Obituaries for February 25, 2021

Janet Eleanor Gillette

Janet Eleanor Gillette, 87, of Franklin, N.C., made her final flight on Feb. 15, 2021, as she left her family and friends to be with her Lord and Savior. Waiting to greet her were her husband, David Anthony Gillette, her brother, Dale William Brown, and her parents, Evelyn Peterson Brown and William Brown. Left behind to give thanks for her life are her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey William Gillette and Sharon Ruth Ramsey of Franklin; her grandchildren, Jeffrey William Gillette Jr., Anna Marie Gillette Roberts, and Anna Elizabeth Bottcher; and great-grandchildren, Maximus and Juliana Roberts will miss their “gigi ma.”

Three generations of elementary and middle-school students learned history and social studies in her classroom. She taught in Michigan, Virginia and Florida schools. She spent a decade in administration at the Lynchburg Christian Academy in Virginia. She loved to teach the Bible. She wrote textbooks for Christian elementary schools. She was a beloved Sunday School teacher until Covid-19 suspended classes.

She loved to travel, especially with her family. Her knowledge of the Bible came, in part, from her travels in Israel. She wandered across the expanse of this country with her family and a camper during summer vacations. In later years, she accompanied her children and grandchildren on their adventures. In her mid-’70s she insisted on joining her family on the zip line and in the white-water rapids. When asked if her doctor approved of such activity, she curtly replied, “I didn’t tell him.”

She will be missed by her brothers and sisters at the Cowee Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Cowee church, the Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center, or a local PTO.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral home will be handling the arrangements.

Reef Gareth Cochran

Reef Gareth Cochran, 19, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Feb. 17, 2021.

He was born in Titusville, Fla., to Ronald and Storme Goldbeck Cochran. He liked fishing, shrimping, and swimming. He was a collector of Pokémon and Magic cards. He enjoyed playing computer games, his favorite being Wizards 101. He was skilled at beadwork and loved spending time with his grandmother.

He is survived by parents, Ronald and Storme Cochran; brother, Zachary Kielbasa, all of Franklin; grandparents, Alan and Trina Christiansen of Crossville, Tenn.; aunt, Serene Russ of Clinton, Wisc.; and several cousins.

Services will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home.

Rev. Joel Creasman will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Sidney Brooks Neville

Sidney Brooks Neville, 85, of Rabun Gap, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Born in Rabun County, he was the son of the late Walter E. and Kate H. Neville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Martha C. Neville.

He was a retired educator having worked with the Lowndes County and State of Georgia Board of Education. He was a great listener and always provided thoughtful advice.

He was a caring husband and father of four children. He was affectionately known as “Pa” by all of his grandchildren. He loved reading, listening to the radio, going to church, watching Georgia football games with Martha, hosting family at his home, spending money on his trucks, feeding the birds, and pampering his dogs. He loved his dogs! He was kind and giving to so many people. He taught his children to be generous, honest, hard-working, and stubborn.

He is survived by three sons, Warren Neville and wife Mary of Prospect, Ky., David Neville and wife Patty of Canton, Ga. and Michael Neville and wife Anita of Waxhaw, N.C.; one daughter, Amy Hood and husband John of Rabun Gap, Ga.; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rabun Paws 4 Life Inc, PO Box 216, Clayton, GA 30525 or Dillard United Methodist Church, PO Box 463, Dillard, GA 30537.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at maconfuneralhome.com.

Tamela Cater Jones

Tamela Cater Jones, 59 , of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Born in Seneca, S.C., she was the daughter of Rebecca Adderine Morgan Cater and the late Davis Franklin Cater. In addition to her dad, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kip Cater.

She worked as a hydro operator for many years at the Oconee Nuclear Facility. Her hobbies include needle point, crocheting, hiking, stained glass, shopping, reading, and singing. She loved the beach and looked forward to taking her annual trip there with her family. Another thing she really enjoyed was being a “gourmet cook” and trying new recipes with family and friends; her favorite being Maine Lobster. In addition to lobster, she enjoyed all seafood. She loved spending time with family, friends and her cats. She had a love of music, especially beach music. She was a member of Burningtown Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, Rebecca Adderine Morgan Cater of Seneca, S.C, she is survived by her husband and best friend of 20 years, Donald Edward Jones; three sisters, Monica Caime of Fountain Inn, S.C., Tanya Denny of Clemson, S.C., and Azenda Thompson of Seneca; and a brother, Steven Cater of Six Mile, S.C.; sisters-in-law, Pam Adams of Haddon Heights, Barbara Williamson of Medford N.J., Alison Jones of Woolwich Me.; four nieces, four nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 19, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Stevens officiated. Burial was in the Finchers Chapel UMC Cemetery in Haywood County.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Care Net, 130 Bidwell Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Treva Sellers Boortz

T

reva Sellers Boortz, 86, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Born in Greensboro, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Thelma Roberts Sellers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Libby Jo Aten.

She graduated from Wildwood High School, Wildwood, Fla., in 1953, where she was a cheerleader and worked in the local drug store. She met the love of her life, Earl, during high school and they married on June 29, 1957. He was in the Air Force at the time, stationed at Moody AFB, Valdosta, Ga. They later moved to Tallahassee, Fla., where they began careers and raised a family. She worked for and retired from the State of Florida, Department of Education.

During the spring of 2012, the couple made a permanent move to Franklin. She was an avid, talented quilter and enjoyed being a member of the Smoky Mountain Quilter’s Guild and the new friendships it brought her. She was also very involved in the Mill Creek community where she made many treasured friends. She was an active member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. She loved her church and congregation dearly.

To know her was to love her. She was kind and loving and had the biggest heart. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a loving partner and best friend to Earl being married for 63 years after first meeting in the 7th grade. She will be greatly missed by her family and will leave a legacy of love that will last forever.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 63 years, Earl Joseph Boortz of Franklin; two sons, Douglas Earl Boortz (Becki Boortz) of Panama City, Fla., and Craig Joseph Boortz (Cathy Boortz) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Justin Boortz (Diana Boortz) of Indianapolis, Ind., Nikki Hedman (Andrew Hedman) of Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Boortz of Tallahassee, Fla., Thad Boortz of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Courtney Boortz of Kansas City, Mo.; and three great grandchildren, Ezra, Ruby, and James of Nashville, Tenn.; and great grandson, Boortz due March 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church, Just One Thing, 336 Holly Springs Church Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William Blye Fraser Jr.

William Blye Fraser Jr., 66, better known as Billy, passed away on Friday Feb. 19, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1954, and spent his childhood in Lynn, Mass. He later moved to the Atlanta, Ga., area eventually settling in McDonough, Ga., where he lived most of his life. He moved to Franklin, N.C., in 2012 where he later retired and enjoyed his time working and gardening at his home, hiking and motorcycling in the Western North Carolina mountains. He was a protector and a provider until his last courageous breath.

He had an appetite for life and adventure like no other. He enjoyed skiing in Tahoe with the lifelong friendships he so diligently fostered. He was a talented carpenter who taught his two sons everything he knew. While his oldest son was living in Colorado, he, along with his youngest, drove across the country to help him build his first tiny house and have some fun in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. He truly embodied the phrase “work hard, play hard.” His family and friends were everything to him. Perhaps the most notable aspect about the way he lived his life was the way he loved. He loved life and the people in his life. He lit up every room with his smile and the quiet compassion he radiated. His infectious laugh attracted people to him and brought joy to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his four children, Christy Cifreo and her husband Matt, William Fraser III and Emma Boddery, Hannah Fraser, and Brich Fraser; his two grandchildren, Brayden Cifreo and Ronah Fraser; his father, William Fraser Sr.; his siblings, Kathy Cirincione and husband Mark, Joann Rainwater and husband Phil, and Warren Fraser; his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Harrie Fraser.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. at Pinecrest Baptist Church in McDonough, Ga. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m.

Robert Louis McCray

Robert Louis McCray, 44, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Feb. 16, 2021.

He was born in Orlando, Fla., to Mary Buckridge Palguta and the late David McCray. He enjoyed working with wood and was considered a very talented carpenter.

He is survived by parents, Mary Palguta (David) of Florida; children, Brianna Taylor McCray of Merritt Island Fla., Robert ‘Neil’ McCray of Melbourne, Fla., and Robin McCray of Orlando; brothers, David McCray II of Orlando and David Palguta Jr. of Daytona Beach, Fla.; sisters, Catherine ‘Nichole’ McCray of Franklin and Angel Marie Palguta of Orlando; grandchild, Vance; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Orlando at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Martin Clinton Poole Jr.

Martin Clinton Poole Jr., 68, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Born in Albuquerque, N.M., and was raised in Columbia, S.C., until he made Franklin his home 41 years ago. He was the son of the late Martin Clinton Poole Sr. and Rachel Cooper Poole. He taught carpentry for 21 years at LBJ Job Corps, before going to work as a Business Representative for Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council in Atlanta, Ga. He was a member of the Masonic Broad River Lodge #377 and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Browder Poole; daughter, Beth P. Miller (Shawn Keener) of Franklin; two sons, Martin C. Poole III (Holly) of Greenville, S.C., and Alan Poole of Franklin, NC; two sisters, Rachel P. Rosbach (Phil) of Aiken, S.C., and Jane Wiles (Anthony) of Salley, S.C.; three grandchildren, Johnathan (Cassie) Poole, Jordan Poole, and Melinda Miller; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 20, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Mark Brown officiated with special remembrances being brought by other family members. Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Martin Poole III, Alan Poole, Johnathan Poole, Jordan Poole, Philip Poole, and Shawn Keener.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.