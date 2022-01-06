Obituaries for January 6, 2022

Lassie Edith Crane Buchanan

Lassie Edith Crane Buchanan, 80, passed peacefully onDec. 21, 2021, at her home in the Norton community. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Effie Miller Crane.

The Crane family and Crane’s Riding Stables became a tradition for generations of visitors to Highlands. As the youngest girl in the family, she earned the nickname “Baby,” an endearing name that many still called her. She graduated from Highlands High School in 1959. In 1966, she married her lifelong love, Smokey Buchanan of Norton. They have one child, Carol Jane Buchanan. She worked as a housekeeper and became part of many families in Highlands. She made their house a home, serving them delicious Southern-cooked meals and caring for their children or aging parents.

As evidence of her strength, which she credited to God for providing, there was no obstacle for her when it came to providing quality compassionate care for people in need. She dedicated many years of her life caring for her mother Effie, her Aunt Lass, Aunt Pline, Aunt Blanche and Uncle Jeter.

She was a writer, a poet, a local historian and an unmatched cook and baker. In 1999, she opened her home and heart to a grandson, Micah Gregory Buchanan and she was very proud of the man he became.

Smokey was her rock, and he returned all the love she ever gave by caring for her in the home. Her health was fragile for many years since battling breast cancer and advanced heart disease. He was never far from her side, and there is nothing he wouldn’t have done to make her feel loved.

Services were held on Sunday, Dec. 26, at the Yellow Mountain Baptist Church, where she was a member. Burial was at the Norton Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, cook a neighbor a meal, call someone just to hear their voice and give generously to the Glenville-Cashiers rescue squad who helped her and many in the community.

Edgar Reyes Rodriguez

Edgar Reyes Rodriguez, 40, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1981, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Wilfredo and Isabel Rodriguez Escalera. He loved horses, his family and he was always so happy and was rarely seen without a smile.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his grandmother, Maria Colon; two aunts, Ivette Rodriguez and Elsa Rivera; and one brother, Wilfredo Escalera Jr.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Addington Cemetery with Ruben Cecilo Gonzalez officiating.

Betty Sue Gray Cunningham

Betty Sue Gray Cunningham, 92, formerly of Franklin, N.C., died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Reidsville, N.C.

Born on Dec. 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James Slagle Gray and Bess Elizabeth Cabe Gray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick (Fred) Cunningham in 2007; her older brother, George Gray, a casualty of World War II; older sister, Catherine Berkman; and daughter-in-law, Christine Cunningham.

Surviving are two sons, George Cunningham and Milton Cunningham and his wife, Ann Cunningham; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Cunningham and Gray Cunningham; younger brother, Eugene Gray and his wife, Shirley Gray; and other family members.

Interment was in Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin. In accordance with her wishes, no services were held.

Dorothy Neale Hamilton Reeme

Dorothy Neale Hamilton Reeme, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Dec. 22, 2021.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., to the late Roger Hamilton and Marie Schroder Hamilton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Reeme.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Reeme; children, Mary Mulcahy (Howard), Michael Reeme (Cynthia), Kelly Reeme, Mary Seppelt (Chuck), Timothy Reeme (Rene) and David Reeme; sister, Margaret Trainor, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal rescue.

Etta Mae Posey Breedlove

Etta Mae Posey Breedlove, 84, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Born in Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Henry and Martha Alice Moore Posey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Lee Breedlove; son, Alfred Breedlove; an infant baby Breedlove; and two brothers, Doug Posey and Alfred Lee “Cotton” Posey. She was a longtime employee of People’s department store and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three children, Janice Gibson (Connie) of Franklin, Jackie Breedlove (Kim) of Franklin, and Ted Breedlove (Denise) of Burlington; three sisters, Joyce Starr of Frankin, Jearline Allen of Bryson City, and Barbara Grooms of New Symrna Beach, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., at the Grave Gap Cemetery in Swain County. Rev. Brandon Breedlove and Rev. Davis Hooper will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Christopher Barrett Fowler

Christopher Barrett Fowler, 57, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. He was born Nov. 22, 1964, in New Haven, Conn., to Theodore Fowler Jr. and Grace Brazee Laurello. He previously worked in the school system in Fairfield, Conn., before moving to North Carolina. He was an avid race car fan, a painter, woodworker and loved his cats. He believed in God.

Survivors include his father, Theodore Fowler Jr. and wife Judith; mother, Grace Laurello and husband Joseph; brother Dan Fowler (Beth); his cats, Jake and Elwood.

He is preceded in death by a brother, David Fowler.

Frances Dee (Anderson) Kitchens

Frances Dee (Anderson) Kitchens of Clarkston, Ga., passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2021, in Lilburn, Ga. She was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Franklin, N.C., to William Harry and Hattie Leona (Sprinkle) Anderson. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and a warm-hearted friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 40 years, Alfred Montgomery Kitchens; a son, Robert Montgomery Kitchens;and a granddaughter, Larissa Marie Stickles.

She is survived by three sons and their wives, William (Angel) Kitchens of Nashville, Tenn., Kevin (Cristi) Kitchens of Cumming, Ga., and Jeff (Lisa) Kitchens of Braselton, Ga.; sisters, Elaine (Aubrey) Fowler of Johns Creek, Ga., and Pamela McCoy of Clarkston; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m., at Community Bible Church, 2390 Buford Hwy, Cumming, Ga. Pastors Derry Cochran and Larry Braley will officiate. The service will stream on Zoom as well. Contact a family member for details.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia (ucpga.org).

Stephen L. Brock

Stephen L. Brock, 79, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Gainesville, Fla., on Jan. 3, 1942, to the late Lonnie Junior Brock and Eula Steptoe Brock.

He worked as an accountant for Eastern Airlines Inc., and an accountant and tariff specialist for Carnival Airlines and Spirit Airlines. He and his wife began visiting the Franklin area more than 50 years ago. They made Franklin their home for the past 15 years. He was of the Presbyterian faith and was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed this past Christmas surrounded by those he loved. In addition, he enjoyed flying and working outdoors in his garden.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret “Bonnie” Brock; one daughter, Heather Brock; and one grandson, Jaxson.

A private family committal will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org.

He will be dearly missed.

Etta Elizabeth Hopkins Tallent

Etta Elizabeth Hopkins Tallent, 90 of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. She was born April 12, 1931, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Sam Hopkins and Mattie Sorrells Hopkins. She was a native of Macon County, and owned and operated the Normandie Restaurant for 52 years. She was known by many, fed a lot of people and loved caring for others. She loved her family, always made people feel like family and loved to travel abroad. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Waldroop of Franklin; a son, James Steve Tallent of Franklin; two grandchildren, Christopher Waldroop (Brooke) and Dawson Tallent; three great-grandchildren, Maddox, Maveric and Mace Waldroop; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James “Bull” Tallent; her siblings, Mary Wilson, Lucille Potts, Avery Hopkins, John “Jay” Hopkins, Howard Hopkins, Ralph Hopkins, Ed Hopkins and Earnest Hopkins.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 30, at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. David Williams officiating. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Potts, Danny Waldroop, James Hopkins and Caleb Fouts.

Tracy Angel Hoblit

Nurse Tracy Angel Hoblit, “Sweetpea,” of Franklin N.C., was loved by many and loved even more.

This world was blessed with her life in December of ’73 in Augusta, Ga. She was born to Darlene Pratt whom she is survived by, along with her soul-mate and husband of 21 years, Mark; sister, Julia; loving daughters, Leah and Ivey; as well as her niece, Kalya; step-father, Mike; and grandkitty; Zuki.

She grew up on the beaches of Florida where she achieved her nursing degree and started her family. She was a medical office assistant at the Macon County Public Health Department where she cared for her patients for many years. She was a social butterfly who loved her friends she had at work, and in the community. She was an incredible mother, wife, friend, daughter, and care-taker. She radiated positivity wherever she went and truly touched the lives of many.

She passed away at the young age of 48 after Christmas of ’21. She had spent an amazing vacation with her family. She will be reunited with her departed and beloved aunts Linda and Joan.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A celebration of life was held at Macon Funeral Home, on Jan. 7.

Hazel Mae DuFour

Hazel Mae DuFour, 103, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2021.

She was born in Young Harris, Ga., on Oct. 7, 1918, to the late Leander Burrell and Texie Cheek Burrel. Mom, as everyone knew her, grew up in Franklin but lived in many parts of the country. When her husband retired, they returned to North Carolina till the end of her life.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid gardener and had many beautiful gardens throughout her life wherever she lived. She had the most wonderful sense of humor and the house was always filled with laughter and her soft, pleasant humming. She loved canning, cooking (best pies ever) and hosting large family reunions every year.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. DuFour and her first child, James O’Neal DuFour.

She is survived by her five daughters, Bette Carman of Franklin, Nora Bakkebo of Otto, Ann Chersky of Franklin, Christina Brown of Franklin, and Jean DuFour of San Pedro, Calif.; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

We are rejoicing and comforted knowing she’s with her Savior and the loved ones that went on before her. She will be missed by all who have been blessed to have known her, but we know we will see her again.

A memorial service was held at Macon Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 20.

Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. 1Thessalonians 5:16-18

Kasmer ‘Kaz’ L. Pleskach

Kasmer L. Pleskach “Kaz”, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Dec. 29, 2021. He was born in Manitoba, Canada, on Jan. 25, to the late Leon and Katherine Pleskach. Before immigrating to the U.S. in 1972, he worked for Atomic Energy of Canada in Pinawa, Manitoba. He became a United States citizen in 1999. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 21 years where he served as head usher. In addition, he was a member of Saint Martha’s Catholic Church in Sarasota, Fla. He was self-employed as a motel owner and operator. When in Florida, he served as an assistant Scout master. He played guitar in a band since the age of 15. He enjoyed country and polka music, dancing, cutting firewood and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 29 years; children, Michael Pleskach (Lisa) of Orlando, Fla., Angela Gerholdt (Mike), of Bradenton, Fla., Robert Pleskach of Asheville, N.C., Kenneth Pleskach (Alexis) of Franklin, Tina Tait (David) of Atlanta, Ga., Danielle Burrow (Mark) of Bradenton, Laura King (Denver) of Buchanon, Ga.; siblings, Stanley Pleskach (Anne), Larry Pleskach (Linda), Violet Globush, and Florence Kraynyk; 13 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Jaqueline Pleskach; and brother, Joseph Pleskach.

A service was held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Father Tein officiated. Burial followed at Woodlawn cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Pleskach, Robert Pleskach, Kenneth Pleskach and Bill Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Food Pantry, 299 Maple St., Franklin, NC 28734.

Lester ‘Bud’ Stanfield

Lester “Bud” Stanfield, 83, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late George W. and Esther J. Gregory Stanfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Madge McCall, Mildred Turpin, and Ruthaleen Napier. He faithfully attended Riverside Fellowship Church when able. He worked many years at the Highlands Country Club as a grounds keeper, and took just as much pride in his own yard, keeping it beautifully landscaped. He also enjoyed gardening and being outside.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Moore Stanfield; one son, Jody Stanfield; and one granddaughter, Rhealee Stanfield, all of Franklin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Cloer officiating. Burial was in the Salem cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tom Napier, Jerry Brown, Bill Bryson, Furman Ledford, Michael Cash and Leslie Bryson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Teen Challenge of the Smokies, PO Box 2157, Franklin, NC 28744

Homer Lee Angel

Homer Lee Angel, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Asheville, N.C.

He was born May 13, 1929, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Paul Angel and Alma Sanders Angel. He served in the Air Force, stationed several years in Japan. He worked as a mechanic on the planes and taught young men how to fly. After the Air Force, he worked for Belden Corporation for 29 years where he retired. He was a charter member at East Franklin Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Annie Ray Scott Angel; two sisters, Jewel Walker of Marion, N.C., and Phyliss Leopard of Waterford, Mich.; a very special best friend, Madison McClure; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Ray Willhelm.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Helen Angel; and two brothers, Joe Angel and Jack Angel.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at East Franklin Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Jenkins and Rev. Gary McDaniel officiating. Burial followed at the East Franklin Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ricky Scott, Dennis Scott, Gary Scott, Zeb Scott, Mike Stamey and Madison McClure.

Timothy Don White

Timothy Don White, 64, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.

He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ill., the son of the late Donald and Wanda Ashby White. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Ricky Lancuski, and a granddaughter, Jenna Bonet’ Parker.

“Papa,” as he was affectionately known, loved to fish, cook, watch football, joke, camp, and just be outdoors. In addition to being with his family, his greatest love would be for his animals.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Renee Parker of Buford, Ga., Robin Chatham of Kissimmee, Fla., and Randall Lancuski of Cleveland, Ga.; and two sisters, Janet Green of Danielsville, Ga., and Carolyn Massey with her husband Lynn Massey of Hull, Ga.; grandchildren, Tylr, Jayden, Paris, Paige, Taylor, Logan, Tara, Ciarra, Kristy and Amanda; and his numerous cherished great grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cashiers Highlands Humane Society, 200 Gable Dr., Sapphire, NC 28774.

Barry Hudson Beck

Barry Hudson Beck, 70, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.

No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Mildred Zachary Wilson

Mildred Zachary Wilson of Highlands, N.C., 100, took her last breath Dec. 16, 2021. She was born April 5, 1921.

She was preceded in death by her husband Curt, parents Lyman and Dora, and siblings Mattie, Bernice, Ernestine, Rena, Lloyd, Jim, Carl and Claude.

She and her husband founded C.A. Wilson Electric Service of Highlands in 1948. C.A. Wilson Electric Service later evolved into Wilson Gas Service. She actively worked within the company until her retirement in 1995. She remained part owner until her death.

Throughout her life she was involved in many civic organizations in her native town of Highlands. She served as secretary of the Highlands Cashiers Hospital Board, committee chair of Highlands Memorial Park, Highlands United Methodist Church treasurer, charter member of the Highlands Satulah Club and Highlands election poll official.

She was passionate about and loved her family. She became the matriarch of the Zachary family upon the death of her parents. Her favorite times of the year were hosting large holiday family gatherings at her home. She was extremely well read. She was well traveled and spent alot of time traveling abroad. She was an avid Clemson University football fan and IPTAY supporter. She was an astounding businesswoman. She was strong, she was a leader, she was fiercely independent, she was driven, and she was capable. Her grandson, John, made certain that her forever wish to remain in her home until her death was honored.

She is survived by her beloved grandson, John P. Tate III of Sevierville, Tenn. and Highlands; daughter, Anne W. Tate (John) of Highlands; son, Dennis F. Wilson (Sheryl) of Highlands; sisters, Lilian Waller and Lucille Potts of Highlands. She is also survived by a host of special nieces and nephews. Three of these special individuals helped, loved, supported, and gave of their time through the years, Betty Fisher, Morris Reed and Kevin Waller.

A private family graveside memorial service will be held.

Contributions in her honor can be made to Highlands United Methodist Church P.O. Box 1959 Highlands, NC 28741.

Teresa ‘T’ Ann Allen

Teresa “T” Ann Allen, 54, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 28, 2021. She was born in Kingsport, Tenn., on Nov. 16, 1967, to John and Betty Allen. Shortly after, she moved to Franklin with her family and was a lifelong resident.

She was a blessing to anyone she met. She attended Special Education at Franklin High School. After graduation, she volunteering at MPP for 15 years helping take care of the children there. Her love for people was especially shown around the children she cared for. She loved going to church and was an active member of Oakdale Baptist Church. She loved to sing and was a big fan of southern gospel and country music.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two nephews, Mark Zimmerman and Ryan Zimmerman; 10 great nieces and nephews; one great-great niece and special family members, Wanda Pritchett, Donna Seibert, Mary Gregory and Randy Gregory. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Elaine Allen Zimmerman.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Pastors Gary McCoy and Guy Duvall officiated. Burial was at at Snowhill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mark Zimmerman, Ryan Zimmerman, Adam Burrell, Joe Allen, Keith Henry and Randy Gregory served as pallbearers. Jase Zimmerman, Alex Zimmerman, and Everett Zimmerman served as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial donations can be made to the Snowhill Cemetery fund.

Memorial donations can be made to the Snowhill Cemetery fund.