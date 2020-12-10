Obituaries for December 10, 2020

Mary Lee Buchanan Duvall

Mary Lee Buchanan Duvall, 96, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Born in Spruce Pine, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Audie and Mae Duncan Buchanan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Duvall Burrell; two brothers, Audie Buchanan Jr. and Paul Buchanan. She was a member of Cowee Baptist Church, the Cowee Quilters and loved sewing and working in her yard.

She is survived by a daughter, Shelia Young (Gene) of Franklin; son-in-law, Walter “Sonny” Burrell of Franklin; sister, Evelyn Hall of Charlotte; and a half brother, James Buchanan of Spruce Pine; four grandchildren, Adam Burrell (Angela), Eric Burrell (Kristin), Tara Sund (Richie), and Mark Young (Jennifer); seven great granddaughters, Jordan Burrell, Payton Burrell, Avery Sund, Kayla Burrell, Corey Burrell, Eden Burrell and Reece Sund; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cowee Baptist Church, attn: Music Department, 6301 Bryson City Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Margie Kimsey Mason

Margie Kimsey Mason, 84, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Macon County to the late Claude and Bertha Kimsey. She was a dedicated member of Prentiss Baptist Church. She was active in the Franklin VFW, Franklin High School class of 1954 reunion committee; and Care Net of Macon County.

She is survived by her two sons, Keith A Mason (Pam) and Ronald L. Mason (Pat); three grandchildren, Alex Mason, John Mason (Tiffany), and Amy Weegar (Jeff); four great-grandchildren, Grant Weegar, David Mason, Maddie Weegar, and Liam Mason; two sisters, Selma K. Crane and Faye K. Wilson (Bobby); and numerus nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) C. Mason Jr.; and a sister, Margaret K. Hernandez.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Prentiss Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Waters officiating.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Mrs. Margie Mason.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Prentiss Baptist Church, 1438 Belle Dowdle Rd. Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Mason family.

Darlene (Dean) Breedlove Corbin

Darlene (Dean) Breedlove Corbin, 79, of Franklin, N.C., slipped her earthly bonds to enter the heavenly gates on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

She was a precious, loving soul. She loved the Lord and had been a reflection of his love for everyone to see. She could make you feel so treasured. Her smile was contagious and her hugs were like going home. Her voice would make you forget your troubles. She wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of everyone she met. She was an active member of Holly Springs Baptist church for many years and attended First United Methodist Church during her final years.

She was first married to Bob Johnson and had two daughters: Rachel Lynn Sanders (Vance Sanders), and Lisa Johnson Parker (Dale Parker); grandchildren, Logan Sanders, Jacob Sanders, Molly Sanders, Christopher Wilmoth, Andrew Wilmoth, Hailey Wilmoth and Laura Parker.

Following Bob’s death in 1984, she married Harold Corbin in 1987. They ran Corbin Catering for many years and then she served as a compassionate CNA at Angel Community Hospital for 18 years. She continued to work as a home health aid until March of this year. Harold passed away in 2014. Her step-children with Harold are Kevin Corbin (Beth Corbin), Kelly Corbin (Dayna Corbin); and grandchildren, Matt Corbin (Charissa Corbin), Maggie Heron (Jason Heron), Kristi Raby (Andrew Raby), Brook Corbin and Joey Corbin; and five great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., at the Joe Place in Holly Springs Community. A short service will be held outside. Bring a chair if necessary. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The Joe Place is located at the end of Corbin Road.

Contributions in Dean’s memory may be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC in Franklin, N.C. The family also thanks Hospice at Angel Community Hospital for their provision of care to Dean.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is assisting the family during this time.

Online condolences at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Claude William Hurst

Claude William Hurst, 88, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

He was born in Macon County, the son of the late Joseph Daniel and Ella Allen Hurst. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, RL Allen, Jay Hurst, and Carrol Hurst; and his sisters, Margie Elmore, Alene Holbrooks, and Eula Mason. He worked many years as a meat cutter, first working for Franklin Frozen Foods and later working for Nantahala Meats. He was a member at Sugarfork Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mattie Jo Hurst; three sons, William E. Hurst (Becky P), Richard E. Hurst (Becky R.) and John J. Hurst, all of Franklin; three granddaughters, Crystal Parker, Kristina Morales and Stephanie Hurst; seven great grandchildren, Savannah, Kandice, Cassidy and Lance Parker, Marco, David and Brian Morales; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Sugarfork Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Gene Hawkins and Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gideons International, PO Box 372, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Homer Wayne Bryson

Homer Wayne Bryson, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

A native of Macon County, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Lazelle Talley Bryson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn “Eloise” Barnes Bryson in 2019; two brothers, Wymer Bryson and Wendell Bryson; and a sister, Lois Hawkins.

He was a lifelong resident of Macon County and attended Community Baptist Church. He loved gardening, farming and could often be seen riding his John Deere.

He is survived by a son, Denver Bryson (Penny) of Franklin; four sisters, Opal McCall of Highlands, Doris Hicks of Highlands, Gail Henry of Liberty, S.C., and Mae Ivester (Dennis) of Clayton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Daniel Bryson (Naomi), David Bryson (Robyn), Kristen Brown (Noland) and Taylor Lottes (Mickey); and nine great grandchildren, Eli, Andy, Colin, Ava, Samuel, Olivia, McLain, Lillie, and Jensen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at the Addington Community Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce Arthur Bennett

Bruce Arthur Bennett, 61, of Franklin, N.C., went to his heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Lakeland, Fla., on July 24, 1959 to Robert and Elizabeth (Ann) Bennett of Franklin.

He worked as a custodian for the Macon County School System for more than 19 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing the bass guitar, as well as gardening, working around the house, traveling and connecting with people on the computer and enjoyed reading his Bible.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Julie A. Bennett; brothers, David and Bonnie Bennett of Franklin, and Robert and Shirley Bennett of Westminster S.C.; nieces, Megan Bennett and Monica Turner; nephews, Eddie (Crystal) Bennett, Charlie (Blesi) Bennett, Patrick (Stephani) Bennett, and Chris (Sherri) Turner.

Funeral services were held Friday Nov. 27, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Davis Hooper and Rev. Ronnie Branson officiating. Burial was at Cowee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Cowee Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the Billy Graham Training Center, Asheville N.C.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Shirley Jean Vogler

Shirley Jean Vogler, 84, formerly of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

She was a retired high school cafeteria manager. She was a member of Glencoe Baptist church in New Smyrna Beach as well as Cartoogechaye Baptist Church, Franklin, N.C.

She was the loving wife of Jerrell Vogler who preceded her in death along with mother, Phyllis Mosley, father, Theodore Norman, daughter, April O’Connell.

She is survived by daughter, Katrina Gray as well as nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Carson Gibson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Hospice.