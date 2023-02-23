Obituaries for February 23, 2023

Betty Ann Ledford Worley

Betty Ann Ledford Worley, 74, of Otto, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

She was born in Macon County, to the late Paul and Ida Patton Ledford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Worley; two sons, Erik and Derrik Worley; brothers, Ray, Delano, Lester, James Silas, John Wiley, Lawrence David, and Paul Ledford Jr.; two sisters, Maggie Mason and Amy Sue Cody. She was a member of Black Mountain Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Darren Worley (Yunaya) of Otto; brothers, Charles Ledford of Franklin, and Gene Ledford of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 18, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Rodriquez officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Robert Ronald ‘Bob’ Peters

Robert Ronald “Bob” Peters, 80, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Dexter, Mich., passed away Monday, Feb. 13, peacefully at his home, after a short illness.

Born July 31, 1942, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the only child of the late Howard A. and Gustie G. Stagner Peters, he was a graduate of Ann Arbor High School, member of Post #46 Hunt and Fish Club of Dexter, Mich., former member of the Dexter Lions Club, and a retired electrician, IBEW Local #252 of Ann Arbor.

He was an active member of Iotla Baptist Church, Franklin, involved in the Wednesday night kitchen crew, Berean Sunday School class, special historical projects, sang in the church choir, and served on the church facility committee.

A proud father and grandfather, he spent his retirement attending local auctions, reading, building his antique collection, splitting wood with his good friend George, and working with his gun collection. He will be remembered for his warm smile, generosity, and his love of the mountains.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Peters, of Chelsea, Mich.; daughter, Jill (Neil) Covington, of Dexter; grandchildren, Matthew Ringlein of Ann Arbor, and Katherine Ringlein of Grand Rapids, Mich.; stepchildren, Mark (Stephanie) LaVigne of Pinckney, Mich., Rachelle (Rob) Day of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Brandi (Antonio) Whitehead, of Southfield, Mich.; step niece Brooke (Alvin) Arabo of Scottsdale; and several step grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., at Iotla Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Rev. Brandon Breedlove will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to; Iotla Baptist Church, 1537 Iotla Church Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Patricia Anne Long Callahan

Patricia Anne Long Callahan, 84, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was born in Marion, N.C., on Feb. 15, 1938, to the late Thomas Hoyle Long and Bonnie Gibbs Long Jolley.

She graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and Western Carolina University when it was a Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

She was a teacher in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where she taught kindergarten through third grade and after becoming certified, she taught special education. After 39 years of teaching, she retired and moved to Franklin in 1999.

She loved to read and had a special gift for storytelling. As one of her co-workers said, “You had the worst students mesmerized listening to every detail as you told a tale. They were engaged and their bad behaviors faded away while you spoke.”

She was an avid runner, finishing her first 10K in 1983. She ran in several marathons, including the US Marine Corps Marathon in 1993 and twice in the Grandfather Mountain Marathon. The longest race she completed was the Tropical 50 Miler. It started at 7 p.m., running all night long finishing the entire 50 miles. Notably, she won first place in her age category in many of the races.

She was kind to everyone she met and had many friends. She was always thoughtful, never forgetting to wish family members and friends happy birthday by sending them cards and letters.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Renee Callahan of Franklin, N.C., and Jamie Lin Callahan of Coeur d Alene, Idaho; grandchildren, Seth Penland (Katie) of Flowery Branch, Ga., Patrick Penland (Sandra) of Hoschton, Ga., and August Penland of Franklin; two great granddaughters and two step great granddaughters; brothers, Van Long (Phillis) of Marion, James Long (Lib) of Marion, and Yorktown, Va., and Steve Long of Marion; sisters, Shelia Presley and Pamela Jolley of Marion,; and dear cousins, Gina Mewborn and Bette McCarson.

A memorial service will be held for friends and family in Franklin on Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m. in the old chapel at First Presbyterian Church. An additional memorial service will be held in Marion n March 11, at 3 p.m. at East Marion Baptist Church.

The family would like to especially thank Carolyn Gosnell for loving and caring for Ms. Pat for the last three years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or Best Friends Animal Society.

Ernest Russell Riddle

Ernest Russell Riddle, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Feb. 14, 2023.

He was born in Granite Falls, N.C., to the late Clifford and Leora Welch Riddle. He was a machine operator for Burlington Mills for many years. He served our country in the Army during the Cuban Conflict and was stationed in Puerto Rico. He was a member of Tessentee Baptist Church. He loved his cats, dogs, being outside and most importantly spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Ernest Scott Riddle of Franklin; daughter, Leslie Day (Gregg) of Franklin; two grandchildren, Michelle Rholetter (Justin) of Morristown, Tenn., Emily Day of Franklin; three great-grandchildren, Landen, Jayda, and Kaylor.

A graveside service was held, Sunday, Feb. 19, at Prentiss Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Carl Carpenter officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to one’s favorite animal shelter or humane society.

Mary Rose Massey Lillard

Mary Rose Massey Lillard, 97, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

She was born on July 15, 1925, in Grantville, Ga., to the late LeRoy and Mary Sue Hardaway Massey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Albert; infant daughter, Susan; son, Ray; and brothers, Roy, John, Harry, and Pete Massey.

She was a member of Iotla Baptist Church and had lived in Franklin since 1978. She was an active quilter, member of Sew ‘n Sews and made pillowcases for cancer children in the hospital. She participated in the Relay for Life, as she herself had been a cancer survivor.

She is survived by her son, Jim Lillard (Marilyn) of Hendersonville; grandsons, Tim Lillard (Lori), Ben Lillard (Tiffany); granddaughters, Kim Smith (Nate), Jamie Freund (John); six great grandsons and three great granddaughters; several nieces and nephews; special sisters-in-law, Bonnie Massey and Mildred Asby; and a very special niece, Jan Orgaz.

A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 20, at Iotla Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. Brandon Breedlove officiating. Burial was in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or Iotla Baptist Church.

Evelyn Florene Ervin Ramey

Evelyn Florene Ervin Ramey, 100, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Born in Davidson, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Farris and Lessie Howard Ervin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Carlyle Judson Ramey Sr.; and seven siblings, Ethel Poteet, Marie Ridenhour, Bobbie Ridenhour, Eursly Anders, Raymond Ervin, Shirley Munday, and Howard Ervin.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and a charter member of Franklin First Assembly of God. During WWII, she worked for Boeing, where she worked on the inside of the wings of the B17 Bomber. She later retired from Georgia Power, where she had worked for many years. After retiring from Georgia Power, she owned Ramey’s Plant Shop on the Highlands Road.

She is survived by two children, Evalee Ramey Egan (Thomas) of Charlotte, N.C., and C.J. Ramey Jr. (Maxine) of Franklin; three sisters, Marcia Radford of Cherokee, N.C., Carolyn Southers, of Albermarle, N.C., and Darlene Taylor of Jacksonville, Fla.; and one brother, Farris Ervin of Mooresville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Sean Carlyle Egan, Julie Egan, Jennifer Melvin, Becky Ramey VanderWoude, and Bonnie Forkner; five great grandchildren, Charles “Chase” Melvin V, Madeline Houck, Chandler Thomas Melvin, Bear Forkner, and Ollie Forkner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was Sunday, Feb. 19, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. David Bearden and Rev. Tom Grubb officiating. Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sean Egan, Chase Melvin, Charles Melvin IV, David Forkner, Chris VanderWoude and Carey Houck.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House Southminster, 8919 Park Road, Suite 1000, Charlotte, NC 28210; or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Carl Henson

It is with great sadness the family of Carl Henson announces his passing on Feb. 17, 2023. Born on July 15, 1941, to Rufus R. and Hester Nicholson Henson, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Known as Pappy by his family, he was a very private person who always had a kind word for those who were fortunate enough to know him.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and had the reputation of being one heck of a cook. His favorite pastime, however, was seeing old westerns on television. His family teased him about watching them from daylight until dark.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Robinson Henson; his children, Phillip Henson and Kimberly Loy (Bryan); his grandchildren, Dusty Dills (John), Shawn Cruse (Mady), Tyler Cruse (Brady), and Jessica Loy, (Blake); his great-granddaughter, Ciara Loy; and his siblings, James Henson, Alvin Henson, and Patsy Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Henson.

His family is grateful for the wonderful and loving care given to him and offers a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Grandview Manor, CarePartners Hospice, Macon County Communities Care Program and also to Patti A. Sparling, FNP.

No services are scheduled.

