Obituaries for February 4, 2021

Ernest Alford Klatt

Ernest Alford Klatt, Sr. (Big Al), 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 26, 2021. He was born in Dania, Fla., to the late Ernest Klatt and Violet Stewart.

He was a long-time resident of Macon County, and the former owner and manager of the family business, Ruby City Gems. He was a master gem cutter, stone setter, and an accomplished real estate investor. He loved hunting, fishing, and traveling the world. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the American Gem Trade Association.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lila Emery; five children, Al Klatt Jr., Kevin Klatt, Cindy Klatt, Laura House, and Michael Klatt; two sisters, Elsie Winchester and Kay Martin; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A celebration of life was held at Macon Funeral Home Saturday, Jan. 30.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744 or Children International, P.O. Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121.

Ann M. Clark

Ann M. Clark, 89, a long time resident of Franklin, departed this life on Jan. 29, 2021. She was born at the family home in Grand Island, Fla., in 1931. She was a fifth generation Floridian.

She attended schools in Eustis, Fla., and graduated from Orlando High School in 1949. She married Ted Clark in 1949. He was in the U.S. Army and served in two major conflicts: Korea and Vietnam. As a military wife, she had the opportunity to reside in foreign countries. During her husband’s service station in Florida, she built a home on family property near her birth place. Upon her father’s death, she was involved in the citrus industry. She loved to travel and was fortunate to visit and fall in love with the mountains of North Carolina; bought a home in Franklin and made many friends. She did volunteer work at societies that protected animals.

She is survived by her son, T.C. Clark, Jr. (Jackie); grandson: T.C. Clark III, (Eleanor) of Toronto, Canada; brother, W.A. Milton III of Altoona, Fla.; three nieces, two great nieces and two great nephews, all residents of Florida.

The family would like to express its deep appreciation for the love, friendship and assistance rendered by our cousin James Wilson (now deceased); dear friend Jan Delong; the good folks at The Franklin House and especially the devotion and concern from the staff at Macon Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

James M. Barfield

James M. Barfield, 95, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 27, 2021. He was born April 5, 1925, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Edward Barfield and Florence Ware Barfield. He was married to the late Joyce Elizabeth Barfield. He was a Navy veteran and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed working in his yard and loved walking his dog “Teddy.” He attended 1st Alliance Church in Franklin.

He is survived by a daughter, Carol McCann (Craig) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Jessica Wood, Katie Wood, Kenneth Wood and Kevin Wood. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Christianson; and two brothers, William Barfield and Edward Barfield.

A funeral service will be held Thursday Feb. 4, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Eichelberger officiating. The family will greet friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private in the Addington Cemetery.

John Henry Simmons III

John Henry Simmons III, 95, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan., 26, 2021

He was born in Jersey City, N.J., to the late John and Emma Klink Simmons.

He was a Navy veteran serving in WWII. He enjoyed working with wood and using his carpentry skills to build bird houses.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosemarie Simmons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Richard Lewis Owen

Richard Lewis Owen, 64, passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born March 27, 1956, in Jackson County to the late John Lewis Owen and Lula Fisher Owen- Swann, where he was a life long resident.

He worked for WNC Paving Company for many years before retiring. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and horseback riding.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Owen Cochran and husband, Tim of Franklin, N.C.; a son, Josh Owen and his wife, Cindy of Tuckasegee; a brother, Clarence Owen of Tuckasegee; two sisters, Deborah Farmer and Kelly Rich both of Sylva; and two step-grandchildren, Mark Mintz and Cody Mintz.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canada Volunteer Fire Department, Charley’s Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, NC 28783.

Pearl Maxine Cunningham Tallent Hodgin

Pearl “Maxine” Cunningham Tallent Hodgin, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

A native of Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Cunningham and Sadie Woods Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, J.D. Tallent in 1985; her second husband, Bryson “Budge” Hodgin in 2012; a son, Ray Tallent; a son-in-law, Danny Rogers; and a stepson, Woodrow Cunningham, all of Franklin; sisters, Lucille Tallent and Paulette McCoy McCall, both of Franklin; brothers, Hershall Cunningham, Lonnie Cunningham, and J.C. McCoy.

She loved her family very much. She also loved fishing and flowers. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Windy Gap Baptist Church.

She is survived by son, Philip (Lois) Tallent; daughters, Linda (Mark) Bishop, Wanda Rogers, Sharon (Bobby) Peek, Christine (Tim) Woodall; daughter-in-law, Joann Tallent; stepdaughter, Glenda Shepherd, all of Franklin; a sister, Christine Cunningham, also of Franklin; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Bishop will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery fund or Windy Gap Baptist Church.

Olene Dolly Hooper Sanders

Olene Dolly Hooper Sanders, 81, went on to Glory on Jan. 27, 2021. She was born on March 28, 1939, to Hester Gibson Hooper and Fred Hooper Sr. A member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, she loved the Lord and enjoyed studying the Bible.

She was married to the love of her life, David M. Sanders, for more than 50 years. She absolutely adored him and doted on him until his passing. Their heavenly reunion was something she looked forward to with joyful anticipation.

She thrived on helping others. She had a heart full of love for her friends and family, and especially for Joyce C. Sanders who was like a daughter to her. Her yard was a source of enjoyment for her, and her rhododendrons were some of the prettiest.

Among her friends, Dorothy Knight and Bernice Woody were counted as her best friends. They shared many adventures and had wonderful times making memories through the years. And, her chihuahua, Pepper, proved to be a loyal and faithful companion, always providing good company for her.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, three sisters, Margie Gibson, Roma Nell Mashburn, and Irene Carter; and three brothers, Lloyd Hooper, Fred Hooper, and Laughty Hooper.

She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Hooper of Franklin, and Willa Fay Pendergrass of Nantahala along with several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Floyd Thompson

Raymond “Ray” Floyd Thompson, 57, of Otto, N.C., passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Asheville, N.C. He was born March 2, 1963, in Dade County, Florida.

He moved from Florida to Franklin in 1978 and lived with his grandmother. His parents followed in 1980. He attended Franklin High School and made many friendships that have lasted through the years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and partying and loved all animals, his family and friends. He was an all around nice and likeable guy. He will be sorely missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert William Thompson, and brother, Timothy Thompson

Surviving is his mother and stepfather, Madge and John Sala; stepson, Nick Manos; brother, Michael Thompson; sister, Kelley (Ricky) Bates; ex-wife, Kelly Thompson; uncle and aunt, Bruce and Janice Sontag; aunt, Joanne Ulsh; special nieces, Jana Thompson and April (Nick) Lamb and son Ryan Lamb; special nephew, Coben Eli Thompson; granddaughters, Payton and Aulora; nieces, Violet and children Luis, Enrique and Alma, and Kelsie and children, Lynleigh, Christopher and Derrick; nephew, Scott.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Macon Funeral Home.

James Michael ‘Mike’ Southard

James Michael “Mike” Southard, 62, of Franklin, N.C., died on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, after a brief time of declining health.

He was born in Macon County, the son of the late William “Ernie” Porter and Margie Blanche Ledbetter Southard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Vickie Keener Southard and a sister, Teresa Southard.

He was known for always working hard. He really enjoyed working on the farm, tending to his cattle or bailing hay. On Sundays, he would often be found visiting either Franklin Church of God or Cartoogechaye Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Aurora Salis; a son, James Henry “Hank” Southard of Franklin; one sister, Sherri Ross; and three brothers, Charles Southard (Cindy), Tommy Southard, and Steve Southard (Denise) all of Franklin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A gathering of family and friends was held at Macon Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 30. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Macon County Fairgrounds or Future Farmers of America.

Matthew Jon Rippetoe

Matthew Jon Rippetoe, 40, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 27, 2021.

He was born in Gainesville, Fla., to Leonard and Judy Rippetoe. He spent the last 15 years making his home in Western North Carolina. He was a sentimental man. He loved music, movies, spending time building WWII-era model tanks and planes, and tinkering with his model trains. He took pride in his beer brewing and enjoyed cooking, using his smoker, and making homemade ice cream. He was also a gifted gardener.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Chauvin; parents, Judy Rippetoe (Miles Hyman) of Franklin and Leonard “Rip” Rippetoe of Gainesville, Fla.; sister, Renae (Gregg) Gardner of Meridian, Miss.; and nephew, Griffen Gardner.

A celebration of life was held at Macon Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 31.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Balsam Center, 91 Timberlane Road, Waynesville, NC 28786.

Bessie Louise Cooper

Bessie Louise Cooper, 72 of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 30, 2021.

She was born in Macon County to Ethel Passmore Carver and the late James Carver. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by husband Roy Cooper.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Scott Cooper (Kendra) of Franklin; brothers, Howard Carver of Franklin, Doyle Carver of Franklin, Dale Carver of Franklin, David Carver of Highlands, and Terry Carver of Cornelia, Ga.; sisters, Lillie Parris of Cherokee and Barbara Franks of Sylva; grandchildren, Jennings Cooper and Erish Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at Macon Funeral Home, Thursday Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jack Gregory and Chris Cooper will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Chris Cooper, Justin Cooper, Jennings Cooper, Erish Cooper, Travis Williamson and Jamie Donaldson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Carver, Doyle Carver, Dale Carver, David Carver and Terry Carver.

The family respectfully asks that social distancing guidelines be followed and masks be worn.

Robert ‘Bob’ Greenlee McFalls

Robert “Bob” Greenlee McFalls, 84, of Waynesville, N.C., died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

A native of Haywood County, he was the son of the late James Alfred and Maude Rogers McFalls. He worked for Champion Paper for 45 years as a truck driver. He was of the Baptist faith. In past years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and even traveled across the United States on it with his wife. He also enjoyed fishing and particularly looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his son-in-law and their friends. But most of all, he enjoyed being a family man.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlyn Farley McFalls; four daughters, Cheryl Summey and Debora Sampson of Canton, N.C., Connie Gregory (Darrell) of Franklin, N.C., and Vickie Wilson (Danny) of Concord; five grandchildren, Daniel Wilson (Michelle), Shaleigh Russell (Brandon), Cieara Gregory, Nathan Summey and Ben Sampson; four great grandchildren, Wesley Wilson, Bevin Wilson, William Russell and Rubie Russell; and two brothers.

Graveside service was held Saturday, Jan. 30, at Windy Gap Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeff King and Rev. Mark Bishop officiating.

Pallbearers were Clay Eller, Rick Rigdon, Mark Shepard, Eddie Younce, Dean Cook, Gary Scott, Tommy Guy, and Danny Wood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Windy Gap Baptist Church cemetery fund.

Mary Bale-Skwarek

Mary Bale-Skwarek, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Born in Hazel Crest, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Claude Ferris and Lauris Schrickel Bodry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Herbert Lee Bale, Charles Barton, and Stanley Andrew Skwarek; and two siblings, Judy Chicke and Bill Bodry; grandson, Herbert Russell Cook.

She enjoyed traveling and playing bridge. She was past president of the St Pete’s Women’s Club and was of the Methodist faith.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Bale (Kathy) of Franklin, Patrick W. Bale (Deborah) of Franklin, and Janet Cook (Richard) of Moweaqua, Ill.; a sister, Nancy Nurenburger of Clairmont, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Mary Jo Bale, Jennifer Bale, Patrick Bale, Mike Bale, Michelle Cook, Tim Cook and Christy Lynch; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No local services are planned at this time. Interment in the Camp Butler National cemetery in Springfield, Ill., will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Pete Women’s Club or Franklin House, 186 One Center Court, Franklin, NC 28734

Barbara McGaha Posey

Barbara McGaha Posey, 75, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late William Felton and Ruth Slagle McGaha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in by her husband, Douglas MacArthur Posey, and her son, Tony Douglas Posey.

She retired from Angel Hospital, where she worked many years in the dietary department and was a faithful member of Tellico Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Ann Posey; a sister, Betty Jane Breedlove; and a brother, William “Harold” McGaha all of Franklin; four grandchildren, Douglas Posey, Austin Posey, Melissa Hall and Portica Waldroup; eight great grandchildren, Logan, Namen, Esperanza, Rolando, Anastasia, Emellina, Amilia, and Coy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Gary McCoy, Rev. Morris Tippett and Jerry Guffie officiated. Burial was in the Tellico Baptist Church Cemetery.

George Emerson Crawford

George Emerson Crawford, 92 of Franklin, N.C., died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

A native of Macon County, he lived most of his life in Franklin. He was the son of the late Cecil and Flora Robinson Crawford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brent Crawford; and two brothers, Kenneth and Lowell Crawford.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a lifetime member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church. He was very dedicated to his church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and singing in the choir. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kate Penland Crawford; daughter Martha Orr (Gary) of Williamsburg, Va.; son, Emerson Crawford (Valerie) of Kernersville, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Eugenia; and five siblings, Ruth Slagle, Preulo Crawford, Bruce Crawford, Geneva Burnette, and Burt Crawford; seven grandchildren, Cheryl, Natalie, Landon, Cameron, Caitlin, Patrick, and Penlyn; seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at the present time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers; especially Jackie and Jerry Guffey and Charlene Hall for the outstanding care given to their family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Hope Baptist Church or the WNC Hospice House Foundation.

‘Gerrie’ Marie Curtis Rue

“Gerrie” Marie Curtis Rue, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Born in Port Huron, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Wesley Roosevelt and Olith Hilda Adolph Curtis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kenneth Rue Sr., in 1997; a daughter, Mary Jean Daniels in 1995; and three sisters, Ruth Arjani, Lorraine Grattan, and Elaine Curtis.

She studied Biblical counseling at Trinity College of Bible and Theological Seminary. She was the secretary at Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church in Labelle, Fla., for 29 years. After moving here in 2006, she first became a member at Holly Springs Baptist Church and later attended Cowee Baptist Church and various other churches. The most important thing in her life was her Christian faith. Her favorite song was “Do Not Stand at my Grave and Weep.” She loved to crochet, read, quilt, paint, sing and write. One of her proudest accomplishments was that she had one of her books published, “Of Song and Sorrow.”

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Rue Quinn (Bryan) of Franklin; two sons, Paul Wesley Rue of Franklin, and Richard Kenneth Rue Jr. (Kathleen) of Spring Creek, Nev.; and one brother, Marvin Curtis of Tuscon, Ariz.; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In honoring her wishes, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Western Carolinas Alzheimers Association, 31 College Place Suite Doppler103, Asheville, NC 28801.

Wardie Lovalle Young

Wardie Lovalle Young, 82, born Feb. 27, 1938, left his earthly life for his permanent home in Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Greeting him in heaven were two of his brothers, Ray and Clifton (Chip), his parents, Louin and Lillie Young.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Judy Price Young; his daughter, Dede Marr (Bill) of San Angelo, Texas, whom he adored; grandchildren, Derrick Marr (Jamie) and Chelsea Lyndaker (Patrick) who called him PopPop; great grandchildren, Kara and Kaden Marr, and Odette Lyndaker; siblings, Laverne Tippett and Dale Young of Franklin, Doyle Young of Five Points, Ala., and Bonnie Angel of Gastonia, N.C.

He has always been a shining light to our family in so many ways. He would address most people by name, even though he had not seen them in years. He loved to laugh and often pulled jokes on his Mom. He was happy to help anyone in need, he loved his family, and was such a godly man. He was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed his friends there.

No services are planned at this time. A time of remembrance will be held at a later date.

The family is so appreciative for Lisa, Donnie, Patty, and Dr. Amy Hinton of Four Seasons Hospice Care.

We can only imagine his huge smile when he heard these words: Well done thou good and faithful servant.

Edith Louise Dalton Ray

Edith Louise Dalton Ray passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021, at Franklin House in Franklin, N.C. She was born in Sylva, N.C., to Beecher and Lola Bell Dalton on Sept. 23, 1930.

Her life was spent in devotion to her husband, Robert Paul Ray. Together they found personal joy in the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that they shared.

Her personal passions were raising her four sons, traveling with her family, camping and demonstrating her skills as a true southern cook. In her later years, she enjoyed attending Sunday school at Franklin House, painting, singing, listening to music, watching movies, playing Bingo with her friends and laughing, while displaying a wonderful, gentle and positive spirit at every turn of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul Ray, and granddaughter, Marianna Ray.

She is survived by her brother, Arthur Dalton (Jean) of Scottsboro, Ala.; four children, Danny Ray of Cumming, Ga., Greg Ray of Franklin, Bruce Ray (Teresa) of Clarksville, Tenn., and Ron Ray (Mary) of Snellville, Ga.; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Our mother’s life cannot pass without the family giving sincere affirmation and gratitude to those of you that have graced her life by providing personal healthcare throughout her final years. To the staff of Franklin House, and most recently, Four Seasons Hospice, thank you for giving her love and kindness while comforting her needs and allowing her to have as much dignity and laughter as possible.

We cannot mourn her passing without celebrating the colorful, spirited, happy, and splendid life that she lived. She was indeed, one of a kind. As her children, we offer her our abiding love with great reverence and deepest gratitude for the life we shared with her.

Out of respect for our mother, a private service of remembrance will be held for the immediate family.

James Carlous Saunders

James Carlous Saunders, 91, passed away January 26, 2021.

No services are planned.

