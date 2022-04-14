Obituaries for April 14, 2022

Carlton Eugene ‘Gene’ McDonald

Carlton Eugene “Gene” McDonald, 86, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.

He was born Nov. 15, 1935, to the late William and Charlotte Johnson McDonald. He grew up in Franklin, NC, and graduated from Franklin High School. After high school he attended Blanton Business College in Asheville. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, and was stationed in Lebanon in 1958. After the service he worked for Southern Railroad, which later became Norfolk Southern. After being transferred from Asheville, to Winston-Salem, to Birmingham, he retired in 1993 and returned to Winston-Salem in 2001. He was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 930 at Crews United Methodist Church. He was a talented woodworker, an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, Donna. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church for more than 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Cleo Smisek and Georgie Dunlap.

He is survived by his wife of 28 plus years, Donna P. McDonald; sons, Alan McDonald (Kim), and Richard McDonald; daughter, Catherine McGee (Greg); grandsons, Jeremy McDonald (Ashley), and Judson McDonald (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Aleeya, Brayden, Ryder, Alayna, Weldyn, Caleb and Axtyn; and extended family and friends.

A funeral service was conducted Monday, April 11, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Kernersville. Burial was in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin Tuesday, April 12.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Dementia Society of America, 188 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901 or St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 1173, Kernersville, NC 27285.

Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Courtesy of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory.

Louise Madeline von Kleist

Louise Madeline von Kleist, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Born in Eden, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Louise Shumway Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Don McLennan and Wendt von Kleist; a son, Stewart McLennan; and two brothers, Wesley Williams and Roger Williams.

She worked for 50 years in public education as an art teacher. She graduated the University of Buffalo with a master’s degree. She enjoyed outdoor activities, gardening, and the Zumba Club.

She is survived by two sons, Carter McLennan (Kelly) and Douglas McLennan of Franklin; daughter, Wendy von Kleist of Engelwood, Fla.; six grandchildren, Donald McLennan, Morgan McLennan, Colin McLennan, Robert Close (Dani), Melissa Varvaro (John), and Hunter von Kleist; and eight great grandchildren.

No services are currently planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joseph ‘Mule’ Tallent

Joseph “Mule” Tallent spent almost 83 years on Earth. Born on April 22, 1939, he passed on to Glory on April 9, 2022. He was the last of his family, having been preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Gray Tallent, and his brothers, Bill Tallent and Ralph Tallent.

He and his wife, Ellen Pearl Armstrong Tallent, who passed July 11, 2012, had three children, Joanne Tallent (Donnie), Karen Tallent, and Ricky “Ribs” Tallent who they adored. Their precious grandchildren, Jonathan Owens, Heather Gragg, Ashley Fort, (Traylon), Gabi Tallent, and Sam Tallent, along with their great-grandchildren, Kaydence Fort, Brooklyn Allen, Kennedy Grace Gragg, and Peyton Ellen Owens, were the icing on the cake.

He was a character. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. He was an entertainer, full of tall tales and, as we say in the country, “BS”. He had a sharp mind, seeming as if he knew everybody and how they were related. He enjoyed being with people and his outgoing personality drew them to him. He truly was a people person.

Family was very important to Joe, and he always was involved in his kids’ lives. When they were young, he and his wife coached youth basketball. As they grew older, he enjoyed helping Ricky with his race car and doing whatever he could for his girls. His grandchildren absolutely adored him, and it was mutual.

Despite his reputation for stretching the truth, he had one very true story about being struck by lightning. That, however, did not keep him from his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and camping and worked hard every year, planting a big garden. He always had horses and other farm animals, which gave him another reason to be outdoors.

He was a veteran who served in the United States Air Force as a firefighter. His CB handle, Fix It Man, described his love to tinker and repair whatever needed fixing. He was always available to family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Romonia Imogene Picklesimer

Romonia Picklesimer, 68, of Highlands, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday April 5, 2022, at Mission Hospital due to a brief illness. She was born May 2, 1953, in Rabun County, Georgia, to the late Lyman “Red” Talley and Minnie “Leora” Carver Talley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Picklesimer; sister, Revylon Carver; brothers, Ronald Talley, Russell Talley and Randolph Talley; and one grandchild, Gwen Rhoden.

She worked for various businesses, but her last job was a CNA for Highlands Cashiers Hospital where she had to leave due to a disability. She loved hunting, traveling, doing flowers, working in the flower garden, doing genealogy, cutting a rug and just being silly. She was a member of Clear Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Samantha K. Phillips (Anthony Benfield) of Highlands; a step-daughter, Christy Rhoden (Thomas) of Clearwater, S.C.; four sisters, Reba Webb of West Union, S.C., Rena Carver of Seneca, S.C., Rodean Wilson (David) of Liburn, Ga., Roberta Barnes of Highlands; two brothers, Relton Talley of Georgia, and Rabun Talley (Terri) of Gastonia, N.C.; seven grandchildren, McKenzie Vitola, Madison Baker, Catlin Rhoden, Memphis Phillip, Mitchell Phillips, Dominic Benfield and Billy Joe; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

William Garland Litteral

William Garland Litteral, 67, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.

He was born April 21, 1954, in Crawford, Ind., to the late Garland and Carol Calnan Litteral. He was a cook in a restaurant and a veteran of the Army Reserves, 98th Division.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Litteral.

He is survived by a grandson, Alexander Michael Tallmage.

No services are planned at this time.

Daryl ‘D.J.’ Johnson

Daryl “D.J.” Johnson, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Born in Lucas County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Ruth Schlamann Johnson. He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam era, was a member of the American Legion Post 108 in Franklin, and a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. He spent most of his adult life in Tuscon, Ariz.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Debbie Cumbee Johnson; two daughters, Jessica Lyn Dodd of Grand Junction, Colo., and Jodi Lee Najera of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; and his faithful dog, Shadow.

No formal service is currently planned; but there will be a time of remembrance later in the Spring being held with members from his community.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Ob