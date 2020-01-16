Obituaries for January 16, 2020

Evelyn Hyatt Brendle

Evelyn Hyatt Brendle, 86, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born March 12, 1933 in Jackson County, North Carolina, to Frank Perison and Laura Wilson Hyatt, the 10th of 12 children.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ernest H. Brendle, 90; daughter, Pat Rowland of Franklin; son, Ernie Brendle and wife Diane of Franklin; grandchildren, Brice Rowland and wife Jadee of Asheville, N.C., Nicole Rowland of Carrboro, N.C., Andrea Rowland Mathis and husband David Mathis of Clearwater Beach, Fla., Heather Brendle Stanley and husband Chet Stanley of Franklin, and Jeremy Brendle of Franklin; two great grandchildren, Eli Curtis of Asheville and Brenley Stanley of Franklin; a sister, Maxine Sanders and husband Leonard C. Sanders of Franklin; and a brother, Ed Hyatt and wife Peggy of Marysville, Wash. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Perison and Laura Wilson Hyatt, brothers, Perry R. Hyatt, Leo Hyatt, Leon Hyatt and Verco Hyatt, sisters, Marie Mashburn, Villie Johnson, Lucy Rogers, Ruby Sloan, and Myrtle Crawford.

She was a lifelong member of Watauga Baptist Church and her husband Ernest is a Deacon. She was involved in many church activities. She was the first woman Treasurer of Watauga Baptist Church. She worked at Macon Program for Progress from 1975 to 1996 and served many families and children. She then retired as a homemaker.

A funeral service was held at Watauga Baptist Church on Wednesday, Jan. 15, with Rev. Wesley Price, Rev. Roy Lowe and Rev. Mark Bishop officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Roger Guest, Doug Johnson, Bob Rogers, Larry Rogers, Dan Smith, Rodney Sanders, Millard Sloan and Chet Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or a charity of your choice.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brendle family.

Eugene ‘Gene’ Orcutt

Eugene “Gene” Orcutt, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Born in Miami, Okla., he was the son of the late Eugene and Gayle Wooldridge Orcutt. He loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his wife, Diane Pitt Orcutt. He retired as a pharmacist and built and operated little vacation rental cabins with his wife here in Franklin.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jeff Orcutt and his family of Charlotte, N.C., and Greg Orcutt of Houston, Texas; and one brother, Anthony Orcutt and his family of Miami, Okla.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tommy Jordan officiating.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Myra Slagle Waldroop

Myra Slagle Waldroop, 92, of Franklin, N.C., died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Born Feb. 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Louise Slagle.

She attended UNC-Greensboro, then Women’s College. She majored in chemistry and returned to Franklin to teach science at Franklin High School for 32 years. Her main interests were her family, her teaching and her friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Louise; her husband, Bob Waldroop; son, Lee Waldroop; sister, Mary Southerland and brother, Siler Slagle.

She is survived by daughters, Betty Waldroop and Mary Pittman; grandsons, Barry Browning, Brian Browning (Lisa), Nathan Pittman and Paul Pittman. Great grandchildren are Wyatt, Branch, Clancy, Keira, Austin, Blake and Conner. Also, survived by special nieces, Kathy Tinsley and Chris Slagle and numerous “adopted” family members.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., at Memorial United Methodist Church. Her nephew, Carl Southerland, grandson, Brian Browning and Pastor Evan Hill will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, 151 Valley Lane, Franklin, NC 28734, c/o Kathy Tinsley or KIDS Place Building Fund, 330 West Main St. Franklin, NC 28734 c/o Alisa Ashe.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

David Ray Crawford

David Ray Crawford, 70, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1949, to the late Hudie Cline Crawford and Georgia Edna Pullen Crawford. An avid lover of the lake, he was the “Crappy King” of fishing. He was an Army Vietnam veteran and retired as a law enforcement officer. He grew up going to Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Sequeira and husband John of Panama City; two brothers, Larry Crawford (Penny) and Dennis Crawford (Bertha); three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory will be serving the Crawford family.

Judith Joann Cianciarulo

Judith Joann Cianciarulo, 76, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 18, 1943, to the late Frank and Alma Solomon in Coral Gables, Fla. She loved the mountains, sewing and her beloved dog, “Toby.” She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her son, Michael Cianciarulo of Arizona, granddaughter Madison Cianciarulo and a brother Jim Solomon of Florida.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Cianciarulo and her daughter, Terri Conte.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cianciarulo family.

Martha Rheta Kelly

Martha Rheta Kelly, 99, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Nolan Harrison and Sybil Mitchell Harrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Lee Kelly Sr; two daughters, Sherrill Ann Kelly and Bonnie Kelly; one brother, Odell Harrison and sister, Olivia Danforth.

She loved reading and doing word searches. She was the oldest attending member of Liberty Baptist Church.

She is survived by two children, Sam Kelly (Kay) and Karen Higdon (Robert) both of Franklin; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at Liberty Baptist Church. Rev. Davis Hooper and Rev. Charles Stevens will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Sam Kelly, Christopher Deats, Jonathan Deats, Justin Anderson, Keegan Pangle, Landon Allen, Joey Gibson and Killian Carpenter.

Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Liberty Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Jessica McConnell, 275 Cedar Ridge Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Josephine ‘Jo’ Jorstad

Josephine “Jo” Jorstad, 95, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Born in Platteville, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Bert and Elphia Hauge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Fosse Jorstad. She graduated Salutatorian at age 15 from Newark High School and attended Joliet Business College. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by son, Jack Jorstad of Franklin; two daughters, Joan Younge of Franklin and Janet McLaughlin of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Rachel Wilson, Nils Younge, Kate Mclaughlin, Erin Younge Dutcher, and Katrisha Mistretta; great grandsons, Asher and J Mistretta and Liam McLaughlin and ten nieces and nephews.

A private family service is planned.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Atlas N. Vinson

On Jan. 8, 2020, the Lord called his faithful servant Atlas N. Vinson home. He was a World War II veteran of the European theatre. He passionately loved his Savior, family, and country.

He is survived by a daughter, brother, two sisters-in-law, and numerous other relatives.

A joint funeral for him and memorial service for his beloved wife was held Jan. 13 at the House of Hope (Tessentee Church of God) in the Otto community. Internment was in church cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Vinson family.