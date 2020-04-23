Obits for April 23, 2020

William ‘Bill’ Stanfield

William “Bill” Stanfield, 79, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Harley Stanfield and Esther Holland Stanfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Annette “Big Turtle” Raby Stanfield; three sisters and seven brothers.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed apple farming as well as deer and grouse hunting. He was a founding member of Cullasaja Volunteer Fire Department and member of Cullasaja Assembly of God.

He is survived by daughter, Selena Lisenbee (Rodney) of Marshall, N.C.; son, Mark Stanfield (Gwen) of Franklin; special friends, Clyde McCall, Bruce Holland, Earl Holland, Bill McConnell, Bobby Cabe, Thurman Blaine and Dennis Holland; four grandchildren, Daniel and Mitchell Stanfield and Reece and Rylan Lisenbee; one great grandchild, Lia Stanfield; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gideons International, www.gideons.org/donate or Salem Cemetery Fund, 40 Snooker Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

William Judson Brasington

William Judson Brasington, 85, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2020.

Born in Clare, Mich., he was the son of the late Rufus and Lucille Halstead Brasington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carrie Brasington. He enjoyed wood working and gardening. He used to help the Baptist Men with Missions. He was a member of Coweeta Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon

He is survived by his wife, of 64 years, Joyce Brasington: six children, Jeffrey (Rae) of Inman, S.C., Timothy of Waynesboro, Miss., Philip (Cindy) of Albany, La., Douglas (Kathy) of Reserve, La., Joe (Lisa) of Columbus, Miss., and Vickie Ocmand (Jeff) of High Point, N.C.; two brothers, Millard Brasington, Loren Brasington and a sister, Mary Kirkpatrick all of Michigan; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Coweeta Baptist Church Building Fund, 780 Coweeta Church Rd., Otto, NC 28763 or your local food bank.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

David Mitchell Holland

David Mitchell Holland, 64, of Detroit, Mich., passed away Feb. 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 13, 1955, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Mitchell Eugene Holland and Alma Joyce Tallent Holland. He retired from Chrysler as an electrician and was a member of U.S. Armed Forces having served in the Navy. Being an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, especially his excursions in Canada and Alaska. He loved his dogs.

He is survived by a sister, Karen Perino and her husband, Lenny Perino of Franklin; an aunt, Grace Green of Franklin and an uncle, Herschel Tallent of Raleigh. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

John Gary Stanley

John Gary Stanley, 67, passed away at the John F. Keever Solace Center, Asheville, N.C., Monday, April 13, 2020.

He was born in Fazeley, England, in 1952. He attended Glenville High School. He served in the N.C. National Guard for six years and worked approximately 30 years at Cashiers Plastic in Cashiers, N.C.

He enjoyed watching movies, rock music, classic cars and spending time with his family but he most enjoyed giving people wet willies.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mellie, of the Pine Creek Community, Cullowhee; his mother, Constance H. Stanley of Asheville; brothers, Bryant (Marcia) of Cashiers, George (widowed) of Asheville; sister, Althea Moody (James) of Glenville N.C.; sons, Dusty of Cullowhee, Jamie Stanley (Jennifer) of Franklin, Tommy Owen (Jodie) of Dalton Ga.; and loving grandaughters, Zoe White (Casey and great grandson Cayden), and Kiley. and other relatives.

The graveside funeral service will be held at Pine Creek Baptist Church at a future date.

John Raymond Jacobs

John Raymond Jacobs, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Chester Jacobs and Geraldine McAdams Jacobs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Waunita May Jacobs.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He owned and operated Kar Chem Supply and enjoyed golfing. He was a member of First Alliance Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Niemeyer of Decatur, Ga., and Donna Jacobs of Milledgeville, Ga.; two stepchildren, Kimmy Dobson Netterville of Alpharetta, Ga., and Kenneth Dobson of Baton Rouge, La.; sister, Judy Comella of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and two nieces.

No services have been planned at this time.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Mary Lou Hedden Hooper

Mary Lou Hedden Hooper, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late John Quincey Hedden and Selma Howell Hedden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Hooper.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin for over 60 years. She was also a charter member of the Angel Community Hospital Auxiliary, Founding Member of the Board of Trustees of Angel Community Hospital, Lifetime Member of the Macon County Home Extension Club and a member of the Advisory Board of Macon County Home Health and Hospice.

She is survived by her two daughters, Melanie Hooper Enloe (Jeff) of Franklin, Kentucky and Jane Hooper Sutton (Bob) of Mount Dora, Fla.; granddaughter, Mary Leah Sutton of West Hollywood, Calif.

A private graveside service will be held at Highlands Memorial Park Cemetery.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Gene Pickens

Gene Pickens, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Joseph Wade Pickens and Evelyn Sanders Pickens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jimmy Pickens; daughter, Pat Browning; brother, Charles Pickens; and infant brother, Joseph. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church serving as deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ada Henry Pickens; daughter, Teresa Pickens of Greenville, S.C.; sisters, Judy Shuler and Ruth Holden both of Franklin; grandchildren, Kristy McGuire, Erica Browning, Robert Browning and Ricky Pickens; great grandchildren, Chelsea, Christopher and Annalee and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Bryant Loson Holland

After a hard fight with cancer, Bryant Loson Holland, 77, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020 at his home he built in Franklin, with his caring family by his side. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 48 years, Diane Walters Holland.

He was born on May 30, 1943, to the late Denver and Delton Jennings Holland in Franklin, N.C. He met and married the love of his life while working for General Motors in Pontiac, Mich. Diane was the woman of his dreams. Together, they had one son, Kevin Bryant Holland (Jennifer) and his latest “joy and partner in crime,” his granddaughter, Summer Rose, all of Franklin. Bryant and Diane raised a daughter, Paula Christian (Kenny) of Dillard, Ga., and a son, Nick Robinette of Hernando Beach, Fla. He fathered a son, Mike Holland and a daughter Sandra Holland of Michigan. He was a great Dad and Papaw who loved his family.

He was the only son and the youngest of five children. He is survived by his sister, Audrey Holland Cook of Franklin. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Phyllis Holland Caldwell, Bernice Holland Penley and Marsha Holland Mason. He is survived by his granddaughter, Alicia Aughtman (Buck) and great grandson, Jonathan, of Fort Bragg, N.C.; a grandson, Chance Dakota Holland of Franklin. He was preceded in death by an infant grandson Joseph Nicholson and a young, beautiful granddaughter, Kristen Nicholson, whom he never stopped loving.

He was a Macon County native who proudly served in the U.S. Army through the Vietnam War. He was a hard worker who took a lot of pride in his home and family. He was good at everything from mechanics to construction to cooking. He taught carpentry at Southwestern Community College, as he was an amazing carpenter.

An avid coon hunter, he was a long-time member of the Coon Hunters Association where he had many friends and was well known for his awesome dog training skills with Walker dogs.

He will always be remembered for all the lives he has touched by giving a helping hand, for caring, and providing for everyone he knew; and all the prayers and visits he made to all his friends and family when they were sick, grieving, or had fallen on hard times.

He was the first deputy to retire from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department in 1998 after serving as “Chief Deputy” and protecting the county for 15-plus years.

If he wasn’t coon hunting, he was talking about coon hunting. He enjoyed playing cards, a good game of pool, his coffee, eggs and gravy, his “baccer,” and everything about the “Great Outdoors,” from hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and ginseng digging. His personality always had a joke or some way to make you laugh. His greatest joy in life was always his grandchildren and making sure everyone was “taken care of.” He was a true man of his word, a man you could honor, and one everyone loved and respected. He was a Baptist and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He loved his dogs, friends and family as much as they all loved him. He was truly an admirable man with so many life memories. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His patience and words of wisdom like, “Well that don’t matter” and “Why, that’s water under the bridge,” will never be forgotten. But his favorite saying of all was… “Y’all go with us!”

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

A private graveside service is being held for the family with Greg Rogers and Mike Chastain officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Christian, John “Buck” Aughtman, Jonathan Aughtman, Lyman Holland, Raymond Holland, Larry Ledford and Max Houston. Honorary pallbearers will be J.R. Dendy, Summer Holland and Alicia Aughtman.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Frances Lea Martinelli

Frances Lea Martinelli, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Born in Galveston, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Amanuel Melvin and Kathleen Margaret Merryman Bennight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Flattum; daughter, Margaret Crozierher; sister, Kathleen Armstrong and a brother, Richard Bennight.

She was a member of the Gem and Mineral Society. She loved jewelry making and bowling.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura Lee Canull of New Mexico and Michelle Loewy (Jon) of Franklin; six granddaughters, Jennifer, Jessica, Jo, Jamie, Julie and Jackie.

No services are planned at this time.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Sarah Corbin Penland

Sarah Corbin Penland, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Maggie Seay Corbin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Linda Osborne, Margaret Pendergrass, H.D. Corbin Jr., William Clarence Corbin, Clyde Corbin and Harold Corbin. She was a member of Iotla Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Melvin “Pete” Penland; two sons, Michael Penland of Wilmington, N.C., Steve Penland (Beverly) of Franklin; three grandchildren, Corbin (Leah) Penland, Whitney Penland, Elizabeth (Brandon) Brown; two great grandchildren, Beckett and Ronan; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Iotla Baptist Church with Brandon Breedlove and Steve Reeves officiating. Burial will be in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

James Robert ‘Bobby’ Collier

James Robert “Bobby” Collier, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Born in Macon County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William and Mary Louise Crisp Collier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Collier and a nephew, Jerry Collier. He was a lifelong resident of Western North Carolina. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church, loved animals and farming.

He is survived by his brother J.D. Collier; one niece, Brenda Collier; one nephew, Jimmy Collier and several great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Rev. Dave Williams and Rev. Frank Rodriguez will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 206 Ridgecrest Baptist Church Rd., Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Margie Collins Hopkins

Margie Collins Hopkins, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Byrd Collins and Anna Franks Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hopkins Sr.; children, Jerry Ray Hopkins, Charles Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, Mary Alice Hopkins, Betty Sue Hopkins, Harold Hopkins and Patsy Holbrooks; grandsons, Jerry, Stanley, Bobby and Keith; and several brothers and sisters. Margie was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by six children, Gary Hopkins, Randy Hopkins, Billy Hopkins, Edith Sullivan, Barbara Weaver and Elaine Hopkins; brother, Monroe Collins; 19 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Windy Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences maybe mad at www.maconfuneralhome.com.