Obituaries for April 22, 2021

Carol “Connie” Constance Litteral

Carol “Connie” Constance Litteral, 86, of Franklin, NC, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born November 22, 1934 in Monroe, N.Y. to the late Donald and Dorothea Smith Calnan. She was the first lady mail carrier in Rochester, NY and she worked for the postal service until her retirement. She loved quilting and knitting. She is survived by her son, William Garland Litteral of Franklin, N.C.; grandson, Alexander Tallmadge, sister, Shirley Mackintosh of California and brother, Edward Calnan of California.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Litteral, and a half sister, Linda Burnett.

No services are planned at this time.

Carolyn Juanita Bates Emory

Carolyn Juanita Bates Emory, 77, of Franklin, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Pearl Watts Bates. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tabitha Roxanne Emory; brother, Roger Bates; and two sisters, Gail Bates, and Wanda Bleckley. Carolyn lived most of her life in Franklin and was a member of Prentiss Church of God. She loved to sew, shop and will always be remembered for her warm smiles, while meeting people at Angel Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Perry Emory; son, Randy Emory; two daughters, Melissa Emory, and Rebecca Emory; sister, Connie Conley; and two brothers, Rev. Don Bates, and Rick Bates all of Franklin. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Ryan Coggins, Daniel Bottoms, Katrina Bottoms and Dylan Tallent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be Monday, April 19, at 2pm in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Don Moffitt will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one’s favorite charity.

Dorothy McCutcheon Lill

On April 5, 2020, Dorothy McCutcheon Lill passed away in New Orleans, following a brief illness. A New Orleans native, she was 92. She graduated from Newman High School and then from Wellesley College. She went on to earn a Masters Degree in English from Tulane University, along with one in Library Science from Loyola University. She was the head librarian at Trinity Episcopal School in New Orleans prior to her retirement in the 1990s. Mrs. Lill had been the beloved wife of Winston C. Lill, Sr. for 62 years prior to his death in 2012. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen Wilson McCutcheon and her father, Dr. Roger Philip McCutcheon. She was the mother of Winston C. Lill, Jr. and Helen Halliday Lill Craige; grandmother of Winston C. Lill III, Branch Craige IV, Dr. Helen Halliday Craige McDonald, and the late Dorothy McCutcheon Craige. Mrs. Lill was also the great grandmother of four.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Franklin, North Carolina on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00am.

Peggy A. Houston

Peggy A. Houston, 71, of Franklin, N.C., went to her eternal heavenly home on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Born in Bryson City, Swain County, to the late Ed and Stella Johnson Parton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Flevia Parton; two brothers, Sterling “Blue” Parton and Sam Parton; and three infant siblings, Robert, Nathaniel, and Cora Lee Parton. She was also preceded in death by her mother in-law and father-in-law, Bernice Bradley Houston, and Garfield Houston.

She was a longstanding member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years, introducing Jesus to many children. Through the years, she spent many years employed as a caretaker, and was also employed at several manufacturing companies, as well as part time at the Cowee School lunchroom. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and helping others. She was an amazing wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was the beloved wife of 47 years, to Dewey L. Houston. She is survived by five sisters, Louise Dyer of Bryson City, Elta Caulder (Melvin) of Randleman, Doris “Dot” Dyer (Thurman) of Bryson City, Jessie Brendle (Lonnie) of Bryson City, and Brenda Stephens of Bryson City; and two brothers, Harold Parton (Marilyn) and Danny Parton ( Joanne) both of Bryson City. Peggy is also survived by a sister-in-law, Wanda McWilliams (Richard) of Franklin; special family friend and caregiver, Jody Crisp of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Tom Nahlen and Rev. Charles Stevens officiated. Burial was in the Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cowee Fire and Rescue Department Officers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cowee Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 208 Mason Branch Rd., Franklin, NC, 28734.

Mary Myers Morrow

Mary Myers Morrow, known to family as Mary Frances, went to be with Jesus on Good Friday morning. She was born on October 16, 1945 in Franklin NC to the late Lillie “Pie” and James Charles Myers. She married the love of her life, Jim Morrow, in 1968, and together they shared 45 years of marriage and raised three children in Fairview, N.C. After Jim’s death in 2013, she lived in Delaware with her son and his family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her older brother, Charles.

She was a graduate of Western Carolina University, where she received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education. She taught elementary students in the classroom and as a reading specialist for 30-plus years, primarily at Claxton Elementary. She was an active member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church in Asheville, N.C., where she enjoyed many years volunteering as an AWANA teacher, nursery caregiver, and served on the sanctuary flower committee. When Jim was diagnosed with cancer, Mary and Jim together became active participants and leaders of their Asheville Relay for Life Team. Mary was a devoted wife and caregiver for Jim during his battle with cancer.

She loved family vacations at the beach and treating her grandchildren with tokens of her love. She was an avid gardener, and spent many hours weeding her day lilies and irises, and working in the family vegetable garden. She was a connoisseur of green beans, and saved seed each year for her favorite variety, greasy cut-shorts. She loved making pretty things for family and friends, and over the years tried her hand at cross stitch, knitting, polymer clay, beading and more. She loved new experiences, new technology, new places and meeting new people, and was quick to connect and share whether you were another teacher at a national conference, or a vendor at her local farmer’s market. And, Mary was feisty – she loved fiercely competitive family card games, spirited conversations and independently breaking the mold for what you might expect from a woman of her time and place.

She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Angela of Middletown, Del.; her daughters, Heather of Portland, Ore., and Holli of Iva, S.C.; her five grandchildren – Andrew, Ethan, Rose, Will and Asa; her brother, Johnny Myers of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial was held in Franklin and a family graveside service in Fairview.

The family requests memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life or Meals on Wheels.

Emma Jean Wood Taylor “Mimies”

Emma Jean Wood Taylor “Mimies”, 78, of Dillard, Ga. passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born April 22, 1942 in Highlands, N.C., to the late Eugene C. Wood and Mamie Houston Wood. She was a Co-owner/Secretary for C Taylor Construction for many years. She was a Godly lady, and was a member of Newman’s Chapel Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she has been an active member of the Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and choir member. Jean was a true light in the lives of her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Dodgins and husband Terrell; five grandchildren, Steven, Taylor (Kayla), Preston (Lauren), Brandon (Alex) and Jeanilee Fenoglio; four great-grandchildren, Remington, Juliana, Hunter and Hiker Fenoglio. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Taylor. She is survived by her lifelong, faithful friend Opal Dodgins.

Funeral services were be held at Newman Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating. Burial followed at the Newman Chapel Cemetery, Otto, NC.

Marshall P. Henson

Marshall P. Henson, 80, of Franklin, N.C., went to his heavenly home on January 6, 2021.

Born in Highlands, NC, he was the son of the late Frank and Edith Norton Henson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jennings Henson and daughter, Sabrina Garner.

He had a love of gospel music. He started the music profession as The Happy Tones, and later as Marshall Henson and the Temples, and then went on to tour with Gem City. He was the owner of Henson Tire in Franklin.

He leaves behind many family and friends, who will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be 7 pm, Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m., at Sonny’s Music Lounge, 203 Sloan Rd., Franklin, N.C. Former Gem City musicians will be performing. Doors will be open at 6:30pm.

Fred R. (Buddy) Hobbs

Fred R. (Buddy) Hobbs, 78 of Franklin, N.C. passed away on April 12, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Jacksonville Fla..; raised on a cotton farm in Harlingen, Texas; before returning to Jacksonville when he was 9 and in 3rd grade where he met his future wife Linda Wiesenfeld.

After his Air Force days, he settled in Jacksonville, but his adventurous side would no longer be silent. He pulled his trailer up to Alaska and never looked back. He built a log cabin and went to work as an accountant for the State Ferry System; and then managed the State Educational center supplying schoolbooks and other educational needs of children who lived out in the bush. He climbed mountains and glaciers. He stayed till he retired, then meandered back south. After retirement he went to Peru and went down the Amazon with a small college class studying entomology (specifically spiders.) He then got them to drop him off to spend two weeks in the jungle alone. This is an example of his lifestyle. While home in Jacksonville visiting family, he re-met Linda (after 30 years.) they were married and enjoyed 3 years meandering together up to Alaska, until settling here; near her parents.

His favorite place to be was with his wife Linda or in a sleeping bag in the woods of Alaska.

He had a caregiver’s heart. He enrolled at Southwestern to become a CNA. For 15 Years he cared for and loved all his patients. He found last year he had cancer, but he would not leave his patients. He was a kind and honorable man. A true gentleman.

He was also very creative in poetry, woodworking and landscaping.

He always had a special love for animals. He was a longtime and very active member of the International Wolf Center. For the past 20 years, he would often take in “any dog or kitties who needed help”. He and Linda would take them to Dr. Stagnitta for their shots, meds, to get them chipped, spayed or neutered; then would look for a good home for them. They would often keep those that they couldn’t find a home for.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert S. Hobbs and Daughter Cynthia Ann Trask.

He is Survived by his wife Linda of Franklin; his son, Michael Hunter of Jacksonville Fla.; his step-son, Michael Verner of Jacksonville, FL.; grandsons, Ryan, Nicolas and Jacob; granddaughter, Breana; and his great grandchildren, Amelia and David. Also surviving are two cousins, Kim Hoffecker and Mark Alden; who Buddy was really close to.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

