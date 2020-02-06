Obituaries for February 6, 2020

Pamela Barden Ibaugh

Pamela Barden Ibaugh, 58, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Born in Atlanta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James Barden and Myra Jane Childers Welch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by special niece, Crissy Sutton. She loved to cook and babysit. She was Methodist by faith.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Ibaugh Jr. of Franklin; two children, Samantha S. Charles of Franklin and Daylon Kyle Hurst of Franklin; two brothers, Alan Sutton (Linda) of Woodstock, Ga., and James Barden Sr. (Darlene) of Cudahy, Wisc.; one granddaughter, Kiara Jane Carroll and three nephews, Paul Sutton, James Barden Jr. and Cody Barden.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Morgan will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Morgan, Jesse Langston, Jake Langston, Mark Langston, Brett Guy and Christopher James Ensley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Macon Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, 261 Iotla Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Donald Edward Muehlfelt

Donald Edward Muehlfelt, 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Born in Aurora, Ill., he was the son of the late Alfred Adam and Bertha Josephine Barnick Muehlfelt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Marilyn Mork, Joanne Gruber, Barbara Peterson, and Mary Ann Matthews. He was an Army veteran, who served during the Cuban Crisis. He was very active at Resurrection Lutheran Church, where he had previously served as an usher and the assistant to the pastor. He loved Nascar, model cars and was an associate member of the FOP. He worked in customer service at Ingles for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Renate G. Muehlfelt; stepchildren, Mary Ann Boyd Wegner of Franklin, Dr. Daniel C. Boyd (Synthia) of Martinez, Ga., and William J. Boyd (Cathy) of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. ; 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Pastor Patrick O’Neil and Pastor John Brunner will officiate. The family will have a gathering of family and friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

Memorial donations can be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 38 Wayah Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ethel Louise Crane Penland

Ethel Louise Crane Penland, 94, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born in Macon County Aug. 28, 1925, to the late Ed Crane and Olive Burrell Crane. She was raised in a good Christian home in Highlands, N.C. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She was an Army and Air Force wife moving all over the country. She loved reading her Bible, listening to gospel music, and listening to Dr. Charles Stanley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Penland; four sisters, Etta Ellis, Maggie Bell, Hazel Keener, and Edna Corn; and five brothers, Thad Crane, Floyd Crane, James Crane, Raleigh Crane, and Fred Crane.

Survivors include her daughters, Louise Munné of Franklin, N.C., Evelyn Hicks (Wilson) of Gainesville, Fla., and Norma Hoefs of Franklin; a son, Gary Penland of Otto, N.C.; five grandchildren, Heather Roberts, Lesley Hicks, David Munné, Ryan Hoefs, and Michael Hoefs; four great-grandchildren, Paul Munné, Shelby Cornell, and Carley Lyn Hoefs; and a special friend, Gene Webb of Otto.

A celebration of life service was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Chapman officiating. Burial followed in the Addington Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Penland family.

Leona ‘Lee’ Richey

Leona “Lee” Richey, 97, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

A native of Ashland, Ky.; she is the daughter of the late Charles and Cosy Berry Sanger. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Richey Sr.; and a brother, George W. Sanger. She served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. She is a member of Christ’s Community Church; enjoyed sewing, reading and painting. She also served as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout leader.

She is survived by her two children, Karen Smith (Mike) of Franklin and James E. Richey Jr. (Marg) of Lucasville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Melissa Dentel, Ryan Richey, and Heather Robinson; eleven great grandchildren, Bryson Richey, Grant Robinson, Gabe Robinson, Della Robinson, Carlee Robinson, Tyler Smith, Chloe Smith, Lillie Fryer, Seth Fryer, Esther Dentel and Elijah Dentel.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Macon County Senior Center.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Beatrice Bernice Deweese

Beatrice Bernice Deweese, 99, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Annie Bryant Wilkes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Cornell Deweese; two brothers, Herman and Clifton Wilkes and two sisters, Leona Wilkes and Frances Passmore. She was the oldest active member of Burningtown Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Eugenia Dills of Franklin and Kay Houston (Mike) of Highlands and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Kinard and Rev. Charles Stevens officiated. Burial was in the Burningtown Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Burningtown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Eddie Simonds, 279 Edwards Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Scott Roderick

Scott Roderick, 68, died Jan. 28, 2020, from a heart attack.

Born in Chicago, he did a tour of duty in the Air Force before moving to Grand Rapids, Mich. where he became a skilled classical chef. He joined his mother here in Franklin in 1998. He retired from Paoletti’s Restaurant and enjoyed nearly seven years of his perfect retirement that included music, pool, and of course, food.

He was predeceased by his parents and son. He is survived by his loving companion of 21 years, Charlene St. John. He was a friend of Bill’s for 22 years.

Burial will be in the Schuyler Lake Cemetery this coming summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Schuyler Lake Cemetery Association, PO Box 135, Schuyler Lake, NY 13457.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Rebecca Garcia Richards

Rebecca Garcia Richards, 66, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Santos Garcia. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her three unborn children, Michael, Christina, and Anthony. She was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service and very active in St. Francis Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William Harold Richards Jr. of Franklin; four children, Andrea Smith (Brian) of Jacksonville, N.C., Christopher Richards of Hiram, Ga., Wendy Youngman (Troy) of Austin, Texas, and William H. Richards III (Xochitl) of San Diego, Calif.; one sister, Lucy Rose Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother Eugene Garcia, also of Corpus Christi, Texas; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Father Tien Duong officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Knights of Columbus, 8363 Council, to help with God’s Unborn Children.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Richard Stanley Robb

Richard Stanley Robb, 96, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Born in Hinckley, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walter Alton Robb Sr. and Alma Damon Robb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Robb and brothers, Ramon L Robb, Herbert J. Robb and Walter A. Robb, Jr. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during WWII, receiving three Battle Stars. He was a Juvenile Detective Officer with the City of Sarasota. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Catherine Wintermute Robb; daughter, Cherly Ann Bottorff (Earl) of Sarasota, Fla.; son, Richard S. Robb, Jr. (Kathleen) of Seneca, S.C., and five grandchildren, Myrick Robb, Victoria Reynolds, Kaitlin Robb, Bruce Bottorff and Steve Bottorff; seven great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at Macon Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. Rev. Davis Hooper will officiate with full military rites conducted by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108. Burial will be in the Maple Hills Cemetery in Hinckley, Ohio, at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice, Four Seasons Development Office 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28732.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.