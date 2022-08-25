Obituaries for August 25, 2022

Greta Ann Ballreich Wilkins

Greta Ann Ballreich Wilkins, 88, of Franklin, N.C., and formerly of Angola, Ind., passed away on Aug. 19, 2022.

She was born Sept. 20, 1933, to the late Albert and Dora Dorrance Ballreich in Indian River, Mich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Howard Wilkins; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Wilkins, of Otto, N.C., and a brother, Albert Neil Ballreich.

She loved spending time with her family and felt this was very important. She loved to travel throughout the United States and abroad, visiting the Bahamas, Aruba, China, and Thailand. She graduated from Petoskey High School, Petoskey, Mich., in 1951. She attended Michigan State University and was an avid Spartan fan. She was a member of Angola Methodist Church, a former member of the Rho Chapter, Psi Iola Fi, and a member of the Angola Elks.

She is survived by her son, Randall “Randy” Steven Wilkins of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Liu Bo Wilkins and Isabella Si Qing Wilkins of Franklin, N.C.; and her special adopted family, “The Cabes.”

No funeral services will be held. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Oakhill Cemetery, Indian River, Mich.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the following, Macon Tracs, P.O. Box 101, Otto, NC, 28763; Community Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703, or Appalachian Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Franklin, N.C. 28744.

David Paul Lippy

David Paul Lippy, 74, was born on July 7, 1948, in Oswego, Ill., to Carole Jean (Panikis) Lippy and Glenn “Whitey” Ray Lippy. He received his first degree in 1970 from the University of Illinois, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering. In 1976, he received a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Central Florida. He worked in Orlando, Fla., at Lockheed Martin as an engineer for 38 years. The day he retired in 2008, he moved to Otto, N.C.

He was married to Kimberly (Higbie) Lippy for 33 beautiful years. He was an incredible bonus dad to Jason Davis Preston and Nicole (Preston) Casavant. He leaves behind his two siblings, Duane Lippy and Cindy (Lippy) Hearn; nieces, Dawn (Lippy) Albanese, Andrea and Sarah Lippy; and six grandchildren, Preston, Sydney, and Corbin Casavant, Nathan, Shelby, Andrew and Jenna Preston.

His greatest love was the Lord. His interest and hobbies included mountain dulcimer, gardening, church, and civic volunteering including three years as president of the Nantahala Hiking Club and serving on the Macon County Baptist Association Board.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, 235 Dotson Street, Mountain City, Ga.

As an avid supporter of the right to life, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Center as per his request.

Tina ‘Teeter’ Walkingstick Frizsell

Tina “Teeter” Walkingstick Frizsell, 42, of Mountain City, Ga., and formerly of Cherokee, N.C., was senselessly taken from her family and friends on the morning of Monday, May 16, 2022, one day prior to her 43rd birthday. Born in Cherokee, on May 17, 1979, she was the daughter of Norman J. Walkingstick of Cherokee and Deborah D. Cloer of New Orleans, La.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Mike Walkingstick “Papaw Joe”; paternal grandmother, Rosie Hornbuckle “Granny”; and maternal grandparents, Albert Carl Cloer and Agnes Hastings Cloer “Mamaw.”

Having spent most of her childhood in Cherokee and partly in Lyman, Wash., Tina moved back to North Carolina as a teenager and lived there into her adulthood. Along her journey, she became interested in nature and anything having to do with mountains and rivers, whether it was hiking, camping, or fishing. She loved to just sit and take in the scenery around her. She also loved to capture the beauty of the outdoors by taking photos. It would do her heart good to be in the company of her loved ones with laughter; she had a unique laugh and contagious smile. Hanging around a good fire, listening to music, was good for her soul.

Left to cherish her precious memories, in addition to her parents, are her two children who she loved and adored very much, Alden Walkingstick-Wike and Graci Frizsell; five siblings, Gregory N. Justus, Misty Walkingstick Ramirez, Norman R. Walkingstick, Cory Walkingstick and Patience “Bop” Walkingstick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her loved ones, from Florida to Washington (throughout the United States and Native Lands), will always love Tina and miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium, 165 Skyland Drive, Sylva. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Lloyd Sequoyah Cemetery in Cherokee.

Mildred Penland Everest

Mildred Penland Everest, 94, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Aug.16, 2022.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, but called this area her home for 82 years. She was the daughter of the late William and Beulah Cabe Penland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Everest and sister, Edna Lucille June.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and attended Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church. She was actively involved with the Macon County Public Library, a member of the Daughters of American Revolution, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was also a member of the Nequassa #43 chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Dussault (Jerry) of Barneveld, N.Y.; nephew, William June (Whitney) of Roswell, Ga.; and special friends, Lewis Penland, Rosanne Bradley, and Glenda Peek.

A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 19, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Revs. Margaret Freeman and Vic Greene fficiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macon County Public Library, 819 Siler Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

