Obituaries for August 12, 2021

Dan Andrew Wilson

Dan Andrew Wilson, 58, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on July 28, 2021.

He was born in Jackson County to Bonnell Carver Wilson and the late Andrew M. Wilson.

He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed flying and had a pilot’s license and loved working with fireworks as a pyrotechnician. Some of his other hobbies include playing the guitar, reading the Bible, and taking walks.

He is survived by his wife, Renay Wilson of Clayton; mother, Bonnell Wilson of Sylva, N.C.; sister, Charlene Wilson Hooks (Tom) of Sylva; and nephews, Drew Hooks, and Matthew Hooks (Emily).

Services were held at Sunday, Aug. 1, at Macon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating. Burial was at Zion Hill.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Ledford, Drew Hooks, Matthew Hooks, Tom Hooks, Gage Ledford, and Michael Leatherwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gideons international at https://www.gideons.org/donate.

R.L. Cunningham

R.L. Cunningham, 89, of Alexander, N.C., died Aug. 1, 2021.

He was predeceased by his wife of 17 years, Mildred Childers Cunningham; his parents, Walter Cunningham and Virginia Burris Cunningham; his brother, Rev. Jessie Cunningham; and his granddaughter, Marilyn Fullbright.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1950, and a 1958 graduate of Western Carolina University with a degree in chemistry. He had a long career in clean water and waste water management, first with the State of North Carolina and then with the Metropolitan Sewerage District of Asheville.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.

He enjoyed baseball and softball, having played in college and in industrial league ball, and he coached multiple Little League teams. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter, with many grand adventures. He was a member of Elkwood Methodist Church.

R.L. lived life every day, finding joy in all things. He loved well and unconditionally, and was much loved in return. He was a great supporter of his children and grandchildren in all their pursuits.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marilyn Penland Cunningham; children, Sandra Young (Steve), Richard Lance, and James Barry (Amie); others he considered as his children, Tamara Byrd (Rick), Tonya Davis (Mark), Scott Franklin, and Jason Franklin; grandchildren, Megan O’Kelley, Ryan Cunningham, Magan Hicks, Matt, Monica and Marcus Byrd, and Kelsey Fullbright; and a host of others whose lives he touched.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. Clark Henderson officiating. Burial followed at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

Jeffrey P. Kenaston

Jeffrey P. Kenaston, 74, of the Nantahala Lake community and formerly of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

He was born in Atlanta, Ga., the son of the late Herbert Harold and Jane Taylor King Kenaston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by the “love of his life,” his wife of 40 years, Linda Bosewell Kenaston on July 9, 2021; and sister, Barbara Kenaston Harris, of Woodstock, Ga.

He was a retired pharmacist, who served the Chattanooga area for over 40 years and was the lead pharmacist for several stores in Chattanooga and North Carolina. He graduated from Mercer University School of Pharmacy, in Atlanta with a Pharmacy Degree. He went on to receive his doctorates in Pharmacy at the University of Georgia. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during Vietnam. He was past president of the Chattanooga/Hamilton County Pharmacist Association, and past president of the Tennessee Pharmaceutical Association.

He is survived by one sister, Nancy K. Elkins of Lutz, Fla.: nephews, Baron Elkins of Westville, N.J., Denton Elkins (Tammy) of Auburn, Ga., William White, of Stockbridge, Ga., and Brian White (SueLynn) of Velva, N.D.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends from1 to 2, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nantahala Fire and Rescue.

Simon Charles Phillips

Simon Charles Phillip, 78, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Miami, Fla., to the late David Phillips Sr. and Myrtle (Pendland) Phillips.

Simon “Capt. Sy” owned and operated “The Silver Bullet” Charter Boat in Islamorada, Fla., for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Loyal Fraternity of Eagles, Eagle Riders and the Harley Owners group. He loved riding motorcycles and enjoyed golf.

He is survived by a brother, David Phillips Jr.; and sisters, Joanne Farentine, Wanda Steolarski, Linda Miyares Covington and Colleen Saeldon; children, Debra Phillips, Jerry Phillips and Susan Phillips; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m., at The Oceanview Inn & Sports Pub in Islamorada. Friends and family will be gathering to share favorite memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a brother, dad, grandad, and friend who will be greatly missed.

John Morris ‘Mo’ Green

John Morris “Mo” Green, 53, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Aug. 4, 2021. A native of Jackson County, he enjoyed time spent conversing with and checking in on folks in his community. He could often be found with a phone in his hand catching up with friends or engaging in a conversation with someone. He loved his wife, family, friends and church family; but, he loved his Lord and savior Jesus Christ above all. The absence of his presence will be felt throughout the East Fork Community and beyond.

Throughout his life, he worked for the State of North Carolina, Jackson County School System, and Caterpillar Precision Seals. He was a member of East Fork Baptist Church, where he was known for singing in the choir with a smile on his face. He was an avid fan of the outdoors, fishing, hunting, golfing, ginseng digging and yardwork. Likewise, he enjoyed wheeling and dealing, as he’d say, and collecting memorabilia.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Davis and Lillian Green.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi Green of Sylva, N.C.; daughters, Monica Green and Meagan Green of Asheville, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Don Schlagle of Sylva; brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Sondra Green of Rosman, N.C.; stepsons, James and wife Stephanie Croteau of Kingsport, Tenn., and Christopher and wife Susan Croteau of Elizabethton, Tenn.; eight step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and cousins.

The homegoing celebration was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at East Fork Baptist Church. Pallbearers were James Croteau, Marvin Mashburn, William Cabe, Kyle Baldwin, Calvin Maye, and Ben Robinson. Honorable pallbearers were Andrew Cabe, Tanner Green, and Christopher Croteau.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Transplant Foundation in his memory.

Logan Shane Anderson

Logan Shane Anderson, infant son of Joshua Shane and Lisa Marie Long Anderson, went home to be with Jesus, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Logan is survived by his loving parents, Joshua Shane and Lisa Marie Long Anderson of Franklin, N.C.; brothers, Bryan Knepp and Bryson Anderson; sisters, Harmony Knepp, Elizabeth Anderson, and Arianna Knepp; grandparents, Christine Long, Robert Long, Deborah Anderson, and Brian Richards, all of Franklin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday Aug. 14, at 1 p.m., at the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Darian Cochran will officiate.

Larry Dean Hollifield

Larry Dean Hollifield, 52, passed away Aug. 7, 2021. He was born Dec. 25, 1968, in Morganton, N.C., to Guy E. Hollifield (Joyce) and Glenda Murphy Buss (Wally). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward Hollifield, Dorothy Hollifield, and Otis Murphy.

He attended Western Carolina University, graduating with two Bachelors degrees. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, known as the oldest and largest business fraternity with its mission of developing its members into principled business leaders. He was self-motivated, founding a successful business, American Computer Sales and Accounting in 1991, when he was only 22 years old. He maintained ownership of his business until his passing.

He was civic minded and was a member of the Macon County Planning Board for 17 years. He truly enjoyed helping others and was an member of Rotary for more than 20 years, serving a term as president. He was very active in the Rotary- sponsored RotoKids.

He was never just about work. He loved hunting and fishing whenever he could. Listening to ’80s music and “BS-ing” with good friends were also perfect ways for him to pass time.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his spouse, Suzanne Lynn Harouff; his children, Tyler Hollifield and Thomas Hollifield, both of Franklin; his stepson, Sgt. First Class Christopher Holland (Brittany) of El Paso, Texas; his step-grandchildren, Benjamin Holland and Lucas Holland also of El Paso; his grandmother, Ruth L. Murphy, of Morganton; and a number of half brothers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Larry’s honor may be made to Rotary Club of Franklin, P.O. Box 375, Franklin, NC 28744 or CarePartners Hospice, 170 Church Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

The family requests all condolences being sent via USPS to: Moffitt Family Funeral Care, c/o Hollifield Family, 668 Highlands Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

Evelyn Faye Carpenter Hastings Dills

Evelyn Faye Carpenter Hastings Dills “Maw,” 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Born in Franklin, N.C., on July 23, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Omega Carpenter. She was a woman of faith and she was a life-long member of Tessentee Baptist Church.

Surviving are her five children, Linda Harbuck, Betty Reece, Lillian Hastings, Sandra Bradley and Ronald Carpenter; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Gladys VanPelt and Marie Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two husbands, Bill Hastings and J.B. Dills; two sisters, Dorothy Justice and Lois Curtis; and one brother, Arnold Carpenter.

Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 6, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Bowman and Preacher Robert Dryman officiating. Interment followed in Wright Cemetery. Pallbearers were Travis Gregg, Keith Reece, William Ledbetter, Bill Bowman, Steven Bowman and Tyler Reece.

Leah Tolz Abbott Miller

Leah Tolz Abbott Miller, 95, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1926, to the late Harry Aaron and Netty Bialick Tolz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hank Miller; and brother, Avram Tolz.

She attended Mountain Synagogue, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed tutoring in math and reading. She worked her last job at the Wal-Mart snack bar in Franklin and retired at 75.

She is survived by her children, Sandra R Williams of Franklin, Jeanice Riles (Ernie) of Sylva, and Larry Abbott (Cary) of Minneola, Fla.; sister, Estelle Joseph of Sunrise, Fla.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, August 22, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Franklin Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 71 Brendel Rd, Franklin followed by a memorial service at 1:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Children’s Cancer Center at Duke, https://giving.dukechildrens.org/

Or the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Frances Keener Sorrells

Frances (Keener) Sorrells joined her heavenly family in her eternal home on Monday Aug. 9, 2021. She was born on Dec. 18, 1932. She is preceded in death by husband, Grover Sorrells and , Judy Fuller. Her siblings and parents await her in paradise along with her first grandson.

She was a Keener matriarch, and she loved her family. She was a lover of travel, gardening, and the outdoors in general.

She was a wandering soul. She lived in many different places in several parts of the country. Often, she would gather up her children and head to a new area. She owned and operated several local restaurants, The Downtowner being the most well-known. Frances lives on in each of us, our smiles, our laughter, our silliness, and our love for each other along with a good dose of Keener stubbornness and a lead foot while driving. One of the family’s favorite memories is her love of mowing, even when she wasn’t supposed to be.

She is survived by daughter June Haire (Bud), Nancy Braun (Keith), John Fuller, Alex Koletsos (Lynn), Robert Sorrells (Rochelle) and Robin Sorrells; numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A service was held Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Bible Baptist Church. The family received friends following the interment in the fellowship hall at Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church.

Her earthly body will rest at Ellijay Missionary Baptist church and cemetery, near her daughter. Rev. Bud Haire and Steve Webb will lead her services at Bible Baptist church (she was a member of Bible Baptist her whole life). Pallbearers were Brandon Braun, Michael Koletsos, Jim Keener, James Keener, Joe Keener and Tim Pippio. Her honorary pallbearers were Dom Sorrells, John Pippio, Brian Pippio, Bill Bell, Wade Keener and Howard Keener.

