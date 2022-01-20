Obituaries for January 20, 2022

Jason Aubrey Hill

Jason Aubrey Hill, 42, of Otto, N.C., passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was born in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Robert Dean Hill and Jeannine Jacobs Hill. He was a chef, and also worked for a lawn maintenance service. He loved guns and gun ranges, classic cars, the outdoors and bowling. He was a loving son and brother.

He is survived by his mother, Marvis Jeannine Jacobs Hill; father, Robert Dean Hill; a sister, Anita J. Sellaro; niece, Alena Sellaro and nephew, Austin Sellaro.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Newman Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lesta Louise Bidwell Mason Slocum

Lesta Louise Bidwell Mason Slocum, 94 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Jan. 17, 2022.

She was born in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late Edward Bidwell and Betty Sneed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Carroll Mason, and Perry Slocum; and siblings, Bob Bidwell, Bill Bidwell, Nevada Akridge, Eula Bidwell, Remale Sexton, and Cal Bidwell.

She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, a past Grand Matron, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a choir member.

She is survived by her children, Betty Jean Keeler (Charles) of Pendleton, S.C., Robert C Mason of Franklin, Louis “Mick” Mitchell Mason (Maxi) of Otto, N.C., Sam Phillip Mason (Janice) of Franklin, and Darrell Keith Mason (Lisa) of Franklin; siblings, Carolyn Henson of Knoxville, Tenn., and Elizabeth Galyon of Greenback, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Rev. Guy Duvall and Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

Burial to follow at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tom Keeler, Zac Mason, Sean Mason, Jerry Sanders, Everett Stiles, and Caden Mason.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Snyder, Joe Taylor and the deacons of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Catherine Sanders

Catherine Sanders, 97, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Dec. 21, 2021.

She was born in Los Angeles to Ewing Montgomery and Mattie Belle Scanland. In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Robert Sanders; son, Robert Sanders; daughter, Catherine Sanders; and siblings, Elizabeth James, William Montgomery, Adelaide Martin, and Frank Montgomery.

She is survived by her children, James Sanders (Shirley) of Franklin; daughter, Adelaide Monterastelli (Tom) of Spring City, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Gary Lynn Hohenberger

Gary Lynn Hohenberger, 67, passed away January 15, 2022.

No public services are planned.

Ethel Lois Waldroop

Ethel Lois Waldroop, 90, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus, on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late George and Lola Hasting Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oarn Waldroop; daughter, Helen Jenkins Wilson; granddaughter, Christy Waldroop; and siblings, Grady Jones, Zeb Jones, Burt Jones, Wiley Jones, Myrtle Mincey, and Bessie Jones.

She was a member of Tellico Baptist Church. She loved to sew, quilt, and take care of her dogs and cats. Spending time with her family was what she enjoyed most.

She is survived by her son, James Waldroop (Pat) of Franklin; sister, Rosalee Williamson of Franklin; and grandchildren, Travis, Landon, George, Danny, Edith, and Jennifer; and numerous great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Tellico Baptist Church. Rev. Morris Tippett officiated. Burial was in the Tellico Baptist Church cemetery.

Edward Anthony Kruebbe III

Edward Anthony Kruebbe III, was born on April 14, 1941, and joined the Church Triumphant on Jan. 12, 2022.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He joined the U.S. Navy (serving from 1959-1964), attended LSUNO, and received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology. He retired after 40 loyal years to Shell Oil Company and moved from his home in New Orleans, La., to Franklin, N.C., in 2005 to enjoy his retirement in the mountains with his loving wife of 57 years, Charleen. He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charleen W. Kruebbe; his daughters, Karen Kruebbe and Dawn Kruebbe Dussor; his grandchildren, Samantha Dussor, George Dussor Jr., Brett Belwood, Jonathan Belwood and Cheyenne Belwood; and his siblings, David Kruebbe, Gail Kruebbe Ordes, Nancy Kruebbe Redondo and Thomas Kruebbe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ianthe Lynn Lasseigne Kruebbe and Edward Anthony Kruebbe, Jr.

Always thoughtful and generous and a firm believer in God, he spent his last eight years with Alzheimer’s but was well cared for and, in spite of memory issues, he always loved his family and occasionally remembered their names, but always remembered their faces. He will be dearly missed.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin on Jan. 20, at noon for visitation and service at 1 p.m. He will be interred on Jan. 21, at 10 a.m., at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Dale Edward Curtis

Dale Edward Curtis, 58, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Jan. 13, 2021.

He was born in Macon County to the late George Edward Curtis and Wilba “Toots” Jamison Curtis. He was a lifelong resident of Otto, and a member of Asbury Methodist Church. He was a people person and a good storyteller and writer. He loved the mountains and was proud of his Otto roots, always telling stories of his time at Otto school. He learned to cook from his mom and enjoyed continuing her traditions.

He is survived by his wife, Kelley Vaughn Curtis; and many special family members including cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends and loved at ones at Macon Funeral Home, on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service beginning at 12 p.m. Rev. Eric Henson, and Rev. Jessica Henson will officiate.

Burial to follow at Rush Cemetery.

Allen Wayne Elkins

Allen Wayne Elkins, 74, passed away Dec. 7, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 3, 2022, at LifeSpring Community Church, Franklin, at 2 p.m. Rev. Don Moffitt will officiate and the American Legion Post 108/VFW Post 7339 Honor Guard will conduct military rights.

