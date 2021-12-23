Obituaries for December 23, 2021

Jerry Lee ‘Biggin’ Dalton

Jerry Lee “Biggin” Dalton, 62, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Born on Jan. 16, 1959, he was the son of the late Furman Russell and Vivian Marvita Dalton. He was a fabulous husband and father and a loving Gramps to six wonderful grandchildren. He loved riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR, hunting, and camping. He also took great pride in and spent many hours mowing and maintaining Highlands Country Club.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Teresa Dalton; three daughters, Heather Tejada and husband Pablo, Stephanie James and husband Thomas and Lauren Dalton; six grandchildren Hayden and Emeri Tejada, Henry and Avery James, Troy Keener and Tilly Dalton; and one niece and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., at Clear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Kinard officiating.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home is serving the Dalton family.

Linda Lou Wyatt Marble

Linda Lou Wyatt Marble, 70, of Franklin, N.C., died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Hillard and Ruth Stiltner Wyatt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Rhonda, Pat, Barbara, Sandra, and Sheridan. She loved spending time with her family and loved her three precious dogs.

She is survived by one daughter, Shirley Bradley (Brent) of Franklin; sister, Diane Passmore; and two brothers, Larry Wyatt and Gary Wyatt, all of Franklin; five grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

The family will have a private burial at Mt. Moriah cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Janet Clouse

Janet Clouse, 64 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Dec. 14, 2021.

She was born in Lee County, North Carolina, to Kenneth Thigpen and the late Dorothy Thigpen.

She was married to Norris Clouse for 34 years. They had two children, Stacey Jenkins and Brandon (Kimberly) Clouse. She was a member of Watauga Baptist Church, a member of Mountain Valley Fire Department, and Chairman of the Board of Directors and she loved to teach CPR. She loved working with children and had 28 little ones that lovingly called her Granny.

She is survived by her husband, Norris Clouse; children, Stacey Jenkins and Brandon Clouse; grandchildren, Katie, Bailey, Jacob and Alivia; father, Kenneth Thigpen; siblings Debbie Thigpen, Mark (Libby) Thigpen and Mike (Bonnie) Thigpen; and several nieces and nephews.

A service was held Sunday, Dec. 19, at Watauga Baptist Church with Pastors Wesley Price and Davis Hooper officiating. Burial followed at Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brandon Crone, Travis Waldroop, Delbert Clouse, Jeremy Brendle, Jacob Clouse, James Cloyes, Mitchell Bishop, Ryan Dunn, and Calvin Mashburn.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Mountain Valley Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Linda McVicar Murphy

Linda McVicar Murphy, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

She was born in Linden, N.J., to the late William McVicar and Virginia Kopf Reed. She was a realtor for 20 years, and a Macon County resident for 22 years.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William Murphy; son, Raymond Murphy of Hope Sound, Fla.; siblings, Amy Whitesell and Romayne Wooldridge; grandchild, William Raymond Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Frances Taylor Martin

Frances (Fran) Taylor Martin, 76, retired nurse and beloved mother and grandmother, died on Dec. 9, 2021, in Raleigh.

She was born in 1945, in Franklin. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1964. She was a student athlete at FHS, playing basketball all four years, lettering in the sport she loved, and serving as co-captain of the team.

In her desire to help others, especially those who were vulnerable, she completed Asheville-Buncombe Technical Institute’s Practical Nursing program in 1965. Later in her career while working as a full-time LPN, she resumed her pursuit of higher education and earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing from the University of the State of New York in 1994, to gain the role and title of Registered Nurse (RN). She worked as a nurse for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2005.

She began her nursing career as a public-school nurse, but spent most of her time caring for others at a large hospital (Eastside Medical Center) in Georgia, which she made her home state in 1984. Her patients often wrote heartfelt letters of gratitude to her before leaving the hospital to thank her for the compassion, encouragement and understanding she showed them, and for making them laugh. (She always loved to “cut up.”) She would even offer help to her patients outside of her role as their nurse if she knew they needed it and believed she could make a difference. One of many examples is when she learned an elderly patient who had lost his wife was struggling to keep his garden and began to stop by his home after long shifts at work to weed, water and maintain it for him.

She was proud to be a nurse, but nowhere near as proud as she was to be a mother. Becoming a mother was her greatest wish and proudest achievement, bar none. She adopted her daughter, Sherry, in 1970, bringing the baby girl home from foster care and giving her a name and a family. And like these stories sometimes go, just two years later she was infinitely blessed with another precious baby – a little boy who she was miraculously able to carry and birth on her own. Despite being born prematurely, her son, Chad, thrived. She loved her children unconditionally and her faith and confidence in them was unwavering and inspiring.

Her children were her greatest love, but other things that brought her joy were dogs, bowling, cross stitching and college sports, especially basketball and football. She was a member of bowling teams and leagues in Franklin and Georgia. She also played mom to three toy poodles over the last four decades, Sundance, Smokey and Bella, and they were spoiled rotten. She took them everywhere with her. And Fran was a die-hard Georgia Bulldogs fan, often cross-stitching in her recliner or on the couch with a poodle in her lap in front of a game on T.V. She never missed one if it was televised and attended more than one in Sanford Stadium in Athens. She would pull for other teams in unity with friends and family she loved – as long as they were not playing against the Dawgs! She enjoyed watching football so much that she would sometimes attend local high school games near her home to cheer from the bleachers.

She was the personification of strength, perseverance and resilience. In addition to unconditional love and her faith in them, it’s her greatest gift to her children. Having witnessed her overcome seemingly insurmountable odds and unfathomable hardships time and again, they know what is truly valuable during life on Earth and how to fight for it, over and over again, with everything you have in you. Fran would simply want to be remembered by friends and family as a “good person” – honest, hardworking like her mother, caring and capable.

She is survived by her two children, Sherry Bradley Melton (Ken) of Garner and Chad Edwin Bradley (Abby) of Lebanon, Tenn., and three grandchildren, Abigail Renee Melton, Raegan Taylor Bradley and Barrett Mac Bradley, who called her “Nanny Fran” and “Nanny Boo.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, her children ask that donations be considered in her name to the Eastern North Carolina or Western Carolina Chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Russell Jernee Falkner

Russell Jernee Falkner, 62, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Robbinsville, N.C., died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Born in Neptune, N.J., he was the son of the late George A. Falkner Jr. and the late Joan Helen Post Falkner. He loved working with the EBC, counseling others on how to start up their business. He enjoyed white water rafting, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sister, Deborah Wright (Robert E. Wright III) of Sevierville, Tenn.; two nephews, and three great nephews.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, 615 Oak St B, Gainesville, GA 30501 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Julie Baldwin Reitmeier

Julie Baldwin Reitmeier, 81, passed away on December 4, 2021. A Celebration of Julie’s Life will be held April 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Springs Baptist Church, Franklin, NC, with visitation one hour prior to service.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Ms. Julie’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Emily Osborne Cooper

Emily Osborne Cooper, 39, passed away December 18, 2021. No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Shirley May Grant Wall

Shirley May Grant Wall , 72, passed from this life on Dec. 18, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1949, to James Garfield and Blanche Church Grant. She was a strong woman who loved the Lord and managed to raise three children, one of which had cerebral palsy, as a single parent. She was feisty and stubborn in the way that only a beloved matriarch can get away with being. Her strong faith and the love she had for her family was apparent in the way she lived her life.

She spent most of her career as a manager in a five star restaurant. She was known for her motivation and efficiency. In her down time she enjoyed gardening, and her flowers proved she had the knack of a gardener along with the gift of a green thumb. As a child of the ’50s and ’60s, she liked the music of that era. She also loved to read, mysteries being her favorite genre. She was a dog lover and doted on Rascal, Pippie, Raven and Big.

She is survived by her children, Brian Wall of Avon Park, Fla., Tracy L. Jones of Franklin, N.C., and Crystal Green (Bobby) also of Franklin; her grandchildren, Joshua Wall, Casey Jones, Sgt. Brandon Yokley, Brandi Perry, Nicholas Hennequin, and Grayson Jones; 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Rev. Robert Lee Grant (Georgina) of Statesville, N.C.; and her very dear friend of many years, Mark Lockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Patricia Grant and Charlie Grant.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Statesville at a later date.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.