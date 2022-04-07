Obituaries for April 7, 2022

Julie Baldwin Reitmeier

Julie Baldwin Reitmeier, 81, passed away on Dec. 4, 2021, in Franklin, N.C., after an extended period of declining health. She was born May 16, 1940, in Peoria, Ill., to Mark Reginald Baldwin and Elizabeth Nelson Baldwin. She was married to Kenneth Ray Reitmeier for 34 years.

She was a hard working woman who had a variety of jobs through the years. At times, she would work more than one job to provide for her family. She made sure that her family was taken care of. Her relationship with God was central in her daily life. She was a very spiritual, Christian woman. Earlier in her life, she attended the Episcopal Church. Years later, she attended the Unity Church. She loved to worship with her children at their home churches through the years.

She was a strong, independent, loving woman who never met a stranger. Until the last few years of her life, she was always a very active woman. She enjoyed playing tennis, taking walks, doing yoga, reading (especially self-growth and inspirational books and magazines). She loved to play board games, with her favorite being Scrabble, which is an ongoing family tradition. She had a huge heart and love for others. She was a wonderful encourager, always knowing just what to say at just the right moment to help someone feel better about whatever might be bothering them. She loved to travel with her family and friends. Other than the mountains, the beach was a real love of hers. She loved to watch the seagulls and listen to waves rolling in.

She absolutely loved her family and was the rock for all of them. The highlights of her life were the birth of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing gave her as much joy and happiness as spending time together with her family. She was a dear, loving mother to her children and “Grammie” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and a granddaughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Corbin and husband Kevin of Franklin; son, Chris and his wife Karey of Travelers Rest, S.C.; son, Danny and his wife Kim of Franklin; her brother Mark Denison Baldwin and his wife Mary of Yakima, Wash.; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, April 15,at Holly Springs Baptist Church, from 10 to 11 a.m.

A memorial service for Julie will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Fletcher, NC, 28734

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.\

Barbara Ellen Curtis Bradley

Barbara Ellen Curtis Bradley, 81, of Otto, N.C., passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Macon County to the late Charlie Sutton Curtis and Minnie McCall Curtis. She was married to William Lewis Bradley who died in 1999. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she had served as Vacation Bible School leader, choir member, youth leader, Sunday School teacher and superintendent. She had worked as a cook at schools and at the hospital, and was also a beautician. She loved watching birds, and loved to support her grandchildren in sports, loved her family, and was well known for her yeast rolls.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Marie Bradley of Otto; a son, William Michael Bradley (Alice) of Otto; two grandchildren, Holly Michelle Bradley (Tracy) and Christopher David Bradley (Jamie); three great grandchildren, Sarah Grace Bradley, William Logan Bradley and Ellen Beth Bradley; sisters, Judy Carpenter of Franklin, N.C., and Glenda Pauline Lovell of Elizabeth City, N.C.; a brother, Verlon Curtis of Franklin; and Gran to many more.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Elsie Brendle, Catherine Cunningham and Christine Brabson; and four brothers, Claude Curtis, Charles Curtis, Willie Curtis, and Jimmy Curtis.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Kelly Dotson, Rev. Phillip Cochran and Rev. David Hastings officiating. Burial will be in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Logan Bradley, Chris Bradley, Eddie Williams, Drew Mason, Rick Sellers, Jaylan Burns and Daniel Dills. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to KIDS Place, P.O. Box 693, Franklin, NC 28744.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home is serving the Bradley family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Willis Eugene ‘Gene’ Billingsley

Willis Eugene “Gene” Billingsley, 84 of Scaly Mountain, N.C., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late James Newton Billingsley and Lillie Hazel Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by nine brothers and sisters. He loved gardening, raising cabbage, and working with flowers during his favorite seasons of Spring and Summer.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eunice Taylor Billingsley; children, Debra Jean Billingsley Allred (Sidney) of St. Augustine, Fla.: and Ronnie Eugene Billingsley (Tina) of Scaly Mountain, N.C.; one sister, Gail Head of Scaly Mountain, N.C.; three grandchildren, Clay Allred, Amber Allred, and Kristi Stockton; three great grandchildren, Clara Woods, Abigail Woods and Cam English; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Scaly Mountain Methodist Cemetery Wednesday, April 6, with Rev. Don Bates officiating.

Pallbearers were Clay Allred, Keith Billingsley, Chris Gilbert, Jamie Holt, Steve Holt, and Scott Vinson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Billingsley, Johnnie Billingsley, Jody Taylor, and Kevin Earp.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Timothy Allen Gibson

Timothy Allen Gibson, 55, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of Harley Judson Gibson and Clara Belle Dills Gibson. He lived most of his life in Franklin and was a member of the Watauga Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, being outdoors, spring and summer.

He is survived by his dad, Harley Judson Gibson of Franklin; his mother, Clara Belle Dills Gibson of Franklin; two sons, Timothy Jacob Gibson of Franklin, and Zackary Nicolos Gibson of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; three brothers, Joey Gibson of Franklin, Andy Gibson of Albuquerque, N.M., and Kenny Gibson of Franklin; one sister, Sarah Sanford of Franklin; and one grandchild, Theo; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 7, at 2 p.m., at Watauga Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. David Lee Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

David Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Armes

David Ronald “Ronnie” Armes, 73, son of Pete and Imogene Freels Armes passed away on March 3, 2022, in Hermitage, Tenn.He was a Franklin High School graduate and a U.S. Marine veteran who served two tours in Vietnam where he received three Purple Hearts during the conflict of over a dozen combat operations.

After his military duties, he bought, operated and later sold The Brewery in Kingston, Tenn., before working temporarily for a cross country trucking company.Upon completion of his college studies, he worked in the hospital engineering and maintenance field as the director of plant operations at Southwestern General Hospital in El Paso, Texas, director of engineering at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, and department head for engineering and planning at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tenn.

Upon his retirement and prior to his deteriorating health, he was active in the Vietnam Veterans of America’s Smoky Mountain Chapter and a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans.

Visitation was held at Davis Funeral in Harriman on Tuesday March 8. Faith services were led by Brother Josh Kidd and graveside Military Burial Honors by the Roane County Veterans Honor Guard at Roane County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to any veteran’s organization in memory of Ronnie Armes.

Louise Madeline von Kleist

Louise Madeline von Kleist, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Born in Eden, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Louise Shumway Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Don McLennan and Wendt von Kleist; a son, Stewart McLennan; and two brothers, Wesley Williams and Roger Williams.

She worked for 50 years in public education as an art teacher. She graduated the University of Buffalo with a master’s degree. She enjoyed outdoor activities, gardening, and the Zumba Club.

She is survived by two sons, Carter McLennan (Kelly) and Douglas McLennan of Franklin; daughter, Wendy von Kleist of Engelwood, Fla.; six grandchildren, Donald McLennan, Morgan McLennan, Colin McLennan, Robert Close (Dani), Melissa Varvaro (John), and Hunter von Kleist; and eight great grandchildren.

No services are currently planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Pat James Mangas

Pat James Mangas, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Born on Jan. 9, 1940, he was the son of the late Thomas Frederick Mangas Sr. and Victoria Farmer Mangas. He joined the United States Army and was in the infantry division for four years. He loved his goats but most of all he enjoyed volunteering his time with his wife Joan. Together they volunteered in the community to send physical comfort items all over the world and provided meals and cooked for CareNet. He also leaves behind his two four-legged fur babies, JJ and Bandit.

In addition to his wife Joan Mangas, he is survived by one son, Patrick Mangas and wife Patty, and their son Brandon; one daughter, Natalie Mangas; stepdaughter, Jennifer Stanley and husband James, and their daughters Zoe White and Kiley Raby; one brother, Richard Mangas and wife Angela; and one sister, Sandy.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 10, at First Alliance Church of Franklin with Rev. Scott Eichelberger officiating.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home is assisting the Mangas Family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneral.com.

Jody Ray Tomberlin

Jody Ray Tomberlin, 52, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 30, after a period of declining health.

Born in Gastonia, N.C., he was the son of the late Jerry and Patsy Bazzle Tomberlin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Ray Tomberlin. He would say God brought him to Franklin, where he would work as a software engineer for Drake Software, met his future wife and best friend, and became a member at Cartoogechaye Church of God. He was the Minister of Music at the church, a very gifted musician, and a diehard UNC Tarheels basketball fan.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cindy Peek Tomberlin; daughter, Heather Tomberlin; and four siblings, Jerry Tomberlin of Morganton, N.C., Jamie Hook (Tom) of Kings Mountain, N.C., April Mincey (Steve) of Hendersonville, N.C., and Beth Cunningham (Tim) of Gastonia, N.C.; a nephew, Sam Hook; a niece, Christine McGinnis; his in-laws, Richard and Shirley Tallent Peek; and many other cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, April 3, at Cartoogechaye Church of God. Rev. Eddie Brewer and Rev. Phillip Cochran officiated.Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the

arrangements.