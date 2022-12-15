Obituaries for December 15, 2022

Edna Mae Frady Smith

Edna Mae Frady Smith, 78, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late William Garland and Carrie Franks Frady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Smith; a son, Al Smith; three brothers; Willard, Roosevelt Albert, and Daniel; and three sisters, Elena, Geneva, and Shirleen.

She enjoyed contemporary gospel music, sewing, reading, and quilting.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick W. Smith Jr.; one daughter, Sarah Bates of Franklin; two sons, Fred Smith (Cathy) of Syracuse, N.Y., and James Smith of Franklin; one sister, Ola Jane Dills of North Carolina; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 11, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. JD Watson and Rev. Clinton Ballew officiated.

Interment was in the East Fork Baptist Cemetery in Sylva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Max V. Stewart

Max V. Stewart, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. He was born in Macon County, Dec. 7, 1936 to the late Grace Stewart.

He had worked for C. S. Brown Oil Company. He loved his family and was a member of St. Cyprian Episcopal Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia Hall (Robert) of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elsie Brown; and two brothers, Frederick Stewart, James Lewis Stewart.

A private service was held Saturday at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home.

Burial was in the Western North Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C.

Nancy Alice Scott Beach

Nancy Alice Scott Beach, 61, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Born in Macon County and a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late George Daniel and Annie Bell Bingham Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Beach Jr.

She loved to teach Sunday School and was a member of Central Baptist Church. She loved visiting and talking with people. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin “Stuart” Beach of Franklin; brothers, Terry (Robin) Scott of Franklin and Daniel “Tracy” (Phelicia) Scott of Duncan, Okla.; and special cousins/sisters, Elsie Williamson and Shirley Bradley.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at Watauga Baptist Church with Revs. Chris Rumfelt, Jeremy Gibbs, and David Lee Williams officiateing. Burial will be at Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Scott, Kenny Mashburn, Mitchell Mashburn, Jonathan Williamson, Joe Hilliard, and Billy Franks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Norris Clouse, 2864 Watauga Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Elise Brown

Elise Brown, 83, of Illinois, passed away Nov. 19, 2022. She was born in Macon County, North Carolina, July 19, 1939. She was a hairdresser. She was of the Church of God faith.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Hall; a brother, Mack Stewart; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Fredrick Stewart and James Stewart.

Doris Lorene Webb Younger

Doris Lorene Webb Younger, 72, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. She was born Oct. 24, 1950, in Rabun County, Gerogia, the daughter of Omie Mae Webb of Franklin and the late George Louie Webb.

She was a CNA and had worked as a private duty caregiver and also worked at Grandview and Macon Valley/Britthaven nursing homes. She loved camping, fishing, and spending time with family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Webb and a sister, Mary Beck.

She is survived by her mother, Omie Mae Webb; sons, George Swafford and Gervis Swafford; two grandchildren, Makayla Denise Hyde and Gervis Sean Swafford; three great-grandchildren, Samuel Hyde, Tobias Hyde and Nevach Hyde.

No services are planned at this time.

William R. (Bill) Lapp Jr.

William R. (Bill) Lapp Jr., 79, passed away Dec. 2, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born March 5, 1943, to parents, William R. Lapp Sr. and Hughmina Mary King Lapp in Hollywood, Fla.

He graduated from Miami Norland High School in 1961 and worked several years before beginning a career with CSX Railroad as an engineer for 42 years. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed playing golf and participated in many tournaments. He played high school football and basketball and was a star player. He also enjoyed watching sports, music, his coffee and socializing with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank Lapp.

He is survived by his wife of 17 months, Carolyn Horn Lapp; a sister, Judy Foster of Carrollton, Va.; a son, William R. Lapp III of Franklin, N.C.; a daughter, Colleen Lapp of Seneca, S.C.; grandchildren, Anna Lapp of Minot, N.D., Liz and Will Lapp of Franklin; Carolyn’s daughter, Audrey Fulton of Franklin, and her children, Kristen Brauer (Jason), Justin (Emerald), Ben and Will Gray; and grandsons, Daniel and Eddie Houston of Franklin.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Louisa United Methodist Church with Pastor David Crunkleton officiating. Visitation will be held after the service.

He had a great love for dogs and cats so in lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, 851 Lake Emory Road Franklin, NC 28734

Mack Eugene Cabe

Mack Eugene Cabe 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in the Ronnie Green Heart Center.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1937, in Macon County to the late Meldrum “Pud” Dewey and Evie Keener Cabe. He was a graduate of Franklin High School. He was a retired logging contractor and grading contractor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren. He was a member of the Woodmen of the World and a member of the First Baptist Church in Franklin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bernice Holder Cabe; two daughters, Monica Cansler (John) of Franklin, and Karen Tallent of Franklin; three grandchildren, Sarah Norris (Matthew), Ethan Cansler (Sarah), and Dustin Tallent; four great grandchildren, Levi, Lucas, Lauryn, and Lexi Norris and one brother, Jackie C. Cabe of Merritt Island; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, Dec. 13, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Brown, Rev. Robert Dyman, and Rev. Rick Potts officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Darrell Lee, Colbert Henson, Bill Sprinkle, Jeremy Sprinkle, Eddie Williams, and James “Punk” Wiggins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronnie Green Heart Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, at www.nghs.com/give or by mailing to 2150 Limestone Parkway. Suite #115, Gainesville GA 30501; and/or Mended Hearts at www.nghs.com/make-a-donation, or the charity of one’s choice.

John Daryl Nichols Sr.

John Daryl Nichols Sr., 74, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with his Heavenly Father Dec. 9, 2022.

Born in Princeton, W. Va., on Jan. 4, 1948, he was the son on the late Lloyd L. Nichols and Eva Mae Gordon Nichols. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his oldest son, Luke Nichols; sister, Bonnie Thomas, and brother Leon Nichols.

Left to cherish his memory are sons, Johnie Nichols and Austin Nichols; daughter, Mishone Nichols; brother, Phil Wilson and wife Geraldine; sister, Sherria Christian and husband Phillip; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a superintendent for construction and loved working with his hands. He also loved fishing and yard selling. He was always full of humor and laughs and never meet a stranger.

No local services are planned.

