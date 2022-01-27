Obituaries for January 27, 2022

Daniel Hayward Coates

Daniel Hayward Coates, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Edward and Mildred Arlesa Roper Coates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jane Waldroop on Jan. 14, 1997. He was a life member of the VFW and had a love of classic cars.

He retired as Chief Warrant Officer III, in the United States Army. While in the Army, he spent many years in Germany, and oversaw operation “Checkpoint Charlie.” After retiring from the military, he became a government contractor for the State Department. While doing this job he traveled and lived in Cuba, Peru, New Zealand, Moscow, Hanoi Vietnam, Slovenia, Bosnia, Austria, Hong Kong, Shenyang China, Poland, Istanbul Turkey, Toronto Canada, Rome, Italy, and Germany.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Lynn Coates, and Laurie Coates Beegle; sister, Roseanna Coates; brother, Michael Coates; and grandchildren, Emily Bishop, and Jacob Bishop.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Jan. 23, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Family and close friends spoke. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 108and VFW Post 7339.

A private graveside service will be at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Catherine Franks Mason

Catherine Franks Mason, 94, of Franklin, N.C., went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Born in Jackson County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Tillman and Jessie Franks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl David Mason; son, Steve Mason; infant daughter, Phyllis Diane Mason; and seven brothers and sisters. She loved cooking and taking care of everyone, but she especially loved spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Carletta Bryant of Logan County, W.Va.; two sons, John Mason, and Boonie Mason, both of Franklin; and daughter-in-law, Claudia Parrette of Otto, N.C.; seven grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews surviving.

Funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 21, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Passmore officiatinge. Burial was in the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylva.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Creighton Wolfe Sossomon

Creighton Wolfe Sossomon passed away peacefully at his home in Highlands, N.C., on Jan. 12, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was predeceased by his parents, Jane Wolfe Sossomon and Dr. Daniel Creighton Sossomon, as well as his stepmother, Beverly Matthews Sossomon.

Known throughout his life by his family and most of his friends as “Zeke,” he was born in Charlotte, N.C. His younger years were spent in Charlotte, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Memphis, Tenn. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Cullowhee, N.C., where he made many lifelong friends and graduated from the McKee Laboratory School in 1962. He then attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1966, earning dual degrees in history and economics. He then attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law, Chapel Hill, in 1969, earning his Juris Doctor. He immediately sat for and passed the North Carolina Bar. Ever the explorer, he then ventured to Atlanta, Ga., where he clerked for a superior court judge. Once being admitted to the Georgia Bar, he practiced law with the Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney’s office until he moved back to Cullowhee, where he began practicing law with Holt & Haire, PA in nearby Sylva, N.C. In 1976, he opened his own law practice in Sylva.

During that time, he served as the County Attorney for Jackson County, North Carolina, from 1979 until 1982. He was also an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), Jaycees, and the Board of Trustees at Western Carolina University (distinguished service award). He was instrumental in the growth of Southwestern Community College, where he taught real estate.

In 1984, he moved his law practice to Highlands, joining with Coward, Coward, and Dillard, PA until 1992, when he opened his solo practice in Highlands. In addition to practicing law in Highlands, he continued to be a Rotarian (business leader award); he served terms on both the Zoning Board of Highlands and the Planning Board of Highlands; he served six years as a member of the Town Board of Highlands; he was a member of the Church of the Incarnation, serving in many capacities, including the vestry, lay reader, usher, and camera operator; he served on the Peggy Crosby Center Board of Directors and the Crosby Center Founding Board.

Throughout his life, he was active in numerous other civic clubs, committees, and charitable endeavors. However, the practice and study of law was his calling and passion; he was a skilled litigator and respected attorney for many years.

In his later years, what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family, his friends, and his pets. He also enjoyed participating in church services and activities, traveling, and helping others through volunteering and work. His lifelong interests included reading, diligently keeping up with current events, and rooting for the Tarheels. He will be truly missed and fondly remembered.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Allison Sossomon and his stepdaughter, Trecy Lois Bergen of Austin, Texas, whom he also dearly loved; his stepsisters, Lynn Kilette of Belmont, N.C., Beverly Ann Lyda of Powder Springs, Ga., Patty M. Hart of Euroa, Victoria, Australia, and Guerry McConnell of Jonesborough, Tenn.; a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, beloved nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at the Episcopal Church of Incarnation in Highlands.

Masks will be provided, and social distancing will be observed. In addition, the service will be live streamed. A link will be provided on www.maconfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org, the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org., or the Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust at www.hicashlt.org.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Rev. Michael Eugene Chastain

Rev. Michael Eugene Chastain, 51, of Franklin, N.C., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Born in Vietnam, he was the son of Maily Thach Chastain and the late William Eugene Chastain. He was the Associate Pastor at Pine Grove Baptist Church. He had a servant’s heart, which was made evident by the way he loved and served his family and church family. He put others’ needs first and ensured those needs were met in any way that he could. The way God’s love shown through him will always be remembered.

In addition to his mother, Maily of Franklin, he is survived by his wife and best friend of 27 years, Robin Mason Chastain; children, Christopher Chastain of Cary, N.C., Joshua Chastain of Sylva, N.C., and Kaitlyn Chastain of Franklin; brother, Mark Chastain (Katie) of Chapel Hill; and sister, Tina Chastain Brinson (Jason) of Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Greg Rogers and Rev. Tim Hogsed will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family respectfully asks that masks be worn, and social distancing be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James Manuel Hedden

James Manuel Hedden, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Jan. 17, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late Sherman Manuel Hedden and Ruth Gregory Hedden. He enjoyed camping, fishing and loved spending his time at the lake.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wilma Hedden; children, Ruthy Dorthia Fry, Jackie Joe Deal, and Joseph James Hedden; siblings, David Hedden, Ina Woods, Sue Jenkins, Becky Shepherd, and Mary Anne Shepherd; 11 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 20, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Rodriguez officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Betty Catherine Duvall

Betty Catherine Duvall, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Born on June 11, 1935, in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dessie Pickens Tippett. She held different jobs over the years working at Wal-Mart for 21, Sky City for 17 and Burlington Industries for 10 years. She was a faithful member of Cowee Baptist Church where she volunteered in the nursery and with office administration. She loved gardening, flowers and crocheting doilies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Duvall, who passed away in 1996; brothers and sisters, George W. Tippett, Aubrey Tippett, Roy Tippett and Truman Tippett.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Duvall and wife Rhonda, Dale Duvall and wife Lisa, and Eric Duvall and wife Tammy; daughter, Marcia Moore and husband Tim; sister, Thelma Sanders and husband Ralph; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Cowee Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Smith, Rev. J.D. Woodside and Rev. Ronnie Branson officiating. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

The family would like to send a thank you to Four Seasons Hospice and Sandra Shepherd for their exceptional care of Mrs. Betty.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cowee Baptist Cemetery Fund, 6301 Bryson City Rd. Franklin, NC 28734.

Frederick Charles Snell

Frederick Charles Snell, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Jan. 17, 2021.

He was born in Wilmington, N.C., to the late Frederick Frank William Snell and Muriel Rae (Brendy) Brendemuhl Snell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, David Snell and Julie Snell. He grew up in Panama City, Fla., but had lived in Franklin for the last four decades. He loved animals, being in nature, and caring for others. He was a good friend to many.

He is survived by a sister, Linda Rahija (Rick) of Collierville, Tenn.; and a nephew, Bryan Rahija of Portland, Ore.

A small graveside service was held Tuesday Jan. 25, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue at PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744 or to his 2nd home, the Fontana Regional Library at 149 Siler Farm Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral home is handling the arrangements.

Bonnie Mae Scott Franks

Bonnie Mae Scott Franks, 79, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Alice Franks Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Hayes Franks; infant son, Mark Wayne Franks; brothers, Fred Scott, Clyde Scott, Clarence Scott, and George Scott; and a sister, Margie Scott.

She was of Baptist faith. She loved to plant flowers, work in her garden, and listen to music, but the thing she loved most was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Susie Franks Welch; four sons, William Larry Franks, Gary Lee Franks, Bobby Ray Franks (Patsy) and Billy Joe Franks (Ali) all of Franklin; her 10 grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, Benjamin, Charlotte, Hayes, Cayley, Mace, Brandon, Trevor, and Crystal; five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Gary McCoy, Rev. Derek Scruggs, and Rev. Jamie Passmore will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylva, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 1 o 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Elaine Jane Kubalek O’Connor

Elaine Jane Kubalek O’Connor, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Born in Cook County, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Emil and Blanche Randa Kubalek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brendan O’Connor; and a brother, Emil Ernest Kubalek.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Garrett and husband, Bobby; son, Brian Kelly O’Connor and wife Natalie of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and two grandsons, Logan James O’Connor, and Tyler Cole Garrett.

In keeping with Mrs. O’Connor’s wishes, no services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Special Olympics of Macon County.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Carol Faye ‘Ginney’ Clemons

Carol Faye “Ginney” Clemons, 68, of Franklin, N.C., went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, after a short but hard-fought battle.

Born in Pennington Gap, Va., she was the only child of the late Chilton and Aileen Emmette Stewart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Clemons, in 2009.

She lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap, Va. She was a 1972 graduate of Powell Valley High School and a 1997 graduate of Mountain Empire Community College. She was a member of Cowee Baptist Church and loved to participate in various things at the church. She loved helping with Operation Christmas Child, reading her Bible, doing coloring apps on her phone, and watching Duke basketball, but the thing she loved most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Brianne Newsome and husband, Chris; two grandchildren, Cody Newsome (Leah) and Joey Newsome (Alexis); five great grandchildren, Leanna, Ariella, Sawyor, Daisy-Lee, and Haxley; and her very special cat, Greyson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Cowee Baptist Church from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life with Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Ronnie Branson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cowee Baptist Church, “Operation Christmas Child” Fund.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Stephen Eugene Pitts

Stephen Eugene Pitts, 57, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, on his beloved farm.

He called his closest friends, and some acquaintances, “wild man,” but he was the real wild man. Dirt-track truck racing was one of his early hobbies. He won 10 races in just two years in his self-built truck. Though he was born in Franklin, he was raised in Riverdale, Ga. Every chance he got, he came back to these mountains to visit his grandparents and take in the slower lifestyle of these country roads. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and farming. Whether trailblazing Mulberry, burning up the road to Wayah, or trolling through nearby lakes, he was an avid outdoorsman who felt at home in nature. For 16 years, he served as the Macon County welder. He was a great craftsman and enjoyed using his talent for others.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Maria Pitts; mother, Nancy Henry Pitts; father, Gene Pitts; daughter, Holly Paige; son, Stephen Pitts; stepdaughters, Savannah “Savvy” Mansour and Jacquelyn Bruun; three grandchildren; and a great wealth of beloved extended family and friends.

Services were held Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Macon Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers were Destry Avans, Terry Bates, Chris Queen, Lesher Green, Bobby Haynes, Jamie Wiggins.

In lieu of food or flowers, consider making a donation to Pine Grove C.A.M.O. ministry in Steve’s honor. This local ministry serves disadvantaged children and disabled vets on hunting trips, among other services. Donations should be sent to Pine Grove Baptist Church, CAMO Ministry, 7454 Highlands Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mitchell Edward Sands

Mitchell Edward Sands, 62, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

He was born in Leesburg, Fla., to the late Edward Franklin “Sonny” Sands and Melba Georgianne Gill Sands.

He learned to play the guitar at an early age, following in the footsteps of his musical family. In school, he was president of the FFA and a member of the FFA String Band. He also sang and played guitar at talent events in high school.

He continued with his music and singing throughout his life and has written many songs with Nashville recordings. He was one of three founding members of the Christian Country group, Mercy Mountain Boys while living in Alachua, Fla. MMB produced several albums and videos, some of which are original songs.

Together with his son Marshall, he wrote “Soldier’s Letter” while Marshall was in the Army in Iraq. MMB made a video of the song to honor all American soldiers. The “Bloodline” was another of his most popular recordings; and of course, “The Yodel Song” was his most requested original song of all time.

He was gifted with the ability to play anything with strings, and had a massive collection of guitars, mandolins, fiddles, and banjos, but his gift from God was his voice. He had an astounding vocal range with the ability to sing both bass and tenor in the same song.

For the past several years, he worked for Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, and as a “people person” loved and was loved by his customers and fellow co-workers in his position as Table Dealer. He loved humor and helped keep his customers happy and laughing at his table with his “dealer jokes.”

He was a happy person, was always singing a song, working on a project around the house or playing with the dogs or cats. He loved to bring joy to people and loved laughing at funny commercials and animated movies. He had a personal relationship with Jesus and his faith in God was strong.

He had a great love for his family and extended family – from his wife, sons, daughters, his 13 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mitch’s voice is stilled here on earth, but we know he is singing with the angels and God in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Sands; children, Marshall Sands (Xiomara), Michael Caldwell (Jennifer); deceased stepson, Mathew Watson (June); stepson, DJ Watson; stepson, Adam Watson; stepson, JB Ippolito (Kimberly); stepson, Jason Ippolito (Dani); stepdaughter, Jessica Ippolito; sisters, Gwen Ellis and Nancy Smith (Steve); 13 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Macon Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Shelby Jean Dryman Owen

Shelby Jean Dryman Owen, 82, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Jan. 20, 2022.

She was born in Macon County to the late Fred Dryman and Emma Hopkins Dryman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Sam Waldroop; a great grandson, Isaiah Ezechel; and two sisters, Beatrice Schwabe and Rowena Joyce. She was a lifelong resident of Macon County, a member of Tessentee Baptist Church and loved gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Homer Owen; children, Rondal Owen (Sharon) of Otto, Fred Owen (Jean) of Franklin, N.C., and Sandra Wood (Tony) of Mt. Rest, S.C.; one sister, Betty Vinson of Otto; six grandchildren, Jamie Waldroop (Crystal), Lacey Kocian (Jason), Jonathon Owen (Lindsay), Jennifer Ezechel (Joe), Steven Owen (Kayla), and Evan Laudon (Katie); and 11 great grandchildren, Iliana Wooten, Ivy Chapman (Noah), Ilyssa Ezechel, Ilaeh Ezechel, Camryn Waldroop, Luca Kocian, Nico Kocian, Peyton Owen, Adele Laudon, Asa Laudon, and Will Laudon; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Monday, Jan. 24, at Wright Cemetery in Otto. Rev. Tyler Nations officiated. Pallbearers were Steven Owen, Jamie Waldroop, Doug Cabe, Marshall Owen, Dexter Vinson, and Joe Ezechel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wright Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is ßhandling the arrangements.

Olive Jean Cannon Marett

Olive Jean Cannon Marett passed peacefully on Jan. 22, 2022. She was born in Pitt County, North Carolina, to Docia Ann Clark Cannon and Alonza David Cannon.

Upon graduation from the Farm Life School in Vanceboro, N.C., she joined her sister, Alice, in New Bern, N.C., and went to work at the Western Union office. There, she met Norman Charles Marett, an aircraft technical representative for Vought Aircraft Corporation.

They married on Jan. 2, 1946, and were together for 55 years until Norman’s passing in July 2001. The couple retired in 1978 and moved to the home they had established in Otto, N.C., in 1968.

She was a valued volunteer worker in Macon County. Her contributions included the Child Safety Identification Program at Otto Elementary School; Otto Garden Club; Franklin Garden Club; Church women’s groups; PEO; Republican Women’s Club; Macon County Republicans; Angel Hospital; FROG; Medication Assistance Program; and Franklin Women’s Club. She also enjoyed women’s golf and tennis. She valued her friends and was ever ready to help each.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Janet) of Iowa; daughter, Pamela of Otto; grandchildren, Peyton of Greensboro, Christopher (Stephanie) of Iowa, Rebecca Passi (Christopher) of Minnesota; great grandchildren Alexander, Owen, Ben, Keira; sister in-law, Sherry Cannon of Virginia; her very loved nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Washington, and California.

She was a beautiful woman inside and out, a good wife, mother, loyal friend, and believing Christian.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan, 29, at 11 a.m., at the Macon Funeral Home. A graveside service follows at Rush Cemetery in Otto. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Otto Volunteer Fire Department, 60 Fire House Road, Otto, NC 28763.