Obituaries for August 11, 2022

Riley Elaine Stiwinter

Riley Elaine Stiwinter, infant daughter of Jesse Ronnie and Laurel Raye Henry Stiwinter, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Riley is survived by her parents, Jesse and Laurel Henry Stiwinter of Franklin; sister, Natalie Stiwinter of the home; grandparents, Michael and Missy Henry, and Ronnie and Donna Stiwinter all of Franklin; great grandparents, Peter and Jean Baker of Franklin, and Edward and Mary Rogers of Murphy; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Aug. 4, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Morris Tippett officiating. Burial was in the Oakgrove Baptist Church cemetery.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lawrence Anthony Miller

Lawrence Anthony Miller, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was born Dec. 17, 1940, in Kings Count, N.Y., in the city of Brooklyn to the late William Miller and Blanche Fenn Miller. He was a Union Carpenter and Craftsman for 41 years. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was always helping others, he had a passion for music, travelling, gardening, poker, cookies and yoo-hoo, and good old western movies. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Anne Miller; three sons, Ronald Anthony Miller (Dianna Molnar), Jason Miller (Stephanie) and Charles Henry Miller (Toni); a sister, Louise Valentino; a brother, William Miller; 12 grandchildren, Larry Miller (Carla Anderson), Stacey Cross (Haywood), Ashton Miller, Nicholas Manos, Kevin Andringa (Racael), Todd Miller, Joseph Miller (Christina Soto), Patrick Miller, Jacqueline Miller, Scott “BoBo” Miller, Hailey Miller, and Maggie Miller; twelve great grandchildren, Josey Miller, Revey Miller, Gabriel Miller, Bella Miller, Payton Manos, Aulora Manos, Jake Miller, Aubry Andringa, Isaiah Collett, Destinie Collett, Monroe Cross and Nico Cross; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Alice Mary Pomposello.

A celebration of Life will be in the Franklin area on Labor Day weekend of 2023. A formal announcement will be made.

Lawrence Miller would like everyone to, “Keep Smilin”

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Michael Ryan Crippen

Michael Ryan Crippen, 24, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Born in Gilroy, Calif., he was the son of Elizabeth Rogers Crippen and the late James Michael Crippen. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Justin Crippen, and Gabriel Crippen. He enjoyed rapping and was always known for being “the life of the party.” He will be remembered a great dad and always playing with his sons.

He is survived by his wife, Mykaylah Laws Crippen; three sons, Justin, Jaxson, and James; mother, Beth Crippen; siblings, Jason Crippen, Daniel Crippen, Nolan Rogers, Nick Rogers, and Tyler Rogers; mother-in-law, Christina Laws (Chris Houston); sister-in-law, Mary Jane Laws; brother-in-law, Jeremy Laws (Ariel); and numerous other family members who loved him dearly.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Alan Waters will officiate. Burial will be in the Addington Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macon Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Michael ‘Mike’ Reid Cox

Michael “Mike” Reid Cox, 75, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, he was the son of Rachael Waldroop Cox and the late Evans Blair Cox. He attended Patton United Methodist Church and had been a member of the VFW. He was an Army veteran who proudly served during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime companion and best friend, Pam Wallace; daughter, Kerridyn Cheyanne Cox of Franklin; and siblings, Tim Cox (Lydia) of Lucia, N.C., Mary Wilson (Doug) of Belmont, N.C., Mona Morgan (Mike) of Lake Norman, N.C., and Matthew Cox (Sherri) of Stanley, N.C.; and a host of other family members.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Patton United Methodist Church, Youth Fund, c/o Gary Holland, 65 Scroggs Rd, Franklin, NC 28734 or VVA Chapter 994, 249 Sloan Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

David Earl Nicholson

David Earl Nicholson, 66, of Cullowhee, N.C., entered his Heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, He passed at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 2, 1956, in Baton Rouge, La., to the late Lyman and Ruby (Lonis) Nicholson.

He was an active member of Black Mountain Baptist Church. He retired from Western Carolina University after 30 years of service. He loved his friends and family, as they did him.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Sheila (Bryson); daughter, Crystal (Katdim) Smith; brother, Charles (Dottie) Nicholson; grandchildren, Madalyn, Landon; mother-in-law, Ada Bryson; his grand-dogs; and his many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Baxter Nicholson; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Gunnels and Kay Bryson.

A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 5, at Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva. Interment followed at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services. Online registry: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.

George William Thurmond

George William Thurmond, 82, of Rabun Gap, Ga., passed away surrounded by his family, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

He was a lifelong member of Wolffork Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons, was a member of the House and Grounds Committee, was a trustee, and in years past taught Royal Ambassadors.

He was a graduate of the 1959 class of Rabun Gap Nacoochee School. He earned the American Farmer Degree, the highest achievement in FFA.

Farming, bluegrass gospel music, and storytelling were close to his heart. He grew up as the son of dairy farmers, learned how to play the mandolin after his retirement, regularly attended Saturday night bluegrass singings, and told stories with specific dates about his teenage escapades and his life over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lula Jo; four daughters, Teresa Gentry (John) of Cartersville, Ga.; Sheri Hooper (Mike) of Clayton, Ga.; and Sandra Thurmond and Laura Thurmond of Rabun Gap; two grandchildren, Will Gentry of Atlanta, Ga., and Eryn Gentry of Cartersville; brother-in-law Tom Pressley; and sister-in-law Gail Thurmond; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ann Thurmond, his sister, Annette Pressley, and his brother, Harold.

Services were held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Wolffork Baptist Church in Rabun Gap.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the local Future Farmers of America Alumni, c/o Rabun County High School, 230 Wildcat Hill Drive, Clayton, GA 30525.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.

Robert ‘Bob’ Martin Cabe Sr.

Robert “Bob” Martin Cabe Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Macon County on Dec. 1, 1936, to the late Claude W. Cabe and Grace Ramey Cabe. He served in the Vietnam War and retired after 20 years of service from the U.S. Navy and retired from the U.S. Post Office after 20 years of service.

He loved traveling, gardening, camping at Standing Indian Campground with his family. He greatly enjoyed watching all college sports on television, especially all the great North Carolina basketball teams, recording the games so he could keep watching them. He also loved keeping up with worldwide current events and watching nature shows.

He had an unwavering faith in Christ, and was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Franklin, N.C.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Waldroop Cabe; a daughter, Marie Cabe Johnson (Tommy) of Rockwell, N.C.; a son, Marty Cabe (Karlene) of Franklin; grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson, Logan Johnson, Jeremy Cabe, Kristen Cabe, April Woodall, and Autumn Fury; great-grandchildren, Ryan Johnson, Race Johnson, Parker Cabe, Brennan Cabe, Madison Spates, Payton Manos, and Aulora Manos; and a sister, Jeanette Holland of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Pauline Cabe; and two brothers, Charles Cabe and Claude “Max” Cabe.

A celebration of life service was held on Saturday at Bryant -Grant Funeral Home. A military graveside service followed in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Johnny L Baldwin

Johnny L. Baldwin, 65, of Winnabow, N.C., and formerly of Franklin, N.C., passed away at his home on July 18, 2022, from a long illness with his wife, family and his beloved dogs by his side.

He was born in Franklin, N.C., on Sept. 13, 1956, to the late Carl and Vergie (Clampitt) Baldwin.

His work career with the NCDOT from which he retired spanned 40 plus years.

He was affectionately known as “Johnny B,” “JB,” “John Boy,” “Daddy” and “Pop-Pop,” and for his infectious laugh and wonderful smile and for doing things HIS way!

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Baldwin; three sons, Steve Baldwin of Denver, N.C.. Forrestt Carman and Tyler Dickens (Amber) of Winnabow, N.C.; two grandchildren, Rett and Regan Baldwin of Denver, N.C.; and a sister, June Sorrells of Shelby, N.C.; as well as numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug.13, at 3 p.m., at Iotla Baptist Church. Rev. Tim Trexler will officiate.

The family would like to thank the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, 1414 Physicans Drive, Wilmington NC 28401 and thru their website.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold William Moore

Harold William Moore, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

A native of Macon County, he was the son of the late Windle William and Allie Jennings Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Moore; sister, Virginia Tallent; and two infant brothers.

He worked for thirty-five years at Slack Auto Parts. He loved hunting, fishing, and roaming the mountains, he was a true outdoorsman. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Haire Moore; daughter, Melissa Jane Moore of Franklin; son, Phillip William Moore (Charlene) of Seneca, S.C.; three grandchildren, William Edward Watson, Allison Kay Moore, and Andrew Kyle Moore; one great granddaughter, Chloe Isabelle Watson; and one sister, Betty Nichols Holland (Edward) of Franklin; and numerous other nieces, nephews and other family members.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Association at www.kidneyfund.org or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas William Parsons

Thomas William Parsons, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

He was born in Carmel, N.Y., to the late John Herbert Parsons and Marian Doty Smith Parsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Gerner Parsons; daughter, Cheryl Parsons; and siblings, John Parsons and Ethel Gelinas. He attended Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a Yankees fan and loved music, old cars, and old movies.

He is survived by his children, Debra Bowden (Ken) of Franklin, Patti Buker (Bub) of Milford, Conn., Thomas Parsons Jr. (Jenny) of Milledgeville, Tenn., and Lori Moore (Joe) of Seymour, Conn.; three grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.