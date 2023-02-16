Obituaries for February 16, 2023

Kayla LeeAnn Hampton

Kayla LeeAnn Hampton, 34, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023,

She was born in Sylva, N.C., on June 19, 1988. She was the daughter of Benny Lee Hampton and Karen Crowe Hampton. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Lloyd Hampton, Annie Sue Guffey Freimuth, Junior Crowe, and Margie Crowe; uncle, Johnny Hampton; and aunts, Ernestine Shelton and Jean Henry.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and loved listening to singing at her church. Everyone who ever met her, instantly fell in love with her, she brought so much to joy to so many people in her life. Her smile spoke volumes though her words could not.

God sends angels to be with us on earth and we have had this little angel in our lives for 34 years. Kayla changed a lot of people’s lives with her smile and her personality. To know her was nothing but PURE LOVE. God wanted her back with him and while all of us are left heartbroken Kayla has a new body and now is our angel in heaven. We will miss her, but we know we will see her again.

She is survived by her parents, Benny and Karen Crowe Hampton; brother, John Hampton and wife Julia of Franklin; nephew, Colter Hampton of Franklin; uncles, Wayne Crowe and wife Sandy, and Josh Crowe and wife Pam, of Waynesville; and an aunt, Kitty Speed and husband Dennis of Clayton, Ga.; and numerous cousins, extended family members, and her church family. She was loved and cared for by her doctors, nurses, and home health care providers.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. John Hartley, Rev. Frank Rodriguez, and Rev. Bobby Cloer officiating. Burial was in the Tellico Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Josh Crowe, Wayne Crowe, Sheldon Crowe, Bobby Ledford, Ronnie Ledford, and Matthew Elliott.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Crippled Children’s Foundation, 2019 4th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

Roosevelt Lesley (R. L.) Burrell Jr.

Roosevelt Lesley (R. L.) Burrell Jr., 95, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Macon County to the late Roosevelt Lesley Burrell Sr. and Clyde Shope Burrell. He was a warehouse worker and a craftsman. He loved woodworking, gardening and was an Atlanta Braves fan. He was a member of Newman Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Elizabeth Carpenter Burrell; sisters, Willie Kate McDowell and Viola Jenkins; and a brother, O’neal Burrell.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda Brooks of Franklin; two sons, James Burrell and Kevin Burrell both of Franklin; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Newman Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Danny Cannon and Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating. Burial was at Newman Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

William Joseph Graham

William Joseph Graham, 79, passed from this life on Feb. 3, 2023. He was born on Jan. 9, 1944, to Donald and Kathleen Russel Graham.

He served his country in Vietnam while a member of the United States Navy and later in the Naval Reserve.

Known as Bill, he was a genuinely kind and compassionate man who dearly loved his family and managed to touch everyone he met. He was a positive and happy person with a wickedly sharp sense of humor that drew people to him. It was just fun to be with him.

He loved fast cars and motorcycles and owned at least 54 of them during his lifetime. He never became too attached to one and would trade or buy another that happened to catch his eye. Once he even traded at a gas station with a man he had just met. He and his brother, Jim, always enjoyed each other’s company but especially when they rode their motorcycles together.

He was crazy about his pups throughout his life, and he doted on Ozzy, Cash, Squirt, Gretchen, Ricky, and Bob. He was also crazy about his team, the Miami Dolphins. He was a dedicated fan, who followed them closely and developed a case of the nerves whenever they approached a perfect season. He listened to music constantly, mostly but not exclusively the great music of the ’50s and ’60s.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Pebler Graham; his daughter, Jennifer Graham; and his siblings, Shirley Graves and Donny Graham.

Left with many wonderful memories are his children, Cindy Ryan (Robert, IV) and Robby Graham (Kristin) both of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; his grandchildren, Kaley and Robert, V; his great grandchildren, Hawkins and Oxford; nieces and nephews, Tracy Graves Kelly, P.J. Graves, Jessie Graham; great nieces Ivy, Ashlyn, Skylar, Bethany, Destiny; and his brother, Jim Graham (Freda) of Franklin.

The United States Navy will provide military honors at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C., at a later date.

Patricia S. Queen

Patricia S. Queen, 57, of Lexington, passed away Feb. 6, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem.

She was born March 17, 1965, in Macon County, to Jack Edward Queen and Joyce Lavonia Reeves Queen. She was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church, was retired with the Davidson County School System. Her passion was her faith, church, family and especially her nephew, nieces and great nephews and nieces. She was a loving sister and aunt, who will be missed by all. She loved animals, nature, loved working with kids and traveling to the Western North Carolina mountains.

Left to cherish her memories are her brothers, Steven Queen and wife Valerie, Patrick Queen and wife Tonia; sister, Tammy Wall, all of Lexington; nephew, Zak Queen; nieces, Nicole Craver, Cassandra Queen, and Jessica Queen; and four great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life was held Thursday, Feb. 9, at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Roper Family Cemetery in Franklin, N.C.

Rev. Wesley F. Hooper

Rev. Wesley F. Hooper, 99, of Franklin, N.C., left this earth and joined the Church Triumphant Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, 2023. He was 99 years old and said he was born on the first big frost Oct. 25, 1923, in the MilkSick Cove above Cullowhee, N.C. He was the son of the late Rev. Corsey and Maggie Frady Hooper and was the last surviving child of their 13 children.

He was a Baptist pastor for 77 years, serving mountain churches in Macon, Jackson, and Swain counties. He grew up during the Great Depression and was able to go only through the seventh grade, but he was self-taught, as he served 17 churches and two of those churches he pastored twice. He was ordained June 22, 1946, and was the last of the charter members of the Pine Creek Baptist Church. He also served in several offices in the Macon and Tuckaseegee Associations including moderator. He served in the past as a chaplain for Cullowhee and Savannah volunteer fire departments. He worked hard at the variety of jobs he held during his life. He worked in logging, farming, construction, painting, and in maintenance in the Macon County Schools and with the paint department of Western Carolina University before retiring. He was a talented craftsman and made all kinds of tool handles, bottomed chairs, making oxen yokes, and wood carving. He shared many of his skills with children and others as well in the schools and at the county fair.

He was married to Gladys Davis Hooper for 72 years until her death in 2016. They were a working couple and shared in the ministry to all they could. They grew big gardens and were always sharing their bounty and gave all kinds of vegetables to their friends and neighbors. He was best known for the sweet potatoes he grew.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Hooper; daughter, Janie Matthews; and 12 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Burch (Donald) of Frankl; a son, Rev. Davis Hooper (Sandra) of Franklin; nine grandchildren; 13 great grand-children; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a multitude of children he had won to the Lord Jesus Christ.

A celebration of his life and praise service was held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Liberty Baptist Church, of which he was the oldest member and taught Sunday School until only a couple of months ago, when his health forced him to stop. Rev. Eddie Stillwell, Rev. Steve Reeves, and Rev. Charles Stevens officiated. Other fellow ministers, whom he loved and would have liked to have all of them officiate, served as honorary pallbearers, along with the deacons with whom he had served. Burial was in the Liberty Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Liberty Baptist Church.

Timothy Stewart

Timothy Stewart, 65, formerly of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Canton, N.C.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Fred Stewart and Betty Jo Roper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Stewart.

He is survived by several family members.

A special thank you to Gene Horrell of Arden and cousin, Blaine Roper of Tennessee, for overseeing Timothy and his affairs.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Tellico Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bobby Wilson Teague

Bobby Wilson Teague, 84, of Marietta, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Franklin, N.C., he was a son of the late Wilbur W. and Hattie Hodgin Teague. He was a graduate of Clemson University with an Industrial Engineering Degree, and retired from J. P. Stevens after 47 years. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Tatham Teague; daughter, Sherri Teague (fiancé Jody Foister); son, Barry Teague (Gail); grandchildren, Barry Teague Jr., Meredith Teague, Miriam Teague; and brother, Bill Teague (Luanne).

Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 10, at The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial was Saturday, Feb. 11, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snow Hill United Methodist Church 330 Snow Hill Rd., Franklin, NC 28734..

Karen Sue Jenkins Cabe

Karen Sue Jenkins Cabe, 62, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Born in Crystal Lake, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Shirley Baker Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Scianimanico.

She loved playing cards and visiting with her friends, but what she cherished the most was spending time with her granddaughter, Braylee.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Michael Cabe (Amy), and Dustin Jake Cabe (Betina) both of Franklin; granddaughter, Braylee Cabe; sister, Sue Watkins of Roswell, Mich.; two brothers, Freddie Jenkins of Clarksville, Tenn., and Michael Jenkins of Mt Pleasant, Mich.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rathbun House, 121 Sherwood Rd, Asheville, NC 28803; or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Richard ‘Rick’ A. Huscusson

Richard “Rick” A. Huscusson, 72, of Gainesville, Ga., formerly of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. He was born in Macon County on Jan. 8, 1951, to the late Calvin and Bertha Roper Huscusson.

He was a graduate of the class of 1969 of Franklin High School. He was very proud of his alma mater and the continued friendships that he kept throughout the years. He worked for General Motors for 33 years until his retirement. Upon retiring, he moved to his house on Lake Lanier, Ga., where he had many friends. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. He ran in the Peachtree Road Race many years in a row. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying any sport. However, his favorites were the Georgia Bulldogs, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Braves.

He is survived by one sister, Ann Nichols; two brothers, Jim Huscusson (Clydia) and David Huscusson (Evelyn) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Barbot and Frances Hernandez and three brothers, John, Don, and Bob Huscusson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sandra Anne Hamilton

Sandra Anne Hamilton, 85, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed peacefully Feb. 9, 2023, at Eckerd Living Center with her daughter by her side.

She was born in Tampa, Fla., Aug. 31, 1937, to the late Lyle and Rita Wade Williams. She had a career as the quintessential flight attendant starting with National Airlines and retiring from Pan Am Airlines.

“I wore silver wings and a neat flight cap; I flew many times across the map. The job of a stewardess, I possessed, my job in the sky, I knew was the best. For I traveled the world enjoying each sight, The world smiling back was my big delight. Life is beautiful up here in the sky, and I thank God I was able to fly” – Sandy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Porter.

She is survived by her daughter, Candace Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Macon County Animal Shelter or to Broward Public Library Funds, Talking Book, Main Library Broward County, 100 S. Andrews Ave. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Macon County Animal Shelter or to Broward Public Library Funds, Talking Book, Main Library Broward County, 100 S. Andrews Ave. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301.