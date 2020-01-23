Obituaries for January 23, 2020

Ernest Charles Golding

Ernest Charles Golding, 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Born in Hillside, N.J., he was the son of the late Claude Golding and Lillian Meriwede Golding. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann McGowan Golding and nine brothers and sisters. He graduated from All State Construction College; served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a retired general contractor. He was a member of First Alliance Church; was a pro golfer, avid bowler, enjoyed cribbage and watching football.

He is survived by his fiancé, Gracie Ledford Greene of Franklin; two children, Bob Golding (Jenny) and Deanna Wagner (Bernie) both of Franklin; six grandchildren, Josh Jones, Josh Wagner, Melissa Zaidman (Ben), Daniel Sevigny (Katelyn), Katherine “Kayti” Tallent (Dalen) and Deaven Golding (Cody Peavy); four great grandchildren, Henry Zaidman, Alex Zaidman, Caroline Zaidman and Raylen Tallent.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m., at First Alliance Church, followed by a memorial service and fellowship supper. Pastor Scott Eichelberger will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Relay for Life (Macon County), C/O Tony Young, 347 Knob Hill Estates, Sylva, NC 28779, or First Alliance Church, 31 Promise Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.

Donna Lee Estes

Donna Lee Estes, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Born in Akron, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Sholts and Elizabeth DeRoussee Sholts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Edward Estes; two brothers, John and Joe Sholts; and three sisters, Barbara Finch, Addie Mae Hustick and Lydia Yanke.

She worked at Burlington and CR Industries and attended Riverside Fellowship Church. She will be remembered for her love for everyone, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Milton Estes (Joan) of Franklin, Sharon Morehead (Claude) of Westminster, S.C., and Steve Estes (Leoda) of Franklin; sister, Mary McGaughey of Union Lake, Mich.; six grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 17, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Frank Rodriguez officiated. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Levi Estes, Spencer Houston, Jake Michael, Colin Field, Wyatt Yates and Eric Peters.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Dennis Kuhn

Joseph “Joe” Dennis Kuhn, 77, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Born in Tampa, Fla., he was the son of the late Joseph George Kuhn and Estrella Failde Kuhn. He enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, dogs, working with horses, watching old westerns, and listening to music. He was a member of Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vivian Kuhn; three sons, Joseph D. Kuhn Jr of Petersburg, Va., George C. Kuhn (Tamra) of Concord, N.C., and James P. Kuhn of Baton Rouge, La.; daughter, Kathryn Keller of Louisville, Ky.; three step-children, Sal Penzol (Christie) of Lake In The Hills, Ill., Jackie Strange (Dale) of Groveland, Fla., and Vivianne Penzol of Apopka, Fla.; sister, Mary Morton (Paul) of Tampa, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., at Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church. Rev. Stephanie Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in the Hickory Knoll UMC Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hickory Knoll UMC, PO Box 26, Otto, NC 28763 or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Barbara Joan Howard

Barbara Joan Howard, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Paul Walter Hill and Florence Renaud Hill.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Beik Howard; three children, William H. Howard of Franklin, Catherine J. Ziegler (Michael) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Steven W. Howard (Irene) of Lake Wales, Fla.; four grandchildren, Stacy Ziegler of Fort Lauderdale, Kevin J. Ziegler of Fort Lauderdale, Mark Maglischo (Rebecca) of Lakeland, Fla., and Tracy Maglischo of Lake Wales, Fla.; and two great grandchildren, Colt and Brix Maglischo both of Lakeland.

No services have been planned at this time.

Carol Smith Horner

Carol Smith Horner, 87, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 17, 2020.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Edward Smith and Dorothy Deaton Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Herbert Horner, a son, Michael Clarence Horner and a grandson, Jason Michael Horner.

She was exceptionally proud to have worked as a legal assistant to Russell Bowling of Franklin, and retired from his firm after many years of service. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and enjoyed boating and traveling extensively with friends and family.

She is survived by one sister, Marian Smith Franklin, three children, James Herbert Horner Jr., Ann Brandenberger and Laura Hamilton; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., at Rush Cemetery. Pastor Eric Henson will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Macon Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

