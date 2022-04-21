Obituaries for April 21, 2022

Carolyn Clayton Barber Wolfe

Carolyn Clayton Barber Wolfe was born on Feb. 28, 1937, to William Joseph and Margaret Snyder Barber. She passed from this life on April 14, 2022.

From the time she was introduced to art, she was recognized as being a very talented artist with paintings that were both eclectic and lovely. Even as a small child, as young as kindergarten age, her work was displayed at distinguished art shows. She enjoyed her art and embraced her talent but never forgot the inspiration and support she received early on from Mrs. Matniak, who was one of her teachers.

She enjoyed going to the Senior Center where she made friends with Reasa, who was always very kind and helpful, making her visits enjoyable. She was also blessed to receive excellent attention from her caregiver, Donna Keyworth.

She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Wolfe, and her son, Jay Paul Galasso, along with her parents and her brother, Jerry Barber.

She is survived by her children, Karyn Margaret Galasso (Juanita) of Tampa, Fla., GiGi Carlene Galasso of Crystal River, Fla., and Kim Gale, also of Florida; grandchildren, Ravyn Gale, Dylan Gale, Wayne Jackson, and Paul Jackson; a number of great-grandchildren; a brother, William Barber of Portchester, N.Y.; and her sister-in-law, Kristin Barber.

Rev. Dr. Tommy Dean Lamb

Rev. Dr. Tommy Dean Lamb, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. He was born on June 4, 1957, to the late William Dean Lamb and Agnes Hampton Lamb. He was a Southern Baptist Minister, and he preached the gospel for more than 30 years. He was a partner in Attentive Health & Wellness. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson, play the piano, and watch the Georgia Bulldogs play football. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had a great love for people and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Lamb; a son, Benjamin Thomas (Brittany) of Morganton, Ga.; a daughter, Amberly Griffith (Garrett) of Owens Crossroads, Ala.; one stepdaughter, Chelsey Karr (Nick); four grandchildren, Foster Thomas, Annistyn Thomas, Coulson Griffith, and Bryson Karr.

In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his brother, Dwayne Lamb.

A funeral service was held Monday, April 18, at Newman Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. J.D. Grant officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made to Russell Hill Cancer Foundation, 3601 CCI Drive Huntsville, Al 35805.

Stephen Robert Murphy

Stephen Robert Murphy, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022.

He was born in Washington County, Pa., on May 20, 1945, to Harry W. and Marion (Williams) Murphy.

He was a long-time resident of Franklin. Upon his graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably (Sergeant – E5) for five years from 1963 to 1968. Following his military service, he was employed by Belden Wire & Cable and Tektone Sound & Signal Manufacturing, Inc. and was a member of Mensa and a member of the National Audubon Society.

He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is loved by all who knew him, family, friends, and neighbors. He was always there with encouraging and uplifting words for everyone he met. His life was grounded by his faith, and he lived it accordingly. He represented the good that we all need every day in our lives. His integrity, love of life, laughter and his independent spirit will be dearly missed. He will be forever in our hearts, and we know he will always be watching over and guiding us. Rest in peace.

He will be lovingly remembered by his family, as well as his treasured friends Shelly Barrett, Kim Cunningham, and Virgie Yonce, all of whom he considered to be family (Stephen called them his angels); his nieces, Margaret Elaine Cressaty (Cherif), Pamela Cronan and Barbara Cronan; six grandnephews, and one grandniece, many great-grandnephews, and great-grandnieces as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Lou Murphy, Marilyn Roberta Murphy, Margie Marie Murphy Cronan; brother-in-law, John L. Cronan and niece, Roberta Arlene Cronan Underwood.

A Celebration of Life memorial service was held Tuesday, April 19, at the Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. David Lee Williams officiating. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 7739 and American Legion Post 108.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

His loved ones wish to send a special thank you to the entire staff at Macon Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, for their care and compassion.

Patricia Helen Trombly Rocha

Patricia Helen Trombly Rocha, 79 passed away Tuesday April 12, 2022. She was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Albany, Ga., to the late Leo Trombly and Dorothy Rump Trombly. She loved the North Carolina mountains and making people laugh. She enjoyed arts and crafts and considered her cats as part of the family. She had retired from a career in teaching. She was Christian and raised her family trusting in God. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Farris-Stoneham and husband Al Stoneham of Franklin; a son, Ricardo Rocha II; three grandchildren, Kathryn Farris Suminski, William Farris, and Anna Farris.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Kincaid Jr.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held.

James Bryant ‘Jim’ Ballew

If his goals were to be remembered for his love for Jesus, love for his wife, Nancy, and for his integrity, James Bryant Ballew met and surpassed each of them. He consistently showed his honesty and trustworthiness in all he did.

Born on Oct. 11, 1932, to Bryant and Mabel Pike Ballew, he was the youngest of three children with two older, adoring sisters. He had a deep love for family that was evident in the way he cared and provided for them.

He thoroughly enjoyed bouncing up and down on his lawn mower as he pondered his golf game and how to improve it. Golf was his “other” life love. He was challenged constantly to correct imperfections and hit “dead center.” He was also a great story teller, entertaining friends and family.

God took Jim home on April 14, 2022. Left with many memories of a life filled with difficult challenges, continuing growth and an abundance of blessings are his wife, Nancy LaVerne Garrett Ballew; his grandchildren, Melissa Unger (Brian) of Franklin, N.C., and James Neal of Charlotte, N.C.; his step-daughter, Lori Londeree of Franklin; his great-granddaughters, Bethany and Emilia Unger; his niece, Beverly Wing; and his nephews, Glen and Stanley Dixon. He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Ballew, along with his parents and sisters.

A Remembrance of Jim’s life will be held Thursday, April 21, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Franklin, with friends and family mingling in the sanctuary beginning at 12:30 p.m. Dr. Robert Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Rush Cemetery in Otto, N.C., at 3 p.m.

Sheila Ann Goodwin

Sheila Ann Goodwin passed away April 14, 2022. No public services are planned.

Willa Mae Jones

Willa Mae Jones, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Jake and Edna Cabe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jones; and siblings, Charles W. Cabe, James Donald Cabe and Phyliss Cabe. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lilburn, Ga., and a hairdresser for more than 50 years.

She is survived by sisters, Catherine Keener, Betty Cole, both of Franklin, and Mary Jo Freeman of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service was held in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home on Saturday April 16. Rev. Janet Greene and Rev. Vic Greene officiated. Burial was at Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clarks Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, in memory of Willa Mae Jones.

Edith Ann Sheffield Stoudemire

Edith Ann Sheffield Stoudemire, 79, went home to be with the Lord April 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Macon, County May 13, 1942, to the late William Coleman Sheffield and Nola Estella Sheffield-Blanton. She worked in food service for the Macon County School system and for Burcliff Industries as an assistant manager. She loved music and dancing, playing all kinds of sports such as volleyball, softball, bowling, and basketball. She was a four-year starter for the basketball team in high school and she loved to coach softball and baseball teams. She loved and was a member of the Riverside Fellowship Church. Most of all she loved her family and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Junior Stoudemire; two sons, Rickey Stoudemire and wife Danita and Randy Stoudemire and wife Michelle, all of Franklin; four grandchildren, Natasha Boatwright and husband Broc, Trance Stoudemire, Tyler Stoudemire, and Kirkland Stoudemire; seven great-grandchildren, Landon Malloy, Baylie Boatwright, Axle Boatwright, Bentley Boatwright, Chevelle Boatwright, Wrenleigh Tomkins, and Kingsleigh Tomkins; and one brother, James Sheffield of Franklin.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbie Joe Judge, six half-sisters and eight half-brothers.

A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, April 18, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Salmason and Rev. J.D. Woodside officiating.

Rhonda Lynn Fair Arvey

Rhonda Lynn Fair Arvey, 63, passed away Tuesday April 12, 2022. She was born Jan. 6, 1959, in Liberty, N.Y., to Alma Coffey Fair and the late Wilbur Fair. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she loved spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite time of the year.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Keith Max Arvey; her children, Amanda Lynn Maxwell of Franklin, Travis Lee Meyer of Texas; stepchildren, Jason Keith Arvey of Franklin, Michael Jordan Arvey of Franklin, and Kelly Renee Arvey of Florida; 15 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; mother, Alma Fair and a brother Jo Fair of Tennessee. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother, Roger Fair.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday, April 16, in the Chapel of Bryant Grant Funeral Home.

Maxie Lee Corn Carpenter

Maxie Lee Corn Carpenter, 99, of Sylva, N.C., passed away on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, one month shy of her 100th birthday. Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Flora Corn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earvin A. Carpenter; son, William Lee (Bill) Carpenter; sisters, Bertie Holt, Virgie Crunkleton, Bessie Corn, Bonnie Dean; and brother, Norton Virgil Corn; son-in-law Carter Deitz, and Robert Washington.

She was a homemaker, attended Wilkesdale Baptist Church and was a member of Mulberry Methodist Church. She loved visiting with friends and family, reading, singing old hymns, and cooking. She was looking forward to a large Easter dinner with all her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Starlotte Deitz; son, Jeff (Mary) Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Teresa Carpenter, all of Sylva; five grandchildren, Janna Deitz of Bethesda, Md.; Shelly Deitz of Sylva; Shea (Chris) White of Columbus; Kamisha Carpenter of Asheboro; and William Carpenter of Ruskin, Fla.; two great grandchildren, Makenzie Ballard and Landon White; plus many nieces and nephews.

Maxie’s family grew in the last decade of her life to include two beloved caregivers, Rene Fish and Donna Massingale. Julie Woodard always made sure Maxie felt beautiful, as she was.

A funeral service will be held at Appalachian Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m. with Joe Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.

Donations in her memory to Four Seasons (or your local) Hospice are suggested.

