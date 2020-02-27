Obituaries for February 27, 2020

Alan E. Marsh Sr.

Alan E. Marsh Sr., 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Highlands, N.C., after a short illness. He was born Sept. 22, 1929, in St. Petersburg, Fla. He graduated from the University of Kentucky. When he returned to St. Petersburg he married his “Sweetie” Patty Elliott and they were married for 68 years.

He purchased his first home in Highlands in the 1970s. He spent much of his time gardening and was an active member of Highlands United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Marsh; his children, Alan Marsh Jr. and his wife Varsy, Sue Crawford and husband Rick, and Mitchell Marsh and his wife, Leslie; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Friends and family were invited to a visitation to honor and remember his life at the Highlands United Methodist Church fellowship hall.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Marsh family.

Eugene ‘Vic’ Wood

Eugene “Vic” Wood, 90, of Highlands, N.C., went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Born in Cashiers, N.C., he was the son of the late Eugene C. and Mary Houston Wood. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Speed Wood; a son Michael Wood; sisters, Catherine Wood Jennings, and Juanita Wood Burnette and brothers, Ray Wood, Charles Wood and Larry Wood.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and growing a beautiful garden every summer. He appreciated all nature and its beauty. He was a member of Shortoff Baptist Church in Highlands and served as choir leader for many years, Sunday School Superintendent and was a member of the Board of Trustees. He was employed by Alvin C. Crowe Builders for many years and was a co-owner of the company at the time of his retirement. He served on the Board of Trustees for Highlands-Cashiers Hospital from 1977-1981. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He attended a Military Academy in Etta Jima, Japan, where he was trained as a specialist in chemical, biological, radiological warfare. He then spent his time in Pusan, Korea. He was a member of American Legion Post 108. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He made many friends along life’s journey.

He is survived by his son, Scott Wood of Scaly Mountain; grandson, Quinton Michael Wood of Clayton, Ga.; sister, Jean Wood Taylor of Dillard, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., at Shortoff Baptist Church. Rev. Andy Cloer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the Shortoff Baptist Church.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Patricia ‘Lynn’ Corbin Wright

Patricia “Lynn” Corbin Wright, 55, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Born in Franklin, she was the daughter of Carolyn Estes Clouse (Jim) and the late Earl Max Corbin. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Carl Wright who passed away in 2016. She worked in the IT Department for Macon County and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She fought a courageous battle with colon cancer and was passionate about supporting Relay for Life. She was also active with FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and was a Christian of faith.

In addition to her mother and step-father, she is survived by her son, Justin Zeke Wright of Franklin; two sisters, Debbie Ray (Dennis) and Michelle Brooks (Jamie) both of Franklin; one brother, Joey Clouse (Amy) of California; her grandson, Brayln Zeke Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., at Cullasaja Assembly of God. Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. Forest Jones will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the “Lynn Wright Memorial Fund” at First Citizen’s Bank to support Relay for Life Colon Cancer Research, 114 Westgate Plaza, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made t www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Mary P. Cathey

Mary P. Cathey, 70 of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Frank Thornton Saunders

Frank Thornton Saunders, 98, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

He was born to the late Charles Henry Saunders and Mamie Dowdle Saunders on March 18, 1921. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Beverly) Saunders, Lewis Saunders, Fred (Laura) Saunders and his sisters, Emma Jane Phillips (Nat) and Edna Henry (Napoleon).

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served aboard the battleship USS South Dakota, which was present in Tokyo Bay when the treaty to end World War II was signed. After the war, he returned home to Franklin to help his widowed mother on their farm and remained a farmer for the rest of his life. He was a truly good person, kind and generous to everyone.

He is survived by his foster son, Clayton Brewer of Franklin, N.C.; his nieces, Jean McCollum and Dr. Sandra Saunders of Franklin, Jeannie Allen (Eddie) of Sevierville, Tenn., and Sheila Ellis of Knoxville, Tenn.; nephews, Max Phillips and Richard Phillips of Asheville and Charles Saunders and John Saunders. He also had several great nieces and great nephews.

Graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m., with full military honors by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108. He was a proud member of both Posts.

Donations may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery fund.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Saunders family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Jean Cochran

Beverly Jean Cochran, 61, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born April 7, 1948, in Hillsborough County, Fla., to the late Bennie Frank Chancey and Margaret Lucille Thomas Chancey who survives. She was a teacher’s assistant for many years before retiring; she loved to travel and spend lots of time with family and friends.

Survivors include her mother, Margaret Chancey of Franklin; a niece, Denise Fleming and husband, Michael of Franklin; and two great-nieces, Kayla Wright and Kristin Wright.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cochran family.