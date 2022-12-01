Obituaries for December 1, 2022

Clarence ‘Doc’ Hall

Clarence “Doc” Hall, 90, of Sylva, N.C., passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Ralph Dexter and Pearl Lewis Hall.

He was a U.S. Army veteran having served the during the 1950s. He went on to work overseas in Iceland and Greenland and then married his sweetheart, Marjorie Hyatt in 1955. They settled on Greens Creek, where he raised his family and and worked his family’s farm. During the 1960’s he and his wife were twice named Farm Family of the Year. He loved to work and he loved to bear hunt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie in 1994; his brothers, Eugene and Buddy Ray; a sister, Rose Ashe; and a special friend of over 25 years, Stella Buchanan

He is survived by his daughters, Abby (Larry) Barnes of Sylva and Reatha (Alvin) Wilkey of Sylva; son, Clarence Corbbit Hall Jr. of Sylva; four grandchildren, Leslie Deitz, Bridget Queen, Chan Turpin and Shealeen Hall; great grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner and Brett Richmond, Wyatt Queen, Kiana Queen, JJ Reed, Waylon Hall, Jasper and Andie Williams and Rylee Turpin; brothers and sisters, Ruth Norman and Stella Hall of Sylva, Albert Hall of California, Lettie Cobb of Greensboro and RD Hall of Raleigh.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with Revs. Kale Stancil and Austin Frady officiating.

Burial was in Old Savannah Cemetery.

Leilani Ruth Hartzog Lanham

Leilani Ruth Hartzog Lanham, 65, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. She was born in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 9, 1957, to Charles Hartzog and Sarah Horne Hartzog. She was married to the late Ernest Howard Lanham who passed away August 2020. She worked and retired from the Smoky Mountain Mental Health.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, attended the Catholic Church, and was a member of Ridge Crest Baptist Church. She also served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include her parents; a sister, Teresa Haney (Chuck); two nieces, Brandie Hopkins (Charlie) and Tiffany Albury (Brian); five great nieces, Alex Hopkins, Kassandra Hopkins, Kyleigh Hopkins, Madison Albury, and Haiden Albury; one, great-nephew, Jayden Albury; and two special great nieces.

A private family service will be held with burial in the North Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C., next to her husband.

Donald ‘Don’ J. Ward

Donald “Don” J. Ward, 80, died unexpectedly on Nov. 8, 2022, doing one of the many things he enjoyed so much in life, traveling and exploring new places. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Hilda R. Ward. They truly believed they were each other’s soul mates as life for them took on a new meaning when they found each other.

He was born on June 20, 1942, in Portland, Me., to Donald H. and Barbara R. Ward. He leaves a loving sister, Linda Cleaves, and her husband Rodney, of Greenville, Me., their two daughters and their children. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Karen E. Ward.

He attended Cape Elizabeth High School in 1959 in Cape Elizabeth, Me., and later went on to obtain his license as a Master Electrician. In 1965, he was a member of the Ballardvale United Church in Andover, Mass. He was instrumental in installing the new church’s electrical system and church bells. He was fortunate at having had a wide range of opportunities, allowing him to enjoy a variety of occupations over the years. When he lived in Massachusetts, he was a Master Electrician, Electrical Inspector for the Town of Andover, Mass.,, and a Police Officer. Once he moved to Ft. Myers, Fla., he was an Electrical Inspector, Acting Building Official, Fire Inspector, and finally as Fire Marshal for the City of Fort Myers for 16 years. He was always up for the challenge.

As a gifted craftsman, woodworker, and carver, he enjoyed working on special woodworking projects. He created many personalized gifts he loved sharing with his family and friends. He loved traveling, hiking, skiing and exploring new places with his wife and family. He never backed down from any adventure that came his way, from white water rafting to zip-lining. He often joked with his wife and friends that most of his adventures seemed to require a helmet.

He was so proud of his sons, James Ward (wife Melina) of Methuen, Mass., and Thomas O’Nan (wife Kelly) of Fort Myers, Fla. He dearly loved his daughters, Jacqueline Hollenbeck (husband Brian); Jennifer Gardner (husband David Sr.) of Methuen, Mass.; Jessica Owens of Hixson, Tenn.; and Rebecca Foss of Fort Myers, Fla.

He treasured his nine grandchildren, Michael J. Ward (Kasia), Lauren E. Hurst, Devon Hurst (Allison), Madeline P. Hurst, Jessica E. Ferris (Glen), David Jr. Gardner (Kasey), Zachary Foss, Kyle P. O’Nan, Zoey N. O’Nan; and blessed with six great-grandchildren.

He chose to be cremated, preferring not to have a memorial service. His family will gather in the spring to spread his ashes and share memories along the water of the Two Lights lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth, Me. He spent many years there with his loving grandparents. He had beautiful memories of his younger years there. He worked the lobster traps with his grandfather, cooked with his grandmother, spent time with family, friends and cousins, enjoying life by the sea.

Please consider donating in his honor to one of his favorite charities: The Wounded Warrior Project, the Disabled American Veterans and the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“Thank you, Dad; we love you and will miss you greatly.”

Donald Frank Carman

Donald Frank Carman, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Ralph and Edith Morris Carman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Chess Carman, and a brother, Guy Morris.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Franklin. He had served in the Lions Club International and the Boosters Club while in Virginia. He received the Outstanding Community Leaders of America award and the Outstanding Young Men of America award, both of which he was very proud. His family remembers him as a loving husband, dad, grandfather, and brother. He would lead by example, always being disciplined and willing to give praise for a job well done.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bette Jane DuFour Carman; son, Jimmie Carman (Denise) of Franklin; daughters, Debbie Williams of Franklin, and Kimberly Justice (David) of Otto; brother, John Carman of Virginia; sisters, Elizabeth Roddy of Alabama, and Eileen Palmer of Arizona; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

As per his wishes, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, NY 1004. If you are in crisis of any kind – reach out. Contact can be made at 1-800-273-8255 or the emergency number is 988.

Bart Edward Kimmey

Bart Edward Kimmey, 77, passed from this life on Nov. 26, 2022.

Born on Sept. 14, 1945, he was a wonderful family man and a great provider who will long be remembered by those who loved him dearly: his wife of 53 years, Linda Rhoden Kimmey; his daughter, Tara Jean Kimmey; his grandchildren, Samantha, Savannah, and Robert Washington, Jr.; his great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Snead; his brother, Alan Kimmey; his nephews, Richard Hopson, Daniel Hopson (Lolita), and Gregory Abair; his niece, Cynthia Abair; his great-nephews, Christopher Abair and Jedidiah, Jeshua, and Jessie Hopson; and his great-niece, Karlea Abair. He was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Marie Kimmey; his mother and stepfather, Mary Elizabeth Murphy Rosenberger and Fred Rosenberger; and his sister, Gail Abair.

He enjoyed life. His very real claim to fame was being a professional bowler on the PBA tour. He actually bowled a game with a perfect score of 300 and a set with a score of 807. He was a jokester with a laid back attitude who was always looking for an opportunity to give advice about life in general. He was artistic and used his ability and talent in his career as a sign painter. All of his work was done by hand including some hand painted gold leaf.

He loved listening to music from the ’60s and ’70s. The songs of Elvis, Neil Diamond, The Beach Boys and others of that era were always being played. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports on television, but his favorite teams were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Syracuse Orange. His special little pal was a cat named Bree.

Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter, or any local veteran’s organization.

No services are planned at this time.

Doris E. Bryson Hicks

Doris E. Bryson Hicks, 88, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born April 12, 1934, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late James Lawrence Bryson and Ellie Lazelle Talley Bryson. She worked for many years at Burlington Industries before retirement. She loved to sew and work in her flowers. She also loved bird watching, especially cardinals. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her son, Keith Hicks of Highlands; sisters, Mae Ivester (Dennis) of Clayton, Ga., Gail Henry of Liberty S.C., Opal McCall of Highlands; her grandson, Justin Hicks (Virginia) of Franklin, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Sadie Hicks, Lucas Hicks and Oliver Hicks.

In addition to her husband, James Hicks, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Celeste Hicks; brothers, Homer Bryson, Wendell Bryson and Wymer Bryson and sister Lois Hawkins.

A graveside service was held at Clear Creek Community Cemetery Tuesday Nov. 22, with Rev. Zane Talley officiating.

Kella ‘Rose’ Malott Walsh

Kella “Rose” Malott Walsh, 65, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was one of a kind; she loved life and loved people. She worked as a waitress for many years. She loved taking care of her plants, fishing with her grandson, listening to music and playing the spoons as well as spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by husband, Bob Malott and her brother, Bernie Gibson.

She is survived by a daughter Tina McConnell (Jamie); a son, Joey McCoy (Penny); four grandkids, Austin McConnell (Melissa), Robert McConnell, Ryleigh McConnell, Kinley Carpenter and Heather McCoy; one great grandchild, Maddix McConnell, along with Espi, Chino and Staci; one brother, Tommy Gibson and husband, Steve Walsh (James, John).

She was put on this earth to show unconditional love to her kids, grandkids, friends and anyone she came in contact with and she never failed to make someone feel loved. She made an impression on everyone she ever met. Her personality, smile, heart and laugh will never be forgotten or replaced. She left this earth with a full heart and her mission on this earth was accomplished. A piece of everyone’s heart went with her and she’s holding on tight to all those pieces. Tell stories, laugh and talk about her like she never left. Remember the joy she brought to all of those around her. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service was held Saturday Nov. 26, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church.

Mary Lou Sanders Taylor

Mary Lou Sanders Taylor (Goobie), 74, passed from this life Nov. 19, 2022. She was the daughter of Renes A. and Mary Etta Carpenter Sanders, both deceased. She was first married to Thurman Jack Sanders who died July 6, 1997, and she remarried Rev. Thomas Taylor who died Aug. 8, 2012. She was preceded in death by five half-brothers and sisters, Boyd and Floyd Sanders, Ollie Mae Carpenter, Algie Dills and Della Hight.

She is survived by three stepchildren, James Taylor of Tennessee, Tammy Allen (Nick) and Sherry Nix (Edward) of South Carolina; her sister, Sue Sanders Shope (Larry) and Johnny Sanders (Darlene); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the Bryant Grant Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Keith Ashe officiating. Burial followed at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Raymond Earle Bracken Jr.

Raymond Earle Bracken Jr., 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1933, to the late Raymond E. Bracken Sr., and Elizabeth A. Elfrey Bracken. He was predeceased by one brother, Harry Bracken, and his beloved wife, Georgia M. Bracken.

Born and raised in Blackwood, N.J., he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He returned to his hometown in New Jersey upon his honorable discharge. He worked for a paint company as a manager for many years. He then relocated his wife and three children to Clearwater, Fla., where he stayed until 1975. He spent many years as troop leader for the Boy Scout troop in Clearwater. He enjoyed his time spent as an amateur HAM operator. When he moved to his beloved mountains of Franklin, he worked many years in Highlands and Franklin areas as a carpenter. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and sport shooting. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed driving the back roads of Western North Carolina in his dune buggy. He enjoyed countless days spent going to auctions, flea markets, and yard sales with his wife, Georgia, and his granddaughters, Alisha and Denise.

He is survived by a cousin whom he considered to be a sister, Dotty Jean Burton of Florida; eight children, Laurene Bracken of Kodak, Tenn., Cheryl Wyatt of Sevierville, Tenn., Richard Bracken of Franklin, N.C., Cheryl Weigand (Harold) of Tallmadge, Ohio, Linda Henry of Mew Market, Tenn., Gary Puckett (Charlene) of Franklin, Keith Puckett (Laurie) of Franklin, and Jody Crisp of Franklin; 26 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

He was the epitome of the loving family man, mentor, protector, and friend. He knew the true American values of honesty, integrity, and loyalty, spending everyday of his life modeling these attributes for all who knew him. He spent many years taking care of his beloved wife until the day she departed this world. He was always the first person to offer help to anyone, anytime, without question. He will forever be our American Hero, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 28 Lakey Creek Road, Franklin. Rev. Lloyd Fish will officiate. Honors will be provided by the VFW Post #7339. A meal will follow for family in the fellowship hall.

Kay M. Ledford

Kay M. Ledford, 104, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. What a Thanksgiving Day she had; she is walking on streets of gold.

She was born to on Sept. 19, 1918, to the late Millard and Rose McDowell in Macon County. “Granny Kay” was loved by everyone that knew her, she was faithful to her church and her family. She was the oldest member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She loved to garden, canning anything, sitting on the porch, and just spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ellis J. Ledford; daughter and son-in law, Louise McConnell, Millard McConnell; daughter-in-law, Kay Ledford; brothers, Paul, Carter, and Dan McDowell; sisters, Blanche Bleckley, Frances Farmer, Maggie Hopper, and Annie Mae McConnell.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas E Ledford (Beverly), Dearl E. Ledford; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Nov. 27, at Prentiss Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Lloyd Fish and Rev. Josh Brooks officiated.

Pallbearers were Dee McConnell, Matthew McConnell, Wade McConnell Jr., Jared Ledford, Brandon Ledford, and Braden Ledford. Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Chester Wadsworth Mahon Jr.

Chester Wadsworth Mahon Jr. was born on June 28, 1929, to Chester Wadsworth Mahon, Sr. and Dorothy Marie Joneson in Chicago, Ill. He grew up in the family business, Mahon Finer Foods Grocery, which had been in the family for two generations. He attended Morgan Park Military Academy where he was appointed Captain of Company D. While at the military academy he played several sports including football, baseball and basketball.

He attended Wheaton, a fine Christian college in Wheaton, Ill. After graduating, he acquired his master’s degree in chemistry and went on to attend Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia, Pa., beginning his residency in General Practice at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla.

His first family practice was in the Zephyrhills/Dade City area. He then opened his own practice in Tampa. He treated the medical needs of so many through the years including everything from casts and stitches to delivering babies. He truly enjoyed getting to know the families of his patients in the Temple Terrace area. He later became the Director of University of South Florida’s Medical/Physicians office. He and other physicians in the Tampa area were influential in finding land and coordinating the construction of a hospital near the University of South Florida, originally named University Community Hospital.

He enjoyed everything about nature. He loved hiking, biking and watching or playing any sport. He especially loved his travels in Europe. One of his favorite adventures was hiking the Swiss paths. He eventually managed to travel to and hike or bike in eight different European countries. All he ever carried was a backpack.

He thoroughly enjoyed reading many types of novels, with particular fondness of the Louis L’Amour western novels of which he owned the complete collection. He also loved listening to classical and Christian piano music.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Myrna Delk Mahon; his four children, Wendy Ellen Harvey and children Kalyn, and Dane (deceased), Bonnie Lynn Martin and children Kristen and Kali, Cyndee Kay Saucier and children Austin, Devin and Cameron; and Chester W. (Kip) Mahon III and son Blake; eight wonderful great grandchildren, Kayl, Bliss, Declan, Shepard, Sekani, Hadrian, Adaline and Sophia.

Funeral services will be held at 10am, Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Greg Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Alison Brooke Douglas

Alison Brooke Douglas, 24, born Sept. 21, 1998, lost her two-year battle with cancer on Oct. 15, 2022.

She was treasured and will always be loved by her devoted parents, Robert and Anna. She also left behind her loving grandparents, James Douglas, Ron and Carmen Like and Jacqueline Like as well as her aunts, uncles and cousins. More friends than can be counted and her godmother, Wendy Paulsen.

As an aspiring author, her wonderful stories and gracious heart will be forever missed.

Raymond H. Wheeler

Raymond H. Wheeler, 93, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022.

He was born March 31, 1929, to Raymond Sr. and Margaret (Peggy) Wheeler of Cleveland, Ohio. Later, the family moved to Cincinnati where he and his three sisters grew up. He loved the outdoors, camping as a Boy Scout, beekeeping, gardening, and hiking. His first career choice was forest ranger, but as an extrovert, he decided that would be a bit lonely.

He was a health enthusiast and athlete to the end. He played football and basketball in high school, then took up track. Passionate about running, he participated in road races all around the South. He finally turned in his running shoes at age 82 when an 88-year-old “gazelle” bested him. From that point, he faithfully went to the Franklin Fitness Center three days a week and walked the hills by his home five days a week. Unstoppable, he continued his fitness program until a few months before he passed. At one point his physical therapist told him he was too speedy on his walker and to slow it down some, which he stubbornly refused to do.

One sister described him as “always having his nose in a book.” He loved learning so much that he eventually pursued a PhD in Sociology at the University of Michigan. After earning his PhD, he took a job at the University of South Florida in Tampa and moved his family there in 1965. He worked there as a professor for 40 years, finally retiring at age 72. Moving to Florida provided even more time and sunshine for outdoor adventures, like golf and sailing.

Always an adventurer, he hitchhiked with a buddy across the U.S. the year after high school graduation. He loved Mexico. In 1992 he traded positions with a professor at the University of South Wales in Australia where he lived and explored for six months. While there, he formed an email relationship with a graduate student and eventual soul mate, Judy. When he returned to the U.S., the couple married, blending their two families together for almost 25 joyous years. She preceded him in death by only 71 days. They simply didn’t want to live without each other.

He loved spending summers in Franklin, eventually buying a home and moving here full time with his beloved wife. They resided here for 22 years. His favorite activities were climbing Mt. LeConte, hiking Wayah Bald, attending book club meetings, going to Wednesday morning breakfast with friends, and exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Peggy Wheeler; his first wife, Peggy Wheeler (yes, his mother and first wife had the same name); his sister, Lois Wheeler Zapf; and his beloved wife, Judy Perry.

He is survived by two sisters, Donna Wheeler Ditmyer of Toledo, Ohio, and Marjie Wheeler Holcomb (Paul) of Dayton, Ohio; his two children, Art Wheeler (Gail Knowlton) of Raleigh; and Sarah Wheeler Caverhill (Rob) of Atlanta, Ga., and Glenville, N.C.; his two stepchildren, Heather Perry Greist (Hank) of Gainesville, Fla.; and Alex Perry (Julie Simmons) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren: Kirsten Caverhill of Boston, Mass., and Nathan, Jonathan, David, and Benjamin Greist of Gainesville, Fla.

The family thanks Florence Crauwels for her wonderful caretaking and friendship of Ray and Judy.

A celebration of life will be held this summer in Cincinnati, Ohio, when the family can gather and drink a toast to Uncle Ray. We appreciate all of the prayers, good wishes, love and support from our family and friends. We will miss him deeply and are grateful for his long, rich life.

Edward Lee Washington

Edward Lee Washington, 79, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Asheville, N.C.

He was born in Carthage, Texas, to the late Eddie C. and Mary Lee Ross Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Strickland.

After graduating college, he worked as a middle and high school science teacher before continuing a 34-year career in government with the departments of U.S. Forest Service and Interior, as counselor, teacher, and ultimately Center Director of Job Corps in numerous communities. He was a member and deacon of Burgess Chapel Church in Franklin. He was a past president of Kiwanis and member of the Lions Club International (Wisconsin). Throughout his life he cherished family time (including his church family at Burgess Chapel) and travel. He loved outdoor sports, hunting, grilling, working on cars, watching boxing matches…..and especially fishing. He thrived on helping people and building better communities, often one person at a time. In the end, what mattered most to Edward Washington was his relationship with the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Washington; four children, LaDonna West (Walter) of Johnson City, Tenn., Pamela Richmond (El Shon) of Nashville, Tenn., Ericka Washington of Franklin, Chrystal Johnson (Robert) of Fruitland Park, Fla.; two sisters, Gwendolyn Johnson of Garland, Texas, Carolyn Jones of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, DyAngelo Washington, Nathan West, Benjamin West, El Ana Richmond, Olivia Johnson, Zion Johnson, Chamella Johnson, Jaylin Johnson; and one great granddaughter, Kaya Washington.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Pastor Mozart Moliere officiated.

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teen Challenge of the Smokies, P.O. Box 2157, Franklin, NC 28744.

