Obituaries for December 17, 2020

Carolyn Rice Stiwinter

Carolyn Rice Stiwinter, 75 of Cullowhee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Born in Oconee County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Grover and Doris Collins Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Stiwinter; and a brother, Ralph Rice. She was a member of Yellow Mountain Baptist church.

She is survived by two sons, Darren Stiwinter (Jennifer) of Cullowhee, and Scott Stiwinter of Hendersonville; two brothers, GF (Ruth Ann) Rice of Brevard and David Rice (Cheryl) of Rosman; five grandchildren, one great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Stewart cemetery with Rev. Nathaniel Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Stewart cemetery fund, c/o of Carl Stewart.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Vaughn Robert Hastings

Vaughn Robert Hastings, 77 of the Cartoogechaye community, went on peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.

Born June 8, 1943, in Macon County, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Lura Roane Hastings. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Germany and served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud to have served his country. He enjoyed buying and selling all kinds of vehicles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his wife, Annabelle Alvarez Hastings in 2015, after 27 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marshall Hastings and Dover Hastings; one sister, Kate Marie Hastings Baldwin Schmoll; and one stepson, Peter Kapinos.

He is survived by four sons, Tony Cutshaw (Katheryn) and Roy Cutshaw (Marci) both of Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Hastings and David Hastings both of Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Michael, Kristina, Alexandra, Mason, Shea, Elizabeth, and Kerianne; and 12 great grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Karen Kapinos Swanson; step grandchildren, Christopher Swanson, Jeffrey Swanson, Jamie Tlaxcalteco (Enrique), and Katelyn Swanson; step great grandchildren, Josiah Tlaxcalteco, Tauriel Tlaxcalteco, Kalu Tlaxcalteco, Jesse Swanson, and Kayden Swanson all of California; numerous nieces, one nephew, and several great nieces, nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Dec. 10, at Maidens Chapel UMC cemetery with Rev Steve Reeves officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mildred Taylor Turpin

Mildred Taylor Turpin, 85, of Franklin, N.C., died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

A native of Rabun County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Jesse Clayton and Jessie Marie Garland Taylor. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, James R. Taylor and Denver C. Taylor. She loved working in her yard and caring for her beautiful flower beds.

She is survived by one son, Robert Kenneth Carpenter Jr. of Otto; two daughters, Patricia Carpenter Green (Jerry) of Franklin, and Wanda Carpenter Watts of Tiger, Ga.; sister, Eunice Emma Jean Billingsley of Scaly Mtn, Ga.; and one brother, Samuel Ruben Taylor of Tiger, Ga.; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Black Mountain Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Black Mountain Baptist Church cemetery fund or Franklin Hospice House Foundation.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Harold Bozeman Carter Jr.

Harold Bozeman Carter Jr., 89, of the Franklin community passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, in Maggie Valley. He was born in Charlotte on May 26, 1931, to Harold Carter Sr. and Allene Gertrude Harrison Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rowena Hughes (Scott), first wife, Jane Council Carter and sisters, Rowena Warren and June Votik.

He was an entrepreneur, owning and operating several successful businesses. He was a nuclear engineer, studying at NC State, and loved sailing on his sailboat, “Poppy.” He also piloted private planes.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Norma Aycock Carter; daughters, Linda Lee Carter (Rick), Catherine Carter Hunter (Ivor), Christine Council (Brad) and Ashley Williams; brother, James Carter (Leslie); and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family. An online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.

Jorge Armando Alvarez-Guzman

Jorge Armando Alvarez-Guzman, 41, of Cashiers, N.C., passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Mexico, the son of Arturo Guzman Zavala and Leticia Guadalupe. Also surviving him is his wife, Maribel Medina; his son, Osviel Alvarez-Medina; brothers, Isaac Alvarez-Guzman, Alberto Alvarez-Guzman; sisters, Maria Alvarez-Guzman, Maria De Jesus Alvarez-Guzman and many other loving family members.

He was a man who never met a stranger. A very friendly person. He was a people person and loved to hang out. He was laid back and enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family and kept in contact with those in Mexico. He was a home painter by trade and spent the last 15 years painting homes in the Cashiers area.

A memorial service for Jorge was held Saturday, Dec. 12, in the chapel of Macon funeral home, Deacon David Ramsey officiated.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lorene Winnie Crail Stolp

Lorene Winnie Crail Stolp, 95, passed away Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1925, to the late George and Ethel Stuart Crail.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edwin Stolp in 2002; her son, Timothy Mark Stolp; a son-in-law, Bruce Thames; sister, Ada Jean Crail Kasa; and her brother, Orland Crail

Surviving is son, Tracy and his wife Yvonne; daughter, Jody Thames; daughter-in-law, Sally Stolp; sister-in-law, Nancy Crail; grandson, Justin and his wife Morgan Stolp; granddaughter, Tanya Thames; three great grandchildren, Madison and Mabry and Timothy; and a great, great grandson, Waylen.

She lived a full and wonderful life. She attended Coweeta Baptist Church, loved her family and raised her children at home. She loved to cook, she loved flowers and even worked at a florist. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and took many trips together making memories. James and Lorene opened a booth at a flea market. They sold housewares and RADA knives.

A graveside funeral service was held Saturday Dec. 5, in the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Keith Ashe officiating.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www. Maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Pauline (Polly) Rice Brooks

Mary Pauline (Polly) Rice Brooks, 87, of Franklin, N.C., entered into eternal rest to join our Savior in Heaven on Dec. 1, 2020.

She was born on July 24, 1933, in Highlands, N.C., to the late Mr. and Mrs. William Herbert Rice. She moved to Florida at the age of 5 and later returned to the mountains to retire.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a homemaker. She also worked as the daycare director and church secretary of First Baptist Church of Port St. Lucie, Fla. She loved to do needlework, work on crossword puzzles, and to cheer on the Yankees as they played.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Richman (Rich) Brooks Jr.; her brother, Rev. Herbert Warren Rice (Bette) of Locust, N.C.; her children, Joseph Richman Brooks III (Sharon) of Franklin, Christina Brooks Hoeffner (Raymond) of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Kathryn Brooks Hyams (Jimmy) of Charleston, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, Jacob Brooks (Misty), Elizabeth Padgett (Shawn), Jeremy Brooks (Kira), Cody Brooks (Lulu), Candace Wickham (Jay), Christina Floyd (Graham), Shari Orr (Brian), Adam Hoeffner, Clayton Hyams (Naomi), Amy Bearden (Hunter), Ashley Grace Hyams and nine great grandchildren: Kanisha Brooks, Ean Brooks. Kylie Brooks, Jonah Brooks, Nick Padgett, Tyler Padgett, Emma Wickham, Cole Wickham, and Grayson Floyd; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Macy Tate Brooks.

She was a devout Christian who served our Lord by being a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Director, Women’s Bible Study Leader, church pianist, and she sang in the choir. Her favorite Bible verse was 1 Peter 5:7 – He careth for you.

Michael Alan Crane ‘Whitey’

Michael Alan Crane “Whitey,” 70 of Highlands, N.C., passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. He was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Rabun County, Georgia, to the late James Crane and Estelle Talley Crane. He enjoyed spending tome with his beloved family of nurses and staff members at the Fidelia Eckerd Living Center where he loved to sing, play Bingo and greet visitors. His smile and laugh served as a fixture there that will be greatly missed. He was known for his buck dancing and won many contests in his younger days. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by two sisters, Sandra Baty of Highlands and Marie Bowie of Liberty, S.C.; two brothers, John Crane of Easley, S.C. and Tom Crane of Pickens, S.C. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Crane and Bill Crane.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Ralph Campbell officiating. Burial followed in Scaly Mountain Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Baty, Gerald Hedden, Wesley Hedden, Jimmy Ferreyra, Roger Baty, Henry Bowie and Timothy Hughes.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crane family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Carroll L. ‘Chuck’ Childers

Carroll L. “Chuck” Childers, 85, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He was a native of Franklin, N.C., a son of the late Herman and Josephine Snyder Childers.

He was a graduate of the Franklin High School, Class of 1953 and was awarded a football scholarship for Western Carolina College. He later studied at Georgia Tech and graduated from Georgia State University.

He worked many years at Lockheed Martin Aircraft Corporation in Atlanta, as well as Florida, New Jersey, and Panama. After retirement from Lockheed, he enjoyed a successful career as a Real Estate Broker in the Atlanta area.

He was a happy person, always smiling, and felt that he had been blessed with a good life. He was always ready to participate in conversation and laughter. He was an avid golfer, especially enjoying playing the courses in Scotland. He was a longtime member of the Atlanta Athletic Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Naomi Elliott Childers (2014); a sister, Mildred C. Cunningham (1974); and a brother, Bruce Childers (2017).

He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Childers Brooks of Knoxville, Tenn.; a son, Steve Childers and wife Cindy, of Atlanta, Ga.; a grandson, Dr. Matthew Brooks and wife Elizabeth of Falls Church, Va.; and great-grandson, Wesley Brooks (age 3); three sisters, Barbara Childers Simmons of Cypress, Texas, Patricia C. Safko of Franklin, and Kathryn C. Teem of Waynesville, N.C.; a brother, David P. Childers of Lake City, Fla.; and numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Peavy

Patricia “Pat” Ann Peavy, 67, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Asheville, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Robert Turnbach; and sister in-law, Mary Turnbach.

She was a school bus driver for Macon County for 35 years, in fact, she recently drove the grandchildren of some of her first student riders. One of the best joys of the mornings on the bus, was to get to see the sun rise in the mountains. She loved to garden and enjoyed flowers very much, as the old wives’ tale says, she had a green thumb. She read in Proverbs every morning of every day. Her favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 40:31 which she recited as her prayer to her own children each morning as they boarded their bus. Fernandina Beach, Fla., was the beach she enjoyed the most and made memories with her family. She loved walking on the sand and looking for shark’s teeth in the surf. She enjoyed the sunrise and sunsets at the beach as well. She was passionate about seeing red tailed hawks and cardinals and she would always say “seeing a cardinal was God’s way of showing her He was near.”

Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Merrell O. Peavy; mother, Eleanor Letcher Turnbach; sons, Craig and wife Jennifer Peavy, Chad and wife Elizabeth Peavy; sister, Charlotte and husband Bill Balmer; brothers, Joe Turnbach, and Mike and wife Marcia Turnbach. She was beloved “Nana” to Jesse and wife Katlyn, whom Pat raised Jesse as one of her own sons, Cody Peavy and fiancé Deaven Golding, Alanna Peavy and fiancé Clark Dillard. Other grandchildren include Justin and wife Merinda Ward, Emma Peavy, Hailey Bass, Paige Bass, Sydney Bass and Aiden Bass. Her very first great grandson, Sawyer Peavy will arrive in April 2021. Also many nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends; she will be sorely missed.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at Macon Funeral Home from 2 until 4 p.m.

Visit www.maconfuneralhome.com for updates on the service.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jessie Lee Welch Southard

Jessie Lee Welch Southard, 87 of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord with her children by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Myrtle Brendle Welch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robert Southard; brother, Dubois Welch; and half sisters, Gladys Henry and Louise Parker. She had lived most of her life in Macon County and had worked for many years as a nursing assistant at Angel Hospital. She was a member at Windy Gap Baptist Church and was very active in the Windy Gap Care Team ministry and her adult Sunday School class, as long as she was able. She could often be found tending to her beautiful flowers and watching and feeding her birds.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Pendergrass (Johnny); her son, Bobby Southard (Lesa); brother, Ray Welch; sister, Carol Angel, all of Franklin; five grandchildren, Angie Raby (Steve), Jamey Pendergrass (Jennifer), Julie Cochran (Jamie), Chris Southard (Cierra), and Kyle Southard (Amber); ;10 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and umerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Mark Bishop, Rev. Brian Browning and Rev. Brian Southard officiating. Special singing will be provided by Coleman and Audrey Buchanan. Graveside services will follow at Woodlawn cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grandview Manor, Attn: Memory Care Unit, 150 Crisp St, Franklin, NC 28734 so that others can continue to have the outstanding and compassionate care that Jessie received.

Online condolences can be made a www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. Billy Neal Rogers

Rev. Billy Neal Rogers, 79, of Cashiers, N.C., passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. He was born Sept. 11, 1941, in Haywood County, North Carolina, to the late Roy Melburn Rogers and Annie Mae Cloer Rogers. He loved studying God’s word and was a pastor at Ray Town Baptist Church in Georgia. Deer hunting, fishing, and being a mentor to young children was a big part of his life. But above all, God and his wife Annie of 60 years, his children and grandchildren were his main reason for life. He was member of the Yellow Mountain Baptist Church in Cullowhee.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Locust Rogers; a daughter, Virginia Hill (Tim); four sons, Eugene Rogers (Tina), Jimmy Rogers (Sandy), Juan Edwards (Deborah) and Larry Edwards (Debbie); a brother, Brenton Rogers; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Relda Stepp; and three brothers, Junior Rogers, J.L. Rogers and Joe Rogers.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., at the Yellow Mountain Baptist Church, Cullowhee, N.C., with the Rev. Carl Stepp officiating.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rogers family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.