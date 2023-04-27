Obituaries for April 27, 2023

Bobby Ray Camp

Bobby Ray Camp, 64, of Franklin passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. Bobby was born September 6, 1958 in Toccoa, Ga to the late Lawrence G. Camp and Geraldene McCurry Camp. He worked in the retail industry for many years. Bobby loved Atlanta Braves baseball and his dogs, Roscoe and Pepper.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Kim Camp; a sister, Pat Cash (Darvin) of Carnesville, Ga., step-mother-in-law, Carol Ayers of Franklin, N.C.; brother-in-law, Keith Ayers of Demorest, Ga., and a cousin-in-law Lisa Whitworth of Sandersville, Ga.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Carter; a brother, Wayne Camp; and his beloved dog, Cocoa.

A Celebration of life Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 in the chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service. A private burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 4 Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Carol Roper Townsend Bates

Carol Roper Townsend Bates, 94, of Franklin, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Leland Barnard and Mary Welch Roper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, MB Townsend and William Bates; two brothers, James and Jack Roper; and her beloved sister-in laws Jewel & Wilma.

She was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved her family, friends, flowers, animals, and traveling. She worked with motor vehicles most of her life; working in the tag office and later with her son at Longview Cycles. She enjoyed sewing and planting flower gardens. The last decade of her life was spent in Alaska as a caregiver for her dear friend G.M. Miller, who is now deceased. She attended Olive Hill Church and was a past member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Michael Douglas Townsend of Franklin, N.C.; daughter, Constance Elaine Townsend of Arden, N.C.; 8 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Olive Hill Church in Franklin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Teen Challenge of the Smokies, PO Box 2157, Franklin, N.C. 28744.

Ricky Brian Cunningham

Ricky Brian Cunningham, 57, of Otto, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

He was born in Rabun County, Ga, on November 3, 1965. He was the son of Martha Jean Norton Cunningham and the late Max Cunningham. He loved old cars, working hard driving a tanker truck, and his family. He attended Newman Chapel Baptist Church in Otto.

In addition to his mother, Martha Jean Norton Cunningham of Otto, NC, he is survived by his daughter, Sarah Brianna Norris (Matthew) of Otto, N.C.; sister, Denise Stewart (Robbie) of Franklin, N.C.; four grandchildren, Levi Norris, Lucas Norris, Lauryn Norris, and Lexi Norris; and two nieces, Brooke Stewart and Alysia Stewart.

Funeral Service were be held on Monday, April 24 in Newman Chapel Baptist Church. Rev. Carl Carpenter, Rev. Eddie Brewer, and Rev. Donald Bates officiated. Burial was in the Newman Chapel Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Talley, Bill Welch, Bo Welch, Kevin Fountain, Randy Roper, Rodney Dickerson, and Barry Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Newman Chapel cemetery fund.

Gail Cohen Vitale

Gail Cohen Vitale passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by close family on March 7, 2023. Her departurewas deeply felt as she made the most of her 80 years here. She was born into a loving family of Polish Catholics in

Dearborn, Michigan in 1942, at the height of World War II. Even as a young girl, Gail loved challenges before graduating into the 1960’s. Upon reaching adulthood, she channeled her considerable energies into being one of the first women to manage a national employment agency office, in Washington DC, drive race cars, and do everything else in her power to overturn the social order. While working in DC, she met her future husband, Al Cohen who swept her off to Florida where she raised a family of four children, including a photo-journalist, a biologist, a teacher and a businessman. Despite the demands of motherhood, she maintained her adventurous spirit that instilled a love to travel in all of them. She was a loving parent and wife who never failed to put her family first, (and pets a close second). After the passing of her husband, she subsequently met and married Robert Vitale in 1981 and moved to Jupiter Florida. Together, they founded a business called Nightingales along the hustle and bustle of Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. While in Jupiter, she and her husband helped construct one of the most unusual geodesic dome homes in the Southeast.

Eventually, the call of the North Carolina mountains in late 1990’s led them to relocate to Franklin, N.C. where Gail indulged in her love of natural gemstones, furry woodland creatures and the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

For many years leading up to her passing, she indulged in her love of cooking. She loved to watch food tutorials and travel channels during her spare time and positively reveled in her visits to her children around the country. She was always full of adventure and created loving memories. Her visits to her children living around the country over the years were full of adventures and loving memories.

She is survived by her caring husband, Robert Vitale and four children, Albert, Alan, Abigail and Ami. She also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Emily, Cassandra and Eva. Her sister Loretta, brother Michael and their immediate families were never far from her mind, and we will all miss her deeply.

The family also wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days with such kindness and grace. To everyone who came to know her during her memorable journey, including her menagerie of four legged friends, we offer our warmest gratitude.

Rodney Whitcomb Amig

Rodney Whitcomb Amig, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was born to the late Rodney Amig Sr. and Lois William Amig. He was a member of The Moose Lodge, Brick Layers Union, and the owner of Double A Electric in Franklin. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Franklin, but was recently attending Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church. He loved to work and spend time outdoors.

He was preceded by his parents; wife of 49 years, Mary Evelyn Wilbanks Amig; brother, Edward Phillips Amig III; and a step-son, Ronnie Hammond.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Sandridge of Ivor, Va.; step-son, Bill K. Brown of Winnebow, N.C.; step-daughter, Cheri Finefrock of Covington, Ga.; sister-in-law, Janet Louise Amig of Franklin; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Robert Brown will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Franklin, 69 Iotla St, Franklin, NC 28734.

Ernest L.C. Higdon

Ernest L.C. Higdon, 72, of Lakemont, Ga., formerly from Sylva, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was born on Sept. 26, 1950, to the late William Lee Higdon and Ellen Jane Franks Higdon. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Scotty Higdon.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and watching Braves baseball. He was a member of the Macon and Rabun Coon Hunters Association.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Faye; one son, Lynn Higdon (Angela Gravitt); two grandsons, Brandon (LeeAnn) Higdon, Billy (Leanne) Higdon; one granddaughter, Lindsey (Daniel) Higdon; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Julie Houston (Larry), and Mary McCurry; brother-in-law, Billy Hughes (Lytha); sister-in-law, Phyllis Dale, all of Franklin; and sister-in-law, Judy Anderson (Lynn) from Warsaw, N.C.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 21, in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Eddie Stillwell and Rev. Mark Bishop officiating. Burial followed in Zion Hill Cemetery.

Marlin Kaufman

Marlin Kaufman, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, April 17, 2023.

He was born in Johnstown, Pa., to the late Merle and Ruth Harshberger Kaufman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Galen Kaufman. He was a painter and served our country in the Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joanne; daughter, Suzanne (Granville) Younce of Franklin, three grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, and Renae Younce; and a great granddaughter, Oaklyn Grace Younce; sister, Sonya Eller of Bridgewater, Va; half-brother, Gary Kaufman of Johnstown, Pa.; and half-sister, Arlene Schaffer of Johnstown, Pa.

A celebration of life was held Monday, April 24, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Vic Greene officiating.

Military honors were provided by VFW Post #7339 and American Legion Post #108.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hospice House Foundation, P.O. Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

William ‘Bill’ Pell Hodges

William “Bill” Pell Hodges, 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of Diane Buzzard Mayle and the late Thomas Junior Minard. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Denver Hodges. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Millie Clark Hodges; five children, Crystal Clark of Canton, Ohio, Victoria Hannum of Canton, Ohio, Stephanie Hannum of Hollywood, Fla., William Hodges Jr., of Franklin, and Ronald Wickham Jr. of Franklin; granddaughter, Marissa M. Clark of the home; three siblings, Debbie Hodges of Bradenton, Michael Hodges of Bradenton, Fla., and Angie Hodges of Ripley, W. Va.; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, April 26, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Maxine Fortner

Maxine Fortner, 60, of Franklin, NC, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 after a period of declining health. She was a native of Jackson County and the daughter of the late Fornes Gene (Doc) Fortner and Flora Jean (Cunningham) Fortner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Lee Fortner and her grandparents, Arthur and Mindora (Broom) Fortner and Kelly and Elmina (Simonds) Cunningham.

She was witty, a great friend and listener, funny, compassionate, protective and a very hard worker. She enjoyed the beach, lake camping, music, softball, spending time with her family and a great pair of jean shorts. Maxine will be remembered for her intense concern for others struggling in life…she opened her heart and door to many. She graduated from Cullowhee High School in 1981. For much of her professional career she was a bookkeeper and supervisor for Winn Dixie of Cary, NC.

She is survived by her son, Mark Thompson of Cullowhee, N.C., (Callie Owens) and her daughter Leighann Thompson (Jamal) of Sylva, N.C., Four grandchildren, Kaiden Russell Long, Jaiden Noah Long, Chaya Arshawn Jones and arriving in June, Charlie Rawlings Thompson. “The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children and grandchildren.”

Forever remembered by her siblings: Three brothers, Willie Joe Fortner (Nikole) of Cullowhee, N.C., Tilmon Gene Fortner of Charlotte, N.C. and David Lee Fortner (Vel) of Canton, N.C. One sister, Patricia Ann Queen (Kenny) of Cullowhee, N.C. “Side by side or apart, siblings will always be connected by the heart.” Her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins will miss her deeply.

They will be celebrating Maxine’s life in a private family and friends ceremony at Mathis Cemetery (Tuckasegee, N.C) on Sunday, April 30 at 11 a.m.

“I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, where I am you may be also.” John 14

Gary Lynn Gibson

Gary Lynn Gibson ,75, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2023.

He was born Nov 8, 1947 in Okmulgee, Okla., to the late Audrey and John B Gibson. Gary was the youngest of 3 sons.

He is survived by his Nephew John M Gibson and wife Debbee of Franklin, N.C.; Nephew Geoffrey Gibson of Franklin, N.C.; Great Nephew Joshua Gibson and Great Niece Kelsie Gibson Persechino, and many other extended family members and friends.

Gary resided in Tulsa, Okla., for most of his life, then moved to Clearwater, Fla., and then Franklin N.C., for 13 years. He resided with his family John, Debbee and Joshua Gibson for 15 years. Then 2 years ago he was moved, due to health reasons to Skyland Care in Sylva, N.C..

He said his mother Audrey wanted a girl so he would tell you that’s why his middle name was Lynn. While he was born mentally handicapped, but he didn’t let that stop him from trying to live life as full as possible. His first an foremost loved God and coming to church. In fact he would read his Bible so much, he wore out a Bible he had since a young man.

We admired his ability to always be in a good mood and very little seemed to ever bother him. He loved being around people. And would always engage in conversations in any way he could. And always had a story of his own.

When Gary moved in with us 17 years ago he enjoyed walking, and he was able to navigate miles on foot to the mall and go on little adventures and this was all on his own.

When he was younger, he worked at various workshops for the handicapped. He would tell you that the best workshop was the one for American Airlines where he would fold shirts and jackets. In fact, Gary had his own blue American Airlines Jacket he would wear all the time.

He was such a good help. He would load the dishwasher and after that he would empty it. He tried to help in anyway he could. His favorite activity was participation in the Special Olympics as a young man. He won half a dozen medals.

Despite being mentally handicapped, he had an amazing ability to remember people’s names. And, for Gary, no one was a stranger. He would walk up to anybody, and just say, “hi, my name is Gary Gibson, what’s yours?”

Gary was truly a blessing in our lives, and to all those who knew him.

Mireille Evelyn Rostallon

Mireille Evelyn Rostallon, 83, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late John and Marguertte Starke Alley. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Edward Rostallon. She was a member of First Methodist Church. She loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports, enjoyed speaking French, and helping others.

She is survived by her sons, James Rostallon of Franklin, N.C. and John Rostallon of Toccoa, Ga.; a brother Raymond Alley of Charleston, S.C., eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Justin Daniel Moe

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, Justin Daniel Moe passed away in the comfort of his home.

Born to Harold and Jennifer Moe on July 27, 1974, in Sarasota, Fla.

He spent the past 30 years in Western North Carolina. He and the love of his life, also his wife, Kristina Moe, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this year. He loved Kristina, his family and his dog, his art, albums, coffee, laughter, and yes, farting. He was the kind of man who always showed up, and he will be dearly remembered by all those lucky enough to have known him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristina Moe, and their dog Mazzy. He is also survived by his father and mother, Harold and Jennifer Moe, brother Christopher Moe, and sisters, Gretchen Moe, Rachel (Steve) Kelly, and Jessica (Robert) Moe, in addition to his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at

Macon Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Following the Memorial, a Celebration of Life will take place at Cowee School.

In addition to flowers, donations to Appalachian Animal Rescue Center (where he found his dog) or the Macon County Public Library (where he found his wife) are welcome.

