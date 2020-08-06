Obituaries for August 6, 2020

Joyce Wilkie Henderson

Joyce Wilkie Henderson, 82 of Franklin passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born January 24, 1938 in Macon County, NC to the late Henry Wilkie and Milan Bateman Wilkie. Joyce was a homemaker, enjoyed traveling, liked singing in the choir and taught children’s Sunday School. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Vernon Henderson; two sons, Tom Henderson (Audrey) of Otto, NC and Jerry Henderson (Sherry) of Franklin, NC; and six grandchildren, April Innis, Kristin Henderson, Angela Henderson, Thomas Henderson, Rebecca Cope and Noah Henderson.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Vic Green and Rev. Janet Green officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at Union United Methodist Church.

In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to: Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 101 Morrison Church Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Benny Wayne Ramsey

Benny Wayne Ramsey was born to Roy Wayne and Irene Lowe Ramsey on October 2, 1946. He passed from this life to spend eternity with his Savior on July 31, 2020. after he fought a courageous 8 year battle with cancer.

He had a huge heart. He was known as a gentle and loving man who was willing to give someone in need whatever he could. A member of Cowee Baptist Church, Benny lived his life praising his Lord, claiming Psalm 103 with its well-known verse, “Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name” as his chapter.

He had an infectious laugh, especially when referring to his wife as “oh baby,” and folks often told him that his laugh was the one thing about him that was just like his daddy. He was not a fan of the telephone and spent as little time on it as possible unless he was talking to his daddy about politics, and those conversations could go on and on.

He was an avid reader and an accomplished musician who loved country music. He entertained family and friends by making music on his 1966 Gibson Hummingbird guitar. He could be relied on to not only identify a country song, but the singer and the story behind the song. However, Marty Robbins was his favorite of all of them.

His reputation as a expert trim carpenter enabled him to have a successful career in the building industry. At home, however, he was known as the main man to his Shih Tzus: Fonzy, Tismo, and most recently his buddy, Toby.

Family members left to remember Benny are his wife, Cheryl Duvall Ramsey; his daughter, Lisa Ann Borsodi; his son, Kenneth Wayne Ramsey (Denise); his siblings, Brenda Ramsey-Moore and Michael Ramsey (Janice); his grandchildren, Melissa Paulin (Ernie), Leslie Walker(Lee), Michael Ramsey, and Justin Ramsey along with his four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Tommy Ramsey.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Cowee Baptist Church 6301 Bryson City Rd. Franklin, N.C. 28734 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105

Anner Merice Woodall

Anner Merice Woodall, 65, of Swain County, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Glynn County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Mandy Faircloth Lynn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers. She was a member of the Abundant Life Apostolic Church of Bryson City. She loved camping, fishing, taking long rides and visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lecester; four children, Charis’ Allen of Hortuse, Ga., Lecester Woodall, Jr. of Helena, Ga., David Lee Woodall of Hattisburg, Miss. and Matthew Woodall of Hortuse, Ga; three brothers, Charles Lynn, Pete Lynn and Buddy Ray Lynn; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and Nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Lewis Walter Ammons

Lewis Walter Ammons, 64, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Macon Co, he was the son of the late Frank and Berdell McMahan Ammons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Ellis Ammons. Lewis was of the Baptist Faith. He loved hunting for treasures and trading at Flea Markets.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Teresa Wright Ammons; three sons, Johnny Ammons and wife Della, Greg Ammons and wife Ava, and Cody Ammons, all of Franklin; step son, Trenton Byrum and wife Julia of Hartwell, GA; brother, Bruce Ammons and sister Frankie Lane, both of Franklin; eight grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Ann Shepherd

Barbara Ann Shepherd, of the Cowee community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 27, 2020. Before marrying and moving to Macon County, she was raised on Chestnut Cove in the Pumpkintown area of Jackson County. She was proud and thankful to be the granddaughter of the late Burt Webb and Mamie Trantham Webb. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Jack Henson and Cordelia “Judy” Webb Sizemore, and special aunts (who were more like sisters), Margaret Ashe, Mary Redoutey Ellis, and Betty Browning.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, conversation, shopping for clothes, listening to preaching and gospel music, telling stories of her childhood, and caring for her little dogs – Buttons, Sophie, Buddy, and Mia. Although she faced persistent physical challenges throughout her life, she was never bitter or without hope. She was a meticulous homemaker, and even in her final years, could get more accomplished from a wheelchair than most others could do standing.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lonnie Ray Shepherd, whom she met at the old Franklin skating rink; daughter, Tracie Shepherd (Deanna) of Franklin, N.C.; her only grandchild, Mady Shepherd-Lucky, who was the light of her life and her faithful baking and shopping buddy; very dear and close aunt, Ethel McMahan (Bobby) of Sylva, N.C.; half-sister, Donna Henson Okninski (Bob) of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Jan Younce (David) of Murphy and Betty Tallent (Jerry) of Greenville, S.C.; brothers-in-law Roger Shepherd (Maxine) of Candler, Robert Shepherd (Judy), Ken Shepherd (Shirley), Raymond Shepherd (Laverne), and Steve Shepherd all of Franklin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A graveside service was hel Thursday, July 30, at Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Cowee. Longtime friends Davis Hooper and Wayne Sheffield officiated.

Ethan Teague, John Walker, Ken (Dooley) Shepherd, Mike Shepherd, David Younce, and Fred (Buddy) Talley served as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd Cemetery, C/O Josephine Jennings, PO Box 781, Franklin, NC 28744 or Zion Hill Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Wilson, 3110 Pumpkintown Rd, Sylva, NC 28779.Macon Funeral Home is serving the family.

Margaret Lucille Thomas Chancey

Margaret Lucille Thomas Chancey, 87, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born May 30, 1933 to the late J.C. Thomas and Auther Barfield Thomas. She was married to the late Bennie Chancey who preceded her. She worked and retired from Honeywell in Tampa, Fla., making space parts for NASA Space program. She loved gardening, being outside looking at the beauty of nature, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Denise Fleming (Michael); a grandson, Derrick Bossick; two great-granddaughters, Kayla Wright and Kristen Wright; and three great-great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Beverly Chancey and Patricia C. Hunzeker.

A private service will be held at a later date.

