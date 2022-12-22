Obituaries for December 22, 2022

James Robert ‘Bob’ Hunter

James Robert “Bob” Hunter, 82, of Dacula, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Evitt Hunter; sons, Neal Hunter (Lisa) and Tony Hunter; four grandchildren, Stephen Hunter, Lindsey Ottaviano, Chase Hunter, Cole Hunter; two great-grandchildren, Jaden Hunter and Ava Ottaviano; eight sisters and brothers, Nancy Tallent, June Jones, Dinah Hunter, Tom Hunter, Frank Hunter, Walter Hunter, Ed Hunter and David Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eunice Hunter and sister, Helen Reynolds.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Franklin High School. After high school, he continued to further his education and graduated from The University of Georgia “Go Dawgs.” He worked for AT&T for 33 years before going to work for Home Depot until his retirement. Bob and Margaret were members of the Church on Main in Snellville. He was an avid Bulldog fan and in his spare time he loved to fish and hunt, but what he loved the most was spending time with family especially his grandkids.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Interment followed at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, has been entrusted

Carolyn Jean Loacano

Carolyn Jean Loacano, 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. She was born July 12, 1966, in Dearborn, Mich., to Linda Kay Chapman Allan and the late John Keith Parris. She was a homemaker and she loved her mountain home in Franklin. She loved nature, gardening, hummingbirds, river watching, and star gazing and was madly in love with her family.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Allan; her husband, Phillip Loacano; daughter, Angela Mikula (Mitch); and grandson, Jackson Mikula; son, Andrew Loacano (Deanna); and granddog Bruce; sister, Karen Johnson (Brian); nephew, Evan Brophy; brother, John Parris (Barb Gaynor); Dawn and Bob Garver, Robin and Cass Gieraltowski, Beverly Guertin, and Teri Craft; our beautiful family on Ellijay and cat “Faith.”

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Garl C. Parris of Bryson City.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Loacano family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Wenona Cabe Curtis

Wenona Cabe Curtis, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Macon County to the late Harvey Cabe and Bonnie Shepard Cabe.

She was retired from the Macon County school system as a bus driver and teacher’s assistant. She was of the Christian faith, loved to read and visit the beach, and loved Christmas lights and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was always willing to help others. She loved collecting pictures of her family.

Survivors include her two sons, Joey Curtis (Melissa) of Franklin, and Eric Curtis (Susan) of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Emilee Higdon (Garrett), Seth Curtis (Sarah), Caleb Curtis, and Joshua (Georgianna); a sister, Deloris Mason (Eddie); and a brother, John Cabe (Joann).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta McDonald; and a brother, Tommy Cabe.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., with Eddie Mason and Garrett Higdon officiating.

Burial will be private. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Ga 30333 or online at give.choa.org.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Curtis family.

Otis Denver Watts

Otis Denver Watts, 81, of Franklin and Sylva, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Glenn William and Alice Blanche Jones Watts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Frizzell Watts; brothers, Wallace and Terrell Watts; and a sister, Edith Watts Bobo.

He was a United States Army veteran, who faithfully served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Little Savannah Baptist Church in Sylva, where he formerly taught Sunday School. He was a longstanding member of the Pipefitters Union and the UA. He retired from Southwestern Community College where he initially taught Plumbing and Heating and then went on to create and teach the Welding Program. He often thought he might be one of the “oldest licensed plumbers” in North Carolina. He loved making Bluegrass music, playing the mandolin, and collecting antique cars. Anyone that knew him could always count on him to share one of his many funny stories.

He is survived by his wife, Essie Mae Dills; son, Steven Watts (Michelle) of Sylva; Essie Mae’s children, Eddie Dills (Roberta) of Onekama, Mich., and Shari O’Neill (Craig) of Metamora, Mich.; one sister, Mary Sue Watts Richardson of Greenwood, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Shawn Benscoter, Isabella Bonhotel, Tonya Dills, Brandy Tyler, Robert Miljan, Ryan Miljan, and Annie Marshall; numerous great-grandchildren; special niece, Amanda Patterson; special nephew, Thomas Richardson; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating. Military honors were provided by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

Burial was in the Stillwell Cemetery in Sylva.

Pallbearers were Shawn Benscoter, Eddie Dills, Craig Baran, Gary Greene, Gregg Buchanan, and Jeff Frizzell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to VVA Chapter 994, 249 Sloan Road, Franklin, NC 28734 to help with scholarships and disabled veterans.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Danny Lee Thomas

Danny Lee Thomas, 50, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of Barbara Mae Guffey Thomas and the late Dewey Leon Thomas. In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by a son, Nathaniel Johnson, and a granddaughter, Brexley Mae. He loved motorcycles, big rigs, and hot rods. He could fix anything.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Thomas; grandmother, Ruby Collins of Franklin; four children, Danny Thomas Jr., Chastity Guffey (Sasha), McKenzie Bowling (Cody), and Brandon Thomas, all of Franklin; sister, Angie Gravitt of Franklin; numerous grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Rev. Darian Cochran will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macon Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses or to one’s favorite charity.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ronald Cleyborn Holland

Ronald Cleyborn Holland, 75, known as “Ronnie” by his friends and family, went on to Glory on Dec. 14, 2022.

He was born on March 28, 1947, to Kerma Cleyborn and Mavis Young Holland. When he was able, Ronnie and his wife, Sue, could easily be found on Sunday mornings at Prentiss Church. He loved the Lord and liked going to church where he enjoyed the worship and the message. Through the years, he truly cherished the special friendship he had with his pastor, Don Moffitt, who was also his brother-in-law.

He was always ready with a laugh or a joke. He loved to cut up and was usually chuckling about something. He was one of those people who could find humor in almost any situation. He really loved spending time and telling tales with his coffee- drinking buddies in the mornings at either Bojangles or McDonalds.

He liked working outdoors and gardening, especially when it came to raising tomatoes and cucumbers to share with friends. He enjoyed yard work and was very particular about everything being orderly. Not only was he meticulous about his yard, his cars and how he dressed reflected his desire for everything to be neat and tidy.

He worked as a bricklayer for Western Builders for many years. One of his favorite pastimes was reconditioning his 1972 Chevy C-10 pickup with his son, Darrin, putting in lots of hours working on that truck.

His family was in the center of his heart. His wife, children, and grandchildren were very dear to him. His extended family of brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews knew they could count on him to help in any situation in any way he could.

Left with many wonderful memories is his wife, Sue Farmer Holland; his children, Darrin Holland (Kathy) and Sherry Sanders (Ken); his step-daughters, Alicia Thomas (Buddy) and Amanda Houston (Josh); his grandchildren, Amber Chovanic (Dustin), Jamie Holbrooks, Cody Hurst, Payton Houston, and Paislee Houston; his siblings, Janet Holland, Loretta Holland, Phil Holland, Shelby Holland, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Brandon Wales; and his siblings, Leroy Holland, Gilbert Holland, Kathy Moffitt, and Michael Holland.

Graveside services were held Sunday, Dec. 18, at Hodgin Family Cemetery with Revs. Don Moffitt and Tim Hayes officiating.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Teresa Norris Balcom

Teresa Norris Balcom, 59, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

She was the daughter of Evelyn Holt Norris and the late LT Norris. She loved spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her father, and stepdaughter, Anastasia Scheufele.

She is survived by her mother; husband, Jon Balcom Jr.; sons, Alex Hurst and Kevin Hurst, both of Franklin; daughter, Toni Gregory, of Franklin; brothers, Ricky Norris, Tim Norris and Jackie Norris; sister, Della Wilson; numerous grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.