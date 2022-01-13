Obits for January 13, 2022

Robert Wayne Faust

Robert Wayne Faust, 68, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away on Jan. 3, 2022.

He was born in Shreveport, La., to the late Edward William Faust and Nancy Lee Smith Faust. He graduated Englewood High school in Jacksonville, Fla. He was a University of North Florida graduate, a Navy veteran, and a member of Toastmasters.

He is survived by his wife, Leone Bellamy Faust; son, Eric Wayne Foust; Brother, William Foust; sisters, Jackie Davis and Linda Pickett; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and loved ones Saturday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Franklin Christian Church. A memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Matt Kolodzik officiating.

A second visitation will be held at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church on Jan. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. A memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Franklin Christian Church at 156 Belleview Park Rd, Franklin, NC 28734; or South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church at 2137 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Dolores Agnes Nebot Ernst

Dolores Agnes Nebot Ernst, 94, of Franklin, N.C., passedaway on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Born in Palisades Park, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Julian and Mary Hendricks Nebot. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Ernst; daughter, Dolores Pataki; and six siblings.

She loved painting and reading. She was a founding member of the Macon County Republican Women’s Club and a member of St. Francis Catholic church.

She is survived by eight children, Christopher Ernst (Elizabeth) of Stoughton, Mass., Adrienne Mosco (Peter) of Franklin, Julianna Burtoff of Long Island, N.Y., Russell Ernst of Lake Worth, Fla., Rose Mary Pumillo of Mattituck, N.Y., Timothy Ernst (Lori) of Fayetteville, Ga., Baldwin Ernst (Karen) of Franklin, and Matthew Ernst of Long Island; and a brother, William Nebot of New York; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m., at St. Francis Catholic Church. Father Tien Doung will officiate.

Burial will be on Friday, Jan. 14, at 12 p.m. at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Thomas Ross Tolbert, M.D

Thomas Ross Tolbert, M.D., 54, of Franklin, N.C., died peacefully on Dec. 31, 2021, after a five year struggle with melanoma.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1967, in Atlanta, Ga., to Julian Hudson Tolbert and Helen Ross Tolbert. He attended Sarah Smith Elementary School and Sutton Middle School. He entered The Westminster Schools in ninth grade where he excelled academically and finished as a National Merit Scholar. He also participated in various extra-curricular activities including the varsity soccer team, musicals, and the Westminster Chorale. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1985. After graduating from Westminster in 1986, he went on to study at Davidson College where he majored in math as well as completing the pre-med requirements, helped reinstate the Kappa Sigma chapter on campus, sang in the Davidson Chorale, and was a North Carolina Fellow. He graduated cum laude in 1990 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

After spending a gap year delivering for Domino’s and working at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, he attended the Medical College of Georgia graduating with honors in 1994. He did his internal medicine residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, serving for an additional year as Chief Medical Resident.

In 1999, he began working as a primary care physician at the Lexington, Ky., VA Medical Center. While there, he trained medical students and residents as well as serving in various capacities with informatics programming.

In February 2014, he began working at the Franklin Community Based Outpatient Clinic of the Charles George VA in Asheville where he remained a physician until his passing.

On Dec. 27, 1993, he married Laurie Frances Crawford at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. They were blessed with five children born between 1997 and 2009. Dedicated to his family, he worked with his wife Laurie to homeschool their children.

He loved activities with his family including singing, gardening, cooking, volunteering with course decoration for both the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event and the World Equestrian Games at the Kentucky Horse Park, raising livestock, building small construction projects, and hiking. He also had a lifelong love of road trips, first with his college friends and later with his family.

He grew up at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta where he was active in the choir and youth group and participated in a number of mission trips. He and Laurie were members of Second Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Kentucky, and for years he led family worship in the home. In 2015, he and the family began worshiping at Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Franklin where he led Bible studies and participated in worship.

He is preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother, Helen Ross Tolbert, of Atlanta, his wife of 28 years, Laurie Crawford Tolbert, and their children Griffin Ross Tolbert, Thomas Jackson Tolbert, Rachel Hilsman Tolbert, Benjamin Llewellyn Tolbert, and Bonnie Frances Tolbert, all of Franklin, North Carolina. He is also survived his brother Julian Hudson Tolbert (Jolene) of York, Pennsylvania, his aunt Susan Ross Sawyer of Atlanta, his cousins Cindy Sawyer Mollard (Roland) and Cathy Sawyer Rice (Scott), his mother-in-law Mabel Griffin Kichline, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service was held at Arlington Memorial Park on Friday, Jan. 7, followed by a memorial service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta.

A Celebration of Life scheduled for a later date in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mountain Grove Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1772, Franklin, NC 28744; Water Mission, watermission.org; YMEN, ymenchicago.com; or Answers in Genesis, answersingenesis.org.

Harvey Len Peacock

Harvey Len Peacock, 91, went on to Glory on Dec. 31, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in St. Petersburg, Fla., to James Dewey and Rinnie Kate Adcock Peacock. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He had a 35-year tenure with Florida Power serving as the general line superintendent at Florida Power’s largest satellite office. He had the ability to repair almost anything and was always willing to help others even if he found it difficult to accept help for himself. He was never happy sitting on the sidelines since he was a “doer” at heart.

He lived an extraordinary life. A member of First Pentecost Church in Franklin, he was definitely a child of God. The way he lived was a testimony that he loved and served his Lord Jesus. He was a member of a Bible study group while he was able to attend and read and studied the Bible daily. His love and loyalty to his family will long be remembered. He was a deep thinker who wasted very few words. He was faithful, reliable, and tough.

He loved road trips, especially through the Nantahala Gorge and to Gainesville, Ga., via all the backroads through the small towns. Harvey was a “pig” on a mission. All who knew him best knew exactly when he would stop. His main goal for the road trips was to stop for lunch at precisely 12:00 or for dinner at precisely 5:00. A clock could be set with Harvey’s stomach. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and golf. He also raised and trained hawks. He called his favorite hawk “Slewfoot” because it had a broken leg at the time he rescued it.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Sellers Peacock; his son, David Peacock and spouse Jo Lynn of Franklin; his grandchildren, Alicia Nicole Peacock and Chelsea Ray Cerisoli; his step-grandson, Nazir Tavlan; and his great-grandson, Lincoln Zane Peacock. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 21, at First Pentecost Church at 2 p.m., including the VFW/American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306

Deborah (Dusty) Ruth Morrow Geisenhof

Deborah (Dusty) Ruth Morrow Geisenhof, 67, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Dusty, as she was known, was born in Salisbury, N.C., on Feb. 2, 1954, to Horace M. and Ruby Conley Morrow.

She is survived by her daughter, Sierra Womack (Charles) of Franklin, N.C.; a granddaughter, Brinkley Robinson of Franklin; and two brothers, Ed Morrow of Brevard, N.C., and Horace M, Morrow Jr. of Candler, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Morrow and husband, Jay Geisenhof.

She loved children and taught preschool for over 30 years. She was also a very talented pianist and singer. She trusted the Lord to lead her and wanted to help others learn about Christ, and even though she loved plants and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Victory Christian School 278 Victory Church Rd Sylva, NC 28779

No public services are planned.

Albert ‘Garland’ Frady

Albert “Garland” Frady, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

He was born in Clayton, Ga., to the late George Dewy and Mary Vianna Raby Frady. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Joel Frady.

He was born in the Persimmon Community of Rabun County, Georgia, where he attended school and learned farm skills. He moved with his family to Haywood County, North Carolina, in the early 1940s, helping his mom in their store and caddying at the Haywood Country Club. They moved to Macon County in the early 1960s, where he helped with the farm, milking cows and growing gardens. He was always ready to help others on their farms with hay season and mowing. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, fishing and taking trips, he even went to Niagara Falls and New Port News, Va. He moved to Fletcher with his mom in 1990 and then back to Cowee in 1994, then he started working at MCE/MCH. He was always a great help and a friend to all there. He enjoyed bowling tournaments, Special Olympics, and lately, the Night to Shine Proms. He always looked forward to the holiday season so he could have his favorite, chocolate-covered cherries.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathy Medford (Joel) of Franklin and Evelyn Long (Harold) of Arden, N.C.; his good friends, Dillon Ford and Conda Bradley; several nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Ronnie Branson officiating. Burial was in the Cowee Baptist Church cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thanks to MCH and Conda Bradley, for their loving friendship to Garland and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to MCH at Macon Citizens Habilities, Inc. P.O. Box 698, Franklin, NC 28744.

Arlef Arlen Welch

Arlef Arlen Welch, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late Oscar Franklin Welch and Lillie Ethel Daves Welch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Welch, Bobby Welch, Virgil Welch, JD Welch, and Charles Welch; and his sisters, Betty Jane Meredith and Hetty Holbrooks.

He was a lifelong resident of Macon County and a member of Burningtown Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Dixie Bates of Franklin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Arlef and his brother, Charles, who passed away on Dec. 18, was held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Burningtown Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Randy Drinnon officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Bobbie Jo Smith Soleau

Bobbie Jo Smith Soleau, 68, went on to Glory on January 1, 2022. She was born on Aug. 4, 1953, in Monroe, Mich. She was the first born child of RJ and Donna Volpi Smith. Her family members will always remember her great love for them. Being the oldest, she always tried to “mother” her younger brothers and sisters and later doted on her daughter and her precious grandchildren. She and her husband, Rick, who was the love of her life, were married for 46 years and had a great life together.

Bobbie Jo knew and loved Jesus and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. She was a member of Grape Baptist Church in Monroe, Mich., and attended Cullasaja Assembly of God in Franklin, N.C. She liked listening to gospel music and worshiping her Lord.

She loved pets. She was the owner of Moses, a quaker parrot, who was like a member of the family since she had him for 16 years. Her dogs, Sasha and Belle, were also very dear to her.

She worked for Monroe County Mental Health Department in Michigan as an auditor/bookkeeper for nearly 20 years. Later, she worked for approximately 10 years for Macon County in North Carolina as an auditor/bookkeeper.

She is survived by her husband, Richard (Rick) M. Soleau; her daughter, Kathy J. Yensch (Brian) of Monroe, Mich.; her grandchildren, Brooke Lagace of Franklin, and Todd Lagace of Tampa, Fla.; and her siblings, James Smith, Arletta Uran, Tina Standifer (Earl), Donna Fussell (Ricky), and Roy Smith. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Robert Smith, and her sister, Betty Winkelman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Monroe, Mich.

James Lewis ‘Jim’ Bryson

James Lewis “Jim” Bryson, 74, passed away, Jan. 9, 2022, following a brief illness. A life-long resident of Jackson County, he was born May 13, 1947, and was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Bryson.

He served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. Following his service in the Army, he was a heavy machine operator working on the Lake Keowee and Little River Dams. He retired from Con-Met Cashiers (Cashiers Plastics Plant) after 33 years where he began work as a truck driver before working in maintenance. He then worked for the McNeely Company delivering heavy equipment before fully retiring in 2012. He volunteered for more than 30 years with the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad.

He spent his retirement days maintaining the family property working to keep it well-manicured for all to enjoy. He built a beautiful fishpond and picnic area where he and others shared many wonderful memories.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Sandy Bryson; sons, Chad Bryson and Jamie Bryson; two grandchildren, Bradley Bryson and Cheyanne Bryson; a sister, Nettie Nash (Tom) and a brother, Sammy Bryson (Arlene); as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad, PO BOX 919, Cashiers, NC 28717 or Whiteside Presbyterian Church, PO BOX 1550, Cashiers, NC 28717

Robert Raymond Boyd

Robert Raymond Boyd, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Jan. 4, 2022.

He was born in Jackson, Mich., to the late Raymond Victor Boyd and Doreen Bundy Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Boyd of Franklin. He was owner of Bob Boyd’s TV Service, the past president of Kiwanis in Franklin and loved karaoke.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Taylor; children, Marie Butterfield of Franklin, Lynn Smith of Gladwater Texas, and Susan Berry of Miami, Okla.; sister, Gwen Larson of Vaser, Mich.; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Helen Gribble Short

Helen Gribble Short, 72, of McBee, S.C., went home to be with her Savior on Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022.

Her twin brother and she were the last of eight children born to Mary Rogers Gribble and Harden Ammons Gribble of Franklin, N.C., on May 27, 1949. She has always loved reading books and enjoyed the beauty of the mountains.

She went to college after high school at Western Carolina University where she met the love of her life, a boy from the Sandhills of South Carolina, Charlie “Nick” Short. They were married at Union United Methodist Church on Aug. 16, 1969, in Franklin. After graduating from college, they moved to Fort Lawn, S.C., to teach and coach. Both earned master’s degrees in education from Winthrop University. Charlie felt called to be a minister and Helen was very supportive of this change in their lives. They moved to Seneca, S.C., with two little girls, had two churches, and Charlie attended Emory University during the week.

They moved to McBee in 1983 and Charlie began his career at Union United Methodist Church. McBee became part of the Short’s family and they did not leave until 1997. Helen devoted these years to helping so many children and families as a guidance counselor.

In 1997, the couple moved to Laurens, S.C., and Charlie began preaching at St. James United Methodist Church. Helen worked as a guidance counselor for a few years, but she felt led to help with adult education at that time. She helped so many adults obtain their GEDs and it was here that Helen’s family began to grow so much more.

Charlie retired in 2014 and they moved back to McBee. By this time, Helen had six grandchildren of her own to spoil and many more adopted grandchildren.

Nana Short loved her McBee Panther Softball girls and especially the girls in 2020 who helped her get through the COVID season.

She leaves behind her loving husband of more than 52 years, Rev. Charlie A. Short of the home; her daughters, Mary Evelyn (Isaac) Shipman and Nicole Short Teal; grandchildren: Jacob Shipman, Campbell Shipman, Cassi Shipman, Savannah Teal, Jenna Teal, Charlie Teal, and Noel Heustess; three wonderful sisters, Carol Pollack, Lana Haires, and Betty Accord; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nana Short was so excited to be seeing her brothers who preceded her in passing, Robert “Bob” Gribble and Junior Gribble and her sisters, Mary Ann Gribble and Doris Owens Gribble. Most of all, her beautiful niece and nephews, Celeste Atkinson, Mike Shuler, Larry Owen, and Jeremiah Gribble.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Agape Hospice for their loving and tender care during her time of declining health.

A service celebrating her life will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m., at Union United Methodist Church of McBee with Revs. Paige Wheeler and Dale McCluney officiating. Burial will follow in the McBee Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

At Helen’s request and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be to a church or the charity of one’s choice.

Norton Funeral Home & Crematory of Hartsville, S.C., is honored to be serving the Short family.