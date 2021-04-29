Obituaries for April 29, 2021

Ellen Higdon Goodwin

Ellen Higdon Goodwin of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully on April 21 at the age of 87.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Foster Higdon and Sallie Crawford Higdon, her husband of 59 years, Silas “Nat” Goodwin and her beloved daughter, Lynda Faye Goodwin.

She was a housewife by choice. She was raised in Franklin until moving to Massachusetts after finishing 6th grade with her parents. Her life there involved swimming across lakes and playing girl’s half-court basketball in high school. She was an avid dancer and knew all the ’50’s dances. She met her future Air Force husband at Cape Cod where he was stationed. She was 17 and he was 19. They traveled to AF bases in the U.S., Germany, and Philippines. She raised her two daughters during those years and then moved to Franklin upon her husband’s retirement. They became members of First Baptist Church. She was active in her Sunday school class and church choir. She volunteered in the gift shop at Angel Hospital. Her first love was her family. She was extremely loyal and supportive especially to her two grandchildren, Stefanie and Ryan. Her grandson lovingly called her The Nana. Upon her husband’s passing she traveled with her daughter and son-in-law to several National Rural Letter Carrier Association State and National Conventions and watched many WCU basketball games at Western. Her life was full and interesting. She blessed everyone she met with her beautiful smile.

She is survived by her daughter, Sallie Goodwin Conley (Dennis) of Franklin and her grandchildren, Stefanie Conley of Sylva and Ryan Conley of Franklin.

A graveside service was held Sunday, April 25, at Higdonville Baptist Church Cemetery for family and friends.

Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Pallbearers were Mike Lamontagne, Mitch Nidiffer, Calvin Conley, Russell McConnell, Craig Holland, and Tyler Holland.

To represent her love of children, the family requests that donations be made to Love That Surpasses, 3085 Arthur Court, Santa Clara CA 95051. lovethatsurpasses.org. (A non-profit organization which Lindsay Shuler Smith volunteers with that provides ministry outreach and Bags of Hope to families who receive a prenatal diagnosis of Down Syndrome.)

James Joseph Granato

James Joseph Granato, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Trieste, Italy, to the late Francesco Granato and Lidia Fratte. He was retired after 30 years from Illinois Bell Phone Company. He loved the mountains, and loved to cook; he was a member of Knights of Columbus and a Catholic by faith.

He is survived by his daughters, Lora Morrison (Sean) and Lisa Vines (Michael); three sisters, Aussunta Granato (Vittorio Pignatelli), Marisa Granato (Enzo Parisi) and Stella Granato (Giovanni Caliendo); six grandchildren, Lauren Klier, Faith Klier, Alexander Vines, Nathan Vines, Madison Morrison and Natalie Morrison.

No services are planned at this time.

Joyce Bak-Feldhaus

Joyce Bak-Feldhaus, 74, passed from this life on April 18, 2021. She was born to Felix S. and Stella M. Polaski Bak on Oct.13, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio. She and her husband, Terrence (Terry) Patrick Feldhaus, were high school sweethearts who married later in life.

She retired to Franklin, N.C., and was an English teacher and librarian for 25 years. Her love of learning led her to earn Masters degrees in English, Psychology, and Library Science. She enjoyed reading, especially books about spirituality. QVC was her favorite channel both for watching and participating. She delighted in growing flowers and plants along with redecorating her house regularly.

She was of the Catholic faith, loved life and was a cancer survivor. She was a fighter who never lost her determined approach and attitude towards winning that battle. She was loved by many, including Sam (dog) and Chole (cat), her pet babies.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Phyllis Bak-Dietrich.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, John G. Dietrich of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and by her dear friend, Beth Howison of Franklin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ray ‘Buddy’ Allen Cunningham

Ray “Buddy” Allen Cunningham, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Macon County, North Carolina, Aug. 26, 1947, to the late Ralph W. Cunningham and Maggie Elliot Cunningham. He was a graduate from Franklin High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked and retired from General Motors in Pontiac, Mich. He was a gentle soul that loved helping people and being a blessing to others, he loved to travel to Florida to visit friends and enjoyed traveling all over the world; he loved his plants and flowers.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Cunningham of Franklin; a sister, Louise Dills of Franklin; his friend of 50 years, Danny McKinney of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Cunningham and Woodrow Cunningham; a sister, Ruth Blanton; and his beloved pet, Sophie.

A graveside memorial service was held Friday, April 23, at Iotla United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Williams officiating.

Shirley Ann Ledford Davis

Shirley Ann Ledford Davis, 84, of Brevard, N.C., passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.

She was born in Macon County to the late Sherman and Anna Smith Ledford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by husband, Carl Davis.

She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by children, Rick Grasty (Brenda) of Hudson N.C., and Debra A. Carr (Gary) of Knoxville, Tenn.; siblings, Linda L. McCollum (James) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Jerry Ledford of Franklin; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Four Seasons Hospice – Four Seasons Development Office 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Eduardo (Eddie) A. Garcia, Jr.

Eduardo (Eddie) A. Garcia, Jr., 63, passed away on April 24, 2021. He born on Nov. 12, 1957, to Eduardo Garcia-Rodriguez and Belen Garcia-Arbona, was a retired postal worker and a veteran of the United States Army.

The U.S. Postal Service was important to him not only because of his job, he also met the love of his life, Diana, at the post office. Married for 38 years and the parents of three daughters, he will always be remembered as a very giving family man. He made sure their house was filled with laughter and remained a big kid at heart.

It could be said he was his own man as he was not dependent on the approval of others. He enjoyed coaching his girls and was willing to help other players whether or not they were on his team. Second to his family was his passion for fresh water fishing. He also loved animals and provided a home for iguanas, turtles, and dogs throughout the years, his favorite being a service dog basset hound named Izzy.

He attended St. John’s Episcopal Church and loved being a part of that very special church family. His own family will remember him sitting on the porch of his mountain home, smoking his stogie.

Left with many wonderful memories are his wife, Diana Lee Lamb Garcia, of Franklin; and his daughters, Cheryl Salerno (Andrew), Danielle Velazco (Rodrigo), and Erika Cann (Evan) all of Concord, N.C.; four grandchildren, Cruz Eduardo, Everly Skye, Jackson Eduardo, and Leon Alejandro; four siblings, several nieces and nephews, along with many dear friends also survive. He was predeceased by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.

Rebecca ‘Becca’ Jane Bartula

Rebecca “Becca” Jane Bartula, age 46, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on April 14, 2021.

She was born to Jimmy Arthur Redus and the late Fracis Eilene Rethorst Redus. She was a member of Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church. She loved people and found joy in helping others.

She is survived by her children, Maggie Cochran and Shawn Redus; siblings, Loyd Redus (Tricia) and Joe Goodman (Anita); and father, Jimmy Redus.

A memorial service was held Sunday, April 25, at Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church.

John Huscusson

John Huscusson, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. He was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late John Calvin Huscusson and Bertha Roper. He was a Navy veteran and worked as a repair tech for Sears. He had many hobbies including woodworking, making knives, fishing, gardening and raising tomatoes. He loved cats. He served as a deacon at Ridgecrest Baptist Church and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Lib” Huscusson; two daughters, Marie Holland (Perry) and Wanda Bishop; two grandchildren, Tammy Holland and Chris Holland; two great-grandchildren, Evan Sanders and Kayla Sanders. a sister, Ann Nichols; three brothers, David Huscusson, Jim Huscusson and Rick Huscusson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Rosemary Barbot, Frances Hernandez, Bobby Huscusson and Don Huscusson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 1, at 1 p.m., at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home Chapel Franklin, with Rev. Tommy Fouts officiating.

Christine Ester Franks Angel

Christine Ester Franks Angel, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away April 18, 2021.

She was born in Jackson County to the late Jimmy and Margaret Hester Pressley Franks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Angel; sister, Mildred Norman of Sylva; and brothers, Herman, Lewis Albert, and Carl Tilman Franks.

She worked as machine operator at Belden for many years and would go on to work with Wal-mart where she retired after 10 years. She was a member of East Franklin Baptist Church and a proud lifelong resident of Western North Carolina.

She is survived by sister, Sarah Holbrooks of Franklin; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Heart Association. American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400Atlanta, GA 30328.

Blanche Smith Morgan

Blanche Smith Morgan, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1942, in Franklin, to John Doyle and Dove (McCoy) Smith. She married Lyman Dale Morgan on Oct. 20, 1962. She was an honest, loving, and hard-working wife and mother. A talented seamstress and cook, she created a happy home for her loved ones. She enjoyed music, crossword puzzles, reading, and keeping her home spotless. Her grandchildren will always remember the many happy holidays they spent at her house. Her sense of humor and personality will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Doyle Smith, mother, Dove McCoy Smith, brother, J. D. Smith, and husband, Lyman Dale Morgan.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill Morgan Bell (Ralph); sister, Betty Gregory (Bill); grandson, Chris Bell and granddaughter, Lauryn Bell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice House Foundation of WNC, 272 Maple Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

A private service will be held and burial will follow at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Diana Marie Schardt Bernard

Diana Marie Schardt Bernard, 62, of Franklin, N.C,. passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was born Jan. 8, 1959, in San Francisco, Calif., to Barbara Janicki Schardt and the late Dick Schardt. She was an accountant, attended First Pentecostal Church, and she liked to make jewelry boxes.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Albert Joseph Bernard Jr.; daughters, Caitlin McKenzie and Christina Schardt; brothers, Jeff Schardt and Stephen Schardt; sister, Cathy Schardt and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Chris Schardt.

No services are planned at this time.

