Obits for August 27, 2020

Natalie Bucki

Natalie Bucki, 94, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a life filled with painting, travel, and good people. Of her painting, she said, “My desire when painting is to create a space with light and color and to invite the viewer to enter. I no longer paint on location, preferring to take my own photos and/or sketches to work with. I adjust and modify to please myself, trying to create something with more depth and light than a camera can. I have had 65 years or more of creating portraits from live sittings and from photos. When I sell a painting I reserve all copyrights to myself, but God gets the glory.”

Her husband of 64 years, Henry J. Bucki, died in 2008. Together they travelled to 47 states, working art festivals and enjoying national parks and the people they met.

She is survived by her son, Michael; a grandson, Michael; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, a favorite niece, Suzy; and a wonderful nephew, a second son, Lynn Hunneyman. Natalie and Henry are together again.

Ernest Howard Lanham

When Ernest Howard Lanham was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on March 13, 1948, it was as if he was born to be a Marine. Howard’s dad, Ernest Atlee Lanham, was a retired gunnery sergeant, and his mom, Arlene Pfost Lanham, was proud to be a Marine’s wife.

He lived his life true to Semper Fidelis, the dedication Marines have to the Corps, their country, and their fellows. He served in Vietnam during the TET Offensive and was awarded the National Defense Medal; two Vietnamese Service medals, each with five stars; the Vietnamese Campaign Medal, the Combat Active Ribbon, and a Purple Heart. He was all about honor, duty, and country.

He was employed at Macon Block Plant for many years, was always a hard worker who liked to stay busy and was diligent about every task he was given. For relaxation, any day at the beach or fishing on the ocean was a great day for him. He was known for his compassion not only towards people but also to animals. He loved animals and did his part by rescuing his cats, Sandy and Crystal.

True to form, he bravely fought to live, but lost that battle on Aug. 22, 2020. He is survived by Leilani Ruth “Ruthy” Hartzog Lanham, his wife of 40 years, and a sister, Carla Lanham. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Preceding him in death are his parents and his siblings, Cathy Jarvis and Richard Lanham.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date at the Veterans’ Cemetery at Black Mountain, N.C.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Macon County Humane Society.

Newsome Edward Corbitt III

Newsome Edward Corbitt III, (a.k.a. Daddy Corbitt) 67, of Franklin, N.C., went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Aug.16, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was born on Oct. 25, 1952, in Homerville, Ga. He was the son of the late Newsome E. Corbitt Jr., and Lilla Smith Corbitt. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Larita “Jackie” Corbitt, and brother, Christopher Corbitt.

He was an ironworker/boilermaker for several years for locals 597 in Jacksonville, Fla., and 808 in Orlando, Fla., and helped build Disney World. He was a real estate agent, a salesman, a self-defense instructor, and an inventor with several U.S. patents including the Bait Saver Hook which he was known for. He enjoyed being with his family, his beloved dog (Bebe), hunting, fishing, golfing, cooking, praising the Lord on his guitar, and listening to his sons play music as the Corbitt Brothers Band, and his daughter’s beautiful voice. He was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a member at First Pentecost Church in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gentry; and four children, Newsome Corbitt IV (Kristin); Christian Corbitt (Jenny); Isaac Corbitt, Faith Corbitt Aydelotte (Nathan); two grandchildren, Callie Corbitt and Casen Corbitt; his mother, mother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and relatives as well as many others who thought of him as Daddy Corbitt.

He was always the life of the party and lived bigger than life. He could talk a mile a minute and always put a smile on your face. He loved people and was an encourager, always had a smile on his face, and would grab you up and hug you in a minute.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and hospice staff for being the ministering hands of the Lord to us. Also, thank you to all who diligently prayed for him and our family.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at Tessentee Farm Wedding and Events Center at 2887 Tessentee Road, Franklin.

If your health is compromised, please stay home. We want to celebrate his life while also being as careful as possible for everyone involved.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his honor to any of the following would be a blessing:

First Pentecost Church benevolence fund – PO Box 2214, Franklin, NC 28734

• Care Partners Hospice – 170 Church Street, Franklin, NC 28734

• Four Seasons Palliative Care and Hospice – 211 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792

• St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org

Performing a random act of kindness would be great as well. Let us always spread Daddy Corbitt hugs to the world.

We have been so blessed by the outpouring of love we have already received during this most difficult time. It is easy to see just how special he was to all of you. Thank you!

Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Cullwell Waters

Elizabeth “Betsy” Cullwell Waters, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Born in the Panama Canal Zone, she was the daughter of the late Colonel Robert Franklin and Diana Marchosky Cullwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Barry and Scott. She began her career as a certified draftsman but later taught art and special education with Macon County Schools. She was a committed Christian and taught Sunday School for many years at Cowee Baptist Church. Her interests included painting, print making, cooking, and sewing. She was also a collegiate softball athlete in her youth.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Waters of Franklin, Melissa Barbour of Wilson, N.C., and Mark Alan Waters of Elizabethton, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Rusty Wolfrey and Rev. Ed Frampton officiating.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Hatcher, Aaron Waters, Michael Waters, Scott Boyd and Jared Barbour.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her memory, to International Board of Jewish Missions, P.O. Box 1386, Hixson, TN 37343.

Frederick Lawton Allan

Frederick Lawton Allan, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Born and raised in Ft. Myers, Fla., he was the son of the late Dr. Harry Lee Allan Jr. and Emma C. Cotton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Wade Cotton. After proudly serving his country with the U.S. Marine Corps, he opened a furniture store in St. Petersburg and retired in 2004 after 52 years of hard work and dedication to his business. In 2008, he and his wife Alida bought a vacation home in the mountains of North Carolina and made it their permanent home in 2016. He had several hobbies and enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and biking. He loved sitting on the porch, listening to music and telling stories. Above all, he loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alida Schall Allan; two children, James “Jim” Allan (JoJo) and Christine Shelton (Steve); five grandchildren, Ryan, Riley and Reece Allan and Kayla and Blake Shelton; brother, Harry Lee Allan III; brother-in law, Larry Schall; sister-in law, Alicia Allan; and nephews, Harry Lee Allan IV and Rick Allan.

A celebration of life will be held in Florida and North Carolina at a later date.

Corrine Monica Riihl Grantwit

Corrine Monica Riihl Grantwit, 75, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in St. James, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Regina Huss Riihl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Harriett and Chuck Riihl and Marlis Grantwit. She graduated from Mankito State College with a bachelor’s degree and received her nursing degree from Minnesota Community College. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and loved to travel.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary John Grantwit; her daughter, Connie Grantwit Dougan (Pat); her son, Kenneth Grantwit (Sarah) and two grandchildren, Bryce and Nicolette Dougan of Crystal, Minn.

No services have been planned at this time.

Charles Morgan

Charles Morgan, 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. He was born in Franklin, N.C., to the late Francis Jane Cope Morgan. He spent most of his life in Darrington, Wash. He worked for Summit Timber/Hampton as a Millwright in Darrington. He was a hard worker and loved his family.

He enjoyed being outside four wheeling, snowmobiling, horse back riding and drinking beer. He had a special place in his heart for all animals, especially his little dog, Peanut.

He is survived by daughters, Katherine Schoneman (Josh Schoneman), Christine Olatunji (Tobiomolisa Olatunji); son, Richard Jankowski; eight grandchildren, Kristen Schoneman, Kaedin Schoneman, Kinnley Schoneman, Levi Jankowski, Dakota Jankowski, Brandon Porter, Natalie Childers, and Kole Jankowski; brothers, Bobby Morgan, Jim Morgan, Jamie Morgan; and his aunt, Bonnie Cope.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mattie Ella Calloway

Mattie Ella Calloway, 90, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Monday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born and raised in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur B. Potts and Pearl Crane Potts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Calloway; son, Rusty Calloway; three step-children, Joan Morrow, Jane Calloway and Bill Calloway; brother, James “Jimbo” Potts and sister, Lois Keener. Mattie was an active member of Highlands First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Gail Reese (Bill), Teresa Calloway Speed (David), Freda Isham, Tony Calloway (Anne) all of Highlands and Celia Williams of Mexico; step-children, Barbara James, Sammie Houston (Bob) and Jack Calloway (Susan) all of Highlands; two sisters, Lina Birch of Washington, DC and Kathleen Roper of Virginia; 19 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Highlands Emergency Council, PO Box 974, Highlands, NC 28741.

Geraldine Tritt

Geraldine Tritt, 73, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Monday, August. 17, 2020.

Born and raised in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gladys Dalton Tritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dale Neely; brother, Geral Tritt and sister, Eloise Johnson. She was a loving, devoted caregiver. She was a member of Blue Valley Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Denise Zachary and husband Ben, Vaughn Neely and Teddy Neely; brothers, Terry Tritt and wife, Penny and Charles Tritt; sister, Joan Keener-Hicks and husband Bill; six grandchildren, Candace Keener, Kyle Keener, Katlynn Kinsey, Michaela Kaim, Quinton Neely and Alexis Neely; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 23, at Blue Valley Baptist Church. Rev. Marty Kilby officiated. Burial followed in the Clear Creek Community Cemetery.

Pallbearers were William Passmore, Justin Passmore, Johnny Owens, Dennis Owens, Ricky Talley and Anthony Bennefield.

