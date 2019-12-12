Obituaries for December 12, 2019

Martha ‘Jane’ Woodlee

Martha “Jane” Woodlee, 70, of Mountain Home, NC., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of Lucille H. Phillips and the late Bill Phillips. She was a member of Biltmore Church of Christ. She had a deep faith in God and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Richard Woodlee; two daughters, Christi Butman (Sean) of Eagle Point, Ore. and Andrea Avery (Michael) of Kernersville, N.C.; one sister, Suzi Cabe (Larry) of Franklin; five grandchildren, Trace Cooper, Ben Cooper, Sydney Cooper, Meredith Avery and Aaron Avery and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Radford Penland officiated.

Charles Andrew Conley Jr.

Charles Andrew Conley Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Charles Conley Sr. and Lois Garner Conley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Yonce Conley. He graduated from Mars Hill College with a business degree; was a U.S. Army veteran; former owner of Conley Motor Company; former board of directors at First Union Bank and former member of Cor.nerstone Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Gail Conley Schlott (Joe) of Summerville, S.C. and Jane Conley Hall (Chris) of Tybee Island, Ga.; sister, Sue Conley Moore of Franklin; brother, Jim Conley of Franklin; four grandchildren, Monica Schrader (Matt), Whitney Schlott, Jordan Hall and Carley Hall; six great grandchildren, Chase, Payton, Tinsley, Gavin, Blakely and Avery, all of whom he loved dearly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Macon Funeral Home.

Memorial donations can be made to Macon New Beginnings, 131 Franklin Plaza Drive, # 228, Franklin, NC 28734 or a Hospice of one’s choice.

Tommy McCoy

Tommy McCoy, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Verlin and Fern Martin McCoy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Tava Arvey and Bitty Jo Nichols and a brother, Rozell McCoy. He was a cattle farmer and avid gardener. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and attended Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eoline Nicholson McCoy; son, Terry McCoy and wife Susie of Franklin; niece, Kimberly Walker; sister, Ann Bowen; grandsons, James McCoy (Melanie) and Joshua McCoy (Kevin); several other nieces and nephews and his loyal companion, Major.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Vic Greene, Rev. Janet Greene and James McCoy will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church (perpetual care fund), 1999 Clarks Chapel Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Margaret Anne Axe Siek

Margaret Anne Axe Siek, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was born Sept. 3, 1932, to the late Harold and Anna Arthur Axe of Bicknell, Ind. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Axe Jr. and John William “Bill” Axe; a sister, Barbara “Barb” Tolbert, brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Tolbert and sister-in-law, Loretta Axe (wife of Bill).

She was of the Protestant faith. She was a homemaker, enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid tennis fan. She was a high school cheerleader, attended Indiana University, was a member of Tri Kappa sorority, Alpha Phi sorority and loved Hoosier basketball. She was also a member of the Clearwater, Fla.,Junior Women’s Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Beth Siek, of Tampa, Fla.; a son, George Siek Jr. and his wife Alicja of Lake Wylie, S.C.; a son Daniel Siek and his wife Trese of Franklin, and eight grandchildren, Jena Siek, Brittany Siek, Jordan Siek, Mackenzie Siek, Abbey Siek, Garrett, Siek, Mackenzie Sanders and Dakkota Siek.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of BryantGrant Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Tolbert officiating.

Walter ‘John’ Watson

Walter “John” Watson, 79, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., he was the son of the late Walter LeRoy Watson and Mary M. McKinney Watson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Watson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by three children, Mark Watson of Mount Toxaway, Terry Watson of Highlands, and Joanna Watson of Franklin; three grandchildren, William Watson, Andrew Watson and Heather Watson Felder; three great grandchildren, Chloe Isabelle Watson, Grady Felder and Greer Felder and two nephews, David Ginn and Danny Ginn.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Highlands Memorial Park. Rev. Randy Lucas officiated.

Pallbearers were Mark Watson, Terry Watson, Andrew Watson, Rance Jones, Keen Jones and George Schmidt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Highlands Memorial Park or Fidelia Eckerd Nursing Center, PO Box 190, Highlands, NC 28741.

Robert James Anglin

Robert James Anglin, 38, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Born in Atlanta, Ga., he was the son of Thomas Patric and Gale Anglin. Through hard work and perseverance, Robert earned his Eagle Scout honor, which is the highest rank obtainable in the Boy Scouts of America Program. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an avid TV watcher, loved cooking and was Baptist by faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Hayley Elizabeth Hollis; four children, Tyler Nicole Anglin of Clinton, Utah, Raven Zoe Anglin, Cyrus Robert Anglin and Parker Anthony Pruitt, all of Bryson City, N.C.; three step children, Irelyn Hollis, Ivy Brinson and Isabella Hollis all of Zebulon, Ga.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Disability Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva, NC 28779.

Joyce Henson

Joyce Henson, 79, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Skyland Care Center.

Born in Glenville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Faye Broome Jennings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sabrina Henson Garner and her sister, Bernice Rice. She was a well-loved hairdresser for over 50 years and was a beloved friend to many. She accepted Christ at an early age and continued her walk with him for over 70 years.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Marshall Henson; her sister, Vivian J. Cleaveland of Sylva; nieces, Raylene Bryson (Randy), Janessa Wright-Crawford (Stacy), Teesie Crebs (Bill), Pat Villarreal (Felix), Angie Biller (Glen), Sabrina Rogers; nephews, Jimmy Cleaveland (Lisa), Rob Henson (Patsy), Charlie Henson and Brandon Henson; special friend, Connie Smith and many special great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Dean will officiate. A special prayer will be given by Rev. Steve Reeves. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to especially thank the staff, caregivers, and therapists at Skyland Care Center for the loving care they gave Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s memory, to Skyland Care Center – Activities Department.

Nancy Bild Wiley

Nancy Bild Wiley, 80, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home in Franklin, N.C. She was born April 12, 1939, in Miami, Fla., to the late Charles Everett Bild and Helen Albertus Bild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Wiley, and a sister, Barbara Bild Forsyth.

She had been a part of the Franklin community her whole life, beginning with summer family trips to the mountains in childhood. She was married to Robert Edward Wiley for 53 years until his death in 2014. They raised a family and lived around the world, first during his service in the U.S. Army and later with his career at the Coca-Cola Co. While at Coke, theylived in the Philippines, Venezuela, and Ireland, and she relished being an expat.

Upon retirement from Coke, Nancy and Bob built and settled into their dream home in Franklin on the land her father had purchased in the 1930s. She was an astute observer of nature and a skilled gardener, cultivating an enviable home garden and collection of orchids. Her affinity for orchids began in her Miami childhood and went with her throughout her life, including to her homes overseas. She and Bob grew zinnias in their meadow and spent Saturday mornings at the Franklin Farmers’ Market selling their flowers and visiting with friends. She also provided weekly floral arrangements for the altar at her beloved Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she has been a faithful and active member since relocating to Franklin permanently.

She is survived by her two sons, Edward Robert Wiley (Sarah) of Atlanta, Ga., and Charles Hammond Wiley (Suzan) of Marietta, Ga., and two grandsons, Bob Wiley of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Sam Wiley, of Atlanta, Ga.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 4688 Old Murphy Road, Franklin. Rev. Fred Balke of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Franklin Garden Club (yacks1963@gmail.com) or the Mainspring Conservation Trust (https://www.mainspringconserves.org/about/).

Karen Ruth Talley McCall

Karen Ruth Talley McCall, 52, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was born Jan. 7, 1967, in Jackson County, N.C. to the late Gordon and Lorene Wilson Talley. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed her pets. She liked going on walks and seeing the wild flowers. She was employed at the Wade Hampton Golf Club and was a member of Shortoff Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Jenna McCall (Anthony Rice) of Cashiers; a sister Pamela Talley; three grandchildren, Jayden Bryant, Addisyn Bryant and Ryker Rice. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Shortoff Baptist Church in Highlands. Burial followed in Highlands Memorial Park.

