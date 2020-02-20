Obituaries for February 20, 2020

Leonard Joseph Flory

Leonard Joseph Flory 81, formerly of Clayton, Ga., passed away at his residence in Franklin, N.C., on Feb. 11, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1939, in South Mound, Kan., to Bill and Ann Flory. He spent his childhood years growing up in Independence, Mo. According to stories he was a spirited little boy who loved life and his BB gun. His family then moved to Miami, Fla., in his early teens. It was in Miami that he discovered a passion for stock car racing. Another pastime he enjoyed was hunting snakes to take and sell to the Miami Serpentarium. Miami is also where Leonard found and married the love of his life Martha, “Marti.” Together they forged a bond that would sustain their marriage for 58 years. In the late 1970s, he and Marti pulled up their roots and moved their family to Rabun County to be near his parents. He then joined forces with his parents and Flory’s Paint and Wallpaper came into being. Some 42 years later at the end of 2019, they officially hung their last roll of wallpaper and both retired. They were avid bowlers and he bowled up until the end of 2019. Both were very adamant about donating blood. Between the two of them they donated over seven gallons to the American Red Cross. He was a United States Army Reserve veteran where he was Honorably Discharged. Most of all he was a son, husband, father and gramps to what he loved the most, his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ann Flory and a sister, Wilburta “Billie” Jean.

He is survived by his wife, Marti; his two children, Dana Wood (Mike), and Danny Flory (Becky); two sisters, Betty Bradford and Judy Flory; five grandchildren, Taylor, Jordann, Kasi, Nate, and Kortney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to CareNet, 130 Bidwell Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Rhonda Wooten Riddle

Rhonda Wooten Riddle, 63, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of Shirley Shephard Tallent (James) and the late Neville Wooten. She retired from Macon County Schools after 30 years. She loved children and after retirement she volunteered in her daughter’s classroom every Friday. She was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church and enjoyed cross words, word searches, reading, watching TV and gardening.

In addition to her mother and step-father, she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Max Lee Riddle Jr.; two children, Brian Riddle of California and Amber Rowland (Ryan) of Franklin; one brother, Mike Wooten (Laura) of Franklin; five grandchildren, Nicole, Hailey, Gavin, Olivia and Asher; one great granddaughter, Allison Grace and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Dr. Tommy Jordan and Rev. Charles Stevens officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Rhonda Riddle to “Read2Me,” a literacy program for Macon County preschoolers who also sponsor the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, PO Box 1362, Franklin, NC 28744.

The family would like to thank CarePartners Hospice for all of their excellent care.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Lee Roy Stiwinter

Lee Roy Stiwinter, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Lester Stiwinter and Mary Jenkins Stiwinter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Crisp Stiwinter and sisters, Pearl Holt, Lettie Bell Cochran Houston and Eva Nell Stiwinter and a brother, Troy Stiwinter. He loved gardening, tending their dahlias and working in the yard. He enjoyed watching wrestling and was a member of First Pentecost Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Stiwinter of Franklin; son, Steve Jones (Sherry) of Madisonville, Tenn.; sister, Ella Mae Armstrong of Franklin; two grandchildren, Stephen D. Jones, II and Michael D. Jones (Kaitlin); and one great grandson, Troy Douglas Jones.

Funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 17, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Phillip Cochran, Rev. Charles Reed and Rev. Davis Hooper officiated. Burial was in the Riverview United Methodist Church Cemetery, next to his beloved wife.

Pallbearers were Bob Collins, Tim Cochran, Johnny Armstrong, Michael Jones, Billy Collins and Andrew Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers were Robbie Younce and Joe Allan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Macon County EMS Community Care Program, 104 East Main Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Willie Kay Seagle

Willie Kay Seagle, 74, of Otto, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Roy Wilkes and Ada Dale Bradshaw Wilkes. Before retiring she worked at Clayburn Manufacturing as a machine operator in the clothing industry. She loved all of her adopted grandchildren and shopping. She was a member of Newman’s Chapel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Seagle of Otto; a daughter, Sabrina Cochran; two grandchildren, Presley Cochran and Morgan Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Casen Bringle and Kaius Frady; two sisters, Nancy Wilkes and Shirley Gragg of Otto. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Frankie Ritchie and two brothers, Johnny Wilkes and Virgil Bud Wilkes.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Newman’s Chapel Cemetery with Minister Radford Penland officiating.

Pallbearers were Tim Burch, Byron Shields, Caleb Shields, Cecil Wilburn, Marty Cochran and Sammy Seagle.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Seagle family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Mary Lou Huscusson

Mary Lou Huscusson, 75, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Born in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy Ott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Quince Huscusson. She was a Christian by faith.

She is survived by her son, Donald Brewer of Canton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Robert Brewer of Canton, Destiny Brewer of Massillon, Ohio, and Nick Brewer of Canton; eight sisters and three brothers.

No services will be held at this time.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Max Austin Welch

Max Austin Welch, 65, died unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2020, at his home in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

He was born October 15, 1954 in Franklin, N.C. to Harold and Elsie Welch.

He was a home builder and land developer in Atlanta, Ga., and Charleston, S.C. He was a a force to be reckoned with – truly one of a kind. He lived life to the fullest in his own unique style. He was charismatic, loving and giving. He cared deeply about his friends and had a passion for music that he loved to share. He loved being around water. He always said that is where he found peace. A perfect day for him would have entailed a boat, music, beer and like-minded friends. He had a big heart and a generous soul. His absence from our lives will be felt for a lifetime.

He is survived by sisters, Linda and Sandra; and brothers, Eddie and Duane.

Plans for a celebration of life are underway.

Carl Rogers Shelton

Carl Rogers Shelton, 84, died peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2020.

He was born Aug. 24, 1935, (or June 24th if it’s military) and began his military career with the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17. He was a proud service man and a member of the VFW Tuckeseegee Post 9493.

His family knew him best as a stern, fierce, yet loving man. He loved to hunt and fish with his son, grandsons, and closest friends. He spent many weekends passing his knowledge and hobbies on to his adored grandchildren. If he wasn’t hunting or fishing, you could most likely find him tinkering in his garage or catching up with old friends outside the Speedwell General Store. Most in the Speedwell community knew Carl well and often had a humorous tale to share. With thick skin, he was a true mountain man, but would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

In his younger days, he worked as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. There wasn’t much that Carl couldn’t take apart and put right back together “perfectly,” even with a piece or two left out. He understood the mechanics in a simple manner, much as he viewed life. He never needed or wanted much – just a hot meal, a truck to putt in, a dog by his side and a cold beverage in his hand.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Moore Shelton; twin daughters, Kara Shelton Jones and Gwen Shelton; grandsons, Mark Junaluska (Samantha) and Carlin Shelton (Kassie); granddaughters, Kayla Junaluska (Matt), Rachel Jones and Carly Mundy; great-grandchildren, Laylan, William, Charli, Aubree and Zayden; much loved sisters-in-law, Murriel Ashe Shelton and Martha Moore Hawkins; brother-in-law, Charles Moore (Mary); special family, Mark Junaluska and Jeff Jones, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Willie Shelton; brother, John Shelton; sister, Frankie Jean Stewart (Cline); and his firstborn son, Robert Samuel Shelton.

An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com

Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., is serving the family.

Kenneth Crawford

Kenneth Crawford, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Cecil and Flora Robinson Crawford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lowell Crawford. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and was a retired brick and block mason.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Emily Parker Crawford; four children, Nora Burroughs (Alan) of Stuart, Fla., Eddie Crawford (Ora Mae) of Hayesville, Bob Crawford (Delena) and Vaughn Crawford (Kim) both of Franklin; sisters, Ruth Slagle and Geneva Burnette, both of Franklin; brothers, George Crawford, Prelo Crawford, Bruce Crawford and Burt Crawford, all of Franklin; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and over 50 nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Greg Rogers, Rev. Roy Lowe and Rev. Gene Ridley officiated.

Memorial donations can be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church or the charity of one’s choice.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Norbert ‘Nebbs’ Anksorus

Norbert “Nebbs” Anksorus, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Born in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Anthony and Rosa Muller Anksorus. He was a U.. Navy veteran and “Seabee.” He retired as a General Contractor and enjoyed wood working and carving.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Anksorus of Franklin and son, Jeffrey Anksorus of New Bern, N.C.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church. Pastor Rusty Wolfrey will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with full military rites conducted by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Victory Baptist Church.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.