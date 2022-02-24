Obituaries for February 24, 2022

Frank Wesley Maxwell

Frank Wesley Maxwell, 58 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

He was born in Arlington, Va., to the late Robert Lee Maxwell and Grace Raby Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Maxwell.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Hardegree Maxwell; children, Shannon Dent (Kaitlyn), Hunter Lee Maxwell, Andrew Hanak, Joshua Allen Hanak (Victoria), and Randall Evan Hanak; and sisters, Rosalee Gail Lyons (Bill), and Judy Greer (Larry); and five grandchildren, Emily, Sophia, Moses, Cohen, and Brooks.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Macon Funeral home at 1 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.

Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post #108.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Eddie Joe Floyd

Eddie Joe Floyd, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Feb. 14, 2022.

Known to many as Mr. Ed, he was born on July 25, 1944. He was a manager of Pizza King and Pizza Hut where he was honored as top store in the United States on Oct. 29, 1987. He moved to Otto in 1997 and starting working for Fruit of the Loom and then for Ingles Gas Express.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two brothers, Michael and Tommy.

His is survived by his sister, Jane Beese and his favorite brother-in-law, Richard; nieces, Amy (Jason) Sekaney and Stacy (John) Bluth; grand nieces and nephews, Olivia, Alaina, and Jake Sekaney, and Mollie and Spencer Bluth; one aunt, Nellie Hoover; and many good friends and neighbors.

A special thanks to the ICU nurses at Angel Medical Center and Care Partners Hospice.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Kenneth Brewer

Kenneth Brewer, 63 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late Thomas Eugene Brewer and Hazel Henry Brewer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Owens. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, paw, and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Brewer; sons, Everett Brewer (Crystal), Chris Brewer (Christina), Justin Brewer (Kristy); siblings, Shelby Rhodes (Richard), Rochelle Reed (Donny), and Rick Brewer (Sherry); six grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at Macon Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 18. Rev. Oliver Rice officiated.

Richard Lee Davis

Richard Lee Davis, 35, passed away February 11, 2022.

No services are planned.

Mark McClure

On Feb. 17, 2022, the angels came calling for Mark McClure and he was ready!

He was born on Dec. 14, 1977, to Kathy Scott Stamey (Mike) and the late William “Billy” McClure (Shirley).

He was a member of East Franklin Baptist Church. He loved and had dedicated many years serving as a volunteer fire fighter here in Macon County. He loved hunting, spending time outdoors, and his chickens. He loved people and people loved him! He never met a stranger. He loved selling scrap metal, wheeling and dealing, and talking to people. He enjoyed when he could “babble” as he called auctioneering. Above all he loved the Lord, and recently he had felt Jesus calling him to reach out and testify to others to be sure where they would spend eternity. He knew he was Heaven bound and he was not ashamed to share with others. Tami was Mark’s true love and wife of almost 17 years. He shared his love for her with all his big heart. Mark McClure will be missed but he has shown us how to love each other and our Lord, Jesus. He would want us to be ready to fly with the angels. As he always said, “True Story.”

He is survived by his beloved wife, Tami Cunningham McClure; his stepchildren, Timothy “Robbie” Stevens (Brison), and Cassie Jo McMahan (Breanna); These special boys that were lucky enough to call him “Gaga,” Keith, Isaiah, and Niko, that he loved like his own; brother, Timothy McClure (Tifani); nieces, Mykayla McClure, Madison McClure, and Sydni Carpenter; nephew, Travis Carpenter and maternal grandparents, Zeb and Dorothy Scott; stepbrothers, Jeff Floyd (Melissa), Scott Floyd and stepsister Stacey Floyd, as well as brother-in-law and true best friend, Bo Cunningham (Christie).

Funeral service was held at Macon Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with Dr. Gary Jarnagin, and Rev. Scott Matthews officiating. Burial followed at Prentiss Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Randy McCoy, Adam Peak, Lynn Higdon, Ernest Cowart, Greg Raby, and Joey Knight.

Honorary pallbearers were Ryan Raby, Byron McClure, and Ben Henson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Jeffrey Kama

Jeffrey Kama, 59 of Franklin, passed away January 16, 2022.

He was born in Phoenix, Ariz,, to Charles Kama and the late Juanita Deen Kama. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Otis Dale Wright.

He loved to fish, enjoyed reading psalms, listening to Elvis and was the best cook. In his memory, the family asks that you celebrate his life by dropping a line on his birthday, May 18.

He was survived by his committed partner of over 30 years, Karen Barnes, who recently passed; his father, Charles Kama; his daughter, Kristen Brauer; sons, Ricky Kama, Sammy Kama and Jeffrey Kama Jr.; sister, Kim Queen; nephew, Michael; great niece, Alisha Sumner; nephew Nicholas, and great nephews, Christopher, Thomas and Cason; niece Katie Queen; great nephews, Austyn, Blake, Christopher, Taylor; and grandchildren, Daniel Houston and Eddie Houston.

Michael Eugene Dendy

Michael Eugene Dendy, 64, of Highlands, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Grundy, Va., he was the son of Ruth McCall Dendy and the late Rev. Alton Dendy. He was a true “Man of Faith,” and a member of the Highlands First Baptist Church, and trustee of Mt. Moriah Cemetery. He was a gifted rock mason and he loved working with his Christmas trees. He enjoyed collecting cowboy boots, cowboy hats, and music.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth McCall Dendy of Goldmine; son, Kelly and wife Cynthia of Clayton, Ga.; and two sisters, Darlene Dendy Miller (Bob) of Cary, N.C,. and Lisa Rhodarmer (Derek) of Waynesville, N.C.; three grandchildren, who he adored, Trinity, Aiden, and Blaine; close friend, Jay Dendy; and numerous other family members and friends.

Graveside service was held Sunday, Feb. 20, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating.

The family would like to thank all of Mike’s friends, family, and caregivers, who gave him the best care throughout his illness.

Hazel Young Wilson

Hazel Young Wilson, 93, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

She was born in Riviera Beach, Fla., the daughter of the late Frederick George Herman Young and Marie Antoinette Smith Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Wilson in 2014; two sons, Gary Wilson, and Stephen Wilson; and three siblings, Eric Young, Opal Toleman, and Marie Sprague.

She was a member of the First Alliance Church, where she previously enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with the decorating committee.

She is survived by her daughter, Lera Hesselbirg (Michael) of Franklin; son, Timothy Wilson of Branson; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., at First Alliance Church with Rev. Scott Eichelberger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Alliance Church, 31 Promise Ln, Franklin, NC 28734.

