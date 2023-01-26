Obituaries for January 26, 2023

Jacob Ortega Moncada

Jacob Ortega Moncada, 14, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Born in Macon County he is survived by his mother, Teresita Moncada and father, Mauricio Ortega both of Franklin; grandparents, Merced Ortega and Teresa Gamino of Mexico City and Graciela Micias of Mexico; four siblings Mauricio Guadalupe Ortega, Joshua Ortega, Isaac Ortega and Lizbeth Ortega, all of Franklin; as well as stepfather, Ricky Ceballos and stepmother Leslie Gonzalez.

His interests included gaming, soccer and making youtube videos. He was of the Catholic faith.

A funeral mass was held Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Franklin with Father Kahill officiating.

Edward ‘Kain’ Franklin

Edward “Kain” Franklin, 37, of Hayesville and Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Born in Jackson County, he was the son of Charles Edward Franklin and Lynn Hodgins Potts. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Ruth Franklin. He was a member of Newman Chapel Baptist Church. He loved tinkering and rebuilding cars.

He is survived by his mother, Lynn Hodgins Potts (“Nicky”) of Franklin; father, Charles Edward Franklin (Janet) of Hayesville; children, Uriah Kain Franklin and Jonathon Charles Franklin of Franklin, and Rylie Jade Burrell of Hiawassee, Ga.; grandparents, Johnny and Shirley Hodgins of Franklin; sister, Tiegha Shaye Franklin of Franklin; two aunts, Linda Franklin of Farner, Tenn., and Patricia Kay Hodgins (Tammy) of Franklin; along with numerous other cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Aud Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Chattanooga 200 Central Avenue, Chattanooga TN 37403 or Teen Challenge of the Smokies 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin NC 28734

Daniel Jackson Smith

Daniel Jackson Smith, 57, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

No services are planned at this time.

Dawn Louise Allen

Dawn Louise Allen, 63, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Born in Medford, Mass., she was the daughter of Charles Asdot of Florida and the late Blanche Neumeyer Asdot.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard Edward Allen; son, Eric Lee Allen; and a brother, Derek Asdot.

She loved all animals and enjoyed spending many hours watching birds and crocheting.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Rich Allen and his husband, Pat of Clyde, N.C.; three brothers, Brian McDonald, and Michael McDonald, both of Florida, and Kevin McDonald of North Carolina; and a sister, Tracey Gaver of Florida; her dog, Lola and bird, Roxie, who she loved very much.

As per her wishes, no formal services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Lawrence Lamar Elrod

My beloved brother, Larry Elrod, was born on April 23, 1952, and passed from this life on Jan. 15, 2023.

There are many wonderful memories of Larry I will always cherish. He loved dogs, and he was a very skilled photographer. I am so grateful I still have his beautiful photographs. He was an artist as well as a musician. He loved playing the guitar, being in nature, his family, playing pool, Mustang cars, and music-especially his favorite band, The Beatles.

Every time I hear a Beatles song, I immediately think of Larry. I remember the day John Lennon died was the first time I ever saw him cry. When I was a little girl he would play the guitar, and I would sing mostly Beatles songs. Those times are some of the fondest memories I have of him.

He could be funny, sometimes quirky, and sometimes misunderstood, but I can tell you he was a great person. He was my big brother who I would wait up for every night when I was growing up. We would play games, listen to music, and just talk about a wide range of things.

Larry was a very caring person so much so when he heard a song or talked about a memory, he would have a crackle in his voice. He was very emotional about certain things that were close to his heart.

He was generous and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was a loner except to the people he felt deserved his friendship and to them he was forever loyal. He treated people with respect and dignity, remembering how he had also been treated.

Now he is with our mom and dad, his best friend, and all the loves of his life including his beloved dogs who have passed, Candy, Jazzy, Buddie, and Sabbie.

I feel him with me everyday, as he gives me strength to move forward.

I love you my brother and miss hearing your voice. I know you will now be there to welcome me when it is my turn. Until we meet again, your sister.

James Richard McCall

James Richard McCall, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was born April 14, 1940, in Macon County to the late Carl McCall and Josephine Brown McCall.

He was a carpenter and he enjoyed fishing, car racing, antique car shows. He also loved flowers, especially day lilies. He was a Baptist by faith.

He is survived by two sisters, Jessie Revis and Hazel McCall Taylor both of Franklin; a brother, John Curt McCall (Nancy) of Franklin; one niece and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephews, Tony McCall and Darrin Taylor; and a sister, Mavis McCall Eppard.

Ann Nuckolls Cook

Ann Nuckolls Cook, 90, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She was born July 25, 1932, in Greenville, S.C., to the late Thomas Jeremiah Nuckolls and Elizabeth Eskew Nuckolls.

She was a homemaker and had a great love for her children, grandchildren, and her beloved dogs. She was a member of Highlands United Methodist Church and an avid Clemson fan.

Survivors include her children, Peter Cook and his wife Anne of Anderson, S.C., Kathy Williams of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Chris Cook and his wife, Anita of Woodstock, Ga; a son-in-law, Art Perry of Hendersonville, N.C.; grandchildren, Thomas Williams, Beth Whiteside and husband Robert, Rebecca Cook, Ben Cook and wife Lindsey, and Eric Anderson and wife Melissa; Sallie McElwain and husband Clay; Chris Cook Jr and wife Emily; great grandchildren, Robbie, Anna Grace, Quinn, Thomas and Benjamin; and her dog, “Taffy.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Cook; a brother, Thomas Jeremiah Nuckolls Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Nuckolls; and her many beloved dogs.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Highlands Memorial Park with the Rev. Randy Lucus officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Four Seasons Hospice via the Four Seasons Foundation, 211 N Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792 or https://fourrrseasonsfdn.org

Rema Wilson

Rema Wilson, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

She was born to the late Willard and Connie Mitchell on Jan. 20, 1941, in Sebring, Fla. She worked for the Highlands County School system driving a bus.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlene Edmonds of Holmes Beach, Fla., and Donna McDaniel (Wayne) of Franklin; one sister, Verna Smith, also of Franklin; one brother, Jessie Lee Davis of Alabama; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Willene (Heidi) Boggs

Willene (Heidi) Boggs, 83, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. She was born March 10, 1939, in Olympia, Wash., to the late William Louis Graythen and Mary Zorah Williams Graythen. She had worked as a legal research consultant for the gas and oil industry and worked in commercial and residential real estate. She loved fine arts, arts and crafts, restoring antique furniture, collecting antique toys and flower gardening. She was a Methodist by faith.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Boggs of Highlands; step-sons, Michael P. Boggs and Jason M. Boggs, both of Mandeville, La.; grandchildren, Kailey Marie Boggs of Abita Springs, La., Elizabeth Grace Taylor of Sudell, Louisiana and Isaiah Margarito Boggs of Mandeville, La.; niece, Kelly Butler of Nashville, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Julia Fay Butler and Eloise Anderson.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m., at the Church of the Wildwood Cemetery in Horse Cove, N.C.

Donations may be made to the Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society, PO Box 638, Cashiers, NC 28717.

