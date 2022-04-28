Obituaries for April 28, 2022

Dorothy Kavanaugh Arnold

Dorothy Kavanaugh Arnold, Age 92, passed away on April 18, 2022. Born in Kansas City, Mo., she moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., in 1944. She married in June of 1950 and then moved to N.C. She was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Gertrude Louise Simmerman

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Jack Arnold in 1995, her sisters, Helen Marie Fine, Anna Belle Mooney and Beverly Jean McMillian and a twin brother Donald Simmerman.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Arnold and wife, Kathy, of Louisville, Ky., Mike Arnold and wife, Nita, of Franklin, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Cowee Baptist Church and very active at the Senior Center in Franklin. She loved working with flowers and doing crafts, especially cross-stitched crosses. She enjoyed baking and was well known for her delicious carrot cake.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 1,2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Ronnie Branson will officiate. Burial will be at Sugarfork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Georgia “JoAnn” Smith

Georgia “JoAnn” Smith, 89, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Born in Dover, Fla., she was the daughter of the late William W. and Ollie Ethel Roberts Smith. In addition to her birth parents, she was preceded in death by her adopted parents, Wyman Hinson and Dora Engle; her husband, Thomas Smith; siblings, Lloyd Smith and Virginia Prevatt; and a grandson, Brian Stanley.

She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed keeping a clean home, her flower gardens, and working in the yard.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Stanley (Jerry) of Lutz, Fla.; a son, Larry Smith (Patti) of Lutz, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jaime Davis, Lindsay Golden, and Lainie Wells; and eleven great grandchildren.

Graveside service was held on Monday, April 25 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Evan Hill officiated; special music was provided by Cindy and David Bohner.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church.

Dorothy Taylor Fewell

Dorothy Taylor Fewell, a precious child of God, went to Heaven on April 17, 2022. Known as Dottie to family and friends, she enjoyed sharing her faith and being a ready witness for Jesus was the number one thing in her life. Using pennies with crosses cut out in the center as conversation starters, she shared God’s love to many in five states.

After the passing of her first husband, Gilbert Fewell, Dottie and Vernon Randall Owens, Sr., married and successfully blended their families into one big family. Second to her love for Jesus was her love for her husband and their children. She was a quality, caring individual with no pretense and an unending positive attitude. What you saw was the real Dottie through and through.

She had a blessed and interesting life. She was a licensed airplane pilot and loved snow skiing along with horseback riding. Her family always owned a dog, her favorite pup being Camelot, a female English Staffordshire Bull Terrier, whose supposed stay of only three weeks somehow turned into eight years.

She always said she was God’s favorite child, was born on June 28, 1934, to Louis Blocker Taylor and Winona Mae Boutilier Taylor. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, and her children, Mike Fewell and Hal Fewell.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon Randall Owens, Sr.; her son, Scott Fewell (Dawn) of Knoxville, Tenn.; her step-son, Vernon Randall Owens, Jr. (Susie) of Inglis, Fla.; her grandchildren, Taylor Jones (Brad), Ian Pickle, Gabrielle Fewell, Geronimo Fewell, Gershonna Fewell, Golda Fewell, Dallas Owens (Amy), Dalton Owens, and Delaney Owens; her great-grandson, Corbin Owens; her sister, Betty Bass, Seffner, Fla; and a special niece, Cindy Duncan (Bruce).

No local services are planned.

Violet Spencer Cox

Violet Spencer Cox, 88 passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was born January 29, 1934 in Union County, S.C. to the late Robert Henry Spencer and Pearl Ochiltre Spencer. She was a homemaker and served as president and secretary for the VFW Auxiliary for over 20 years. She did all types of volunteer work from helping out at the Macon County Fair, selling crafts, highly active in the Heart Association to being part of the Carson Community Crafters. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her son, James Robert Cox of Greenville, S.C..; two daughters, Terri C. Shuler of Franklin, N.C. and Cullie C. Raby (Greg) of Franklin, N.C.; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Gulledge, Steven Cox, Chris McGuire, Sarah Shuler, Robert Cox, Shannon Dendy, Amanda Yates, Ryan Cox, Jordan Raby, Kylie Raby and Cullie Raby, six great grandchildren, Chelsea McGuire, Christopher McGuire, Corey Gulledge, Jayden Gulledge, Kylie Cox and Deanna Dendy. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus C. Cox, Jr. “Hoot-Sarge” and a son, Rufus “Rock” Cox, III.

A private family service will be held on Sunday at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Holland officiating.

Gloria Oliver Franklin

Gloria Oliver Franklin, 75, of Franklin, N.C., went home to walk with Jesus on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

She was born in Macon County to the late Gene Oliver and Lois Oliver Lathrop.

She was a very caring wife, mother, and grandmother and always thought of others before herself. She enjoyed camping at Standing Indian and working on crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Hugh Franklin; daughter Lori Franklin Sanfilippo; granddaughter Kylie Sanfilippo; brothers Jerry Oliver (Sharon) and Randy Oliver (Brenda); niece, Shannon Oliver Hamrick; and nephew, Ryan Oliver.

A service was held on Sunday, April 24, at Holly Springs Baptist Church.

Rev. Donnie Seagle and Rev. Brandon Breedlove officiated.

Tim Woodall

Tim Woodall, 67, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Fred Woodall and Imogene Tilson Wicker.

He was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church, where he formerly served as a R.A. leader, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School teacher; and was a faithful choir member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reloading, sharpening knives, and gunsmithing. He also loved reading, especially Louis L’Amour.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christine Tallent Woodall; two daughters, Robin Henry (John) of Arden, N.C. and Crystal Teem (Josh) of Franklin, N.C.; two sisters, Pam Henson (Newt) of Canton, Ga., and Sharon Cochran (Cliff) of Bryson City, N.C.; and a brother, Joey Woodall of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by his five grandchildren whom he dearly loved, Dakota Henry, Dawson Henry (Haley), Blair Teem, Hadlee Teem, and Hayes Teem; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, April 26, at Windy Gap Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Bishop, Rev. David Lee Williams, and Rev. Brian Browning officiated. Burial was in the Windy Gap Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bobby Bishop, Scotty Bishop, Kevin Rogers, Brian Tallent, Adam Tallent, Brandon Peek, Jody Mason, and Toby Mason. Honorary pallbearers were Austin Bishop, Slade Peek, and Weston Peek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Windy Gap Baptist Ch. Bldg. Fund, C/O Edith Holland, 123 Edgewood Avenue, Franklin, N.C. 28734 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Walter “David” Deats IV

Walter “David” Deats IV, 54, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Born in Ft. Worth, Texas, he was the son of Walter David Deats III and Karen Kelly Higdon. He was a painter by trade, and an extremely gifted artist.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sanderlin Deats; mother, Karen Kelly Higdon (Bob) of Franklin, N.C.; four sons, Chris Deats, Johnathan Deats, Tyler Deats, all of Franklin, N.C. and Zach Deats of Ga.; three sisters, Dori Coakley of Franklin, N.C., Carrie Manning (Jeremiah) of Franklin, N.C., and Robin Little (Rich) of Ga.; stepdaughters, Heather Chavez Alvarez of Jarvisburg, N.C., Heidi Lewis of Maple, N.C., Leilani Sanderlin of Shawboro, N.C., and Myra Lewis of Camden, N.C.; and several grandchildren, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, N.C. 28744.

Joan Silke Trapani

Joan Silke Trapani, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born June 25, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Edward S. Silke and Ruth Egidy Silke. She had lived in Franklin for twenty years. She had worked in doctors offices and was a Catholic by faith. She loved to travel and loved to color adult coloring books.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, William Trapani; daughter, Sherry Taylor of Franklin, N.C.; two grandchildren, Lori Duncan and Derrick Janzer; six great-grandchildren, Candace, Mason, Raegan, Kenlie, Branson, and Addilyn.

No services are planned at this time.

Grover Lee Anderson

Grover Lee Anderson, 70, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Born in Washington, he was the son of the late George and Katherine Nichols Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Cleveland Anderson, Georgia Mae Anderson, and Jeanie Myers.

He lived most of his life in Macon County. He was known to be an avid outdoorsman and for his love of fishing. He enjoyed flea marketing and antiquing, but what he cherished most was time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mariam Parker Anderson; four children, Clint Anderson (Kandice) of Winder, Ga., Cleveland Anderson of Washington, Anna Green (Mitchel) of Franklin, N.C., and Elizabeth Cooper (Cody) of Easley, S.C.; and his six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Gracie, Gabriel, Jezabell, Audree, Chevelle, and Levi. He is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Baron (Gary), Libby Mitchell (Phillip), and Brenda Anderson, all of Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, April 26 at Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Gary McCoy officiated.

Teresa Jane Corpening

Teresa Jane Corpening, 56, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born in Macon, County on April 26, 1965 to the late Frank D. Corpening and Mary Ruth Miller Corpening. She worked at Belden several years and then worked in food service. She had a degree in culinary and a bachelor of science degree in business administration. She was of the Christian faith. She was funny, had heart of gold, and loved her family and friends. She also loved animals, music, and thrift store shopping.

Survivors include her brother, Kevin Corpening and his wife, Colleen of Franklin, N.C., and a nephew, W.R. Corpening of Franklin, N.C..

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith “Wolfie” Corpening.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, April 30, at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Don Bates officiating.

