Obituaries for February 9, 2023

Mary Gladys Taylor

Mary Gladys Taylor, 78, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. She was born on Aug. 1, 1944, to the late Wayne and Gladys Penland. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was a homemaker as well as a caregiver to many throughout her life. She loved watching wildlife in the mountains surrounding her home. She also loved to “junk shop” and collect various items. Reading and word searches were activities with which she also liked to pass the time. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewey Taylor; son, David Taylor; two sisters, Mary Ann Sorrells, and Jean Phillips.

She is survived by her son, Randy Taylor; two daughters, Regina Creech, Freda Brooks; six grandchildren, Dallas, Amanda, Olivia, Rynn, Danielle, Kelsi; five great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Audrey, Aiden, Amaiyah, Ashton; sister, Janice Henson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Connie Louise Cook Holmberg

Connie Louise Cook Holmberg, born on Jan. 12, 1954, was the daughter of Thomas Cook and Rose Marie Fay Coffee. A member of Oakdale Baptist Church, she passed from this life on Feb. 1, 2023.

Of all the sweet and fun memories she leaves her friends and family, one they will always remember is her love of music. She liked most ’60s music, especially The Beatles, and chances are she is probably ranked as one of the biggest and most dedicated of all Elvis fans. His 1969 NBC comeback special was her favorite concert. Seeing Elvis dressed in black leather and watching his performance of “Hound Dog” absolutely made her day. She loved everything Elvis and even named her pup, Cilla, in honor of Elvis’s wife, Priscilla.

Her children also have a wonderful recollection of the windows being flung open, and the great songs of Elvis, the Beatles, or Fleetwood Mac welcoming them home as they exited the school bus. There they would find their mom waiting for them and dancing to the music.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannan Gholson, Shelli Henry, and a special family friend, Donna Hilliker, who was like a daughter; her grandchildren, Jared Stockton and Kali Frazier; her great-granddaughter, Everly Frazier; and her siblings, Mike Cook (Julie), Dottie Snair, and Becky Barham all of Georgia. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Jamie Cook.

No local services are planned.

Lucian Combs

Lucian Combs, 69, of Ladson, S.C., formerly of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

He was the son of the late Cassa M. and Mary Lou (Liner) Combs. He was a retiree of Nantahala Power and Light Company/Duke Energy before moving to South Carolina. He was an employee of Dominion Energy in Charleston at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Anastasia Scheufele.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Moffitt Combs; his sons, Jeff (Rhonda) Combs of Greenville, S.C., Jason (Shauna) Combs of Tell City, Ind.; daughters, April (Scott) Ray of Charleston, S.C., Michelle Jennings of Brookfield, Colo.; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lawrence (Randi) Combs, Candace Smith, and Melanie Combs; two brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, mother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends, Monday, Feb. 13, from 5-7 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Iotla Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. Lawrence Combs will officiate.

James Harold Vinson

James Harold Vinson, 79, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Macon County to the late Martin Sylvester Vinson and Laura Bell Tallent Vinson. He was a retired electrician with American Enka.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Louise Todd Vinson; a daughter, Patricia Whitt (Philip); step-sons, Phil Blackburn (Kim), Steven Blackburn (Donna) and Doug Blackburn (Valerie); granddaughter, Jessica (Roger); great-grandchild, Skylar; sister, JoAnn Cabe; and brothers, Ray Vinson (Linda) and Jerry Vinson.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m., in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Pace officiating.

Lillian Elise Baty

Lillian Elise Baty, 100, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. She was born Oct. 8, 1922, in Habersham, Ga., to the late Marvin Tatum Gragg and Mamie Ethelene Chambers Gragg. She had worked as a nursing assistant and also at Rabun Mills and Cashiers Plastic. She was a member of Blue Valley Baptist Church

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. “Joe” Baty, who died in 1989; a son, Charles “Chuck” Weindel Baty who died Dec. 9, 2022; two sisters, Lois Crane and Helen Barrs; and five brothers, Benny Gragg, Homer Gragg, Travis Gragg, Jesse Gragg and Danny Gragg.

She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Ann Gosnell and Ruby Davis.

Leigh Anne Wilson

Leigh Anne Wilson, 61, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Born in Highlands, N.C., she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Annie Belle Lamb Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Stanley; and siblings, Willene Robinson, Wilma Fendley, and Edward Wilson.

She enjoyed crocheting and working security at the Cullasaja Country Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Ahzah Kennemore of Franklin, N.C.; grandson, Brantley McCall of Franklin; one brother, Gary Wilson of Highlands; and two sisters, Marcia Chastain of Highlands, and Rose Burkett of Central, S.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Macon Funeral Home, 261 Iotla St, Franklin, NC 28734 or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Jean ‘Gaboo’ Reid Shuman

Jean “Gaboo” Reid Shuman, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 25. She was born in Montclair, N.J., the only child of Fred and Jessie Reid Harvey. The family relocated to Miami, Fla., in 1946, where she lived for over 40 years. In 1954, she married Vernon Ray Shuman at Highland Park Baptist Church, and together they raised three daughters in Hialeah, where the family were active members of North Hialeah Baptist Church.

In 1990, the couple built a dream home in the mountains near Cashiers, N.C., where she resided for 16 years after her husband’s unexpected death in 1991. She was a member of Cashiers Baptist Church, and seasonal employee at the Cornucopia Restaurant. She spent the final years of her life in Florida with family, living in Gainesville and Oviedo.

Over the years, she worked in a number of restaurants and schools, working late into her 70s. She enjoyed traveling, taking numerous cross-country road trips, visiting dozens of national parks, all 50 states, Mexico and Canada. She loved animals, traveling to wildlife sanctuaries around the country, and even trekking to northern Manitoba to see Polar Bears in the wild at the age of 72.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Known as “Gaboo” to her five grandchildren, and countless family friends, she was a beloved fixture at holidays, celebrations, and every day life, attending sporting events, and volunteering at schools and churches.

She is remembered as the most kind, caring and loving matriarch, the best gift giver, and the most thoughtful greeting card sender. She was fiercely independent, an example of selflessness and compassion, and loved by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Vernon; and beloved son-in-law, Ken Wilson.

She is survived by daughters, Jean Wilson, Terri Shuman, and Debbie Browning; grandchildren, Rachelle, Kendra, Jason, Janet, Jeremy, Amber, and Jenna; great-grandson Lincoln, and a second great-grandchild due in June.

Graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 4, in Cashiers, at the Upper Zachary Cemetery.

Anton ‘Tony’ Carl Stab

Anton “Tony” Carl Stab, 81, passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, comforted by his wife, Priscilla, and stepson, Keith Kirchner.

Beloved husband and stepfather, he was born on July 5, 1941, in New Brunswick, N.J., the second-youngest son of the late Oswald Sr. and Anna (Fackler) Stab, and longtime resident of Hayesville, N.C.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Oswald Jr., Rev. Herbert, and Martin Stab Sr.; sisters-in-law, Beverly Swallick and Geraldine Hodges; and niece Kimberly Esposito.

He was employed by E.I. Dupont Co of Sayreville, N.J. He took an early retirement in 1990. He also served his country and was honorably discharged from the New Jersey Army National Guard after six years of service.

It was serendipity when he met and married the love of his life, Priscilla. He was elated to become stepfather to his stepson Keith, and the three of them spent many years traveling and exploring the United States together. Upon retirement, Tony and Priscilla relocated to the picturesque mountains of Western North Carolina. Throughout their golden years they enjoyed many breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from their dream mountain home overlooking Lake Chatuge that they designed and built together.

His passion for travel took him and his wife on many international trips. They visited over 43 countries and shared a myriad of memories and stories with family and friends.

He was active in his adopted community. He was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Blairsville, Ga. He was a founding board member of the Macon County North Carolina chapter of Habitat for Humanity, spent many years delivering meals for Macon County Meals on Wheels and volunteered for the Dan Knob HOA Grounds Committee in Hayesville, for 22 years.

He was a sweet and compassionate man with a witty sense of humor. He had a natural born talent for playing the piano, was an amateur artist, loved to read and garden, and enjoyed working around the house using his carpentry skills. He also loved walking the trails around Lake Chatuge and made many friends along his way. He had a “live life to the fullest” attitude and woke up every morning with a renewed joy in his heart.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years Priscilla; stepson, Keith; brother, Leon (Nancy); sister-in-law, Elaine; nephews and nieces, Mark (Rhonda), Scott (Debra), Paul (Penny), Charles (Sony), Brian and Martin Jr. Stab, Cheryl and Richard (Elizabeth) Swallick; along with 11 great nephews and nieces; and 3 great-great nephews and niece.

A requiem mass will be celebrated at a future date at Our Lady of Victories Roman Catholic Church in Sayreville, N.J. He will be interned in the Stab family plot at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin, N.J., which is adjacent to his childhood home.

His only wish is from time to time for you to think of him kindly, smile and whisper his name in your heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Macon County, North Carolina chapter of Habitat for Humanity or the American Cancer Society.

