Obituaries for December 19, 2019

Doris Lobeck

Doris Lobeck, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Born in Coatesville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter Cox and Mildred Burnight Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” George Lobeck; son, Scott Lobeck; and a grandson, Justin. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She enjoyed golf and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Lobeck of Franklin; granddaughter, Madison Lobeck; grandson, Brian Schick and great grandson, Erik Schick.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery. Father Tien Duong will officiate.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kathryn Henry

Kathryn Henry, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Fred Wilson Williams and Etta Melinda Stiwinter Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Owen Stiwinter. She was a member of Walnut Creek Baptist Church. She was an artist and enjoyed painting in oils, drawing, fishing, gardening, cooking/baking and rockhounding.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Henry Jr; three children, Teresa Saigeon (Dean) of Michigan, Mike Henry (Lori) of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Wendy Adam (Klaus) of Clinton, Mich.; sister, Carolyn Safrit of Franklin; three grandchildren, Danielle Saigeon, Listel Adam and Natasha Adam and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 13, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Frank Rodriguez officiated. Burial was in the Wright Cemetery.

Leon ‘Dick’ Brackett

Leon “Dick” Brackett, 83, of Hendersonville, N.C., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Born in Henderson County, he was the son of the late Willie Garfield and Lillie Darnell Brackett. He is preceded in death by grandson, Joshua Bradley; brother, Jim Brackett; sisters, Pauline Poley and Juanita Fowler. He was well known for heavy equipment operating skills. He was of Baptist faith and loved spending time wood working.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Brackett; daughters, Brenda Rychanek of Hendersonville, Donna Crum of Marshall; sons, Tim Brackett (Janice) of Franklin, Steve Brackett (Julie) of Fletcher; brother, Bill Brackett of Fletcher and sisters, Sue Jackson and Thelma Martin of Flat Rock; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 13, at Hoopers Creek Baptist Church in Fletcher. Pastor Phillip Youngblood, Rev. Donald Hare and Rev. Bill Brackett officiated. Burial was in the Hoopers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Daniel Bradley, Justin Rychanek, Tyler Brackett, Kyle Brackett, Jesse Crum, Cody Brackett, Brandon Brown, John Taylor, Mark Fowler and Joe Bradley.

Memorials can be made to Four Seasons Hospice, Four Seasons Development Office, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Macon Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Mallory Erle Phillips

Mallory Erle Phillips, III, 65, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his beloved cabin, ‘Twill Do. He was born Feb., 16, 1954, in Atlanta to Erle and Serena Phillips. He attended The Lovett School, University of Virginia where he was a Phi Delta Theta, and Emory Law School. He was a successful attorney in Atlanta before moving to Highlands 20 years ago. He opened a popular home accents shop called Twigs. He then became a realtor, opening Twigs Realty Group, and served as the president of the Highlands Cashiers Board of Realtors. He was a proud father, grandfather, antique collector, and even physical trainer.

He is survived by two daughters, Alissa Wagstaff (Will) and Annie Davis (Steve) both of Atlanta; one sister, Serena Vick; three grandchildren, Van and Barron (Wagstaff) and Stephen (Davis); and his dogs, Sugar and Buster.

Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Church of the Incarnation of Highlands with Rev. Bentley Manning officiating. Burial followed at Highlands Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Highlands Humane Society.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Phillips family.

Betty Guffey

Betty Guffey, 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Born in Rabun County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Prince Crawford and Rosa Lee Hawkum Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Walls. She was a member of Tellico Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her husband, T.J. Guffey; daughter, Janet Teague (Mike) of Franklin; son, Jon Guffey of Franklin; three grandsons; seven great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 16, at Tellico Baptist Church. Rev. Gary McCoy, Rev. Morris Tippett and Rev. L.E. Angel officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeff Hooper, Josh Teague, Benny Hampton, Nathan McConnell, James Waldroop and Shawn Bates.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kristopher Erik Prince

Kristopher Erik Prince, 27, of Franklin, N.C., died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Born in Sylva, N.C., he was the son of Robert Eric Pendergrass of Franklin, Stephanie Prince Armes and stepfather, Travis Armes of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was of the Baptist faith and worked with his dad at on call maintenance. He loved working on cars in his free time.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Harley Leehan of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Addison Powell of Franklin; grandparents, Steve Pendergrass of Franklin, and Daisy and Jack Akoul of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Kenneth Prince of Prospect, Ky.; sisters, Brooke Pendergrass of Raleigh, N.C., Olivia Armes of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kayleigh Henry of Franklin; step sister, Rylee Armes and aunts, Renae Gibson, Tara Pendergrass and Kelly Walker all of Franklin.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made the charity of one’s choice.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Sandra Leola Tippett

Sandra Leola Tippett, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Macon County to the late Euell Cordele Owens and Blanche Rosalee McCoy Owens. She worked for Macon County Citizens for the Handicapped, she loved collecting dolls, tea sets, depression glass and loved antiques.

She is survived by a daughter, Angela Houston of Wake Forest, N.C.; a son, Tim Houston (Misty) of Clayton, Ga.; grandchildren, Taylor Houston and Triston Houston of Clayton, and Landon Houston of Wake Forest; sister, Elaine Enloe (David) of Franklin; and brother, Ronnie Owens (Kathy) of Franklin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Patricia Akins and Beverly Owens.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Donations may be made to Carepartners of Franklin, 170 Church Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Alice Ramona Freeman

Alice Ramona Freeman, 47, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 19, 1972, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to Julia Burgess Freeman and the late Fred Freeman. She was a homemaker and attended New Bethel Baptist Church. She was outgoing and had a sense of humor. She was always friendly and smiling, she never met a stranger and was always wanting to help someone.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Vickie Lee Freeman of Franklin; three nephews, Jordan Howell, Zackary McDonald and Andr’e McDonald.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 15, in the chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home, with Rev. Keyth Eddings officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tracy Wright, Greg Hall, Charles Freeman, Kevin Burgess, Eddie Burgess, Matt Burgess and Willis Chavis.

Major Charles Wright Knighton

Major Charles Wright Knighton USAF (ret.), 82, of Tuckasegee, N.C., passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in his own home, and in the arms of his loving wife and son.

He was born on June 12, 1937, in Montgomery, Ala., to the late James and Mary Knighton. As a young Eagle Scout, he was awarded the Young American Award for Bravery by Dwight D. Eisenhower at the White House. As an USAF enlisted man he attended Auburn University in order to enter Flight School, and advanced to Fighter Pilot, Test Pilot, and Instructor Pilot, who in addition to setting the long distance flight record in the RF-84, served as a decorated combat pilot during the Vietnam War.

As a businessman, he built the largest medical manufacturer’s representative organization in the Southeastern U.S., Charles Knighton and Associates, managed the construction and management of the Marathon, Fla., airport during its conversion from a local to international airport, finally establishing Cloud 9 Home Inspections during his retirement.

An avid outdoorsman, he had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and deeply loved the Western North Carolina mountains, where he built his final home.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret R. Knighton, and son, Charles J. Knighton.

A military graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the North Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C., with Rev. Kevin Chapman officiating.

