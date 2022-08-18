Obituaries for August 18, 2022

Charles Adolph Conley

Charles Adolph Conley, 86 of Franklin, N.C., passed away Aug. 9, 2022. He was born in Macon County, May 21, 1936, to the late Jesse Karr (Jack) and Hallie Hall Conley. He was married to the love of his life for 59 years, Lydia Conley, who preceded him in death in October 2015. During his life, he served in the United States Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He also enjoyed several years as a dairy farmer. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church where he was a deacon and the Sunday School Superintendent.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Holland (Craig) of Franklin; two sons, Dennis Conley (Sallie) and Calvin Conley (Nathalie) of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Jessica Willis (Justin), Stefanie Conley, Courtney Conley, Ryan Conley, Tyler Holland, Samantha Wolfe (Sam), and Kayla Holland; six great-grandchildren, Reid, Kimberly, Alyson, Greenlee, Hartleigh, and Ella; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brothers, J.L. Conley, Ed Conley, Bob Conley and Frank Conley; and a sister, Marie Tyler.

A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 12, at Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Raby officiating. Burial followed at the Carson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler Holland, Ryan Conley, Justin Willis, Sam Wolfe, Reid Willis, Bruce Conley, Robbie Phillips, David Rogers and Russell McConnell.

Heaven gained another angel. Not only did we lose a father, grandfather, and great grandfather, we lost the most selfless, strongest man we have ever known. Although our hearts hurt here on earth, what a joyful reunion that took place in Heaven as our Mamaw met him after seven years apart at the gates. Please pray for our entire family in the days to come. Rest in Peace Papaw, we will meet you again someday soon.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to the Carson Cemetery Fund, c/o Angie Phillips, 60 Spencer Lane Franklin, NC 28734 or the Macon County Fair, PO Box 446, Franklin, NC 28744.

Michael Lee Stanfield

Michael Lee Stanfield, 51, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was born in Pontiac, Mich., July 21, 1971, to Johnny Stanfield and Carolyn Ward Gosnell. He was a construction worker and was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving son, husband and father. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was very outgoing and loved to laugh and have fun.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christie Stanfield; a son, Christopher Michael Stanfield; one brother, John Delis Stanfield, and his in-laws, Brenda and Sam Delgado.

He was preceded in death by brother, David Sherman Stanfield.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carol Anne Lamb Ball

Carol Anne Lamb Ball, born Feb. 2, 1948, ended a stoic bout with leukemia and other health issues on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

She was proudly a “mountain girl” and a graduate of Highlands High School and Western Carolina University. For 20 years she was a stellar, beloved math teacher at Andrews High School in Cherokee County.

A very unpretentious, private person, her main focus in life was her family, whom she loved fiercely. A voracious reader, she also loved books, her tablet, music and flower arranging, especially when assisted by a granddaughter.

She was preceded in death her parents, Floyd and Anne Lamb; a twin brother, Steve, whom she adored; and three older brothers, Jack, Mitchell and Billy Lamb.

She leaves behind her husband, Ken; daughters, Fara Robinson (Doug) of Charlotte, Bonnie Dayton of Highlands and Jennifer Ammons (Randy) of Hayesville. She doted on five grandchildren, Alex, Anna, and Alyson Dayton and Grayson and Fara Ava Rose Ammons.

She took comfort in this verse of a favorite song:

“I cannot tell my daughters

All the things I am scared of.

But I am not afraid of that bright glory above.

Dying is just another way to leave the ones you love.”

At her request, no funeral service will be held. Friends and family are invited to drop by the family home at 2236 Dillard Road in Highlands any time between 1 and 5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 21, to offer condolences, share memories, and join the family to celebrate her life.

The family wishes to acknowledge Care Partners Hospice and express their gratitude and appreciation to nurses, Lisa and Bonnie Sue.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Carol Anne’s memory to the Highlands Food Pantry: The Internal Friendship Center, 248 South Fifth Street, Highlands, NC 28741.

James Douglas Tallent

James Douglas Tallent, 72, affectionately known as Doug, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1949, in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late James Harrison Tallent Jr. and Annie Lou Huscusson Tallent. He was a Vietnam veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army. He started in insurance sales and went on to work for Wyatt Johnson Buick-GMC for more than 20 years. He was a weightlifting enthusiast and enjoyed body building up until his 50s, and continued to work out in order to maintain his fitness and health.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janet Tallent; children, Jeff (Anne) Tallent, Kacy Metcalf, and Jamie (Beth) Tallent; siblings, Margaret Cafarelli, Mike Tallent, and Patty Johnson; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial service was held Saturday, August 6, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, Clarksville, Tenn.

Linda Faye Watkins

Linda Faye Watkins, our beloved Nana went to her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the comfort of her home in Franklin, N.C. She was 76 years young, and full of life until the very end of her battle with an extended illness. She was born on July 7, 1946 in Winter Garden Fla., to Martin Luther and Lena (Griffin) Campbell.

She was a native of Ocoee, Fla. She married Kenneth Watkins in 1963 whom she was blessed to parent her children Brenda and Kenny with. She worked full-time at Eckerd drug store where she was a very talented make-up artist. She was a loving mother who raised her children with discipline, humility, and unconditional love. Though her marriage to Kenneth ended, she was fortunate enough to find love again in Jack Lake. She spent some of her retirement from Eckerd drug caring for her granddaughters Alyson and Erica until they were school-age before moving to North Carolina to be closer to her (late) mother in 2012. She spent much of her time reading romance novels, researching her family lineage on ancestry.com, however, she spent the majority of her time getting her nails and hair done and shopping online. (In fact, she loved shopping so much we are pretty certain packages will continue to show up from shopping she did for Callie Mae in her final weeks of life.)

In the final months of her life she was lovingly cared for by her loving, selfless partner “Grandpa” Jack, and spent time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was able to hold and love on her newest great grandson Graham, hug the necks of those she cherished most, eat at her favorite restaurant Fat Buddies, make strawberry preserves, and peach cobbler, and laugh about old memorable times with her siblings.

Our hearts are absolutely broken over the passing of our nana, but we can rest in the comfort of knowing she is dancing to country music down the streets of gold surrounded by babies, and her dear loved ones. She will no doubt spend her time watching over her “babies” as she lovingly refers to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If Heaven has shopping, we know without a doubt she’s trying to shop for clothes her great grandchildren don’t need.

She is survived by her other half, Jack Lake, the love of her life; children, Brenda Abell (Russell) and Kenny Watkins (Robin). She was very affectionately referred to as “nana” by her grandchildren, Christopher Brown (Kari), Brianna Davis (DJ), Megan Mauck, Alyson Abell, and Erica Watkins; and her great grandchildren, Mary and Liam (Christopher), Callie Mae, Maxwell, Mason, Graham (Brianna) and Maverick (Megan). She is also survived by siblings, Diane, Jackie, Ricky, and Marilyn; many nieces and nephews, and several cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her younger brother, Jerry.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 13, at Watauga Baptist Church.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Cherie Anne Aynes Brannan

Cherie Anne Aynes Brannan, 78, passed away Aug. 9, 2022.

No public services are planned.

Gary Lenwood Parrish

Gary Lenwood Parrish, 65, passed from this life on August 14, 2022. He was the son of Charles Rudolph Parrish and Betty Jo Queen Parrish.

He is remembered as being very intelligent and mechanically minded. He liked working on small motors and could repair almost anything that was electrical. While his mother was still living, she and Gary had a yearly tradition of canning tomatoes and he treasured the time they spent together. He also enjoyed the outdoors and especially hunting for deer, and he never saw a tractor nor an antique clock he didn’t admire.

He was an avid reader. He was willing to read anything that came his way – cereal boxes, magazine articles, newspapers, or lengthy books. He was known by his friends and family as standing firm in his beliefs. Once his mind was made up, he was not one to waver from what he thought was true and correct.

He will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Stanton Parrish; his sister, Cheryl Harwood (Bruce); and his nieces, Stephanie Crabtree (Stephan) and Lacey Harwood. He was preceded in death by his parents.

No public services are planned.

Joe Neal Harrison

Joe Neal Harrison, 54, of Lafayette, Tenn., passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. The Barren County, Kentucky native was a employee of Advance Auto Parts in Lafayette, Tenn.

He is survived by one daughter, Page Marie Harrison, Pittsburgh, Pa.; one step son, Jimmy Watson and wife, Chelsea, Red Boiling Springs, Tenn; his mother, Judy Harrison Caldwell and husband, Jim, Scottsville, Ky.; aunt, Sylvia Birdwell, Fountain Run, Ky.; three step grandchildren, Dameon Watson, Lexi Watson and Kaylee Watson; and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his devoted companion: Kay Wilder; a step son, Jesse Watson; and two uncles, Dave Harrison and Wade Harrison.

No services are planned.

