Obituaries for April 2, 2020

Teddy Marshall ‘Wolf’ Higdon

Teddy Marshall “Wolf” Higdon, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Theodore Warner Higdon and Geneva Pearl Coggins Higdon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Higdon. Heenjoyed gardening and loved to play basketball, fish and hunt. He was a member of Higdonville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shay Higdon; three sons, Tim Higdon, Bo Higdon (Tina) and Denver Higdon (Alicia) all of Franklin; sister, Lawana Patterson of Franklin; and eight grandchildren, Vanessa Rhoden (Will), Garrett Higdon (Emilee), Dillon Higdon, Amber Higdon, Alexa Higdon, Alyssa Higdon, Heidi Shope and Sydney Shope.

A private funeral service was held Saturday, March 28, at Higdonville Baptist Church. Rev. Scott Matthews and Rev. Roy Lowe officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Garrett Higdon, Dillon Higdon, Donald Holland, Reggie Holland, David Holland and Heath Higdon.

Honorary pallbearers were Phil Higdon, Bruce Holland, Lyman Holland, Gary Taylor, Mark McDowell and Sherman Paris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Four Season’s Hospice, (for the Hospice House) Four Seasons Development Office 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 2873.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Melvin Lee Miller

Melvin Lee Miller, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Union County, Ill., to the late Lester Miller and Margaret Gayette Miller. He retired from the Navy after 24 years of service as a Master Chief E-9. He served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Carolina Mountain Woodturning, Old Bones Softball Senior League and the Brasstown Wood Turner Guild. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Coutts Miller; two daughters, Lynn Michelle Unnerstall (Keane) of Orlando, Fla., and Teresa Diane Miller (Barbara Tuttle) of Charleston, S.C.; a son, Michael Lee Miller (Elisabeth Diffenderfer) of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren, Christopher Storey, Paige Miller, Meghan Miller and K.C. Diffenderfer; a sister, Patsy Ruth Lewis (Ron) of Mustang, Okla.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Lester Miller.

A private funeral was held Friday, March 27, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Janice Maude Houston Lee

Janice Maude Houston Lee, 77, of Otto, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Albany, Ga., to the late Otha Lawrence and Decima Mock Houston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Houston.

She is survived by her husband, Woodrow Lee; one daughter, Shari Dee Hines (Steve) of Albany, Ga.; one son, Jeff Barrett (Angela) of Canton, Ga.; one sister, Lenora Jowers of Albany, Ga.; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She moved to Otto in 1996 and was a member of the Holly Springs Baptist Church. She was a former member of Rotary International and the American Cancer Society. She was instrumental in the forming of Relay for Life. She was a Registered Nurse and graduated from Albany Junior College, South Western in Americus, Ga., as well as Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga.

A private graveside service will be held at the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Martha ‘Ann’ Redoutey

Martha “Ann” Redoutey, 66, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Griffen and Frances Robinson Griffen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Ray Redoutey and two brothers, Dickey and Johnny Griffen. She was a member of First Pentecost Church. She will be greatly missed by her family, whom she loved more than anything.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Redoutey; one son, Scott Redoutey (Deborah) of Franklin; five brothers and sisters, Kathy Worley of Asheville, N.C., Donna Gulledge of Sanford, N.C., Fred, Bobby Joe and David Griffen all of Sylva; four grandchildren, Alex, Landon, Chandler, McKenzie; and one great granddaughter, Khloe.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Riscardo Reyes Rodriguez

Riscardo Reyes Rodriguez, 39, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born March 31, 1980, in Puerto Rico to Wilfredo and Isabel Rodriguez Escalera. He loved riding motorcycles and fishing. He would help anyone who was in need. He loved life and people. He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother, Edgar Reyes Rodriguez; grandmother, Maria Colon’; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service was held Saturday, March 28, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Addington Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Escalera and Reyes Rodriguez family.

George Burgin Moses

On March 28th the love of my life passed away, George Burgin Moses, always known as “Bud.” He was 66 years old.

He fought a courageous fight against cancer for over four years. He was a jack of all trades; he could do almost anything. He retired from the trucking company after 25 years. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his family. He as a great husband, Dad and Paw.

He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Thomas and Mary Lee Moses and a sister, Louise Ensley. He came from a large and loving family; Virginia McCall (John), Ann Lequire, Pat Cochran (Tommy), Ricky Moses, Rhonda Simmons (Randy) of Pennsylvania, Donnie Moses (Beth) of Georgia, Vickie Green (John) of Asheville, David (Tim) of Freemont, N.C. The others lived here in Franklin.

He married his high school sweetheart, Elsie McClure Moses. They were married for 48 years. Together they had two children, Misty Moses Crisp and Chad Thomas Moses, both of Franklin; three grandchildren, Mason Schulte, Conner Crisp and Shannon Shuler (Austin) and one great grandson, Stetson Shuler.

He made his peace with the Lord and everyone before he left this world.

So, our story ends here…until we meet again.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Hugh Campbell Jones Jr.

Hugh Campbell Jones Jr., 59, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1961, in Goochland County, Va., to the late Hugh Campbell Sr. and Ruth (Seay) Jones. He served in the Navy for 14 years as a data analyst and served in the Gulf War. He enjoyed playing computer games, collecting baseball cards and would be known for bringing home stray dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Jones of Franklin; a daughter, Brandi Ray of Cummings, Ga.; one sister, Kimberly Hamblin of Virginia; two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, David Jones and Robert Jones.

No services are planned and the family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation Online.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Ralph Williams Hoffman

Ralph Williams Hoffman, 72, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Born in Pontotoc, Miss., he was the son of the late Ralph H. and Anne Belle Williams Hoffman. He is survived by a sister, Anne Barkley of Blue Mountain, Miss.; and numerous cousins.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 27, at Dowdle Cemetery.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Brendle Parrish

Barbara Brendle Parrish, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. She was born in Macon County, North Carolina, on March 22, 1934, to the late John Brendle and Fannie “Moore” Brendle.

She was a home maker and loved being with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, John Parrish of Franklin; six grandchildren, Nathan Parrish, Kane Parrish, Jacob Parrish, Rheanna Parrish, Justin Parrish and David Parrish; a she is preceded in death by her husband, Tyndell Lindburg Parrish; two sons, Brannon Parrish and Doug Parrish.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Davis Hooper officiating. Burial followed at the Cowee Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Nathan Parrish, Kane Parrish, Jacob Parrish, Justin Parrish and David Parrish.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Parrish family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Gordon ‘Skip’ Paul Lotz

Gordon “Skip” Paul Lotz, 70, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Born in Blue Island, Ill., he was the son of Florence Lotz and the late Arthur Wayne Lotz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Lotz. Skip was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and a member of the VFW Post 7339 and the American Legion Post 108. He was a retired pyrotechnician and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved dogs, Lucy and Marbles; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Pat Lotz and special friends, James, Frances, Kaley and Jacob Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date at the VFW.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Thomas George Hughes

Thomas George Hughes, 52, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1967, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Jerry Dean Hughes and Martha Sue Webb Hughes.

He worked in construction as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Dean Hughes and Jerry Ray Hughes; and his sister, Teresa Ann Hughes Wallace.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Jeremy Scott Hughes and Thomas Stephen Hughes, both of Hampton, Ga., and Tanner Jackson Hughes, of Franklin, N.C.; former wife, Carolyn West Hughes of Hampton, Ga.; and Randy Dean Hughes and his wife Irene, of Otto, N.C.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

Asheville Mortuary Services is honored to be assisting the Hughes family with arrangements.

David S. Hill, O.D., P.A.

Following in the footsteps of his father, David Simmons Hill, O.D., P.A. became a leading optometrist in Macon County, providing excellent eye care to his community for many years.

Dr. Hill was civic minded, serving as Angel Community Hospital board chairman and enjoying working with members of the Noonday Rotary Club where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Dr. Hill was born July 20, 1955, to Rachel Hill and Joseph Hill, O.D. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1973, from the University of Tennessee in 1977, and from the Southern College of Optometry in 1984. He passed on March 27, 2020.

His friends knew him as a gourmet cook who loved to entertain. An evening of good music, friends, and an excellent meal was his trademark.

An only child of only children, he had no close relatives but distant ones in the Bat Cave area of Rutherford County, North Carolina.

No service is planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

In keeping with his interest in the community and in Rotary, memorials made to the Roy Rickman Scholarship Fund c/o The Rotary Club of Franklin, PO Box 375, Franklin, NC 28744 are appropriate.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the blessed memory of Dr. Hill.