Obits for February 13, 2020

Annie Mae Passmore Carver

Annie Mae Passmore Carver, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Macon County to the late Jake and Layla Wilson Passmore. She retired from Clayton Manufacturing and was a Baptist by faith. She liked gardening and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Nelson Carver; a son, Furman Nelson Carver; a sister, Ruth Carver; and a brother, Don Passmore.

She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Carver of Franklin, and Kathy Norris (Ricky) of Franklin; a son, Freddie Allison Carver of Franklin; three sisters, Gertha Fowler, Dorothy Sharpe and Ruby Higgins, all of Asheville, N.C.; a brother, Grady Passmore of Franklin; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Hawkins officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carver family.