at Entegra Bank to develop a proactive solution to the drug epidemic in the region, No Wrong Door continues to take an active role in recovery for residents of Macon County.

Sheila Jenkins, executive director with No Wrong Door, visited a recent town council meeting to give an update on the services provided by the nonprofit organization. As funding has continued to be cut for mental health services from the state, local services and support are becoming more and more important.

The Town of Franklin and Macon County have partnered with No Wrong Door for Support and Recovery, Inc., a program launched last year, after a year of planning and research, to help combat the drug epidemic in Macon County. Both the town and county have pledged $20,000 each to support the program which helps those suffering from addiction as well as their families.

No Wrong Door supports people who are transitioning from detention or treatment facilities and enlists the aid of peer support, pastoral ministries, and community organizations who assist those who suffer from substance abuse and/or mental health. Community-based peer support and education is provided as well as support for family members who have been affected by a loved one’s struggles.

No Wrong Door is an initiative that started with the N.C. Department of Commerce in 2016. The Macon County mental health task force adopted the concept to hopefully better connect potential clients with the mental health and substance abuse treatment services that they need, no matter where they turn for help initially.

No Wrong Door also provides peer-led groups for the male and female population at the detention center offering WRAP Skills, Parenting with Love & Logic and Peer Support. Last April, the organization started working in the local jail to support those in recovery by providing peer support.

Additional services provided by No Wrong Door include: One on One Support, Recovery Education Groups, Collaboration with County Health Department Telepsych Services, Resource Navigation, Kinship Support Group (Second Timers) in Collaboration with Senior Service and Sharing Our Stories Support Group.

All No Wrong Door services are provided at no charge.

The No Wrong Door initiative was born out of a community brainstorming session held in March 2018. Local law enforcement, agency representatives from department of Social Services, county leaders, and town officials shared ideas, experiences, and for the first time, worked collaboratively to share resources during the session. From there, the nonprofit organization was established. By October 2018, No Wrong Door had named Jenkins to the director position. Jenkins retired from the Macon County Senior Services Center after 30 years of service. Jenkins worked to secure the No Wrong Door’s nonprofit status as well as establish a board of directors to lead the charge of the grassroots effort to address recovery efforts in Macon County.

For more information about No Wrong Door and their free services for those in need, visit their office at 102 Thomas Heights Road, Franklin; by email at sheila@nowrongdoorwnc.org or by phone at (828)349-3366.