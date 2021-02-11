Obituaries for February 11, 2021

Bernard Huggins

Bernard Huggins, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Born Feb. 1, 1935, in Macon County, he was the son of the late Forrest Huggins and Ruth Parrish Huggins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Sadie Huggins; two brothers, Henderson Huggins and D.L. Huggins; sister, Annette Huggins and grandson, Benjamin Hilliard.

He retired after 36 years from Nantahala Lumber Co. where he worked as yard foreman. He enjoyed spending his time raising cattle and working on his farm in the Burningtown community. He was an avid coon hunter and a long-time member of the Macon County Coon Hunters Association.

He seldom met a stranger, and if he did they usually parted as friends. He will be remembered for his incredible generosity and his willingness to help anyone in need. He was a man with a strong faith in God who lived his faith through his actions more than words. He faithfully attended Central Baptist Church for more than 57 years

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Franklin Huggins; daughter, Lisa Hilliard (Joe) of Franklin; granddaughter, Michaela Brooks (Aaron) of Franklin; sister, Joyce Kinsland of Franklin; sister-in-law Irene Huggins of Franklin; two nephews, Joe Huggins & Darwin Huggins; and two nieces, Glynda Johnson and Ann Ayers.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Don Moffitt, Rev. Jeremy Gibbs and Rev. Gary McCoy officiated. Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joe Huggins, Darwin Huggins, Stan Ayers, Michael Johnson, Jeremy McConnell and Doug Welch.

Honorary pallbearers were Bud McClure, Jim Fouts, Mike Fouts, Gerald Fouts, Frank Hunter, Joe Jenkins, Lou Brown, Ralph Pitts, Wiley Hedden, Members of Central Baptist Church’s Brotherhood, and members of the Macon County Coon Hunters Association.

Memorial donations can be made to Central Baptist Church’s Brotherhood Mission, and can be mailed to: 888 Dowdle Mtn. Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

Daniel Bruce Kierstead

Daniel Bruce Kierstead, 69, of Franklin, N.C., died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Born in Clinton, Mass.; he was the son of Marylou Ragsdale Oudshoff and the late Bruce Kierstead. He was a civil engineer, who helped design highways and parking lots all over the United States. He was a US Army veteran. One of favorite hobbies would often be reading one of his favorite science fiction books.

In addition to his mother, he has two daughters, three brothers, one sister and six grandchildren surviving.

No services are planned at this time.

Bonnie Jean Smith Honeycutt

Bonnie Jean Smith Honeycutt, 75, of Garland, N.C., passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Born in Durham, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Albert Judson Smith Sr. and Bonnie Mae Blackburn Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, A.J. Smith Jr.

She retired from Eckerd Youth Alternatives where she worked as the office manager. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Garland. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, sewing, cake making and tending to her roses.

She is survived by a daughter, Angie Stahl (Chris) of Franklin; sister, Mary Alean Kersey (Doug) of Garland; two brothers, John F. Smith (Sandy) of Clinton, N.C., and George F. Smith (Ada) of Garner, N.C.; and three granddaughters, Aliyah, Reilly and Olivia.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Garland.

Memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 5501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Hazel Barger Rickman

Hazel Barger Rickman, 81 of Franklin, N.C., died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Born in Clay County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late William Barger and Ida Feltner Green.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elzie Couch and then her second husband, William Roger Rickman; and two daughters, Gracie Dean Jackson, and Kathleen Couch Dills.

She was a member of Cowee Baptist Church. She loved to quilt and garden. She will be remembered for her contagious smile and her love for her family.

She is survived by her children, Denver Couch (Janet) of Salem, Ind., Geraldine Bowling (Ralph) of Sizerock, Ky., Bettie Sue Couch of Franklin, and Stephanie Hamilton of Georgia; two brothers, Charles Edward Feltner of Manchester, Ky., and Paul A. Feltner of Oneida, Ky.; and one sister, Rosatta Gilbert of Oneida, Ky.; 14 grandchildren,; a host of great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were at Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home in Hyden, Ky. Burial was in the Haystack Cemetery in Panco, Ky.

Jake Adam Cloud

Jake Adam Cloud, 35, of Franklin, N/C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of Charles Lamar Cloud and Sherri Queen Cloud. He worked in construction; attended Burningtown Church of God; enjoyed fishing and was a NASCAR and WWE fan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Barbara “Nana” Queen; maternal great grandmother, Frances Waldroop; two brothers, Noah Cloud and Cadon Justice all of Franklin.

A private memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

James Harold Norton Sr.

James Harold Norton Sr., 88, passed from this life on Jan. 28, 2021. He was born on Aug. 12, 1932, to Edward Lafayette Norton and Minnie Bell Bradley Norton

He was one of those people who seemed to be able to fix whatever was broken. He was an electronics whiz who loved to read. Almost anything written caught his attention, but technical manuals were his favorite reading material.

He liked helping people. He was known to treat friends and family as his personal guests and excelled in making everyone feel right at home. Those who were fortunate enough to sit at a restaurant table with him never paid because he always insisted on picking up the tab.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring from ITT Gilfillan in 1984. His career was spent selling air traffic control radar systems to United States military services. After retirement, he wanted a hobby, and the sawmill he operated in Otto gave him a way to connect with people in the community. That enterprise and being able to spend time proving just how much he loved fishing kept him busy.

He was of the Methodist faith. He was honest and honorable in all of his dealings, believing he should treat people the way he wanted to be treated. He was a hard worker who lived by his motto, “What my daddy gave me was his name and integrity.”

He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara Eulalah Norton; his daughter, Carol M. Norton; his brothers, Maurice Norton and Jasper Norton; his twin, Carol Norton; and his parents.

He is survived by his son, James Harold (Jim) Norton Jr.; his grandchildren, Katelyn C. Norton and Jackson R. Norton; and his wonderful companion, Bea Johnson.

James ‘Jamie’ Shepherd

James “Jamie” Shepherd, 57 , of Franklin, N.C., died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1963, in Winston Salem, N.C. He was the son of James Earlie Shepherd Sr. and the late Mary Nell Lampley Shepherd. Spending most of his life in Macon County, he joined Cowee Baptist Church and became very active with “Love In Action” at the church. He worked as a fuel piper and drove a school bus; it was here he would often say he was watching after all his kids. He enjoyed drag racing, paintball, and all sports in general, especially while coaching his children; but what he loved most was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his father, James E. Shepherd of Franklin; his longtime companion, Debra Foster; son, Kaleb Shepherd (Amy); and his daughter, Kayla Shepherd, all of Franklin; two sisters, Dianne Brooks (Raymond) of Waynesville and Crystal Nix (Owen) of Franklin: two brothers, Shane Shepherd of Canaan, N.H., and Kent Shepherd (Betsy) of Franklin. He was so proud of his grandchildren, Kane and Kohen Shepherd, Case, Lane, Blakeleigh, Adie, and Benton.

Funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 5, in the chapel at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Davis Hooper and Rev. Raymond Brooks officiating. Burial was in the Tellico Baptist church cemetery.

Viola Jenkins

Viola Jenkins, 91, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. She was born July 16, 1929, in Macon County, to the late James Charlie and Effie Ellen McCall. She was a homemaker and life long member of Goldmine Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She loved flowers, working outside, and quilting. She was also a caregiver and she loved animals.

She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Wilkes (Allen) and Jane McSween both of Franklin; grandchildren, Craig McSween of Virginia and Brandon McSween (Desi) of New Mexico; great-grandchildren, Alyssa McSween of Virginia, Savannah McSween and Abigail McSween both of New Mexico; sisters, Frances Zachary, Martha Crescenzi, and Mary Owens, all of Franklin; brother, Lloyd McCall of Franklin; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Adam Harold Jenkins, and 11 siblings.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, with Rev. Carson Gibson officiating. Pallbearers will be Neal Owens, Randy McCall, Dickie McCall, Ryan Collins, Bradley Collins and Wesley Mashburn.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 27 Pine Cone Dr, Franklin, NC 28734

Mae Marlene Batson Osborne

Some people enjoy life to the fullest, and Mae Marlene Batson Osborne, 88, who passed on Feb. 3, 2021, was one of them. She lived an interesting life and delighted in many different experiences.

Born on July 18, 1932, she was not one to sit and watch life go by. She wanted to be in the middle of it and stayed active, enjoying hiking and snorkeling. She could always find an adventure whether it be in the mountains or at the beach. One extra memorable experience was when Mae and her husband, Dick, visited Europe. Traveling on the Autobahn with Dick as her chauffeur was very exciting as they drove on the world famous road with no speed limits and a suggested minimum speed of 80 mph.

However, she also enjoyed being a homebody. She was creative and had many skills. She was a doll maker and a seamstress along with being able to knit beautiful pieces. She took pleasure in cooking, preparing delicious meals for family and friends. She was just a solid lady who was a wonderful friend to many as well as a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She loved the written word. She preferred nonfiction, but she was also a fan of Pat Conroy and John Grisham. Not only did she enjoy reading, she also wrote several short stories about her family and was the author of a novel.

Fellow members of Walnut Creek Baptist Church were like family to Mae. Her church was very important to her; and, if the service contained her favorite hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross,” she felt extra blessed.

Left with many wonderful memories are her husband, Richard “Dick” William Osborne; her children, Curtis C. Davis (Jan), Janet M. Patterson (David), Charles C. Davis (Francisca), Heather A. Gordon (Terry), and Ozzie Osborne (Suzy); 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two nieces; a sister-in-law, Byna; and a number of great friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Curtis Franklin Batson and Hassie Jewel Durham Hughes and her brother, Curtis “Buddy” Batson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Michael ‘Mike’ T. Suttles

Michael “Mike” T. Suttles, 70, passed away Jan. 31, 2021. His battle against serious medical issues showed his courage for continually facing life’s challenges with a smile. He was born March 4 1950, in Kansas City, Mo., however, was raised in Franklin, N.C., and called Franklin his home until his passing.

He was a dedicated father who instilled a strong work ethic and sense of family into his surviving sons. He was the hardest working and most generous man known to all his family and friends. He never met a challenge he could not complete. He was and still is loved by all.

He is survived by his two sons, Chris and Cary and their families, which include a total of four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request to have monetary donations sent to the Macon County Horse Association. (https://mcha.webs.com/contactus.htm)

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

John H. Weber

John H. Weber, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harry and Naomi Weber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Weber; two brothers, Bob and Hollis and two sisters, Gale Cathy Richardson and Joan Weber.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a lifetime member of the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, canning, refinishing furniture, music, dancing and bowling. He cherished his wife, family, church and church family. He had a generous and caring heart.

He is survived by his niece, Kathy Snyder of Franklin; a granddaughter, Ashley Weber and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in the Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, Ohio.

William David Brown

William David Brown, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Born in Washington, Ga., he was the son of the late William Elmer Brown and Dulce McKinnon Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Funckhouser and Becky Dixon. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Black Mountain Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, was a ham radio enthusiast and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lifelong minister of the gospel.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Darracott Brown; daughter, Alicia Price (David); one sister, Cliffy Ware (Gwen) of Evans, Ga.; grandchildren, Austin Price (Andee), Dillon Price and Seth Price and two great grandchildren, Ava Price and Aliviah Price.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

John Richarme (Rich) Bankston

John Richarme (Rich) Bankston, went from his earthly home to heaven on Feb. 7, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Shelby, and his cat, Willie B. at the age of 88 years and 8 days. He was born in Atlanta, Ga., on Jan. 30, 1933, to Alfred B. Bankston Sr. and Ione Catherine Richarme Bankston, spending his childhood and youth in then rural Ben Hill, Ga. He was a member of Ben Hill Methodist Church where he served as a Steward. He was president of the Greenbriar Kiwanis club of Atlanta and a member of Ben Hill Masonic Lodge #674. After high school he began his 27-year career with Southern Bell Telephone Company. He joined the Naval Reserve and was called to active duty when the Korean War began. Upon his discharge, he continued his career with Southern Bell where he rose to the position of Group Manager in Waycross, Ga. While in Waycross he served as president of the Waycross Kiwanis Club and was a member of First Methodist Church where he served as a Steward. He also served on the Ware County Bi-Racial Committee while there. After moving back to Atlanta he became a member of Mt. Paran Church of God. On an early visit to the mountains of North Georgia he was so impressed he was determined to one day live in the mountains, which he did after retiring from Southern Bell. He moved to Franklin and began a second career as a Real Estate Broker and worked into his 80s becoming a partner in the Prudential Real Estate Firm. He was an active member in the Franklin Board of REALTORS, and was past president of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. He served on the REACH board and was instrumental in helping to build the current REACH for Bargains thrift store. He was a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and later became a member of Cornerstone EPC where he continued to serve as an Elder. He was an ardent supporter of Scottish Tartans Museum during its formative years. He served for several years as chairman of Macon County Tax Equalization and Review Board. He had a lifelong philosophy of giving back to the communities in which he lived in appreciation for the benefits he received by living there. He was an eclectic reader with a thirst for knowledge, choosing subjects from Mark Twain to Henry David Thoreau. He was a member of the Thoreau Society. One of his favorite activities was hiking on the Appalachian Trail. He was a Life Member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. He loved the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Natchez Trace and Motor trips out west, taking the road less traveled. In addition to his parents, was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Burton Bankston Jr. and a sister, Vivian Rose Bankston. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Shelby Rogers Bankston; his son, David Bankston (Belinda) of Beaufort, S.C.; daughter, Vivian Bankston (Donnie Hampton) of Marietta, Ga.; two granddaughters, Allyn and Laura; three great-grandsons; and a special lifelong friend, Bill Lewis (Sherry) of Dahlonega, Ga. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home, open to friends and family, but attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distance. Rev. Dr. Tommy Jordan and Rev. Dr. Randall Rogers will officiate. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.