Obituaries for April 13, 2023

Charles Patrick Ellenburg

Charles Patrick Ellenburg, 34, passed away, Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born Dec. 8, 1988, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to the late Julius and Sandra Ellenburg.

He was a auto mechanic where he loved to tune cars. He loved to work on stereo music systems. He loved his family and was full of energy.

Survivors include his three children, Adrianna Ellenburg, Teagen Ellenburg, and Trayton Ellenburg; a sister, Sharon Gravitt and her husband, Darrell of Franklin, N.C.; a brother, Jason Ellenburg and his wife, Christina of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Patricia ‘Pat’ Taylor Farmer

Patricia “Pat” Taylor Farmer, 80, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2023.

She was born on July 4, 1942, in Kissimmee, Fla., to the late Willie and Bertha Alderman Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Farmer, and her daughter Ami Hammer.

She enjoyed country western competition Pro Am dancing, line dancing, sewing, and canning. She was a past secretary and youth director at Kissimmee First Church of the Nazarene.

She was a real estate agent for a number of years before moving to Franklin in 2003 to retire. She attended Cartoogechaye Baptist Church. She always had a smile on her face and was known for her sense of humor.

She is survived by two granddaughters, Meagan Hammer of Franklin, and Lauryl Edmonds (Jacob) of St. Cloud, Fla.; her two sisters, Kathy Smith (Ken) of Franklin and Jo Marie Hemphill (Joseph) of St. Cloud, Fla.

A funeral service was held Monday, April 10, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Campbell officiating. Interment followed at Burningtown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jim Waldbieser, Ken Smith, Joseph Hemphill, Jim Richter, Jacob Edmonds, and Sidney Bronson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cartoogechaye Baptist Church Live Nativity, 465 West Old Murphy Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Brian Jeremy Ditch

Brian Jeremy Ditch, 48, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Born on June 20, 1974, in Alexandria, Va., he grew up in Roanoke, Va. In his childhood, he was an adorable, blue-eyed boy who loved his cowboy boots, nature, and animals. During his youth, sports was an important element of his life as he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball. In middle school and high school, he ran track and was a competitive runner in Virginia during his final years of high school. He was raised in the Protestant faith and found inspiration daily.

After graduating from L.C. Byrd High School in Chesterfield, Va., in 1992, he attended John Tyler Community College and Richard Bland Community College. In 1994, he enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve, and following boot camp, he attended “A” school training at the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Miss., and eventually joined his father in USNR Squadron HCS-4 Red Wolves (Helicopter Combat Support) at NAS Norfolk, Va. He loved his time in the Navy and missed the action-packed life when he received an honorable discharge in 2002.

With a mindset for technology, he worked for Comcast in Richmond, Va., for six years until he relocated to the mountains of Western North Carolina in 2006, eventually becoming an employee of Macon County Airport where he could continue to pursue his passion for aviation. He enjoyed meeting people from other places and servicing the planes. Presently, he was an employee of Parkdale Mills in Rabun Gap, Ga.

An admirer of the great outdoors, he enjoyed riding the river rapids, hiking the highest mountains, and fishing along soft streams. He adored spending time with his family, helping them in any way and sharing stories of his adventures, new gadgets, and business ideas. He was a great imaginer with a wealth of knowledge and a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and always offered a home to animals in need.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry; his maternal uncle, Dennis Seagle; his maternal aunt, Shelby Ridgeway; his paternal grandparents, Melvin and Harriet Ditch; and his maternal grandparents, Sam and Katherine Seagle.

He is survived by his mother, Alice Seagle Ditch of Otto; his sister, Kristen D. Kurpe (Chris Kurpe), niece, Alison M. Kurpe and nephew, Joshua T. Kurpe, all of Roanoke, Va.; his maternal aunts, Barbara Pederson (Len Pederson) of Bowie, Md. and Dorothy Monteith of Otto; his maternal uncles, Sammy Seagle (Betty Seagle) of Otto, and Eddie Seagle (Jennifer Seagle) of Moultrie, Ga.; paternal aunt, Diane Slagle (Scott Slagle) of Blaine, Wash. and Palm Desert, Calif.; his paternal uncle, Melvin Ditch of Chehalis, Wash.; and many beloved cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m., at Newman Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Memorials can be sent to Friends of The Great Smoky Mountain National Park, 160 S. Main St. Waynesville, NC 28786; or to Newman Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 60 Mulberry Rd. Otto, NC 28763.

Margaret AJ Parks

Margaret AJ Parks, 86, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023. She was born April 5, 1937, in Essex, United Kingdom.

She was a proper English lady with a distinctive proper accent. After retiring with her late husband, James Parks, she enjoyed breeding and showing Siamese cats, winning many awards and making friends, along the way.

She is survived by her only child, Jocelyn Mattis of Pittsburgh. Her extended family will miss her terribly. Janet Cramer-Binkley will mourn the loss of her dear friend of over a decade, as well.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family is requesting donations be made in her memory to her favorite charities: ASPCA, St Jude or World Wildlife Fund.

