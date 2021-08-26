Obituaries for August 26, 2021

Constance Blanton Huggins

Constance Blanton Huggins, known to family and friends as Connie, passed from this life on Aug. 13, 2021. She was married for 47 years and was the mother of three children. She considered her family her greatest achievement.

She was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She loved crafts and gardening and enjoyed the many cats and dogs she had over the years. She was feisty and stubborn, remaining so even in her final days. She was very superstitious, ironically passing on Friday the thirteenth.

She is survived by her husband, Brent Huggins; her daughters, Ashley Schwartz (Chris) of Cumming, Ga., and Emily White of Panama City, Fla.; her grandsons, Jake and Ryan of Cumming and Ethan of Panama City; her siblings, Martha Seider (Chuck) and James Blanton, both of Franklin. She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Huggins, and siblings, Helen Rhoades, Gail Dreger, and Bernard Blanton.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 1421 Ned Hill Road, Franklin.

Flowers are welcome for the service, as Connie loved them so much. In addition, memorial contributions may be made to CarePartners Hospice, 170 Church Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the Huggins family.

Joyce Wood Ramey

Joyce Wood Ramey, 89, passed away to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends and extended family. She was a Christian by faith and was a member of Chechero Baptist Church for 38 years.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1932, in Otto, N.C., to Donald Clyde Wood and Margaret Holden. She was married to James Babe Ramey for 62 years before his passing 2008.

She was a family person wanting her children and family close by to enjoy dinners and get togethers. She loved cooking, sewing and making quilts which she shared with her children. All received a handmade quilt to enjoy and cherish.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Babe Ramey; son, James Tort Ramey; granddaughter, Amanda Jean Ramey; and brothers, Jackie Carpenter and Jeff Woods.

She is survived by two sons; Ronald (Carla) Ramey and Michael Toddy (Elaine) Ramey, both of Clayton; three daughters, Noreen Lucy Jacobs of Clayton, Margaret Suzy Smith of Rabun Gap and Cecilia Teeter Davis of Clayton; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren; brothers, Melvin (Betty) Wood of Hazel Park, Mich., Dennis Wood of Dallas, Ga., Aubrey (Claudette) Wood, Kevin Wood, Tim (Joi) Woods, all of Clayton; sisters, Nawana (Carlton) York of Tiger, Janice (Tom) Bryant of Dahlonega and Debbie (Ronnie) Carns of Tuckasegee, N.C.

Funeral services were held at Chechero Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 24, with Rev. Mike Wilson officiating. Burial was at Rabun Memory Park.

Catharine ‘Kay’ Happoldt Smith

Catharine “Kay” Happoldt Smith, 81, was called home Sunday, Aug. 22, after battling ovarian cancer for more than three years. She is preceded by her parents, Albert and Mary Happoldt; her brother, Albert Happoldt Jr.; and her sister, Marylou Happoldt Jackson.

She was born in Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., in 1940 and graduated from Spring Street Elementary School and later from Grady High School. During her high school years, she was a member of Rich’s teen board and was also named as Miss Georgia Peach. After graduating from Grady High School, she attended the University of Georgia. While at Georgia she majored in Business, graduated Cum Laude and also actively participated as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She married her high school sweetheart in 1960, Tom Cook Smith, while still in school at Georgia, and graduated from UGA a year later in 1961.

Kay and Tom lived in Athens, Ga., when they first got married and Kay taught high school for two years at Commerce High School. Shortly thereafter, Kay and Tom moved to Dunwoody, Ga., where they raised their two children over the next 20 years. They were members of Dunwoody United Methodist Church and active members of the Atlanta Athletic Club, where she developed many of her long-lasting friendships through the women’s 18-hole group. She was the AAC Women’s Golf Club Champion in 1975. During these same years, she was active in the WSGA (Women’s Southern Golf Association). After four years of active participation as the Secretary with the WSGA, she was elected as president of the WSGA and served in this capacity for two years. She treasured her time with the WSGA traveling to different golf courses across the southeast and meeting many new friends.

She also loved gardening throughout her lifetime. She joined The Pine Tree Garden Club of Atlanta in 1973 and served as vice president and president in 1978 and 1979. She has been an honorary member for the past 15 years. She also was a member of the Fulton County Federation of Garden Clubs as well as Garden Club of Georgia, where she served on numerous committees. If she wasn’t playing golf, you could find her in the garden tending to her dahlias and raspberries.

She spent her golden years in Highlands, N.C., playing golf at Highlands Country Club with friends, volunteering for the Literacy Council and sat on the board for five years. She also spent endless hours volunteering for the Sunshine School at Highlands Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member for over 14 years. Her prized possession was her four grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and never missed a game, graduation, or other meaningful event.

She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Tom; two children, Tracey Catharine Reed (Smith) of Blairsville, Ga., and Kenneth Happoldt Smith of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as four wonderful grandchildren, William Peyton Smith, Catharine Kendall Smith, Knox Bingham Reed, and Stockton Hazen Reed.

She lived a wonderful life and for those that knew her, every day was a great day. She lived life to its fullest and truly enjoyed her family, making friends and playing golf and gardening.

She was a beacon of God’s love for all of us and poured her heart and soul into everyone she met – we’ll never know how many lives she truly affected but those that knew her realize they were truly blessed to have spent time with her. She had a great walk with God and showed everyone how to take care of and love people.

Graveside service will be private for immediate family.

All are invited to join the family on Friday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m., in Highlands. A celebration of life will be held at Highlands Country Club, Hole #15, to celebrate Kay’s life. Please come by and share fond memories of your time spent with Kay.

Per Kay’s wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, all donations go to the Literacy Council and the Sunshine School in Highlands.

Marta Van Bergen Castanet

Marta Van Bergen Castanet, 58, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

She was born in Miami Beach, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susan Killie and Leopold Van Bergen; her husband, Victor Castanet; grandparents, Jeanette and Bud Killie; her father-in-law, Miguel Castanet; her uncle, Sonny Jowers; and niece, Charlotte Ada Jung.

She found joy in gardening and reading and was an avid collector of antiques. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Samantha Banks (Rexx), and Victor Mick Castanet; sister, Nancy Van Bergen; and grandchildren, Victor and Olivia Banks.

A memorial service will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 12 p.m. All of Marta’s friends and loved ones are invited to attend. Rev. Pete Rodewald will officiate.

The family would like to extend their thanks for all the support and prayers for Marta’s recovery.

William Andrew ‘Bill’ Morgan

William Andrew “Bill” Morgan, 74, the son of Henry Wilmer Morgan and Nannie Ruth Penn Morgan, was born on Feb. 6, 1947. He made his mark on the world as a teacher and coach. For 39 years, 1973-1983 in Monticello, Ga., and 1983-2012 at Franklin High School, he influenced many students. His players remember him with great affection and gratitude for the many ways he went beyond just being their coach. He was rewarded with knowing he was instrumental in helping many achieve successful college sports careers.

He enjoyed his vocation but his number one priority was his family. He would drop everything at a moment’s notice if asked to do something for them, especially if his grandchildren were involved. He loved getting unexpected calls from them asking for spur of the moment favors.

His love for Georgia Bulldogs football came a close second to his love of family. He might have even mentioned to God as he stepped into Glory that Georgia football kicks off on Sept. 4. He enjoyed watching any sports on television. While he was definitely a meat and potatoes man and a picky eater, he surprised everyone by becoming a fan of The Food Network in recent years.

Even though Bill tried to play the tough guy often saying to family and students, “Suck it up. You’re all right,” he owned a soft heart. Throughout the time he insisted he did not want dogs, the family always had one. The pups forgave him; and two, Sadie and Moky, both chose him as their favorite person.

A member of Monticello Presbyterian Church, he passed from this life on Aug. 16, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Tryvonne M. Morgan; his children, Andy Morgan (Colleen) of Fletcher, N.C., Greer Morgan of Franklin, N.C., and Kelli Randall (Josh) also of Franklin; his grandchildren, Paiton, Deyton, Hank, Greylyn, Pennley, and Locklyn; his sister-in-law, Neala C. Morgan of Monticello; his nieces, Rachael Musquiz (Michael) of Texas, Esther Boedges (Greg) of Atlanta, Ga.; and the daughter of his heart, Amanda Tyler Crews also of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Morgan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Franklin High School Athletic Department, 100 Panther Drive, Franklin, NC 28734.

Margaret Loraine Corbin Powell

Margaret Loraine Corbin Powell, 89, made her final journey on Aug. 17, 2021, in her home in Fayetteville, Ga. She was born on May 30, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Aileen Angel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years and father of her children, Charles Dewey “C.D.” Corbin, Jr. and second husband Jack Powell, a native of Franklin, N.C.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Franklin, where she served as a deacon, member of Prime-Time Singers, The Sanctuary Choir, and Bykota Sunday School Class. She was the church treasurer and a leader of the Linda Johnson WMU Group as well as a volunteer of the Medication Assistance Program. Her love and compassion for people motivated her greatest passion, “missions,” having traveled twice to South Africa with mission teams. She and C.D. were members of Campers on Mission and often did volunteer work with the Lifeway Conference Center of Ridgecrest, N.C. She was involved with the Prison Fellowship Ministry in Franklin and was a member of Nequassa Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star of which she was Worthy Matron 1967 – 1968.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Sue McKay of Winchester, Tenn.; two sons, Larry (Beverly) and Keith (Liz) both of Fayetteville, Ga.; stepdaughters, Nancy Ellis (Kevin) and Cathy Sill (John) both of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Kim Corbin of Kailua, Hawaii, Brian Corbin (Brittany) of Brooks, Ga., Jennifer Corbin of Canton, Ga., Angela Potts (David) of Dalton, Ga., Cheryl Serna (Jacob) of Buford, Ga., Emily Barclay of Fayetteville, Ga., Nick Barclay (Jessica) of Montgomery, Ala.; and 13 great grandchildren.

To know Loraine was to love her as she never met a stranger and always enjoyed sharing the gospel with those she encountered. To her family, she was an inspiration, a confidant and prayer warrior.

Funeral services were held at Macon Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 21, with Dr. Lester Evans and Senator Kevin Corbin officiating. Burial was held in Holly Springs, Jennings Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Corbin, Nick Barclay, Mark Corbin, William Henley, Gene Williamson, Grady William Corbin, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Lyman Holland and Donnie Seagle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Yaarab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Patricia Pettigrew Beran

Patricia Pettigrew Beran, a beautiful flower whose color and brilliance touched so many lives across 87 years, has faded and fallen to earth. A gentle west wind has lifted our lovely flower heavenward.

Patricia Pettigrew Beran was a daughter of the midwest. Her early homes were in Highland Park, Mich., Glen Ellyn, Ill., Oxford, Ohio, and Chicago, Ill. Her early life was one of academic and athletic achievement while simultaneously overflowing with friendships.

Throughout the ensuing years, the friendships continued to increase and characteristically, she generously gave her multiple gifts to these who surrounded her.

Professionally, she was a social worker in Chicago, from 1956 until the birth of her first child in October 1958.

She was a teacher for 29 years – mostly middle school – in Weston, Conn. In 1998, she left innumerable devoted former students and many teaching associates.

She was a Macon County resident for the past 20 years during which time she made significant contributions to the community: League of Women Voters, Guardian ad Litem; monthly forum; teacher of English to young Hispanic people; The Banquet Table; and a seven-year volunteer for home delivered meals (Meals on Wheels).

She is survived by her husband, Milo Beran; her son, Peter M. Wroe; her daughter, Polly Knowles and husband Joe Knowles; three grandsons, Timothy Knowles, Jess Knowles and Cameron Knowles; and Joe’s mother, Teedy Dabney; additionally, Milo’s children and grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Great numbers of special friends remain today, only one is named herein, Tony Bashir. Tony was spiritually, emotionally and physically uplifting for Patty throughout difficult and sad passages of her life.

She experienced deeply felt losses during her lifetime, particularly her son, Michael Wroe; her sister, Judi Gilbert; her parents, Robert and Janice Pettigrew; Joe’s brother, Charlie Knowles; Alberta Bowes; and Londo Dominici, husband of Sharon Dominici.

Patty’s grandsons have established a fund in her memory to support important causes. Gifts may be directed to Kenwood Foundation – Patty Beran Fund, 45 School Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02108

Patty was passionate about all aspects of life. Among her many endeavors and passions some were of significant importance: Motherhood, in all its multi-faceted components; teaching; developing and maintaining friendships; and Spanish language and culture.

There will be two lasting memories of Patty: Patty’s unique ability to recognize and stand with those who society has shunned, ignored or marginalized; and Patty’s genuine and incomparable smile.

Goodnight, Sweet Girl.