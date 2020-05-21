Obits for May 21, 20

Daniel ‘Caleb’ Pait

Daniel “Caleb” Pait, 31, of Franklin, N.C., died Thursday, May 14, 2020 due to complications of an automobile accident in Jackson County, North Carolina.

He was born on March 28, 1989, in Knoxville, Tenn., to Ernie and Becky Workman Pait and had lived most of his life in the Macon County area. He worked as a Service Writer at Meinke. He enjoyed hunting and snowboarding; he loved adventure in and around rivers and the mountains. He was a member of Cowee Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Ernie Pait III of Fort Mills, S.C.; sister, Jessie Pruett (J.P) of Katy, Texas; two nieces, Elaina and Paisley; two nephews, Paiton and Parker.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Caleb’s life was held Monday, May 18, at Cowee Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Smith officiated.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Cowee Baptist Church Missions, 6301 Bryson City Rd Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Clara Kathryn Fisher

Clara Kathryn Fisher was born in Jasper, Ind., on Oct.18, 1928. She was taken to heaven while sleeping peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Rev. Edward Byrd and Clara von Graf Byrd. She studied piano and organ and while in high school, performed each Sunday as an organist for her father’s services. She attended Parsons College and received her RN degree in geriatric nursing from the Presbyterian Nursing School, Chicago, Ill. She became the charge nurse at a New Hampshire nursing home. She was a devoted wife to Rev. Dr. George Thomas Fisher for 67 years. She also assisted her husband in weekly worship services as an organist and as piano accompanist for the 4H tri-state regional champion La Prairie Township Chorus. She loved studying the Bible and led a weekly Bible study for congregational women.

She was the mother of four children, Emily Weingarth, Herbert Fisher, Amy Evans, Forrest Fisher; the grandmother of eight grandchildren; and great grandmother of seven great grandchildren. She was always a lady and a true friend to all who knew her. She served the needs of others with dignity, grace, and a wonderful sense of humor.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Janet Greene officiating.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home is serving the Fisher family.

Steve ‘Andy’ Anderson

Steve “Andy” Anderson, 67, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., following a brief illness.

He was born and raised in West Bend, Wisc., the son of Betty and Rollin Anderson and graduated from West Bend High School. He then joined the United States Air Force where he served proudly in both Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 21 years of service. He treasured both the people he served with as well as the time he served.

He continued in his passion for aviation with a long career that saw him work for Lockheed Martin, Boeing and finally Northrop Grumman. He married Anita in 1998 and moved with her to San Antonio, Texas, and then to Lake Charles before retiring to Franklin, N.C.

He was a kind, gentle and patient man who loved helping those he met along his journey in life. He will be forever cherished for his commitment to helping everyone he met, the kindness in his smile and the love he showed all who were fortunate to know him. Andy, as he was known to most, will be terribly missed but we find comfort knowing he has his eternal wings.

He leaves his wife of 22 years, Anita Anderson; his children, Sherry Horvath, Teri Simko Tempest Anderson; step-children, Brandi (Kale) Glasspoole and Charles Kale; his beloved grandchildren, siblings, cousins, and the many friends he loved and cherished while he was here.

The memorial service was held at Holly Springs Baptist Church in Franklin and a private interment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Memorials can be sent in Steve’s honor to Holly Springs Baptist Church, Franklin.

Addis Ray Lambert

Addis Ray Lambert of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away on May 11, 2020.

She was born on April 17, 1926, in Macon County, Tennessee to Thomas Tramell and Missie McGuffey. In 1944, she married Jake Lambert, with whom she celebrated over 55 years of marriage. She was a member of Rocky Mound Baptist Church and of Bible Baptist Church. She loved her garden, her God, and her family.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Rosemary) Lambert and Linda McBride; her grandchildren, Sharon (Kent) Clements, Becky (Jon) Stansbury, and Kimberly Warren; two step grandchildren, Jim Pickens and Tim Bomar; six great grandchildren; her sister and neighbor, Faye Johnson and George Arnold.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jake Lambert; her twin sister, Gladys Tramell; and siblings, Tom Tramell, Avis Simmons, and Ann McDonald.

A private Celebration of Life will be held with entombment to follow at Hendersonville Memory Gardens. Doctor Greg Mutsch will be presiding. Active pallbearers include Kent, Jake, Luke Clements, and Jon Stansbury. Honorary pallbearers include George Arnold, Jim Pickens, Tim Bomar, Bob Egli, and the Joy Club Ministry at Bible Baptist Church.

Wendy Kay Frank

Wendy Kay Frank, 60, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Born in Saint Paul, Minn., she was the daughter of the late John MacDonald and Elaine Dege MacDonald. She was a member of Mount Hope Baptist Church. She was a very talented metal sculpture artist.

She is survived by her husband, Dana Frank; daughter, Jenna Ferreira and husband, Danilo Lourenco Ferreira, of Holland, Mich.; sons, Jake Lucht of Tuscon, Ariz., and Jesse Lucht; step-daughters, Shari Elmquist of Otsego, Minn., and Lauri Ellison of Albertville, Minn.; special friend, Lori Bieganowski; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wendy’s GoFundMe, to help cover medical and funeral expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kjuhnx-wendy039s-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Charmian Martin Williams

Charmian Williams, a resident of Western North Carolina since 1998, passed away on May 16 in Asheville. She was 93.

Known by “Charm” since childhood, she was born in DeKalb County, Ga., on Sept. 18, 1926, the daughter of Jeanne Nevius Martin and T. Marion Martin.

A graduate of the University of Georgia in Athens, she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was married to Robert Parks Charleston from 1947 until his death in 1955. They had one son, David Nevius Charleston.

In 1959, she married Roy Bennett Williams, who passed away in 1985. She moved to Franklin, N.C., in 1998. She was joined there by her son, David, who died in 2007.

In Franklin, she was active in the Circle of Light and Spiritual Light Center and embodied in countless ways the nickname she carried throughout her life. Much admired for her warmth and sense of humor, Charm will be missed by all who came to know her.

No service is planned. Those wishing to honor her memory are invited to donate to the Spiritual Light Center, 80 Heritage Hollow, Franklin, NC 28734.



Reona Mae Calhoun DeHart

Reona Mae Calhoun DeHart, 80, of Bryson City, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 18, 2020. A native of Swain County she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Myrtle Crisp Calhoun. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Irene Calhoun.

She is survived by one son, Kelvin DeHart and wife Teresa of Franklin, N.C.; one grandson, Dylan DeHart of Franklin; one brother, Wayne Calhoun and wife Shelda of Bryson City; two sisters, Vivian Cook and husband Wade and Ellen Monteith and her late husband David, all of Bryson City; and one niece, Mary Ann Graham and husband Curtis of Bryson City.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, May 20, at Lauada Cemetery in Bryson City. Rev. John Tagliarini officiated.

David Lewis Mashburn

David Lewis Mashburn, 94, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by his wife, daughters, and son-in-law.

Born in Macon County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Grady and Jane Henry Mashburn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gertrude Mashburn, Mildred Vaughn, and Nina Woods; three brothers, Howard, Furman, and Bruce Mashburn; five in-laws, Homer Woods, Clyde Vaughn, Frances Mashburn, Gordon Underwood, Zane Woods; and numerous friends and family.

He worked hard, lived long, loved well, and will be greatly missed. He was a World War II veteran and went to Clarksville Trade School on the GI bill to become an automotive mechanic. He co-owned and operated a garage and gas station at the intersection of the Highlands and Ellijay Roads. After selling the business, he went to work for Burrell Motor Company at the top of town hill. A few years later, he moved down the street to Conley Motor Company and worked there for just over 30 years before retiring. In his spare time, he was a farmer, carpenter, electrician, barber, and reluctant plumber. He was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of Ellijay Bible Baptist Church. He sang beautiful bass in the choir and served as a deacon and Sunday School superintendent.

“He was a good man” is what you will hear if you mention his name…kind, sacrificing, loving, a faithful friend. He would say, “I’m a sinner saved by grace.” He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grand & great-grandfather, friend, and neighbor whose actions spoke louder than his words.

He is survived by his wife of 61-and-a-half years, Grace Aileen Monteith Mashburn; daughters, Gail Mashburn and Judy Haney; “favorite” son-in-law Kevin; granddaughters, Shaley Holmes (Cameron) and Savannah Haney (Chiah); and great grandchildren, Ty and Caroline Holmes; sisters, Rosa Woods and Alice Underwood; a brother, Dayton Mashburn (Rose Ann); sisters-in-law, Louise Ledford (Clinton) and Barbara Mashburn; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private funeral service was held at First Baptist Church Swannanoa on Wednesday, May 20. The service was live streamed at http://www.fbcswan.org/ or on the fbcswan Facebook page.

The family will receive friends at Bryant-Grant on Thursday, May 21, from 12 to 2 p.m. Graveside services are open to all and burial will be at 3 p.m. at Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Pallbearers will be Bruce and Eddie Ledford, Cameron Holmes, Lloyd Mashburn, Calvin Conley, and Gary and Tim McMahan. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, cousins, and the many men David influenced in his time here on earth.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Domonique, Denise, Sherry and Jay with CarePartners Hospice who made it possible to care for him at home this past year.

Memorial gifts may be made to: Blue Ridge Honor Flight, 423 N King Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Ellijay Bible Baptist Church, c/o Adolph Conley, 20 Lydia Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family asks that funeral participants be mindful of the need for COVID precautions.