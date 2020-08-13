Obituaries for August 13, 2020

Eloise Buchanan Crane

Eloise Buchanan Crane, 86, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. She was born March 20, 1934, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to the late Dan Buchanan and the late Minnie Gregory Buchanan. She was married to the late Carlton Crane who preceded her in 2002. She worked and retired from Burlington Industries and she was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook for family and friends.

Survivors include her three children, Joan Hicks, Rev. Baker Crane (Susan), and Danny Crane (Maiza) all of Highlands, N.C.; two brothers, Nick Buchanan and Smokey Buchanan; four grandchildren, Henry Crane, Hannah Crane Sykes, Adam Hicks, and April Hicks Newland; one great-grandchild, Hayes Sykes; numerous nieces and nephews; and her bird, “Buddy.”

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Charlie Hicks; three sisters, Lola Buchanan, Rose Buchanan Jamison, Hilda Buchanan Jamison; and two brothers, James Earl Buchanan and Claude Buchanan.

A funeral service was held at Highlands Assembly of God with the Rev. Baker Crane officiating. Burial followed in the Highlands Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn, 38105 or the National Kidney Foundation 270 Peachtree St. #1040, Atlanta, Ga. 30303.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory served the Crane family.

Jason Adam Morgan

Jason Adam Morgan, 41, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was a reverend and was always ready and willing to help others, including officiating at services not expecting anything in return. He was also a chef, he loved art, music, playing the guitar, family gatherings and spending time with his children and his pets.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Lea Breeden Morgan; parents, Jack Dennis Morgan and Patricia Welch Morgan; children, Jordan Adam Morgan, Clara Eileen Morgan, Katarina Eve Breeden and Maigyn Rosaria Matteson, all of Franklin; sister, Katie Denise Morgan Martin and husband Josh; aunts and uncles, Bruce Morgan and wife Diane, Linda Straufe and husband Randy and Arbutus McCoy; two grandchildren, Tripp Delanaux Adam Breeden and Baby Rogue; and niece, Ava Jade Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Neurofibromatosis Foundation at www.nfnetwork.org or the Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Mary Madeline ‘Pat’ Carroll Bryson

Mary Madeline “Pat” Carroll Bryson passed from life to life everlasting on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, her 94th birthday, following a period of declining health.

A lifelong resident of Jackson County, she was born Aug. 5, 1926, to the late Emery and Mae Carroll. She was married to Bascom Bryson until his death in 1993. In her early married life, she farmed and cared for her family. Later, she worked for Sangamo (Itron) in West Union, S.C., where she retired 1988. In her retirement, she worked at cleaning homes and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Living Redeemer Assembly of God and enjoyed trips to the Cashiers Senior Center.

She was a compassionate animal lover, having raised many pets over her life. She was a prolific gardener and canner. Her dinner table was always filled to capacity with fresh vegetables and fruits from her own picking and cellar. No one ever left her house hungry. Each year, after harvest season, she shared her abundance of canned and frozen goods with family and neighbors. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.

She is survived by sons, Jim (Sandy) Bryson of Highlands, and Sammy (Arlene) Bryson of Whitesburg, Ga.; a daughter, Nettie (Tom) Nash of Cullowhee, and step-daughter Carolyn Cochran; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde Carroll, Paul Carroll, Conrad Carroll, Frances Coggins, Vernon Carroll, and Zenia Setzer and a great-grandson, Hunter Porter.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Aug. 8, in the Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Holland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cashiers Highlands Humane Society, PO Box 638, Cashiers, NC 28717 – chhumanesociety.org.

Mildred Louise Dills

Mildred Louise Dills, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Born and raised in Lenoir City, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Laura Belle Stalcup Spoon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Ann Gardner and Kathleen B. Hartline and a brother, Glenn “Sonny” Spoon.

She spent her career as a secretary for Oakridge National Laboratory. She was a member of Higdonville Baptist Church where she played the piano. Prior to her attending Higdonville, she was a very active member at Sugarfok Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting local nursing homes where she sang and played the piano. Her most enjoyable times were those spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Dills Sanders and husband James Michael and Michael Ray Dills and wife Eva Jane, all of Franklin; three grandsons, David Ray McCoy, Justin Michael Dills and Cody Landon Dills, and 10 great grandchildren, McKenzee Brooke Heath, Ryder McCoy, Isaiah Grasty, Riley Love, Charlie Dills, Canaan Drake, Cal Drake, Hudson Dills, Landon Dills and Maddox Dills.

A private graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 8, at Higdonville Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Carson Gibson officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were David McCoy, Isaiah Grasty, Justin Dills and Cody Dills.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Higdonville Baptist Church, C/O Harold Rayborn, 1459 Cat Creek Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Katherine ‘Kate’ R. Reeves

Katherine “Kate” R. Reeves, 79, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Born in Kalamazoo, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth L. Reister and Hazel Jensen Reister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Laurie Lonergan and her infant sister, Gretchen Reister.

She graduated from William Wood College in Fulton, Missouri where she received an Associates of Art degree. She lived in the suburbs of Chicago until 1976, when she moved to Waynesville, N.C. In 1992, she moved to Otto, and worked at Lowe’s for 20 years in customer service. She made many friends that she loved to go to lunch with and go out for drinks at Fatz Café. She was an avid collector of hippos and she loved receiving unique and special hippos from her friends. She attended Morrison Presbyterian Church in Franklin.

Her life was enhanced by her two daughters, Torrey Clement (James) of Canton, N.C., and Kearney Murphy (Mike) of Charlotte, N.C.; six step-children, Tam (Cindy) Lonergan of Missouri, Kevin (Maren) Lonergan of Missouri, Mike (Linda) Lonergan of Texas, Kim James (Kenny), Karlene Cabe (Marty) and Kevin Reeves, all of Franklin; four grandchildren, Ethan Clement, Rachael Clement Armes, Rebecca Clement Williams and Joshua Clement; three great grandchildren, Zephania, Evelynn and Hailey and several step grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m., at Morrison Presbyterian Church. The family requests that all attendees wear purple to the service to celebrate Kate’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one’s favorite charity or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Francis ‘Pip’ Effort Williams Jr.

Francis “Pip” Effort Williams Jr., 67, of Otto, N.C., passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 25, 1953, to the late Francis E. Williams Sr. and Evetta Louise Bailey Williams. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a baby brother, Teddy Williams and his sister-in-law, Debbie Williams.

He was affectionately known by those who knew him as “Pip.” He was a Navy veteran proudly serving our great country from 1973 until 1977. He was of the Methodist faith. He was a real people person and never met a stranger, usually engaging in conversation just about anywhere he went. He loved his family and the grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He enjoyed yardwork and landscaping, helping others and was like a father to his children’s friends when they needed someone to talk to. He loved his dog “Lucy” and his bird “Dolly Feathers Williams.” He was a life member of the VFW, Post 7339.

Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Sheila Jean Williams; son, Francis “Frank” E. Williams III and wife Danielle of Franklin; daughters, Katherine “Kathy” Green and husband Donnie Nix of Easley, S.C., Patricia “Patty” Williams of Goldsboro, N.C.; sister, Evetta Williams; brothers, Tim Williams and wife Susan, Toby Williams, Ramon Williams and wife Cathy, Robin Williams and wife Lee; grandchildren, Michelle Green, Cole Harling, Camden Williams and his Fiancé Lexi Godwin, Alexys “Lexy” Williams, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 10, in the Macon Funeral Home chapel.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven A. Alter

Steven A. Alter, 81, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of New York and Miramar, Fla., passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at Mountain View Manor in Bryson City, N.C..

He was born May 4, 1939, in Brooklyn N.Y. to the late William and Ethel Alter.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Holt Alter of Franklin, N.C.; sons, Hugh Alter of Tampa, Fla., Gregg Alter of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Caren Horgan of Davie, Fla.; stepsons, Christopher Holt of Dallas, Texas and Eric Holt of Canton, N.C.; grandchildren, Brook Horgan, Dylan Horgan and Matthew Alter; sisters, Myrna Klein of Central Islip, N.Y., and Iris Tiero of New Jersey.

He served as a detective in both New York Police Department New York City, N.Y. and the Miramar Police Department in Miramar, Fla. He retired from policing in 1985. In 1990, he moved from Miramar to Franklin, where he obtained his real estate license and sold log homes for 19 years. He enjoyed walking and traveling. He attended Iotla Baptist Church for several years and was a member of Christ Chapel Bible Church, Ft. Worth, Texas. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959 where he was assigned to the Helicopter Training Group and during his time in the Navy, he played baseball for the Navy baseball team.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Aug. 21, at 12 noon at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C., Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memory Care of Asheville, 100 Far Horizons Ln, Asheville, NC 28803 or www.memorycare.org

Macon Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Joyce Elman Lanson

Joyce Elman Lanson, 85, of Leatherman Gap Road, passed away in Asheville on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Lanson, USMC (Ret); son, Richard and his wife Beth, grandson, Skylar and three great grandchildren, Daylon, Payton and Myra; granddaughter, Shawna Ray and two great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Ethan; daughter, Donna Joyce and Miguel Torres of Tampa, Fla., and six grandchildren, Rene, Ramon, Michael, Kaelani, Jasmine and Viani.

She was a graduate of the Eastman School of Dentistry, associated with the University of Rochester, N.Y.

She was a devoted Marine wife for 25 years of her husband’s 31-year career in the Marine Corps. She was a surrogate mom to scores of young Marines and their families who sought her counsel, sage advice and wisdom. She was a sympathetic ear to their problems. She was frequently admonished by her husband. “No, Joyce, we cannot adopt them all.”

A graveside service was held Thursday, Aug. 6, at Liberty Baptist Church.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Ida Kenney Harden Morrison

Ida Kenney Harden Morrison, 93, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Born and raised in Miami Fla., she was the daughter of the late Harper Hamilton Harden and Dorothy Mae Flemming Harden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert George Morrison; a son, Peter Morrison; and a brother, Hal Harden Jr. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Franklin and the Franklin Women’s Club. She was a retired Flight Attendant and enjoyed reading, cross stitching and travelling.

She was the beloved mother of Ann Dudley and husband, John of Alexandria, Va., and Barbara Squeri and husband John of Randolph, N.J., and a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 7, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. David Beam officiating. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask and comply with social distancing requirements.

The family would like to thank Care Partners as well as the staff at Angel Medical Center for their dedicated, compassionate care for our mom. We also very much appreciate the loving support of all her friends and church family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Rathbun House, Mission Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 5363, Asheville, NC 28813-5363 (mission-health.org); or Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Agnes Echols Cabe

Agnes Echols Cabe, 86, of Otto, N.C., loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.

Born in Elbert County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Edward Echols and Harriett Whitener Echols. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Cayton Cabe.

She loved quilting, gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a cafeteria supervisor with Macon County Schools where she touched many lives of students and faculty. She spent many years working as a CNA where she flourished taking care of those in need. She was an active member of Mulberry United Methodist Church.

She will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving, caring, gentle, compassionate soul who always put others before herself. She touched more lives than she could imagine and brought much joy and love into this world. Through good times and bad, her faith in God never wavered and this led to a life well lived. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved children, David Cabe and wife Suki of Otto, Danny Cabe and wife Lori of Otto and Kathy Swint and husband Roger of Jonesboro, Ga.; six grandchildren, Michael and wife Lena, Brandon and wife Samantha, Kyle, Olivia, Adam and Eric and wife Lauren; seven great grandchildren, Hunter, Jacob, Julia, Angel, Memphis, Trystan, Rachel and Kaytyn; and one great grandchild, Elena.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mulberry United Methodist Church, 155 Mulberry Rd., Otto, NC 28763.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Clydie Elizabeth Jones

In the last few weeks, family and friends have been saying their goodbyes to the matriarch of our family, Clydie Elizabeth Jones Danson, who joined the “great cloud of witnesses” as she went to her heavenly home Aug. 3, 2020. She was 103 years old, born March 7, 1917, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Elizabeth Ida Ponce Jones and Fred P. Jones. A resident of Franklin, N.C., for the past 16 years, she grew up in Jacksonville and was married to the late John William “Jake” Danson for 54 years.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her four siblings, Genevieve Louise Braddock (Ray), Fred P. Jones, Jr. (Mildred), Edward Drew Jones (Louise/Ruby), Jeanette Bertha Farrow (Jack).

She is survived by her two daughters, Juanita Elizabeth Wiggins (Max) and Beverly Lee Burt (Daniel), both of Franklin, N.C.; four grandchildren, Ronda Elizabeth Thomas (James) of Vero Beach, Fla., Robin Amanda Wieckhorst (Douglas) of Winter Springs, Fla., Teresa Lee Burt of Sorrento, Fla., and Tonia Lee Anderson (Jacob) of Cleveland, Tenn.; six great grandchildren, Andria Elizabeth Thomas, Justin and Jenna Wieckhorst, Benjamin and Bethany Anderson and Deborah Burt.

She was a member of Franklin Church of God. Even though mobility has been difficult for her for several years, it was important to her that she was able to attend most church services.

She was an avid gardener and always had beautiful flowers growing around her home wherever she lived. She was also known for her love of crocheting and making ceramics. She made and gave to family and friends hundreds of afghans, lap quilts, doilies, angels, birds and Christmas nativity sets and villages.

A graveside service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery Friday, Aug. 7, with Rev. Mike Stephens and Rev. Phillip Cochran officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin Church of God Building Fund, C/O Jean Poindexter, PO Box 717, Franklin, NC 28734 or Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.