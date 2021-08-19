Obituaries for August 19, 2021

James Augustus Seay

James Augustus Seay, 93, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late James Harrison and Mary Etta Raby Seay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie McConnell Seay; and siblings, Bessie Baker, Esther Seay, Annie Boekelheide, Irene Sowder, Charles Seay, Frank Seay, and Thomas J. Seay.

He was a member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church and attended Bethel United Methodist Church. He served in the Army and was a Purple Heart recipient of the Korean War.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Crabtree (Steve) of Franklin and Margaret McConnell (Mark) of Franklin; and grandchildren, Stephan Crabtree, Timothy Crabtree, Samuel Crabtree, Matthew McConnell, and Christopher McConnell; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sunday Aug. 15, at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Chaplain Emily Beaver officiating. Military Honors were provided by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

Pallbearers were Stephan Crabtree, Timothy Crabtree, Samuel Crabtree, Matthew McConnell, Christopher McConnell, and Joe Breedlove.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Program, Charles George VAMC, 1100 Tunnel Rd. Asheville, NC 28805.

Gwen Stone Taylor

Gwen Stone Taylor, 63, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Born in Charlotte, N.C., she was the daughter of Sylvia Freeman Stone and the late Wayne Stone. In addition to her dad, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Stephens.

She retired from Macon County Department of Social Services, where she had worked in Human Resources; and had previously worked as a social worker with the Lumberton Police Department. She graduated from UNC Pembroke.

While living in Franklin, she was an active member at Iotla Baptist Church, where she served as church clerk; sang in the choir; and was on the Vacation Bible School committee. She had a passion for Main Street programs of downtown Franklin; and served as president for the Streets of Franklin Heritage Association. She was co-owner of The Dusty Pallet in Franklin. The thing Gwen enjoyed most, was spending time with her family, especially her only granddaughter, Macie.

She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Freeman Stone of Lumberton, N.C.; husband of 27 years, Matt Taylor; daughter, Sharon Bennett (Todd) of Franklin; and granddaughter, Macie Bennett; a sister, Teresa McNeill (Mark); brother, Michael Stone; brother-in-law, Gregory Stephens; nephews, Marcus McNeill and Andy Locklear; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., at Iotla Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Breedlove and Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Burial will be in the Iotla Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Iotla Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Roland Mock, Clayton Oxendine, Frank Belanger, Rodney Vanhook, Terry Freeman, and Charles Haliburton.

The family respectfully ask for masks to be worn and safe social distancing be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Streets of Franklin Heritage Association, 52 E. Main St., Franklin, NC 28734.

Mattie Jo Guest Hurst

Mattie Jo Guest Hurst, 86, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late John Coley and Nina Crisp Guest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 68 years, Claude William Hurst; and siblings, Edith Ann Barnes, Nina Inez Hurst, Edgar Guest, Clyde Guest, John Lenis Guest, and Tommy Guest. She retired from the telephone company and was a member of the Sugarfork Baptist Church. She will forever be remembered for her quick smile and true kindness to others.

She is survived by three sons, William E. Hurst (Becky P), Richard E. Hurst (Becky R), and John Hurst, all of Franklin; three granddaughters, Crystal Parker, Kristina Morales and Stephanie Hurst; and seven great grandchildren, Savannah, Kandice, Cassidy, and Lance Parker, Marco, David, and Brian Morales; a sister, Jeanne Woodard, of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Sugarfork Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Gene Hawkins and Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Pallbearers were Marco Morales, Clinton Bryson, Bruce Mason, Tommy Mason, Malvin Spadlin, and Rich Stewman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gideons International, PO Box 372, Franklin, NC 28744.

Sandra Holder Reece

Sandra Holder Reece, 61, of Clyde, N.C., passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. She was born in Haywood County, Dec. 27, 1959, to the late William Carol Holder and Virginia Fincher Holder. She had worked at Ingles Supermarket in Waynesville and at Franklin Ingles on the Georgia Road. She loved cooking, going to the beach, and planting a garden and she loved spending time with all seven grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and was a very caring person. Later in life she found her biological father, Sam Greene and had a great relationship with him until his death.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Elliott Horton (Erin Reece) of Waynesville, James Dustin Reece and Brandon Robert Reece (Shannon Horton) both of Clyde, N.C.; a daughter, Angela Diane Horton (Will Sill) of New Kent, Va.; brothers, Tommy Holder and Michael Holder; a sister, Joann Queen Beck of Clyde; seven grandchildren, Natalie Sill, Buck Sill, Levi Reece, Ada Reece, Emmy Reece, Amos Horton and Evelyn Horton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

