Obituaries for February 17, 2022

Pamela Faye ‘Mama Faye’ Swanson

Pamela Faye “Mama Faye” Swanson, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

She was born in Macon County to the late Lawrence Sylvester Cochran and Ollie Lee Pendergrass Cochran. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Swanson; and siblings, Correna Hooper, Harold Clifton Cochran, Charles Blanton Cochran, Elise Sanford, Verlie Mae Chambless, and Emma Jean Lazenby.

She lived most of her life in Macon County and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Ramona Murray (Chris), Michael Richard Ford, Christopher Henry Lawrence Ford (Laura), and Anthony Lee Rutherford, all of Franklin; brother, Tommy Cochran of Franklin; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held on Tuesday, Feb 15, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Darian Cochran and Rev. Radford Penland officiating. Burial followed at Burningtown Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Penland, Colton Cochran, Camden Cochran, Kyler Cochran, Jonathan Ford, Steve Combs, Dalton McDowell, and Timothy Chase. Honorary pallbearer was George Pritchett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church.

John Luther Chambers

John Luther Chambers, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

He was born in Waynesville, N.C., to the late William Frank Chambers Sr. and Marjorie M. Lankford Chambers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Robert. G. Thompson.

He was a Freight Auditor and owned his own business, Carolina Brokers and Audit Company, for more than 30 years. He had strong Christian values and was a member of the Franklin United Methodist Church. He was very kind, ethical and extremely family oriented. He lived for his wife and daughter. He met his wife in Asheville, N.C., in 1963 at Blanton Business College and they were married in 1964. They lived in Charlotte, N.C., for 50 years before relocating to Waynesville and later Franklin. He enjoyed family time and traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bobbie Smith Chambers; daughter, Bunnie Chambers; sister, Geraldean Thompson; and brother, William Frank Chambers Jr. (Rita).

Friends and loved ones are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 83 River Run Dr., Franklin.

William ‘Bill’ Hyman Norris

William “Bill” Hyman Norris, 79, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Alex and Beulah Rogers Norris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Neal Norris; and siblings, LT Norris, Clarence Norris, Elizabeth Phillips, Betty McCall, Jerry Norris, and Joe Norris.

He retired from General Motors as a line repair assembler. After returning to Franklin, he worked at the Macon County Recycling Center. He was a member of the Maiden’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He will always be remembered for using his music to share his testimony. He loved working around the house and gardening, especially growing potatoes with Alan Nichols and Belva Edwards.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances Gail Carpenter Norris; daughter, Sheila Stanfield (Manse) of Lebanon, Tenn.; and one brother, Harry Norris of Scaly Mountain, N.C.; grandchildren, Matthew and Sara; step grandchildren, Pandy, Stephanie, Renee, and Derick; numerous step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral service was held at Macon Funeral Home Friday, Feb. 11 with Rev. Aaron Phillips officiating. Burial was in the Sanders Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Macon County EMS Community Care Program, 104 E. Main St., Franklin, NC 28734, in memory of Bill Norris and in appreciation of the wonderful care given by Joey Gibson.

Reggie Perry

Reggie Perry, 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

He was born in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va., to the late Bud Perry and Patricia Perry. He moved to Franklin at a very young age. He was friends with everyone in town. He was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh. His family considered him a professional spoiler of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Trae Perry (Bethany); sister, Melissa Jenkins; grandchildren, Ayden, Annaleigh, Ryan, Sylas and Tytus; niece, Meghan; and nephews, Jared and Nathaniel.

A visitation was held Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Macon Funeral Home.

Frank A. Mathis Jr.

Frank A. Mathis Jr., 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed on to be with our Lord on Feb. 8, 2022. He was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., to the late Frank A. Mathis, Sr. and Mary Teresa McCormick Mathis. He attended Palm Beach High School, Palm Beach Junior College, and Georgia State College. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as Military Police.

For decades, he was a citrus grower and manager of many orange groves throughout the state of Florida. He was an avid fisherman and orchid grower in his spare time. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle and friend to many throughout the years.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Evelyn, and son, Frank III.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Orr of North Carolina and Lisa (Stan) of California; 10 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., in Woodlawn Cemetery in Franklin.

Marylou Ragsdale Oudshoff

Marylou “Ms. M” Ragsdale Oudshoff, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2022. Born in Kirksville, Mo., on Dec. 31, 1931, she was the daughter of Hazel Baker and Alva M. Ragsdale.

Known as “Ms. M” by the many children and the parents she came in contact with, she was a retired bus driver for Macon County Schools. Her father was a Seventh Day Adventist minister missionary, and she spent much of her childhood in the Philippines. There she received a good portion of her education.

She is survived by her children, Kamella Rees of Franklin, Debbie Adams (Mike) of Clermont, Fla., Todd Marriott of Franklin, Steve Kierstead (Terri) of Mooresville, N.C., and Kevin Kierstead (Teri) of Longwood, Fla.; her sisters, Judy Tanner, Barbara Turner (Selwyn), and Kay Rogers all of Graton, Calif., and Arlene Hannawalt (Gary) of Yuma, Ariz., along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Oudshoff; her son, Daniel Kierstead; and her grandson, Brandon Marriott.

Memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, 851 Lake Emory Road, Franklin, NC, 28734.

No public services are planned.

Henry Coleman McMahan

Henry Coleman McMahan, 75, passed away Thursday Feb. 10, 2022. A native of Macon County, he was born Jan. 5, 1947, to the late Tim McMahan and Pauline Waldroop McMahan. He enjoyed being outside feeding the birds and chickens. He worked with Franklin Sheet Metal and retired after 26 years. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Guest McMahan; two sons, Randy McMahan (Stephanie) of Franklin and Gregory Joe McMahan of Franklin; two grandchildren, David McMahan (KJ Morris) and Lori McMahan Parham (Jeremy); seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert “Bob” McMahan.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ray McMahan; and his great-grandson, Carter Prince.

A private graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 12, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jeffrey Kama

Jeffrey Kama, 59, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 16, 2022.

He was born in Phoenix, Ariz., to the late Charles Kama and Juanita Dean. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Otis Dale Wright.

He loved to fish, enjoyed reading psalms, listening to Elvis and was the best cook. In his memory, his family asks that you celebrate his life by dropping a line on his birthday, May 18.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Brauer; sons, Ricky Kama, Sammy Kama and Jeffrey Kama Jr.; sister, Kim Queen; nephews, Michael and Nicholas; niece, Katie Queen; great niece, Alisha Sumner; and grandchildren, Daniel Houston and Eddie Houston.

Albert H. Weirick

Albert H. Weirick, 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

He was born in Miami, Fla., to the late Joe and Beatrice Jones Weirick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Mason Weirick; and brothers, James Weirick, Sonny Weirick, and Clyde Weirick.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He attended Trinity Church and was a member of the America Hemerica Society and the Western Carolina Dahlia Society.

He is survived by his children, Damon Weirick (Lisa) of Herndon, Va., Chantal Sheehan (Tim) of Inman, S.C.; stepchildren, Shelba Kyker (Keith) of Florida, Steve Mason (Alice) of Franklin, Mark (Laresse) of Franklin, Rhonda Duvall (Terry) of Franklin, and Robin Chastain of Franklin; sister, Marilyn Tanner of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren, Mariah, Caitlin, and Collin; one great grandchild, Declan; and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

A service was held on Saturday Feb. 12, at Trinity Church with Pastor JD Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.

Beverly Joan Valentine Allen

Beverly Joan Valentine Allen, 87, of Franklin, N.C., died Feb. 9, 2022, at home after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born on March 16, 1934, to Harry Valentine and Harriet MacQueen Valentine in Hampton, N.J. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Allen.

Survived by children of a blended family, daughters, Nancy Cobb, Lisa Allen, and Joyce Hilton; sons, James Whiteley and Robert Allen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 1982 she moved to North Carolina where she worked at Fontana Village and the Library in Robbinsville, N.C. She moved to Franklin in 2002. When she retired, she discovered her true love of finding, repurposing, and selling furniture and other unique treasures. She volunteered at the Humane Society Thrift Store and the Friends of the Library Bookstore. She attended the Spiritual Light Center.

She loved to spend time gardening, working in her yard, decorating her home, finding treasures to fix up, and writing short stories. She loved music and dancing. She loved nature and all animals. She knew the names of most trees, plants, and birds. She was smart, kind, artistic, loving, stubborn, curious, sincere, honest, vivacious, courageous, caring, fun, humorous, nurturing, independent, open-minded, welcoming, compassionate, joyous, bossy, demanding, progressive and spiritual.

She never stopped in her quest for knowledge and from that never stopped teaching herself and others how to live, love, and find joy.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to pbsnc.org/donate or Four Seasons Hospice Care https://fourseasonsfdn.teleioscn.org.

Joseph Mark Bradley

Joseph Mark Bradley, 71 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late Claude and Ruby Higdon Bradley. He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and rock hounding.

He is survived by son, Matthew Bradley (Kristen); grandchildren, Hailey, Layla, Peter, Emma, and Paul; sisters, Tava Welch, Debbie Lefevre; brother, Brent Bradley; and many close nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

A service was held Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary McCoy officiating.

