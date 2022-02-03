Obituaries for February 3, 2022

James Joseph Purcell Jr.

James Joseph Purcell Jr., 55, passed from this life on Jan. 24, 2022.

Born March 9, 1966, he was the son of Ruth Gash and James J. Purcell, Sr., and was a native of Newark, N.J.

He loved his country and was very patriotic. He served in the United States Army from 1985 to 1991 as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Bragg, N.C., and also in the 2nd Armored Division of Fort Hood, Texas.

He was charismatic and enjoyed making people smile. He was gregarious and good hearted. Those whom he loved were well aware they were the focus of his affection. It could be said that he loved hard and laughed even harder.

Of the Baptist faith, he attended seminary. He was a Freemason and a freelance journalist who enjoyed reading non-fiction and the works of playwrights. He liked to sing and dance and had an eclectic taste in music, but he somehow always returned to his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra. The family owned a Quaker parrot named Eddie who chose Jim to be his person and Jim doted on him.

Left with many wonderful memories of a life well lived are Jim’s wife, Estelita Dadios, of Franklin, N.C.; his daughters, Angela J. Sirko (Shane) of Odenton, Md., and Amanda R. Rivera (Lance) of El Mirage, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Isabella, Kai, Brandon, and Eric; and his brother, David Purcell. He was predeceased by his parents.

Mike ‘Booger’ Teague

Mike “Booger” Teague, 68, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Born in Gastonia, N.C., he was the son of the late Muriel Max and Inez Miller Teague. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Teague. He spent most of his life in Western North Carolina and attended Tellico Baptist Church. He would often be found calling his family and friends, just to check on them. He was always willing to help anyone when the need arose.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janet Guffey Teague; three sons, Jeffrey Hooper of Franklin, Timothy Lee Teague (Amanda) of Vero Beach, Fla., and Joshua Teague (Amber) of Franklin; sister, Hazel McCall of Franklin; and a brother, Carter Teague of Highlands; seven grandchildren, Hailey Hooper, Jonathan Hooper, Ari White, Cameron Teague, Reid Teague, Dawson Teague, and Jason Teague; and many other family members and friends.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Tellico Baptist Church. Rev. L.E. Angel and Rev. Gary McCoy officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tellico Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

James Dean Johnson

James Dean Johnson, 74, a resident of Highlands, N.C., and Savannah, Ga., died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. He passed away peacefully at his home in Highlands with his wife, Shirley Merchant Johnson, and his sister-in-law, Mary Darwin Johnson, at his side.

His parents, Mel Johnson and Irene Swenson Johnson were in California when Jim was born. They later moved to Huntsville, Ala., where he and his brother, Larry Lee Johnson, who died in 2012, attended Huntsville schools. He graduated from the University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn., with a BA degree in chemistry, and was awarded a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga. His postdoctoral research was at Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla, Calif., with several summers spent at the Marine Biological Laboratory, Woods Hole, Mass. He and Shirley enjoyed many trips across the country moving between the labs in California and Massachusetts. The couple returned to Atlanta where he was a faculty member of the Emory University School of Medicine in the departments of Biochemistry and Medicine, with an appointment in the Division of Infectious Diseases. He was also a senior research scientist at the Veterans Administration Hospital Research Laboratories. After a year as a visiting faculty member at the University of New Orleans, New Orleans, La., he returned to Atlanta to attend the Emory University College of Law, and graduated in 1984 with a Juris Doctor degree with honors.

He began his legal career with the intellectual property boutique law firm of Jones & Askew, Atlanta, Ga., as a registered patent attorney. Jones & Askew later joined Kilpatrick Stockton, now Kilpatrick Townsend, where he was head of the Biotechnology and Life Sciences group. He moved to King & Spalding, LLP’s Intellectual Property Practice Group in Atlanta, with the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Intellectual Property Group, LLP. In 2010, he co-founded Johnson, Marcou, Isacs & Nix with a group of seasoned partners, associates, patent agents, paralegals, and support staff who had worked together for years.

His legal practice focused on chemical and biomedical patent prosecution and in licensing of chemical and biomedical technology. During his career, he served as general counsel for Cytrx, Corp., Norcross Ga., and EntreMed, Inc., Rockville, Md., along with board positions for several biotechnology start-up companies. He was a member of the patent bar for United States Patent and Trademark Office, and the bar of the State of Georgia.

He was a technology first adopter, always having the latest computer, telephone, gadget, communicator and car. He was an outstanding cook and host, and was the instigator and/or focus of celebrations throughout his life. He had long-standing good friends from all phases of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Johnson, and his nieces and nephews, Mel and Michele Johnson of Atlanta, Mary Beirne and Gil Vela, of Huntsville, Ala., Polly and Brandon Pinke, of Huntsville, Ala., Will and Danielle Clark, of Durham, N.C., and Corrie Clark and Andy Turner, of Washington, DC; and their children, his great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and friendship will take place at a later time.

Leslie Paul McDonald

Leslie Paul McDonald, 78, of Sylva, N.C., passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. He was born June 5, 1943, in Haywood County, North Carolina, to the late Leslie A. and Velda Cornelia Haney McDonald. He worked for BASF Corporation a Research and Development Company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a Baptist by faith. He liked to fish and was a very devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather.

He is survived by his son, Jeff McDonald (Renee) of Sylva; brothers, Gene McDonald (Kathy) of Franklin, and Gary McDonald (Donna) of East Bend, N.C.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Young of Leicester, N.C.; and granddaughter, Shelaine McDonald of Sylva.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Claudine Dillard McDonald who passed away March 18, 2008; a son, “Bow Weaver” Steven McDonald, who passed away in 2011; and a sister, Betty Sue Carpenter, who passed away in 2015.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Vaughn Kathleen Stockton Sanders

Vaughn Kathleen Stockton Sanders, 87, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Bertha Carpenter Stockton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. “Red” Sanders and daughter-in-law, Martha Waldroop Sanders.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Sanders; two daughters, Pam Battles (Doug) and Debbie Moffitt (Terry); and one sister, Lois Ledford; grandchildren, April Chastain (Tracy), Brent Holbrooks (Sarah), Jennifer Lewis (Michael), Jessica Cantrell (Josh), Brian Moffitt (Corey), Alison Deal (Bill); 19 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and one great-great grandson on the way.

She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Over her lifetime she enjoyed the outdoors and caring for her family’s farm animals. She had a love of old gospel hymns, word search puzzles, and genealogy. She was born and raised in a log cabin, and loved all the old mountain traditions and way of life.

Serving as pallbearers are great grandsons, Trey Chastain, Tye Chastain, Jack Holbrooks, Zachary Tallent, Coleman Tallent and Abe Billingsley. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Ledford, Danny Mason, Floyd Ledford and Kenneth Lambert.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Eddie Stillwell will officiate.

Kathy Ann Sanders

Kathy Ann Sanders, 60, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Born in Canyonville, Ore., she was the daughter of the late James Clifton and Rose Marie Trankle Sanders. She lived most of her life in Macon County and was a CNA. She cherished her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Angie Gibson; a son, Eric Gibson; two grandchildren, Kailey Rose Martinez and Colton Bryce Taylor; and two brothers, Gary Sanders and Tim Sanders (Barbara) all of Franklin.

In honor of Kathy’s wishes, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Thomas James O’Brien

Thomas James O’Brien, 64, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Born in Coral Gables, Fla., he was the son of the late James Mathew and Dorothy Inman O’Brien. He managed the “Round House at the State Line” and had previously worked at Taco Bell and Burger King. He was a friend to many.

He is survived by his brother, James Kevin O’Brien of Georgia; and his many friends.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the ASPCA.

Ernest Lacy Guy

Ernest Lacy Guy, 70, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

No public services are planned.

Joseph A. Re

Joseph A. Re, 70, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home in Franklin, N.C., after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born Aug. 13, 1951, in Brookline, Mass., he was the son of Joseph S. Re and Katherine (Sawicki) Re of Boston, Mass.

He spent his early years in the Alston and Orient Heights section of Boston before moving with his family to the North Shore town of Peabody, Mass., where he attended local schools, became an Eagle Scout, caddied at area golf clubs, and worked several afterschool jobs to help his parents support their growing family.

After graduating from Peabody High School in 1969, he joined the United States Marine Corps on his 18th birthday. He proudly served four years with the Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Upon returning home, he attended Bunker Hill Community College in Boston, UMASS Boston and Western Kentucky University at Bowling Green, Ky., where he earned a master’s degree in industrial psychology. He was a Human Resources director and administrator for such companies as Edwards Company (General Signal) of Pittsfield, Me.; AMPAD in Holyoke, Mass., and nonprofit YOU Inc., in Worcester, Mass.

He earned his Master Captains License and owned and operated Sharks Landing Bait and Tackle and Orion Fishing Charter Service on Martha’s Vineyard.

He also co-owned Martha’s Vineyard Candle Company and Pyramid Coin and Paper Currency and was the Vineyard rep. for White’s Metal Detectors.

He was an active member of the Oak Bluffs Board of Appeals for many years. He was a lifelong fisherman who also enjoyed collecting coins, gemstones and gardening and all manner of tinkering. He literally could fix anything.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda (Illingworth); his stepsons, Joshua (Rebecca) Greenley, Seth (Katherine) Greenley; and eight grandchildren, all of Franklin; a sister, Annette Re of Lynnfield, Mass.; brothers, Gerald Re of Georgetown, Mass. and Phillip Re of Peabody, Mass.; nieces, nephews, two brothers-in-law and their families.

A brother, Eugene Re of Chelsea, Mass., predeceased him as did his parents, Joe and “Kitty” Re.

A Celebration of life will be held at his mountain home thisspring, surrounded by the ponds and creeks and land and gardens he took such wonderful care of. His much loved and precious family intend to honor this remarkable man with a big happy party. Semper Fi, Joe.

Kathryn Chastain Forrester

Kathryn Chastain Forrester, 74, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. She was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Rabun County, Georgia, to the late Rob Chastain and Eileen Prince Chastain. She worked and retired from Cashiers Plastic after 31 years of service. She was of the Methodist faith. She loved her family and she cherished her time with her grandkids and her dogs. She also loved going to the beach with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Forrester; a son, Robbie Forrester and his wife, Jennifer; five grandchildren, Demi Pistolis, Kate Pistolis, Austin Forrester, Gracie Forrester, and Carson Forrester; and a brother, Neal Chastain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Lynn Pistolis; and two brothers, Charlie Chastain and Terry Chastain.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

James George ‘Jim’ Petrone

James George (Jim) Petrone, 92, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Born on Sept. 21, 1929, in Huntington, Long Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late James Vincent Petrone and Adelina (Lena) Fusaro Petrone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Thelma Allmon Petrone and his son, Kevin Michael Petrone.

He was a Navy veteran. He enjoyed spending time in Carrabelle, Fla., and maintaining his property in Highlands.

He is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann Pearse of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Susanna Murray, Anna Wilson (Roger Lee) and Lisbeth Petrone Leschen of Highlands; eight grandchildren, Jimmy Petrone (Jessica), Vince Petrone (Jackie), Leslie Pearse Lyons (Mat), Lindsey Pearse Greiner (Jamie), Ryan Bryson (Kayla), Matthew Wilson (Ashley), Alana Wilson Fisher (Chris), and Jacob Leschen; 18 beautiful great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Chris and Donna Alley. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, “Papa” and “Great Papa.”

Funeral services will be held on Feb. 5, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of The Mountains Catholic Church in Highlands. The service will be followed by a reception at Wilson Barn, Wilson Gap Road, Highlands, and the family invites everyone to attend.

Christian Hunter McConnell

Christian Hunter McConnell, 24, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus after putting up a courageous battle with his illness.

Born in Macon County, he was the son Chadwick Lamar McConnell and Ruthy Dorthia Hedden Fry. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Grace McConnell; and his two grandfathers, Don McConnell, and James Hedden.

He loved to go fishing, camping with his grandpa, playing video games and Magic the Gathering. He will always be remembered for the way he would make others laugh. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Dorthia Fry (Doyle Allison “Padre” Adams) of Franklin; his father, Chadwick McConnell and wife Kelly McConnell of Franklin; grandmothers, Wilma Hedden and Kathy McConnell, both of Franklin; two sisters, Cheyenne McConnell, and Hannah McConnell, both of Franklin; and a brother, Nathan Walker of Martin, Ga.; one nephew, Braylen Alexander Hampton of Franklin; two aunts, Jackie Deal and Christy McConnell both of Franklin; and an uncle, Joseph Hedden and wife Melody Hedden of Crookston, Minn; along with numerous other cousins and close friends.

A funeral service was held at Grace Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 29, with Rev. Frank Rodriguez officiating.

Pallbearers were Zachary Hedden, Nathan Walker, Josh Talley, Jonathan Deats, Al Adams, Isaac Salmonson, Christopher Deats, and Kenzie Bouakhamphong.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Trout Unlimited, to help maintain healthy trout waters.

